Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide: James Horton

James Horton talks Dan Briden through his two-year-old team for the season ahead.

CHAIN LINK

20/3 b c Harry Angel - Chain of Daisies (Rail Link)

Owner: Mrs Denis Haynes Sales price: n/a Second foal of a 10f Group 3 winner (113) who was the daughter of a fairly useful dual 7f winning (88) close relation to five-time 6f Group 3 winner Gorse (116). “A lovely, hardy colt out of a good mare. He will be one for 7f maidens in July/August time, and I would like to think he’s good enough to win one of those. I am delighted to train one for Mrs Haynes, who had horses at Sir Michael Stoute’s yard for so many years.” GNOCCHI (IRE)

11/4 b f Supremacy - Sar Oiche (Teofilo)

Owner: Anita Wigan Sales price: 60,000gns (Anita Wigan) Half-sister to four winners including useful 7-7.5f winner El Burhan (100p). Dam an Irish 12f-2m winner (77) who was a half-sister to Irish 12f 3yo Group 3 winner Danelissima (107) and Group 3/Listed-placed Irish 7f 2yo winner Daneleta (101; later dam of Dewhurst Stakes winner Intense Focus (117)). “A breezer from Mick Murphy’s Longways operation. She didn’t breeze quite as well as hoped, and Mrs Wigan was keen to get her given she has a few of the family. This is a very straightforward, likeable filly who is in fast work and will probably debut in a 6f restricted race for fillies at Goodwood on June 13. I would be disappointed if she wasn’t good enough to win a race of that nature.” HAMISH LEEK

14/3 b g Bated Breath - Elvrika (Kodiac)

Owner: Mr & Mrs R Scott Sales price: n/a First foal of a fairly useful 7f-1m 3yo winner (93) who was the daughter of a useful 12f-2m winning (99) half-sister to 10f 3yo Listed winner Ceilidh House (107; later dam of 6/7f Group 1 winner Kinross (122)). “He had colic surgery back in January and had a long time off so is behind a few of these at present. He is a well-made, square gelding who is straightforward, but we’ve not done much with him yet.”

HOUDINI MISS

20/3 b f Starman - Escape Proof (Cityscape)

Owner: Horton Racing Ltd Sales price: £5,000 (Horton Racing) Third foal of a 7f 2yo winner (67p) who was a three-parts sister to Irish dual 7.5f Group 3 winner Tested (113) out of a French 1m 1f 3yo Group 3 winner (109). “A very tough, hardy sort who goes very well at home. She will make her debut in a 6f restricted race at Chelmsford next Thursday (June 5) and I’d like to think she can be very competitive. A filly who will thrive on racing.” MERRY

6/4 b f Zoustar - Hilary J (Mount Nelson)

Owner: Hot To Trot Racing and R Mitchell Sales price: 20,000gns (Vendor) Half-sister to Group 2-placed 5f 2yo winner Khunan (102). Dam a fairly useful 5-6f winner (91) who was a half-sister to 5f Group 3/Listed winner Dutch Masterpiece (116), useful prolific 6-8.5f winner Dutch Decoy (101) and the dam of 6f 2yo Listed winner Alwasmiya (98p). “A lovely filly bred by Bumble Mitchell, who has kept a share alongside Hot To Trot. This filly has done nothing but improve since arriving. She has got size and scope and is very switched on. I like her a lot.” SIRIUS A (IRE)

18/4 b c Palace Pier - Night of Light (Sea The Stars)

Owner: Horton Racing Ltd Sales price: 45,000gns (Horton Racing) Half-brother to Listed-placed French 10.5f 3yo winner Light of Night (97). Dam a French 1m 3yo Listed winner (111) who was a half-sister to 1m 3yo Listed winner Maria Gabriella (106) and Group 2-placed 7-12f winner Highest Ground (116). “A very nice colt who ran a big race on debut from a bad draw in a hot race at Newbury. I’d be very disappointed if he isn’t winning next time. He shows speed but is one that may get 1m before the end of the year.” WARRIOR QUEEN (IRE)

23/2 b f Improbable - Great Warrior (War Front)

Owner: Mrs C Cashman Sales price: 20,000gns (Vendor) First foal of a maiden half-sister to Listed-placed 6-7f Japanese winner Dark Page out of a French 7f 2yo Group 3 winner (102). “I can’t say I know much about the sire, and that probably held her back when going unsold in the ring. She is a very athletic, racy filly who will probably start over 6f in the next month or so. There is plenty to like about her.”

Swiss Lake winning at Newbury

UNNAMED (IRE)

14/1 b f Starman - Aurora Spring (Power)

Owner: Mrs Paul Shanahan Sales price: £42,000 (SackvilleDonald) Half-sister to 2024 7f 3yo winner Only In Jakarta (76). Dam an unraced half-sister to dual 5f Listed winner Swiss Lake (115; later dam of smart sprinters Swiss Diva (119), Swiss Dream (110) and Swiss Spirit (117)) and Listed-placed 5-6f winner Dubai Princess (105). “This filly was very backward early and it took a while for the penny to drop, but she has turned herself inside out over the past few weeks. She is a nice filly who will be one for the backend of the season in 7f/1m races and make up into a lovely three-year-old.” UNNAMED (IRE)

8/3 gr c Nando Parrado - Exempt (Exceed And Excel)

Owner: A Syndicate Sales price: 32,000gns (Horton Racing) Half-brother to 7f Group 3 winner Lola Showgirl (103). Dam a maiden (70p) half-sister to US 1m 1f 3yo Grade 3 winner Three Degrees (115) and 6f Listed winner Mehronissa (114). “I love this horse. He is related to a good filly and comes from a solid family in general, while the sire has made a decent start. This colt has size and scope, and he has just started fast work. Whatever he does this year is a bonus but I’d like to think he can win his maiden at least this season. He should stay 1m in time.”

Mehronissa in winning action