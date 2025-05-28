Menu icon
James Fanshawe Two-Year-Old Guide
James Fanshawe Two-Year-Old Guide

Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide: James Fanshawe

By Dan Briden
Sporting Life Plus
Thu May 29, 2025 · 1h ago

Tom Fanshawe talks Dan Briden through the stable's two-year-olds for the forthcoming season.

AMAZING ANITA
27/3 b f Sergei Prokofiev - Penpal (Invincible Spirit)
Owner: D I & F M Russell Sales price: £60,000 (Tom Fanshawe)

First foal of a 7f 2yo winner (72p) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed Irish 8.5f 2yo winner French Fusion (95) out of an unraced half-sister to dual 12f Listed winner My Renee (109; later dam of 10/12f 3yo Group 2 winner/Irish Oaks runner-up Banimpire (118)).

“Like a lot by the sire, this a scopey filly with lots of size about her. Having trained one or two by Sergei Prokofiev last year, we will be giving them plenty of time. She is just beginning to step up in terms of work and can hopefully be a nice horse during the second half of the season.”

ARCHER’S GRACE (IRE)
30/3 b f Magna Grecia - Badr Al Badoor (Acclamation)
Owner: Fred Archer Racing - Wheel of Fortune II Sales price: €30,000 (Stroud Coleman/J Fanshawe/Fred Archer Racing)

Half-sister to 6f 3yo Listed winner Archer’s Dream (109) and useful multiple 7f winner Hickory (99). Dam a useful 6-6.5f winner (106) who was a half-sister to King’s Stand Stakes winner Profitable (124) and 6f Group 3/Listed winner Ridge Ranger (116).

“A family we know well, having trained the dam and her two best progeny so far. This filly has done a couple of easy bits of work and moves well. Providing we get a clear run with her, I see running over 6f in July in those restricted races. She should give her owners plenty of fun this season, and I hope we can aim her at one of the sales races in the autumn given she’ll race off a low weight in them.”

AUGUSTUS GLOOP
2/3 ch c St Mark’s Basilica - Minnaloushe (Lawman)
Owner: Justwow Ltd Sales price: 90,000gns (Noel Wilson)

Three-parts brother to 6f 3yo Listed winner She Do (103; by Siyouni). Dam a maiden (75) half-sister to Listed-placed French 7.5f 3yo winner Roscoff (99) out of a French 5f 2yo Listed winner (107).

“Noel Wilson is a good supporter of the yard and it’s lovely to have some nice juveniles for him again this year. This looks a hardy colt who will improve with racing. He should start over 7f in late June or early July.”

