This Week's Acca - December 26

Boxing Day accumulator tips: This Week's Acca from Sporting Life

By Sporting Life
12:36 · SUN December 24, 2023
This Week's Acca - December 26
CLICK THE IMAGE TO BACK OUR ENHANCED 16/1 ACCUMULATOR

We have five selections to back for the Boxing Day action, and the in-form BOURNEMOUTH kick things off as they host Fulham.

The Cherries scored three in victory at Forest, making it six wins from their last eight Premier League outings.

Into Sky Bet League One now, and PETERBOROUGH have been impressive of late, hopefully setting them up for victory as they host Reading.

Prefer to Acca Freeze? Click here to add all five selections to your Sky Bet betslip

The underlying metrics highlight how superior Darren Ferguson's side are. A strong attack held up by a talented defence. The Royals have the worst away record in England's third tier.

Three from League Two now, the first of which is AFC WIMBLEDON as they host Sutton.

It's four wins from their last six league contests for the hosts, while Sutton have gained just two points from a possible 30 on the road.

BRADFORD's form has been impressive, and we're backing it to continue when they host Morecambe.

Graham Alexander's outfit beat Doncaster on Friday to make it four wins in a row - the play-offs are now in their sights.

Finally, MK DONS have seen an upturn since Mike Williamson's arrival. They host a struggling Colchester outfit for their Boxing Day contest.

It's now seven unbeaten in the league - five of those have been wins.

This Week's Acca listen and subscribe

Every week Tom Carnduff is joined by Jake Osgathorpe and Joe Townsend to thrash out who will feature in the coming weekly (or midweek) accumulator, running through a list before settling on what they believe is a potentially winning acca - aiming for a minimum 10/1 price.

Our Boxing Day episode - 23/24 - #32 Festive Joy - is available now via Apple Podcasts, Spotify and your chosen podcast provider.

Follow the show and receive alerts when a new episode drops so you never miss our acca team's expert insight.

Odds correct at 1030 GMT (24/12/23)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

FOOTBALL TIPS