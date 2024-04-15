While there were signs of jitters in both the Premier League and Championship title races at the weekend, with plenty of upsets and low-scoring encounters, further down the pyramid things were quite different.

Eleven of 12 matches in Sky Bet League Two went OVER 2.5 GOALS with the one game that didn't still ending 2-0. In League One, seven of 12 fixtures had at least three goals, with a couple ending 2-0 and two 1-1.

Just one match in the bottom two divisions - Blackpool's 1-0 win at Carlisle - had fewer than two goals.

Siding with OVERS in midweek therefore makes sense, starting at OXFORD who followed successive 4-0 wins by thumping League One promotion rivals Peterborough 5-0, and now entertain a LINCOLN team who have scored 31 times in their last 13 fixtures.

PORTSMOUTH can clinch promotion to the Sky Bet Championship with victory over BARNSLEY in another third-tier match that should provide plenty of entertainment.

Pompey have scored at least twice in their past seven games at Fratton Park. The Tykes' last four matches have gone over 2.5 goals, they have the worst defensive record in the top 10 and have kept only one clean sheet in 17 fixtures.