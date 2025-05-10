Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Sporting Life Racing Club
Sporting Life Racing Club

Sporting Life Racing Club: Join now for free

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Sat May 10, 2025 · 3h ago

Now is the perfect time to join the Sporting Life Racing Club – for FREE.

Three of the club’s four horses could run next week.

Far Ahead is declared for the Racing Welfare Supporting Mental Health Awareness Restricted Novice Stakes and makes his seasonal reappearance under Oisin Orr.

Sporting Light, one of two two-year-olds we’ve leased for the season, could look to build on the promise of his Pontefract debut in the Hurn 'Confined' EBF Novice Stakes at Beverley on Tuesday.

And Musical Touch, who got the Club off to the perfect start when winning on his return at Thirsk, is an intended runner in the Yorkshire Equine Practice Handicap, the final race of the Dante Meeting at York on Friday.

By joining now you can put your name forward in the ballot for owners badges for those days as well as apply for places for yourself and guests on the first stable visit to Musley Bank on Sunday May 18th.

All you need to do is head to this page and opt-in once you are logged in to your Sporting Life Plus account!

  • Check out what else is included in the completely free Sporting Life Racing Club:
  • Weekly updates from Richard Fahey and the team on their training, development and potential race targets.
  • Enter the ballot for Owners’ Badges when our horses are running.
  • Meet the horses with regular stable visits throughout the season, getting to know our stars and the team that supports them.
  • Join our Owners’ Group and get the latest news from the yard via our whatsapp channel, exclusive to members.
  • Ticket giveaways for race days throughout the Flat season.
  • Access to preview livestreams with big names before some major meetings.

So join now ahead of a hectic week!

Click here now to join the Sporting Life Racing Club

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefits

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING