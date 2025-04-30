Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide: Hugo Palmer

Classic-winning trainer Hugo Palmer talks Dan Briden through his two-year-old team for the season.

Hugo Palmer: Horse-by-horse Guide ARDISIA (IRE)

11/2 b c Ardad - Garraun (Tamayuz)

Owner: Ardisia Partnership Sales price: £33,000 (SackvilleDonald/Manor House Stables) Half-brother to fairly useful triple 5f winner Prince of Rome (95). Dam a maiden (72p) half-sister to Group 3/Listed-placed 6f-1m winner Fort Bastion (109). “A very straightforward, unassuming horse who we were delighted won first time out, so it was surprising to see him completely make a mess of the start at Pontefract last week. He made a big move at halfway and still nearly got there so it was a hugely commendable effort. I haven’t lost faith in him and he goes to Chester next week for the Lily Agnes, where I’d like to think with the right draw he will run a big race.” DUBAI TIME

22/3 b f Time Test - Elizabeth Bennet (Acclamation)

Owner: Roudee Racing 19 & MHS Sales price: 20,000gns (SackvilleDonald/Manor House Stables) Third foal of a fairly useful dual 6f 3yo winner (88p) who was a half-sister to Italian 7.5f 2yo Listed winner Championofmyheart (92p) out of a maiden (40) half-sister to July Cup winner Lethal Force (128). “She is entered at Thirsk on Saturday (May 3) but may wait and go to Chester for one of the two-year-old races there next week. A sharp, straightforward filly who should win races at her own level.” ENAMORUS (IRE)

4/4 ch f Mehmas - Perfect Light (Galileo)

Owner: The Gene Genies III Sales price: 70,000gns (SackvilleDonald/Manor House Stables) Half-sister to German 7f 3yo Listed winner Nashirah (106) and useful 8-10f 3yo winner Al Maysan (100). Dam a useful 8.5-10f 3yo winner (98) who was a full sister to Group 3-placed Irish 7f 2yo winner Iberia (106). “She isn’t the biggest but shows plenty of speed. We are just about to start faster work with her with a view of her getting her on the track for June time.” FANS FAVOURITE

24/2 b c Palace Pier - Starlet (Sea The Stars)

Owner: Whip and Dip Syndicate Sales price: 45,000gns (SackvilleDonald/Manor House Stables) Three-parts brother to 11.5f 3yo Listed winner Raakib Alhawa (109; by Kingman) and a half-brother to French 7f 3yo Listed winner Love Locket (101) and useful 8-10f winner Nobel (101). Dam an Irish 12f 3yo winner (89) who was the daughter of a Listed-placed Irish 7f 2yo winner (95). “A nice colt who looks a two-year-old type. He has had a bit of a shin issue but is going the right way and isn’t far from being ready. He will probably want six furlongs to start with.” FITZELLA

20/3 b f Too Darn Hot - Shamandar (Exceed And Excel)

Owner: D R Passant & Hefin Williams Sales price: £170,000 (SackvilleDonald/Manor House Stables) Half-sister to Listed-placed Irish/UK 5-7f winner Admiral Nelson (96). Dam a 6f 2yo Listed winner (106) who was a half-sister to French 7f 2yo Listed winner Hung Parliament (103). “I am hoping this is quite a smart filly - she worked very nicely indeed this morning. If time allows, we will wait for the six furlongs races before we start her off, but I am hoping she could be an Albany Stakes filly and would quite like to get a couple of runs into her. If needs be she’ll start over 5f in the next fortnight as she’s just about ready to go. I have high hopes for her.” GAME STRIKER

20/1 gr f Sergei Prokofiev - Grande Rousse (Act One)

Owner: Hall & Owen Sales price: £40,000 (SackvilleDonald/Manor House Stables) Half-sister to Grade 3/Listed-placed French/US 7-8.5f winner Light In Paris (109). Dam a French 1m 2yo winner (100) who was the daughter of an unraced half-sister to US 12f Grade 1 winner Sligo Bay (120). “A sizeable filly, like most tend to be by the sire. She’s had a couple of annoying hold ups during the winter - nothing serious but it knocked her back around a month. That said she’s catching up quickly and is a solidly-made individual who looks a two-year-old type. I’d say she possesses a fair amount of ability on what I am seeing from her.” GOLD DAWN

22/2 b c Havana Gold - Usra (Requinto)

Owner: Ms Diamond, Byrne, Owen Sales price: n/a Half-brother to 2024 6f 2yo Listed winner It Ain’t Two (96) and fairly useful dual 5f winner Balon d’Or (87). Dam a Listed-placed Irish 5f 2yo winner (87) who was a full sister to Group 2-placed dual 6f 2yo winner Broken Stones (103p). “This colt would be the most backward of the ones Usra has produced but that by no means indicates he’s the worst of them. He is an attractive sort who moves well and should be racing in July once the 7f begin in earnest. I quite like him.” HELLO IT’S ME

5/3 b f Hello Youmzain - Must Be Me (Trade Fair)

Owner: DPL Fab Ltd, Bostwick, Morris Sales price: 100,000gns (SackvilleDonald/Manor House Stables) Half-sister to May Hill Stakes winner Polly Pott (98). Dam a UK/Italian 6f-1m winner (97) who was closely related to the dam of Queen Anne Stakes winner Accidental Agent (122) and a half-sister to Sussex Stakes winner Mohaather (129) and US 6.5f/1m Grade 2 winner Prize Exhibit (112). “By a young sire who has made a very good start, and this filly is all about speed. She worked well this morning and will probably start in the next couple of weeks, possibly at the Chester May meeting if pleasing her final bit of work before then.”

Hello It's Me's half-sister Polly Pott

I’M JUST KEN

25/4 gr c Havana Grey - Two In The Pink (Clodovil)

Owner: Pink Ladies Executive Ltd Sales price: £78,000 (SackvilleDonald/Manor House Stables) Half-brother to fairly useful 7f-1m 2yo winner Lambert (87). Dam a 6f-1m winner (79) who was a full sister to Listed-placed multiple 5-6f winner Alben Star (119). “A speedy, typical Havana Grey. He will be more one for six furlong races, but his owners are keen for him to begin at Chester next week as it’s their local course.” KING OF THUNDER

5/2 ch c Night of Thunder - Sun Tide (Siyouni)

Owner: Roudee Racing 17 Sales price: £60,000 (Sackville Donald/Manor House Stables) Second foal of a 1m 3yo winner (76p) who was a three-parts sister to Nell Gwyn Stakes winner Hot Snap (118) and a half-sister to six-time 10-12f Group/Grade 1 winner/Oaks runner-up Midday (126) and 10f Group 3/Listed winner Sun Maiden (115). “A strong, muscular colt who is every inch a two-year-old type, but he’s just been held up with a shin. He will require six furlongs in any case.” LUCKY CAMINO (IRE)

16/2 b c Lucky Vega - Inca Trail (Royal Academy)

Owner: Manor House Stables Syndicate V Sales price: 42,000gns (Rob Speers MHS) Half-brother to UAE 1m Group 3 winner Fanaar (111). Dam an unraced half-sister to French 10f Listed winner Indian Choice (112). “A big horse who has grown quite a lot of late. His stallion has done well in his Australia already and if this colt is representative of his stock, then I think he will do equally as well in Europe. I see this colt as more a July starter over six furlongs, and I like what I’ve seen from him to this point.” MAJESTIC SMILE (IRE)

6/4 b c Mehmas - Aubineau (Holy Roman Emperor)

Owner: Lit Lung Lee Sales price: 160,000gns (SackvilleDonald) Third foal of an Irish 7f winner (74) who was a half-sister to dual 6f 2yo Group 2 winner/2000 Guineas third Ivawood (118). “An extremely good-looking horse who would stand out in any string. He has plenty of size and quality about him and though he isn’t in full work yet, everything he does comes very easily to him. Looking like he does, you’d be disappointed if he didn’t prove to be a good horse one day. I would see him starting in the middle of the summer.” MR SEAGULL (IRE)

16/3 ch c Space Blues - Bayja (Giant’s Causeway)

Owner: Two Plus Three Two Plus Four Sales price: €95,000 (SackvilleDonald/Manor House Stables) Half-brother to Group 3-placed UK/UAE multiple 6f winner Ekhtiyaar (120) and dual 6f Group 3 winner New Providence (108). Dam a thrice-raced maiden half-sister to Listed-placed French 1m 3yo winner Myrica (99). “We trained his half-sister New Providence and though time will tell whether he can reach the heights she did, he worked nicely this morning and is coming to hand all the time. He is a size bigger than her but I think he will run before Ascot, though I am not sure he’ll be quite of that calibre - at least not yet.”

Mr Seagull is a half-brother to Ekhtiyaar (right)

MR WONKA (FR)

21/2 b c Mehmas - Princess Bianca (Rock of Gibraltar)

Owner: The Gene Genies III Sales price: €100,000 (SackvilleDonald/Manor House Stables) Half-brother to 2025 French 7f-1m winner Chiricco. Dam a French 8.5-9f winner (73) who was a full sister to 10/12f Group 1 winner/Prix du Jockey Club third Prince Gibraltar (125) and German 1m Listed winner Princess Gibraltar (106). “A lovely horse who’s just had a slight setback, but he had gone along nicely prior to that. He won’t be running until the backend of the summer as a result, but I very much like what I’ve seen from him.” PHANTOM WATCH (IRE)

13/4 b c Mohaather - Abhasana (Hawk Wing)

Owner: Ambrose Racing Club Ltd Sales price: €75,000 (SackvilleDonald/Manor House Stables) Half-brother to French 1m Listed winner History Writer (103) and fairly useful 7f-1m winner Blenheim Boy (95). Dam a maiden half-sister to French 12f 3yo Group 3 winner Sub Rose (119) and 12f 3yo Listed winner Astonishing (111). “He goes along quite nicely and should be in action by the end of June, almost certainly over six furlongs to begin with.” RED SAVITAR

16/2 ch c Lope Y Fernandez - Avon Breeze (Avonbridge)

Owner: Middleham Park Racing LXXIX Sales price: £75,000 (Middleham Park Racing) Half-brother to 2024 5f 2yo Listed winner/Norfolk Stakes runner-up Tropical Storm (102) and 6f 2yo Listed winner Purosangue (113). Dam a useful prolific 5-6f winner (101) who was a half-sister to useful multiple 5f winner Tumblewind (106). “He surprised us with how he ran at Pontefract first time out. We thought he’d be far more clued up than proved to be the case. He jumped out the stalls smartly and was soon into stride, but it’s almost like he totally forgot everything we’d taught him by halfway! He’ll definitely win races and it’s likely he will go to Kempton next Monday (May 5) and/or the Chester May meeting. I don’t see him as star material, but he should give his owners plenty of entertainment throughout the season.” RUBY’S ANGEL (IRE)

29/1 b f Starman - Angel Meadow (Mayson)

Owner: Roudee Racing 18 Sales price: 40,000gns (SackvilleDonald/Manor House Stables) Half-sister to useful multiple 5-7f winner Glorious Angel (98) and fairly useful multiple 5f winner Devious Angel (87). Dam a Listed-placed 5f 2yo winner (83). “I was delighted with her debut run at the Craven meeting, where she got caught out by the soft ground but was coming back again at the finish. The winner is well regarded by the Hannon camp and Timeform were also pretty complimentary about our filly, so it might’ve been a nice race. We are aiming her towards a 5f restricted fillies’ maiden at Ascot on May 9.” SUNNY SMILE (IRE)

28/3 b c Supremacy - Spiritual Lady (Pastoral Pursuits)

Owner: Lit Lung Lee Sales price: 78,000gns (SackvilleDonald/Manor House Stables) Half-brother to US 7f 3yo Grade 3 winner Chardy Party (103p). Dam a 6f 2yo Listed winner (100). “A lovely, lovely horse. He isn’t far off being ready to run though we’ll wait until the middle of May, when the six furlong races begin. Everything he does has been good and I’m hopeful he can turn out to be one of our nicer two-year-olds this season.” THORNTHWAITE

28/4 gr c Havana Grey - Azure Amour (Azamour)

Owner: Simpson & Owen Sales price: £30,000 (SackvilleDonald/Manor House Stables) Full brother to UK/US 6-6.5f 2yo winner Panama (97). Dam a 10f 3yo winner (70) who was a half-sister to Group 2-placed Irish/UK 7-10f winner Mawaakef (103) and Listed-placed 6f-1m winner Eddie Jock (116). “Quite a big horse, which is actually fairly atypical for the sire. He is out of an Azamour mare and he did me more good in my career than most stallions, so hopefully he can repeat the dose as a broodmare sire! He worked very nicely this morning for about four-and-a-half furlongs and won his gallop, but I thought he’d win it a little easier which is suggesting he’s still rather on the weak side. We’ll probably just wait another few weeks before deciding where we go with him, but he’s undoubtedly a nice horse in the making.” TRICKY TEL

26/1 b c Ubettabelieveit - Ardbrae Tara (Galileo)

Owner: Simpson & Owen Sales price: £42,000 (Sackville Donald/Manor House Stables) Half-brother to fairly useful Irish 8-9.5f winner Overheer (88). Dam a thrice-raced maiden (71) sister to useful Irish 7-10.5f winner Jackaroo (115). “His work has been very pleasing and he’ll make his debut at Chester next week. He might find things a little confusing around there first time out, as they often can, but I’d like to think he can win second time out and develop into a nice two-year-old. Six furlongs will suit.” TURTLE REEF

12/2 b c Kameko - Qatar Queen (Kodiac)

Owner: Sustainable Building Services (UK) & Owen Sales price: £65,000 (Sackville Donald/Manor House Stables) Third foal of a maiden (77) half-sister to four-time 8-12f Group 1 winner Barney Roy (126), 2024 7f Group 3 winner Noble Dynasty (116) and Listed-placed Irish 1m 3yo winner Wisdom Mind (99). “A lovely horse who showed real signs of ability early on, but he just wasn’t holding his condition so we backed off and turned him out. He is back cantering now and we’re just building him up again. Like most by the sire, I suspect he is more a 7f horse for the second half of the season.” WATCHA SNOOP (IRE)

22/2 b c Coulsty - Scoop (Belardo)

Owner: Austin & McCallum Sales price: £45,000 (Sackville Donald/Manor House Stables) First foal of a maiden (68) half-sister to 7f Listed winner Dream Eater (119), Group 3/Listed-placed 7-12f winner Dreamspeed (107) and useful 12f-2m winner Gulf of Naples (107). “A very sharp, smart colt who annoyingly suffered a setback last week. There is plenty of him physically, and I hope he can still have a productive autumn campaign.” UNNAMED

22/3 b c Dubawi - Guerriere (Invincible Spirit)

Owner: V I Araci Sales price: 375,000gns (Not Sold) Half-brother to 2024 7f 2yo winner Cabelleroso (83). Dam a Listed-placed French 7f 3yo winner (98) who was a half-sister to French 1m 2yo Group 3 winner Soustraction (110) and French 3yo Listed winners Euclidia (12f; 103) and Matematica (7f; 106). “A very nice horse who goes with promise, though he will be one for the 7f races in the middle of the summer.” UNNAMED (IRE)

9/2 ch c El Kabeir - Lady’s Purse (Doyen)

Owner: Sustainable Building Services (UK) & Owen Sales price: 80,000gns (SackvilleDonald/Manor House Stables) Full brother to 7f 2yo Listed winner/Derby fourth Masekela (109) and a half-brother to Group 2-placed triple 10f 3yo winner Asoof (103). Dam a French 10.5/12f 3yo Listed winner (107) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed dual 6f 2yo winner Dazilyn Lady (101). “A gorgeous horse who will be one for the autumn over 7f/1m, as his pedigree suggests as a brother to a Derby fourth for Andrew Balding. I would like to think he can win his maiden or novice at two and give us something to really look forward to for next season.”

Masekela (left) in action on the July Course