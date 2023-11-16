Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
This Week's Acca - November 16

Football accumulator tips: This Week's Acca from Sporting Life for Saturday 18/11/23

By Sporting Life
14:00 · THU November 16, 2023
This Week's Acca selections - November 18
CLICK HERE TO BACK OUR ENHANCED 18/1 ACCUMULATOR

We start in Sky Bet League One, and BLACKPOOL are the first of five home sides backed when they take on Shrewsbury.

Shrewsbury's only away win came against fellow strugglers Fleetwood, losing six times on their travels, with the Tangerines winning all three of their home contests against teams currently in the bottom seven.

Into Sky Bet League Two, where MANSFIELD are fancied to continue their good season as they host Newport.

Nigel Clough's side are unbeaten in the league and have won their last four, while the visitors have lost six of their eight away league contests.

Mansfield manager Nigel Clough
Mansfield manager Nigel Clough

Elsewhere, BARROW's home showings have been strong, putting them in a good place as they face Crawley.

Pete Wild's men are unbeaten in their last seven league contests, with Crawley managing just one win in their last six.

A rare trip into the National League sees another two home teams backed, the first of which is BROMLEY to beat Fylde.

A total of 20 points separates the two sides in the table and the away side have lost six of nine on the road. Only top two Chesterfield and Barnet can boast a better home record than Bromley.

Safer Gambling Week

Finally, HALIFAX can capitalise on Wealdstone's awful away record when the two meet on Saturday.

They have lost seven of their nine away, with the other two being draws, while eighth placed Halifax have won their last two at home.

  • Stevenage, Barnet, Chesterfield and Cove Rangers were also discussed on the podcast but didn't make the final acca.

CLICK HERE TO ADD ALL NINE SELECTIONS TO YOUR BET SLIP

This Week's Acca listen and subscribe

Every week Tom Carnduff is joined by Jake Osgathorpe and Joe Townsend to thrash out who will feature in the coming Saturday's 3pm accumulator, running through a list before settling on what they believe is a potentially winning acca - aiming for a minimum 10/1 price.

This week sees James 'Jimmy the Punt' Cantrill join once again to delve through the action during the international break. The latest episode - 23/24 - #23 - You Want Some?! - is available now via Apple Podcasts, Spotify and your chosen podcast provider.

Follow the show and receive alerts when a new episode drops so you never miss our acca team's expert insight.

Odds correct at 1200 GMT (16/11/23)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS