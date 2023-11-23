CLICK HERE TO BACK OUR ENHANCED 18/1 ACCUMULATOR

Bolton have been in great form this season

Elsewhere, WYCOMBE will be looking to capitalise on Reading's poor away form when they host the Royals. They've enjoyed playing the sides below them this season, winning four, drawing two and being beaten just once by those in the bottom half. In Reading, they take on a team who have lost every single away game.

Into Sky Bet League Two, and the first of three selections in this division. CREWE will be looking to continue their good showings at home as they host Doncaster. Rovers' only away wins have been at strugglers Forest Green and Tranmere, while Crewe's only defeat in front of their own supporters was a 2-0 loss to leaders Stockport.

Elliot Lee has been scoring plenty for Wrexham

WREXHAM have won five of their last seven in the league, putting them in a good position as they host managerless Morecambe. The visitors sit ninth and now face uncertainty following Derek Adams' decision to depart. Finally, our only away side of the five sees MANSFIELD travel to out-of-form Swindon. The Stags remain unbeaten in the league, winning their last five, while Swindon have lost four of their last five in League Two. Portsmouth, Salford and Stockport were also discussed on the podcast but didn't make the final acca. CLICK HERE TO ADD ALL EIGHT SELECTIONS TO YOUR BET SLIP

