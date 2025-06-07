Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide: Richard Brown

Leading bloodstock agent Richard Brown with some two-year-olds to look out for both this season and next.
A LA PROCHAINE (FR)
27/2 ch f Lope de Vega - Margie’s Music (Hurricane Run)
Trainer: Ralph Beckett Owner: Wathnan Racing Sales price: 550,000gns (Blandford Bloodstock)
Full sister to Group 3-placed German/Spanish 8-9f winner Magical Beat (101) and a half-sister to German 10f 3yo Group 3 winner/Deutsches Derby runner-up Mr Hollywood (114). Dam a Listed-placed German 1m 2yo winner (102).
“A big filly who I wouldn’t expect to see until the backend of the season. She has a lot of quality and should be an exciting prospect for the 2026.”
CREATIVE QUEEN (USA)
3/2 b f Mitole - Vigui’s Heart (Quality Road)
Trainer: William Haggas Owner: Wathnan Racing Sales price: €800,000 (Blandford Bloodstock)
Half-sister to Norfolk Stakes winner Valiant Force (110). Dam an unraced daughter of a Canadian 8.5f 2yo Listed winner (102).
“A purchase from the Arqana Breeze Up sales. This filly is very pacy but not especially forward so, unlike her half-brother, was never realistically going to be an Ascot contender. She should be running over 6f in July. A nice prospect.”