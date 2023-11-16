CLICK HERE TO BACK OUR ENHANCED 18/1 ACCUMULATOR

This Week's Acca Podcast: You Want Some?!

Acca Tracker: How are we doing? We start in Sky Bet League One, and BLACKPOOL are the first of five home sides backed when they take on Shrewsbury. Shrewsbury's only away win came against fellow strugglers Fleetwood, losing six times on their travels, with the Tangerines winning all three of their home contests against teams currently in the bottom seven. Into Sky Bet League Two, where MANSFIELD are fancied to continue their good season as they host Newport. Nigel Clough's side are unbeaten in the league and have won their last four, while the visitors have lost six of their eight away league contests.

Mansfield manager Nigel Clough

Elsewhere, BARROW's home showings have been strong, putting them in a good place as they face Crawley. Pete Wild's men are unbeaten in their last seven league contests, with Crawley managing just one win in their last six. A rare trip into the National League sees another two home teams backed, the first of which is BROMLEY to beat Fylde. A total of 20 points separates the two sides in the table and the away side have lost six of nine on the road. Only top two Chesterfield and Barnet can boast a better home record than Bromley.

Finally, HALIFAX can capitalise on Wealdstone's awful away record when the two meet on Saturday. They have lost seven of their nine away, with the other two being draws, while eighth placed Halifax have won their last two at home. Stevenage, Barnet, Chesterfield and Cove Rangers were also discussed on the podcast but didn't make the final acca. CLICK HERE TO ADD ALL NINE SELECTIONS TO YOUR BET SLIP

Every week Tom Carnduff is joined by Jake Osgathorpe and Joe Townsend to thrash out who will feature in the coming Saturday's 3pm accumulator, running through a list before settling on what they believe is a potentially winning acca - aiming for a minimum 10/1 price. This week sees James 'Jimmy the Punt' Cantrill join once again to delve through the action during the international break. The latest episode - 23/24 - #23 - You Want Some?! - is available now via Apple Podcasts, Spotify and your chosen podcast provider. Follow the show and receive alerts when a new episode drops so you never miss our acca team's expert insight.