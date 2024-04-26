CLICK THE IMAGE TO BACK OUR ENHANCED 11/1 ACCA!

With the 1X2 market continuing to look tricky acca-wise as we approach the end of the season, OVER 2.5 GOALS is where we shift focus to this weekend, starting with WREXHAM and STOCKPORT. Both are on their way to Sky Bet League One already, and given that 77% of the Hatters' away trips and 64% of the Welsh club's home matches have seen 2+ goals, this should be a fun-filled final-day fixture. This Week's Acca Podcast: Listen & subscribe

Acca Tracker: How are we doing? An encouraging 65% of FULHAM's home matches have seen over 2.5 goals this term, with 10 of their last 12 home or away going overs. Oliver Glasner's attacking intent at CRYSTAL PALACE has really started to show, building on the encouraging signs in their 4-2 home defeat by Manchester City early this month. Since then, Palace have won three straight games - Liverpool (A), West Ham (H) and Newcastle (H) - scoring eight goals in the process.