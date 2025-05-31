Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide: William Muir & Chris Grassick

William Muir takes Dan Briden through the team's two-year-olds for the season ahead.

ABA MAAJID (IRE)

9/2 b c Kodi Bear - Miss Kinari (Dark Angel)

Owner: Khalifa Dasmal Sales price: 25,000gns (Federico Barberini) First foal of an unraced half-sister to 7f Listed winner Dusky Queen (108; dam of 2024 US 11f 3yo Grade 3 winner Royalty Interest (108)), Grade 3/Listed-placed Irish/US 8.5-11f winner Achnaha (106) and Listed-placed 9-15f winner Gifts of Gold (115). “A big, strong horse that fills the eye and moves well. He isn’t quite mature enough to run right now but isn’t far away from debuting, probably about a month. I really like him.” BLUE HERCULES (IRE)

17/3 b c Ghaiyyath - Soumsain (Shamardal)

Owner: Perspicacious Punters Racing Club Sales price: 55,000gns (William R Muir) Half-brother to 2024 6f 2yo winner Herecomesthebear (63). Dam a German 8.5f 3yo winner (83) who was a half-sister to French 12.5f 3yo Group 2 winner/Deutsches Derby runner-up Savoir Vivre (118) and French 8/9f Listed winner Sussudio (112). “I went out of my way to look for the progeny by unfashionable stallions at the sales last year, which is rather ironic in this lad’s case given Ghaiyyath is now all the rage! He is a beautiful mover who looks fantastic in everything he does - walking, trotting, cantering. I am not going to push him as he has got loads of size and scope, but I hope he can be a nice one for the backend and next year.” BLUE TULIP (IRE)

9/5 b f Space Blues - La Tulipe (Authorized)

Owner: Foursome Thoroughbreds Sales price: 28,000gns (William R Muir) Half-sister to useful 8-12f winner Contact (104) and useful 10f-2m 4f winner Just Hubert (99). Dam a French 9-13f winner (86) who was the daughter of a Group 1-placed French 6f-1m 2yo winner (104). “We trained her half-brother Just Hubert who stayed very well and won over 10f at two, but he was by Dunaden and this filly looks sharper being a Space Blues. I’ve not been silly and pushed her too hard as she is still developing. She is coming along in her own time but I certainly don’t dislike her.”

COSMO BROWN (IRE)

15/2 b c Ghaiyyath - Cosmic Approach (New Approach)

Owner: Foursome Thoroughbreds Sales price: 25,000gns (William R Muir) Half-brother to German 10f 3yo winner Poyraz Approach. Dam an unraced sister to Listed-placed Irish/US 6-8.5f winner Leafy Shade (100). “A similar story to Blue Hercules. He is a big, strong colt with a good stride on him - just an outstanding horse to look at. I doubt I’d get him for 25k now given the stallion is now in fashion. One for the backend but a horse I like a lot for the future.” COXY’S STAR

13/3 b f Sea The Moon - Katawi (Dubawi)

Owner: Hurdwell, Langley, Cox & Partners Sales price: 11,000gns (William R Muir) Half-sister to US 8.5f 3yo winner Split Then Double (86). Dam a 5f Listed winner (105) who was a half-sister to 7f/1m Group 3 winner Purr Along (111) and Listed-placed UK/US dual 8.5f winner Lady Francesca (98). “A pedigree I know having trained a few from the family including Purr Along. This filly is shaping up to be more like her mother than Sea The Moon - she shows speed. So did Purr Along early on, leaving Martin (Dwyer) speechless and in no doubt we had a smart one. Whether this filly will follow suit remains to be seen, but she’s getting stronger all the time and is just about ready to do more.” EBN SABT

29/4 gr c Ardad - Scenesetter (Shamardal)

Owner: Khalifa Dasmal Sales price: 45,000gns (Federico Barberini) Half-brother to 2025 Irish 7f 3yo winner Admiral Churchill (88). Dam a maiden (72) daughter of a Listed-placed Italian 8-10f winner (94). “He jumped the path at Salisbury on debut and landed flat-footed. Lewis (Edmunds) looked after him thereafter, and he jumped off and said he’d be one for 6/7f but that he liked him. His pedigree also suggests he wants longer trips. I’d like to think he will be more than good enough to win his maiden - he’ll improve a bundle for that first run.” ENRICHER (IRE)

24/3 b c Profitable - Dreaming Moment (Pride of Dubai)

Owner: C L A Edginton Sales price: 55,000gns (William R Muir) First foal of an unraced half-sister to Group 2-placed UK/Qatari 6-9f winner Al Madina (95), Group 3-placed 7-10f winner Basateen (114) and Listed-placed Irish/French 7-9.5f winner Unquenchable Fire (92). “I love him. I saw him at the sales and remarked to someone that I wasn’t going home without him. When he works he looks fantastic - he’s showing us absolutely loads. He has had a touch sore shins, otherwise he probably would’ve had run and won by now and been on his way to Royal Ascot. I don’t like pushing young horses when they’re ‘shinny’ so we’ve waited, and he will go to Sandown on June 13 for a 5f novice race. Just a lovely horse.” FLAG OF NATIONS (IRE)

6/2 b c Starspangledbanner - Nations Alexander (Dark Angel)

Owner: Muir Racing Partnership - Saint Cloud Sales price: 35,000gns (William R Muir) Half-brother to 5-7f winner Yaahobby (76). Dam a 7f 2yo Group 3 winner (103) who was the daughter of a once-raced maiden (59p) half-sister to 6f 2yo Group 2 winner Always Hopeful (110). “A big, strapping horse, but he’s a little immature still. I don’t think his joints are ready to take a heavier workload. He looks fast, and I hope he can win a race later in the year.” KINGS AVENUE

16/3 br c Sergei Prokofiev - Silvery Blue (Paco Boy)

Owner: Khalifa Dasmal & Bryan Payne Sales price: 35,000gns (William R Muir) Full brother to 2024 dual 5f 2yo winner Seraphim Angel (84). Dam a 6f 2yo winner (73) who was the daughter of a dual 6f Listed winning (97) half-sister to dual 1m Listed winner Putra Pekan (115). “A typically big, strapping one by Sergei Prokofiev. He is a beautiful colt who actually reminds me of Big Baz to look at. He does everything comfortably but is just tipping away as he doesn’t need to be pushed too hard given his size."

MOHAAB

23/3 b f Mohaather - Abbotsfield (Sakhee’s Secret)

Owner: Kebar Racing Sales price: 6,000gns (M Baker) Half-sister to useful UK/Bahraini 5-7f winner Devaste (101) and fairly useful 7-10f winner Diffident Spirit (84). Dam a 7f winner (72) who was a half-sister to useful 5-6f winner Mukhmal (104). “This filly has just started to work and shows some speed and ability. She will probably start over 6f in June but will soon want a seventh furlong.” SANDS END (IRE)

16/3 ch f New Bay - Renny’s Lady (Excelebration)

Owner: Foursome Thoroughbreds Sales price: 14,000gns (Vendor) Second foal of a stakes-placed UK/US 8-9f winner (89) who was the daughter of a maiden (68) half-sister to dual 10f Group 1 winner Military Attack (126), dual 5f 2yo Group 3 winner Almaty (113) and the dams of Hong Kong Vase winner Red Cadeaux (124) and Ascot Gold Cup winner Big Orange (122). “This filly didn’t sell for the owner/breeder at auction as she was quite small, but she has done nothing but grow since arriving here. She is still growing and changing at present so I couldn’t tell you much more as we are leaving her to come along in her own time.” UNNAMED

19/2 b f Mohaather - Callendula (Halling)

Owner: R Haim Sales price: 16,000gns (Vendor) Fourth foal of a fairly useful 11.5-12f 3yo winner (81) who was the daughter of a dual 5f winning (68) half-sister to Lingfield Derby Trial winner Munwar (113). “I trained Alpen Wolf from this family for the owner/breeder a good two decades ago now! I had a couple of Mohaathers last year and they took time. This is a butty, heavy sort of filly who we won’t be pushing as that could ruin her.” UNNAMED

21/2 ch c Sottsass - Cardiff (Dubawi)

Owner: John O’Mulloy Sales price: £10,000 (Vendor) First foal of a maiden (71) daughter of a maiden (87) sister to high-class multiple 6-12f winner (seven times at Group 1 level, including the 1000 Guineas and Oaks) Minding (127), Oaks and Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf winner Tuesday (122) and Irish 1000 Guineas winner Empress Josephine (114). “He went to the Goffs sale last August and was ignored as he was never the sort of horse who’d appeal to that market. I bought him privately from the National Stud. He won’t be early but never misses a bit of work - he does absolutely everything you ask of him. John O’Mulloy has had some nice horses here over the years and I think this fella is going to give him a load of fun. He will probably start over 7f in July, and I don’t think he will let us down.” UNNAMED (IRE)

24/3 b c Alkumait - The Paris Shrug (Manduro)

Owner: La Pyle Partnership Sales price: €40,000 (William R Muir) Half-brother to 2024 Australian 10f Group 1 winner Deny Knowledge (118). Dam a 12f 3yo winner (74p) who was a half-sister to Ascot Gold Cup winner Big Orange (122). “I went to the breeze ups in Ireland last week to buy two or three nice horses and they were just going for stupid money. I thought this colt was very good value, though. I know the extended family quite well through the likes of Almaty and Impeller. He breezed well and is lovely to look at, but he’s currently in a field coming down from the breezing experience. I couldn’t tell you a lot more than that!”