Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Grand National
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
News
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
This Week's Acca Good Friday

Football accumulator tips: This Week's Acca from Sporting Life for Good Friday

By Sporting Life
15:12 · THU March 28, 2024
This Week's Acca - March 29
CLICK HERE to back our enhanced 18/1 acca!

PRESTON remain in the hunt for the Sky Bet Championship play-offs thanks to a run of just one defeat in nine. Rotherham have won only once in 26 matches, losing nine of their last 10 games.

Play-off chasing NORWICH have won their last six home matches, and nine of an unbeaten 11 at Carrow Road. They host a Plymouth team who are dropping towards the relegation zone having lost six of nine fixtures, winning only once in that time.

LINCOLN are League One's form team: 14 unbeaten, four goals conceded in that time, eight wins from 10 - they've also won their past three matches 5-1, 6-0, 5-0. Leyton Orient must be relishing the trip to Sincil Bank, especially as they've won once and scored once in four games...

Without their points deduction, WIGAN would be in League One's top 10 and chasing the play-offs. They have the fifth-best home record in the division, and have won their last three on their own turf. Burton are in free fall, taking just a point from seven matches.

Prefer to Acca Freeze? CLICK HERE to add all five selections to your Sky Bet bet slip!

https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-x-get-30-hr?sba_promo=ACQBXG30&aff=681&dcmp=SL_ACQ_BXG30

MK DONS suffered a freak 5-0 defeat at Stockport last weekend, a scoreline that in no way reflected the balance of the match (xG: STO 1.89-1.49 MKD). On the whole Mike Williamson has had a stunning impact, especially at home (W11 D2 L1).

Walsall have won only of their last seven away, and haven't beaten a side above them on the road in their last seven attempts.

  • Coventry, Barnsley and Peterborough were all discussed during the latest episode of This Week's Acca but didn't make the five-fold.

CLICK HERE to add all eight selections to your Sky Bet bet slip

Every week Tom Carnduff is joined by Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill, Jake Osgathorpe and Joe Townsend to thrash out who will feature in the coming weekly (or midweek) accumulator, running through a list before settling on what they believe is a potentially winning acca - aiming for a minimum 10/1 price.

The latest episode - 23/24 - #50 - A Good Friday? - is available now via Apple Podcasts, Spotify and your chosen podcast provider.

Follow the show and receive alerts when a new episode drops so you never miss our acca team's expert insight.

Odds correct at 1400 GMT (28/03/24)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo