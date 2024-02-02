Sporting Life
This Week's Acca: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

Football accumulator tips: This Week's Acca from Sporting Life for Saturday 03/02/24

By Sporting Life
13:54 · FRI February 02, 2024

This Week's Acca - February 3
CLICK THE IMAGE TO BACK OUR ENHANCED 18/1 ACCA

HULL are well placed for a play-off push after an impressive first half of the season and January window, with Fabio Carvalho's arrival on loan from Liverpool particularly head turning. They host Millwall, who are winless in four and have struggled since Joe Edwards took charge 15 games ago.

LEICESTER are running away with the Sky Bet Championship and head to a Stoke side who have little improvement under new boss Stephen Schumacher (W2 D3 L3) and have not won a home game since October.

A superb run of form (W5 D2 L1) has lifted LEYTON ORIENT a long way clear of the League One relegation zone, something second-bottom Carlisle could only dream of after one win in 14 matches.

PETERBOROUGH have not lost a league game since early November, a 12-match run which has fired them to within a point of the automatic promotion places. After a strong start to the season Wigan have struggled on the road, failing to win away from since October.

Notts County's League Two promotion push had already begun to fall to pieces when Luke Williams left to become Swansea boss and his departure hasn't halted the slide. They head to third-placed MANSFIELD having lost five of their last nine, winning only twice.

  • Stevenage, Kidderminster and Bromley were also discussed on the latest episode of This Week's Acca.

Odds correct at 1215 GMT (02/02/24)

Odds correct at 1215 GMT (02/02/24)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

