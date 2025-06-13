Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide: Victoria Head

Rising French star Victoria Head is the latest trainer to talk Dan Briden through their two-year-old team.
AEDION
5/4 b c Zelzal - Cloudy (Dubawi)
Owner: George Strawbridge Sales price: n/a
First foal of a thrice-raced maiden (55) daughter of six-time French 6.5f-1m Group 1 winner Moonlight Cloud (129).
“A strong colt who physically looks built for speed. He might run in August at Deauville over 1400m though could begin over shorter. He is one of my favourites.”
FILIGRANE (FR)
10/2 gr f Ten Sovereigns - Dehia (Mastercraftsman)
Owner: Ecurie Vivaldi Sales price: €65,000 (Nexus Consulting)
Half-sister to 2024 French 5f 2yo winner Allee de Bercy (78). Dam a maiden (53) half-sister to French 10.5f 3yo Group 3 winner Baby Driver (111) out of a Listed-placed French 5-7f winning (91) half-sister to Derby winner Wings of Eagles (124).
“A very elegant grey filly. She is ready to run and will debut either at Compiegne on June 21 over 1400m or at Chantilly on July 20 over the same distance. She is very professional and easy to deal with.”
LA PRIMA (GER)
25/3 b f Alson - La Caldera (Hernando)
Owner: Baron Philip Von Ullmann Sales price: €46,000 (Philip Baron von Ullmann)
Half-sister to 2024 German 1m 3yo Listed winner Lazio (107p) and Listed-placed German 5-6f winner La La Land (96). Dam a German 6.5-7f winner who was a full sister to Listed-placed German 1m 2yo winner La Hermana (103).
“A very racy, dynamic filly by first-season sire Alson. She is probably one to start with in September over 1400m and I think she could be a very nice filly.”
MICHEL (FR)
16/3 ch c Anodin - Decize (Kentucky Dynamite)
Owner: Mme Frederic Head Sales price: n/a
Full brother to French 1m 2yo Group 3 winner Anodor (108) and a half-brother to Listed-placed 2024 French dual 1m 3yo winner Suchet (105). Dam a French 11-12f winner.
“A family we know and like, but he is one for later and I don’t know enough about him yet. He will run in the autumn most likely.”
NESRYN
5/5 b f Too Darn Hot - Montare (Montjeu)
Owner: George Strawbridge Sales price: n/a
Three-parts sister to 12f Group 1 winner Journey (124), May Hill Stakes winner/Fillies’ Mile runner-up Indigo Girl (111) and Park Hill Stakes winner Mimikyu (114; all by Dubawi). Dam a French 15.5f Group 1 winner (116).
“An immature filly who I haven’t done enough with yet. She will like slow ground. I am pleased to have her as she is bred to be good.”
PERSIAN CENTURION (IRE)
21/3 ch f Persian King - Queen of The Sand (Footstepsinthesand)
Owner: Yeguada Centurion SLU Sales price: n/a
Half-sister to fairly useful dual 1m 3yo winner Royal Aviation (92). Dam a US 10f Grade 3 winner (113) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed 10f-2m winner Rydan (107).
“A very nice filly who is physically quite leggy but well made. She is really easy to ride and very willing in her work. She has a nice blend of speed and stamina. I have the 1400m race at Chantilly on July 20 in my mind for her. One of my favourites.”
POSSI (FR)
26/3 b f Goken - Galaxiway (Galiway)
Owner: Ecurie Nicolato & Le Marais SAS Sales price: €28,000 (Le Marais)
Full sister to French 9-12.5f winner Goway (82). Dam a French 1m 2yo winner (88) who was a half-sister to French 12f Listed winner Styledargent (108).
“A small, strong filly who is very generous and moves really well in her work. She’s a sprinter and will make her debut this Sunday at Chantilly over 1100m. I expect a good run.”
SHUNSHOKU (FR)
11/2 b f Zarak - Tarte Tropezienne (Nathaniel)
Owner: George Strawbridge Sales price: €80,000 (Blandford Bloodstock)
Half-sister to French 8-9f winner That’s Life (75). Dam a 12f 3yo winner (91) who was a half-sister to French 12f Group 1 winner Sweet Lady (115) and Lingfield Oaks Trial winner Toujours L’Amour (96) out of a 13f 3yo Listed winner (111).
“A nice filly but I haven’t done enough work with her yet to know what kind of horse she is. It’s a good pedigree and I am looking forward to her later.”
SYDNEY SUNSET (FR)
9/4 b c Persian King - Nova Step (Dubawi)
Owner: Simon Lloyd Sales price: €15,000 (Yohea)
Half-brother to French 10.5-12f winner Go With The Wind (95). Dam a French 6.5f 3yo Listed winner (105) who was the daughter of a 10f 3yo Listed winner (91).
“A leggy colt but well made. He can be immature at times. I see him making his debut in a 1400m race at Compiegne on June 21.”
TORPEDO (GER)
12/3 ch c New Bay - Tusked Wings (Adlerflug)
Owner: Gestut Schlenderhan Sales price: n/a
Half-brother to French 10f 3yo Listed winner/Prix de Diane third Tasmania (111). Dam a German 10f 3yo Group 2 winner (107) who was a half-sister to the dam of Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe winner Torquator Tasso (130) and German 12f 3yo Group 1 winner Tunnes (122).
“He is only medium sized but is very strong. He still needs to get some toughness before he runs but is very professional in every he does. He is very easy to ride and might make his debut over 1400/1500m in July or August. One of my favourites.”
WOOTTON CENTURION (IRE)
22/3 b c Wootton Bassett - Elevenses (More Than Ready)
Owner: Yeguada Centurion SLU Sales price: n/a
Third foal of a US 6f 3yo Listed winner (105) who was a half-sister to Canadian 8.5f Grade 2 winner (112) Treason out of a US 6f stakes winner.
“This is a massive horse. He doesn’t look like to be a natural two-year-old but might make debut this summer over 1400/1500m. He can be very lazy and needs to get toned a bit more first.”
