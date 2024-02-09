Sporting Life
This Week's Acca - February 10

Football accumulator tips: This Week's Acca from Sporting Life for Tuesday 10/02/24

By Sporting Life
12:07 · FRI February 09, 2024
CLICK THE IMAGE TO BACK OUR ENHANCED 22/1 ACCUMULATOR

Our team return with a Saturday fivefold, as five teams are backed at an enhanced 22/1 price with Sky Bet.

We start in the Sky Bet Championship, where leaders LEICESTER are fancied for more success as they travel to Watford.

The Foxes hammered Stoke 5-0 on the road last time out, and they'll be hoping for more points to extend their 11-point lead at the top of the Championship table.

One from League One, and BLACKPOOL are usually a team to target when they are in front of their own supporters - after all, they have the best home record in England's third tier.

In Oxford, they take on a side struggling after a managerial change. They've won just four of their 14 games under Des Buckingham - losing six across that period.

Into Sky Bet League Two, and we start with WREXHAM, who are fancied to win against Bradford.

Phil Parkinson's men have gained the most points at home in the division, winning 11 of their 14 contests. The Bantams, meanwhile, have no win in their last eight.

Prefer to Acca Freeze? Click here to add selections to your Sky Bet bet slip

The other away team in our accumulator is top side STOCKPORT as they go to Grimsby. They are currently four points clear of Mansfield in second.

Grimsby are still in the relegation picture, albeit unlikely at this stage, but 29 points separates these teams in League Two.

And finally on Saturday, we're backing MK DONS for a home win over Accrington. Stanley seem to struggle against the slower, more possession-focused sides.

Stanley have lost to Crawley, Notts County, Mansfield, Stockport and Swindon - while conceding at least three goals in each of those contests.

  • Salford (vs Swindon), Wolves (vs Brentford) and Hull (vs Swansea) were discussed in the This Week's Acca podcast but didn't make the final accumulator.

CLICK HERE to add all eight selections to your Sky Bet bet slip

https://podfollow.com/thisweeksacca

Every week Tom Carnduff is joined by James 'Jimmy the Punt' Cantrill, Jake Osgathorpe and Joe Townsend to thrash out who will feature in the coming weekly (or midweek) accumulator, running through a list before settling on what they believe is a potentially winning acca - aiming for a minimum 10/1 price.

The latest episode - 23/24 - #41 - Fowls In The Window - is available now via Apple Podcasts, Spotify and your chosen podcast provider.

Follow the show and receive alerts when a new episode drops so you never miss our acca team's expert insight.

Odds correct at 1200 GMT (09/02/24)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

FOOTBALL TIPS