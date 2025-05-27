Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide: Jessica Harrington

BOFA BEACH

7/3 gr f Kameko - Having A Blast (Exchange Rate)

Owner: Alpha Racing Sales price: €80,000 (BBA Ireland)

Half-sister to Listed-placed French 6-7f winner Le Tabou (111) and fairly useful 1m winner Shockwaves (91). Dam a fairly useful French 1m 3yo winner (95).

“We like this filly a lot. She was just about ready to start but pulled a muscle. She is back on track now and will hopefully make an appearance over 6f sometime in June. All she has done is grown since we bought her, and she has now developed into a lovely filly.”

CONFUSED (IRE)

25/3 br c Calyx - Lampetia (Australia)

Owner: Alpha Racing Sales price: 52,000gns (BBA Ireland)

Second foal of an Irish 10f 3yo winner (83) who was a full sister to Listed-placed Irish 12-13.5f 3yo winner Moon Daisy (102) and a half-sister to Irish 7f 2yo Listed winner/Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf runner-up Mountain Bear (113).

“A nice colt who will want 7f to begin with. He shows us a good level of ability at home, and I am hoping he will be running in the next three to four weeks.”

ECHO INFERNO

26/4 b c Too Darn Hot - Solar Echo (Galileo)

Owner: Silverton Hill Partnership Sales price: 200,000gns (Silverton Hill)

Half-brother to French 1m 1f 2yo winner Sylphid (100). Dam a 1m 1f 3yo winner (91) who was a full sister to Gordon Stakes and Sagaro Stakes winner Nayef Road (119) and a three-parts sister to Listed-placed French dual 1m 3yo winner Middle East (97).

“A lovely colt owned by incredibly lucky people - the last two horses they’ve had here were Pathfork and Hotazhell. Both won Group 1 races, so no pressure on this colt! He is doing some really nice work at home in fairness to him, and everybody here likes him a lot. I hope to have him out over 7f within the next few weeks, but there’s little doubt he will get further than that in time.”