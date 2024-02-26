CLICK HERE TO BACK OUR ENHANCED 10/1 ACCUMULATOR

This Week's Acca Podcast: Hang It In The Louvre

Acca Tracker: How are we doing? We're focusing on three league games on Tuesday for our midweek accumulator, with the treble enhanced to 10/1 with Sky Bet. Starting in Sky Bet League One, and STEVENAGE are fancied for another home win as they take on Cambridge. The away side are dealing with manager Neil Harris' surprise recent departure to Millwall. Stevenage beat Wycombe in their last home game, making it three wins from their last five in front of their own supporters as they aim for promotion to England's second tier.

Two from the National League, the first of which sees EASTLEIGH backed to continue their good form following a managerial change as they host Oldham. Former Southampton goalkeeper Kelvin Davis is now in charge, and he's guided them to a 5-2 away win at Oxford City and a 2-0 home success over promotion-chasing Bromley in his two games in charge. Finally, we have an away team backed. GATESHEAD have been in superb form under Rob Elliot and they're fancied to continue that as they go to struggling Woking. Six of their last seven have ended in victory - the other being a draw - and they boast the third-best away record in the division. Woking, meanwhile, have returned the fewest amount of points in home games. Walsall (to beat Accrington) & Burton (to beat Carlisle) were other selections discussed on the This Week's Acca - Route One podcast but didn't make the final accumulator