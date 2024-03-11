BARNSLEY could not have wished for a better game to bounce back from a shock 5-1 home hammering by in-form Lincoln. The promotion-chasing Tykes have the best away record (W10 D6 L1) in League One and head to rock-bottom Carlisle, the division's worst home team.
CRAWLEY's play-off push is back up and running with four wins from five, a run that's seen them pass Notts County in the table as the Magpies' season implodes. Notts have won once in 10 League Two matches and lost 11 of their last 17 games in all competitions.
Mike Williamson's record (W15 D3 L6) since his arrival at MK DONS has turned them from middling mid-table to title contenders. Grimsby have won only once in 10 games and taken only 22 points from 18 fixtures at Blundell Park this term.
Since losing 5-3 to MK Dons on opening day WREXHAM are W13 D2 L1 at The Racecourse, scoring 45 goals and conceding just 17. Harrogate's season has been derailed by a 9-2 thrashing at Mansfield, since when they taken just two points from five further matches.
Every week Tom Carnduff is joined by James 'Jimmy the Punt' Cantrill, Jake Osgathorpe and Joe Townsend to thrash out who will feature in the coming weekly (or midweek) accumulator, running through a list before settling on what they believe is a potentially winning acca - aiming for a minimum 10/1 price.
The latest episode - 23/24 - #46 - Selective Hearing? - is available now via Apple Podcasts, Spotify and your chosen podcast provider.
Follow the show and receive alerts when a new episode drops so you never miss our acca team's expert insight.
Odds correct at 1500 GMT (11/03/24)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.