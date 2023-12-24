We have five selections to back for the Boxing Day action, and the in-form BOURNEMOUTH kick things off as they host Fulham.

The Cherries scored three in victory at Forest, making it six wins from their last eight Premier League outings.

Into Sky Bet League One now, and PETERBOROUGH have been impressive of late, hopefully setting them up for victory as they host Reading.

The underlying metrics highlight how superior Darren Ferguson's side are. A strong attack held up by a talented defence. The Royals have the worst away record in England's third tier.

Three from League Two now, the first of which is AFC WIMBLEDON as they host Sutton.

It's four wins from their last six league contests for the hosts, while Sutton have gained just two points from a possible 30 on the road.