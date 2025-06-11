Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide: David Menuisier

ARCTIC WIND

13/4 b c Ardad - Cool Kitten (One Cool Cat)

Owner: G Roddick Sales price: n/a

Half-brother to 2024 1m Group 2 winner Ice Max (118) and Group 2/Listed-placed 5-7f winner Steady Pace (117). Dam a 7f-1m 3yo winner (65) who was a half-sister to Royal Lodge Stakes winner Atlantis Prince (114) and the dam of Richmond Stakes winner Prolific (108).

“This colt looks a sharp two-year-old who makes his debut at Salisbury tomorrow (June 10). He seems to have a lot of speed, which is usual for my yard when it comes to two-year-olds! He has a good pedigree and can hopefully run well first time before going on to be a nice juvenile.”

ARGENTEUS

13/4 gr c Nathaniel - Mutatis Mutandis (Mastercraftsman)

Owner: With or Without You Partnership & Friend Sales price: 50,000gns (David Menuisier)

Second foal of a 10f Listed winner (110) who was a half-sister to 10f Group 3 winner Distant Memories (117) and 12f 3yo Listed winner Mohedian Lady (107).

“I bought him at the Craven Breeze Up sales. He unsurprisingly looked slow amongst the speedier horses there, but has a good action and a smart pedigree. In keeping with that pedigree, he will be more one for later in the season and next year.”

BE HOPEFUL (IRE)

5/4 b c Blue Point - Motheeba (Mustanfar)

Owner: Be Hopeful (2) Sales price: €95,000 (Greenvalley Bloodstock)

Full brother to 2024 7f 2yo winner Bold Impact (86) and a half-brother to Irish 7f 3yo Group 3 winner Keeper of Time (102). Dam a Listed-placed Italian 5f-1m winner (84) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed dual 7.5f winner Jabhaat (98).

“I bought him privately this winter. He needed bags of time to come to himself but is doing well now. I see him as one to get started in September and he has an interesting pedigree, so it will be interesting to see what he can achieve in time.”