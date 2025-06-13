Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide: Victoria Head

Rising French star Victoria Head is the latest trainer to talk Dan Briden through their two-year-old team.

AEDION

5/4 b c Zelzal - Cloudy (Dubawi)

Owner: George Strawbridge Sales price: n/a First foal of a thrice-raced maiden (55) daughter of six-time French 6.5f-1m Group 1 winner Moonlight Cloud (129). “A strong colt who physically looks built for speed. He might run in August at Deauville over 1400m though could begin over shorter. He is one of my favourites.” FILIGRANE (FR)

10/2 gr f Ten Sovereigns - Dehia (Mastercraftsman)

Owner: Ecurie Vivaldi Sales price: €65,000 (Nexus Consulting) Half-sister to 2024 French 5f 2yo winner Allee de Bercy (78). Dam a maiden (53) half-sister to French 10.5f 3yo Group 3 winner Baby Driver (111) out of a Listed-placed French 5-7f winning (91) half-sister to Derby winner Wings of Eagles (124). “A very elegant grey filly. She is ready to run and will debut either at Compiegne on June 21 over 1400m or at Chantilly on July 20 over the same distance. She is very professional and easy to deal with.” LA PRIMA (GER)

25/3 b f Alson - La Caldera (Hernando)

Owner: Baron Philip Von Ullmann Sales price: €46,000 (Philip Baron von Ullmann) Half-sister to 2024 German 1m 3yo Listed winner Lazio (107p) and Listed-placed German 5-6f winner La La Land (96). Dam a German 6.5-7f winner who was a full sister to Listed-placed German 1m 2yo winner La Hermana (103). “A very racy, dynamic filly by first-season sire Alson. She is probably one to start with in September over 1400m and I think she could be a very nice filly.”

MICHEL (FR)

16/3 ch c Anodin - Decize (Kentucky Dynamite)

Owner: Mme Frederic Head Sales price: n/a Full brother to French 1m 2yo Group 3 winner Anodor (108) and a half-brother to Listed-placed 2024 French dual 1m 3yo winner Suchet (105). Dam a French 11-12f winner. “A family we know and like, but he is one for later and I don’t know enough about him yet. He will run in the autumn most likely.” NESRYN

5/5 b f Too Darn Hot - Montare (Montjeu)

Owner: George Strawbridge Sales price: n/a Three-parts sister to 12f Group 1 winner Journey (124), May Hill Stakes winner/Fillies’ Mile runner-up Indigo Girl (111) and Park Hill Stakes winner Mimikyu (114; all by Dubawi). Dam a French 15.5f Group 1 winner (116). “An immature filly who I haven’t done enough with yet. She will like slow ground. I am pleased to have her as she is bred to be good.” PERSIAN CENTURION (IRE)

21/3 ch f Persian King - Queen of The Sand (Footstepsinthesand)

Owner: Yeguada Centurion SLU Sales price: n/a Half-sister to fairly useful dual 1m 3yo winner Royal Aviation (92). Dam a US 10f Grade 3 winner (113) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed 10f-2m winner Rydan (107). “A very nice filly who is physically quite leggy but well made. She is really easy to ride and very willing in her work. She has a nice blend of speed and stamina. I have the 1400m race at Chantilly on July 20 in my mind for her. One of my favourites.”