Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide: Richard Hughes

BELLA LYRA (GER)

9/3 b f Oasis Dream - Baden Baden (Sea The Moon)

Owner: Jastar Capital Limited Sales price: £80,000 (Durcan Bloodstock/R Hughes Racing)

Second foal of an unraced daughter of a German 11f Listed winning (112) half-sister to French 12.5f Group 2 winner Armure (110) and Listed winners Affirmative Action (15.5f; 108), Gravitas (10.5/12f; 118) and Seta (7f/1m, three times; 111).

“A sharp breezer who we failed to get cover with on her debut at Haydock and it probably cost us second place. She will step back to 5f for a fillies’ maiden at Nottingham next Wednesday (June 4) and we will make a decision on future plans afterwards. It’s usually a hot race so we should get a good idea of where we stand with her.”

CALLING A STAR

26/2 ch f Showcasing - Dundunah (Sidney’s Candy)

Owner: A Smith, J Henwood & Star Amusements Sales price: 40,000gns (Richard Hughes)

Half-sister to useful 2024 dual 6f 3yo winner Durham Castle (99p). Dam a 5f 3yo winner (81) who was a half-sister to US 7f 3yo stakes winner Cuvee Uncorked (107).

“This filly has been the apple of my eye since the yearlings came in last autumn. She has a bit of size and a lot of quality about her. She should be ready to start over 6f in the next couple of weeks.”

FREE YOUR SPIRIT (IRE)

10/2 b c Starman - Ribble (Motivator)

Owner: R Rexton, M Gander & M Osborne Sales price: £40,000 (Durcan Bloodstock/R Hughes Racing)

Half-brother to useful multiple 6f-1m winner Love de Vega (97). Dam a twice-raced maiden half-sister to UAE 6f Group 1 winner The Right Man (119).

“Starman has had an amazing start, but the two I’ve got here by him need time. This lad should be ready to get started around July or August, and he should have enough toe for six furlongs though will end up staying 1m in time.”

MANLY FIREBALL (IRE)

14/4 b c Ardad - Karalara (Shamardal)

Owner: P Cook & D Lawrence Sales price: 60,000gns (Richard Hughes)

Half-brother to three winners including 2024 Irish 6f 2yo winner Karazhal (84). Dam an Irish 10f 3yo winner (94) who was the daughter of an Irish 12f 3yo Listed winner (104).

“A very nice horse with a plenty of size about him. He wouldn’t be your typical Ardad - it’s an Aga Khan family and he’s not a readymade two-year-old in terms of physique. I like him, though, and I hope to get him going in the middle of the summer.”