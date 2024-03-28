PRESTON remain in the hunt for the Sky Bet Championship play-offs thanks to a run of just one defeat in nine. Rotherham have won only once in 26 matches, losing nine of their last 10 games.
Play-off chasing NORWICH have won their last six home matches, and nine of an unbeaten 11 at Carrow Road. They host a Plymouth team who are dropping towards the relegation zone having lost six of nine fixtures, winning only once in that time.
LINCOLN are League One's form team: 14 unbeaten, four goals conceded in that time, eight wins from 10 - they've also won their past three matches 5-1, 6-0, 5-0. Leyton Orient must be relishing the trip to Sincil Bank, especially as they've won once and scored once in four games...
Without their points deduction, WIGAN would be in League One's top 10 and chasing the play-offs. They have the fifth-best home record in the division, and have won their last three on their own turf. Burton are in free fall, taking just a point from seven matches.
MK DONS suffered a freak 5-0 defeat at Stockport last weekend, a scoreline that in no way reflected the balance of the match (xG: STO 1.89-1.49 MKD). On the whole Mike Williamson has had a stunning impact, especially at home (W11 D2 L1).
Walsall have won only of their last seven away, and haven't beaten a side above them on the road in their last seven attempts.
Odds correct at 1400 GMT (28/03/24)
