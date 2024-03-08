CLICK THE IMAGE TO BACK OUR ENHANCED 18/1 ACCUMULATOR

This Week's Acca Podcast: Reeling in another winner?

Acca Tracker: How are we doing? We're aiming to make it back-to-back winning weekend accumulators with five favourites backed across the Sky Bet EFL. Kicking things off in the Championship, where promotion hopefuls SOUTHAMPTON will be hoping for more success when they welcome Sunderland. The opposition have lost each of their last five games, while the Saints recovered from their recent mini-blip by scoring four in victory at Birmingham.

Staying in England's second tier, and COVENTRY are the first of two away teams backed to win as they travel to struggling Watford. Watford have won just one of their last 11 games, while Mark Robins' Sky Blues should be full of confidence after hitting five past Rotherham in midweek. The other side travelling are PETERBOROUGH, who also scored five in their Tuesday contest, making them an appealing bet as they go to Burton. It's now four wins in a row for Posh, while Albion are on a run of three consecutive home defeats - they've failed to score in all of them. A home side from England's third tier now, and CHARLTON have turned things around under Nathan Jones. A six-game unbeaten run, with two wins from their last three, puts them in a good spot against a Carlisle side who have lost 12 of their 17 away league contests. Finally, we're siding with MK DONS in League Two to get the better of Salford. Mike Williamson's men have seen seven wins and a draw across their last nine games in front of their own supporters. Shrewsbury (vs Port Vale) and Bournemouth (vs Sheffield United) were discussed on the This Week's Acca podcast but didn't make the final accumulator