This Week's Acca - Mateta

Football accumulator tips: This Week's Acca from Sporting Life for Saturday 27/04/24

By Sporting Life
12:12 · FRI April 26, 2024
This Week's Acca - April 27
CLICK THE IMAGE TO BACK OUR ENHANCED 11/1 ACCA!

With the 1X2 market continuing to look tricky acca-wise as we approach the end of the season, OVER 2.5 GOALS is where we shift focus to this weekend, starting with WREXHAM and STOCKPORT.

Both are on their way to Sky Bet League One already, and given that 77% of the Hatters' away trips and 64% of the Welsh club's home matches have seen 2+ goals, this should be a fun-filled final-day fixture.

An encouraging 65% of FULHAM's home matches have seen over 2.5 goals this term, with 10 of their last 12 home or away going overs. Oliver Glasner's attacking intent at CRYSTAL PALACE has really started to show, building on the encouraging signs in their 4-2 home defeat by Manchester City early this month.

Since then, Palace have won three straight games - Liverpool (A), West Ham (H) and Newcastle (H) - scoring eight goals in the process.

At least three goals have been scored in 14 of LUTON's past 17 matches - including losing their past two 5-1 - no surprise really given how entertaining Rob Edwards' side have been all season. Injuries seem to have really disrupted WOLVES' ability to defend; it's two months (nine games) since they kept a clean sheet.

Since Boxing Day, only two of COVENTRY's 25 games in all competitions have failed to go overs. Their opponents are largely irrelevant but BLACKBURN have lost 3-1 and 5-0 in their past three matches.

SWINDON (68% at home) and MORECAMBE (82% away) are an over 2.5 goals match made in heaven. With nothing to play for, let's hope the defences lack motivation on the final day to give us an extra helping hand.

Every week Tom Carnduff is joined by Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill, Jake Osgathorpe and Joe Townsend to thrash out who will feature in the coming weekly (or midweek) accumulator, running through a list before settling on what they believe is a potentially winning acca - aiming for a minimum 10/1 price.

The latest episode - 23/24 - #54 - Festival of Football? - is available now via Apple Podcasts, Spotify and your chosen podcast provider.

Follow the show and receive alerts when a new episode drops so you never miss our acca team's expert insight.

Odds correct at 1200 BST (26/04/24)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

