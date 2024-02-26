Sporting Life
This Week's Acca - February 27

Football accumulator tips: This Week's Acca from Sporting Life for Tuesday 27/02/24

By Sporting Life
13:25 · MON February 26, 2024
This Week's Acca - February 27
CLICK HERE TO BACK OUR ENHANCED 10/1 ACCUMULATOR

We're focusing on three league games on Tuesday for our midweek accumulator, with the treble enhanced to 10/1 with Sky Bet.

Starting in Sky Bet League One, and STEVENAGE are fancied for another home win as they take on Cambridge. The away side are dealing with manager Neil Harris' surprise recent departure to Millwall.

Stevenage beat Wycombe in their last home game, making it three wins from their last five in front of their own supporters as they aim for promotion to England's second tier.

Two from the National League, the first of which sees EASTLEIGH backed to continue their good form following a managerial change as they host Oldham.

Former Southampton goalkeeper Kelvin Davis is now in charge, and he's guided them to a 5-2 away win at Oxford City and a 2-0 home success over promotion-chasing Bromley in his two games in charge.

Finally, we have an away team backed. GATESHEAD have been in superb form under Rob Elliot and they're fancied to continue that as they go to struggling Woking.

Six of their last seven have ended in victory - the other being a draw - and they boast the third-best away record in the division. Woking, meanwhile, have returned the fewest amount of points in home games.

  • Walsall (to beat Accrington) & Burton (to beat Carlisle) were other selections discussed on the This Week's Acca - Route One podcast but didn't make the final accumulator

CLICK HERE to add all five selections to your Sky Bet bet slip and have Acca Freeze available to use

https://podfollow.com/thisweeksacca

Every week Tom Carnduff is joined by James 'Jimmy the Punt' Cantrill, Jake Osgathorpe and Joe Townsend to thrash out who will feature in the coming weekly (or midweek) accumulator, running through a list before settling on what they believe is a potentially winning acca - aiming for a minimum 10/1 price.

The latest episode - 23/24 - #43.5 - Hang It In The Louvre - is available now via Apple Podcasts, Spotify and your chosen podcast provider.

Follow the show and receive alerts when a new episode drops so you never miss our acca team's expert insight.

Odds correct at 1325 GMT (26/02/24)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

