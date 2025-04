Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide: Simon & Ed Crisford

Dan Briden guides us through Simon and Ed Crisford's two-year-old team.

AASILAH

14/5 b f Dubawi - Maajdah (Shamardal)

Owner: Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum Sales price: n/a First foal of a 5-6f 3yo winner (93) who was a half-sister to 1m Group 3/Listed winner Maamora (108; by Dubawi), very useful 6-7f winner Boosala (114) and useful 5-7f winner Kananee (102) out of a 7f 2yo Listed winner (103p). AL FUJAIRAH (IRE)

29/4 b c Churchill - Shamanova (Danehill Dancer)

Owner: Green Team Racing Sales price: €30,000 (Ahmad Al Shaikh) Full brother to French 10-12f 3yo winner Shahnameh (86). Dam a French 15f Listed winner (110) who was a half-sister to Italian 12f Group 1 winner Shamdala (115) and French 12f 3yo Listed winner Shamakiya (108). AL JOLSON

7/2 ch c Night of Thunder - Anasheed (Frankel)

Owner: Rabbah Racing Sales price: 260,000gns (Stroud Coleman Bloodstock) Third foal of a useful 10f 3yo winner (97p) who was a half-sister to 10f 3yo Listed winner Hadaatha (117; later dam of Nassau Stakes winner Al Husn (115)) out of a 1m 3yo Listed winner/1000 Guineas third (113). AL SHABAB SPIRIT (IRE)

14/2 b c Gleneagles - Trieste (Dubawi)

Owner: Green Team Racing Sales price: €8,500 (Not Sold) Half-brother to Italian 10-12f 3yo winner Triestina. Dam a French 11f 3yo winner who was a full sister to Dubai World Cup winner Monterosso (128) and half-sister to the dam of Australian 6f Group 1 winner Silent Sedition (117) out of an Australian 7.5f Group 1 winner. BAGPIPER (IRE)

22/2 gr/ro g Dark Angel - Soundscape (Shamardal)

Owner: Rabbah Racing Sales price: n/a Second foal of a maiden (64) half-sister to triple 9/10f Group 1 winner Hunter’s Light (126) and Listed-placed French 9.5-12f winner Linda Radlett (106; later dam of Hardwicke Stakes winner Fanny Logan (122)).

BALTHAMOS

7/3 gr c Dark Angel - Angel Vision (Oasis Dream)

Owner: Rabbah Racing Sales price: 150,000gns (Stroud Coleman Bloodstock) Full brother to Coventry Stakes winner Berkshire Shadow (115). Dam a useful 7f-1m 3yo winner (105) who was the daughter of four-time 10/12f Group/Grade 1 winner Islington (124). BINMALK

17/3 b/br c Kingman - Fooraat (Dubawi)

Owner: Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum Sales price: n/a First foal of a Listed-placed 7f-1m winner (108) who was a full sister to triple 9/10f Group 1 winner Benbatl (129) and very useful 10-12f winner Modaara (110p) and a half-sister to 2024 1000 Guineas winner Elmalka (114; by Kingman) out of 10f Group/Grade 1 winner Nahrain (119). CHESHIRE CAT

19/3 ch c Palace Pier - Carriwitchet (Dubawi)

Owner: Rabbah Racing Sales price: n/a Fourth foal of a French 11.5-12f 3yo winner (81) who was a half-sister to Italian Group 1 winners Crackerjack King (10f; 121) and Jakkalberry (12f; 122), Derby Italiano winner Awelmarduk (109) and Italian 10f 3yo Listed winner/Oaks d’Italia runner-up Joyful Hope (104). COLONNADE (IRE)

19/3 ch c Teofilo - Alanza (Dubai Destination)

Owner: The Royal Ascot Racing Club Sales price: 135,000gns (Highclere Agency) Half-brother to Listed-placed French 7-9.5f winner Alashar (96). Dam a dual 7f Group 3 winner (114) who was a half-sister to 7f 2yo Listed winner Alonsoa (95) out of a 1m 3yo Listed winner/1000 Guineas third (115). COLOURBAND (IRE)

19/4 b c Iffraaj - Looktotherainbow (Dubawi)

Owner: Rabbah Racing Sales price: n/a First foal of a 7f 2yo winner (77p) who was a full sister to UK/UAE 8-10f winner Electrical Storm (106) and a half-sister to four-time 1m Group 1 winner Ribchester (129; by Iffraaj). COMIC STRIP (IRE)

25/4 b c Blue Point - Laugh Aloud (Dubawi)

Owner: Rabbah Racing Sales price: n/a Third foal of an 8.5f Group 3 winner (115) who was a full sister to Group 3/Listed-placed French dual 1m 3yo winner Cantilena (109) and a half-sister to Arlington Million winner Debussy (123). DANCE FANTASY (IRE)

22/4 b f Mehmas - Infectious Dream (Oasis Dream)

Owner: Maurice Manasseh et al Sales price: 62,000gns (Stroud Coleman Bloodstock) Second foal of an unraced close relation to Listed-placed UK/Saudi Arabian 10-15f winner Gifts of Gold (115) and half-sister to 7f Listed winner Dusky Queen (108). DANDANA

8/4 b f Blue Point - Nafaayes (Exceed And Excel)

Owner: Sultan Ali Sales price: 600,000gns (Godolphin) Third foal of a South African dual 1m Grade 2 winner (96) who was a half-sister to Hong Kong 5f Group 3 winner Stoltz (116) out of a US 6f 2yo Grade 3 winner (107). DANSEUSE (IRE)

6/2 b f Teofilo - Ballet Queen (Dubawi)

Owner: Rabbah Racing Sales price: n/a First foal of a French 10-11f winner (84) who was a full sister to dual 14f Group 3 winner Ispolini (117) and Group 2/3-placed 7-10f winner Vivionn (108) and a half-sister to Listed-placed 9-10.5f winner Playful Sound (105) out of a US 10f Grade 2 winner (111). DAZZLING HAZE

24/2 ch f A’Ali - Walaaa (Exceed And Excel)

Owner: Shaikh Duaij Al Khalifa Sales price: £130,000 (Stroud Coleman) Half-sister to dual 5f Listed winner Clarendon House (117). Dam a 6f 2yo winner (65p) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed triple 5f 3yo winner Wise Words (101). DENVER DOLL (IRE)

4/2 ch f Mehmas - Desert Lantern (More Than Ready)

Owner: Rabbah Racing Sales price: 150,000gns (Stroud Coleman Bloodstock) Half-sister to 2024 US 7.5f 2yo winner La Cantera. Dam a maiden (78) half-sister to US 9.5f Grade 3 winner Antoinette (110) out of a UAE 1m Group 2 winner (123). ENEMY AGENT

18/4 ch c Earthlight - Expressiy (Siyouni)

Owner: Rabbah Racing Sales price: n/a Half-brother to useful 2024 French 10f 3yo winner Kind of Kiss (97) and French 8-9.5f 3yo winner Forelsket (94). Dam a French 9.5f 3yo Listed winner (104). FIERY DAMSEL (IRE)

23/3 br f Too Darn Hot - Warning Fire (Shamardal)

Owner: Rabbah Racing Sales price: n/a Third foal of a useful multiple 6f-1m winner (97) who was a half-sister to Gordon Stakes winner/St Leger runner-up New London (119), triple 14f-2m Listed winner Al Nayyir (118) and 7f 2yo Listed winner Al Dabaran (105). GALA DAY (IRE)

8/3 gr f Palace Pier - Summer Flair (Dubawi)

Owner: Rabbah Racing Sales price: n/a Half-sister to 2024 Japanese dual 7f 3yo winner Courteous Manner. Dam a twice-raced maiden (75p) half-sister to 5/6f 2yo Group 2 winner/Cheveley Park Stakes runner-up Raffle Prize (113) out of a 7f 3yo Group 3 winner (104). GRANDILOQUENCE (IRE)

4/4 b f Australia - Diction (Lawman)

Owner: Rabbah Racing Sales price: €120,000 (Stroud Coleman Bloodstock) First foal of a French 1m 3yo winner (84) who was the daughter of a French 7f 2yo Listed winning (100) half-sister to French 3yo Listed winners Sonnerie (1m; 111) and Sunday Doubt (7f; 107). HARRIET QUIMBY (IRE)

13/4 ch f Pinatubo - Qualify (Fastnet Rock)+

Owner: Rabbah Racing Sales price: n/a Closely related to 2024 UAE 1m Group 3 winner Swing Vote (111; by Shamardal) and 2025 French 1m 1f 3yo Group 3 winner Cualficar (103p; by Lope de Vega). Dam an Oaks winner (114) who was a full sister to Group 3-placed Irish 7f 2yo winner Shogun (109). INKBERROW (IRE)

1/3 b f Kodi Bear - Ikigai (Sayif)

Owner: Rabbah Racing Sales price: 130,000gns (Godolphin) Closely related to Listed-placed 2024 Irish 5f 2yo winner Shamrock Breeze (89; by Ardad). Dam a Listed-placed 7f 2yo winner (90) who was a half-sister to useful dual 6f 2yo winner Space Cowboy (100; by Kodi Bear). KNOWLEDGE

1/4 b c Sea The Stars - Bespangled (Dubawi)

Owner: Highclere Thoroughbred Racing - Walnut Sales price: 40,000gns (Gainsborough Thoroughbreds) First foal of an unraced half-sister to 10f 3yo Listed winner Sapphire Seas (107) out of a UAE 7f 3yo Listed winner (106). KOKUSHOKU (IRE)

17/3 ro c Dark Angel - Colour of Light (Shamardal)

Owner: Rabbah Racing Sales price: n/a First foal of a French 7.5f 3yo winner (71) who was a half-sister to Group 3/Listed-placed UK/French 8-10f winner Veil of Shadows (102) and French 1m Group 3 winner Impulsif (120).

New Century (10), ridden by Oisin Murphy, wins the bet365 Summer Stakes

LAKE POET

2/3 b c Kameko - Potent Embrace (Street Cry)

Owner: Rabbah Racing Sales price: 1,000,000gns (Godolphin) Full brother to 2024 Canadian 1m 2yo Grade 1 winner New Century (108) and a half-brother to 12f Group 3 winner Passion And Glory (116). Dam a fairly useful 8-10f 3yo winner (92) who was a half-sister to UAE 2000 Guineas winner Kinglet (109), 7.5f-1m 2yo winner/Derby Italiano runner-up King’s Caper (105) and Listed-placed UK/Irish 8-9.5f winner Casanova (110). MEDAALI (IRE)

12/2 ch c Ghaiyyath - Monteja (Shamardal)

Owner: Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum Sales price: n/a Second foal of a once-raced maiden (78p) half-sister to 12f Listed winner Ferdoos (122; later dam of Irish 10f Group 1 winner Nezwaah (120)) and 14.5/15f Listed winner Brusco (109). MYTHIC SPIRIT (IRE)

15/2 b c Mehmas - Theophile (Teofilo)

Owner: Mrs Victoria Machen Sales price: £130,000 (Oliver St Lawrence) First foal of an Irish 7f-1m 3yo winner (92) who was a full sister to Irish 7f Group 3 winner Tobann (111) and Listed-placed 8.5-10f 3yo winner Team Decision (102) and a half-sister to 5f 2yo Listed winner Vertiginous (102). OCEAN OF STORMS (FR)

8/3 b c Night of Thunder - Burning Sea (Lope de Vega)

Owner: Rabbah Racing Sales price: €280,000 (Stroud Coleman Bloodstock) First foal of an unraced sister Irish 7f 2yo Group 3 winner Blue de Vega (111) and Listed-placed French 7f 2yo winner Bionic Woman (101) and half-sister to the dam of 10f 3yo Group 2/3 winner Angel Power (112) and 2025 French 1m 3yo Listed winner Flaming Stone (106). ONLY IN MANILA

31/3 ch c Victor Ludorum - Eyes On Asha (Redoute’s Choice)

Owner: T A Rahman Sales price: n/a Fourth foal of a 1m 3yo winner (78) who was the daughter of an Italian 1m Listed winning (101) half-sister to Listed-placed French 6f 2yo winners Aseena (92) and Pestagua (95). PANDEMONIUM (IRE)

6/2 b c No Nay Never - Panthere (Sea The Stars)

Owner: Rabbah Racing Sales price: 375,000gns (Stroud Coleman Bloodstock) First foal of a French 12f 3yo winner (80) who was a half-sister to Prix Saint-Alary winner Queen’s Jewel (117p) and French dual 1m 1f Listed winner Royalmania (107) out of a US 12f Grade 2 winner (108). PERONELLA (IRE)

28/2 ch f No Nay Never - Perriand (Pivotal)

Owner: Rabbah Racing Sales price: 290,000gns (Stroud Coleman Bloodstock) Second foal of an unraced half-sister to Irish 10f 3yo Group 3 winner/Breeders’ Cup Turf runner-up Stone Age (119) and Listed-placed Irish 1m 3yo winner Sandy Creek (94) out of a 10f 3yo winning (88) half-sister to Prix de Diane winner Bright Sky (123).

Stone Age returns victorious under Ryan Moore

PICTURE PALACE (IRE)

13/4 b c Pinatubo - Patroness (Dubawi)

Owner: Rabbah Racing Sales price: n/a Half-brother to UAE 1m 1f Group 1 winner Blair House (123), 2025 UAE 10f Group 3 winner First Conquest (113) and 10f 3yo Listed winner Key Victory (114). Dam a maiden (80) sister to Queen Elizabeth II Stakes winner Poet’s Voice (126). QUIPSTER (IRE)

13/2 gr c Dark Angel - Queen of Asia (Exceed And Excel)

Owner: Rabbah Racing Sales price: 375,000gns (Stroud Coleman Bloodstock) First foal of a maiden (56) half-sister to 10f 3yo Listed winner Dux Scholar (120) out of a Cheshire Oaks winning (100) half-sister to German 12f 3yo Group 2 winner Bad Bertrich Again (116) and 10f Group 3 winner Prolix (116). RAGGAAS

14/2 b c St Mark’s Basilica - Ragsah (Shamardal)

Owner: Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum Sales price: 200,000gns (Federico Barberini) Half-brother to Listed-placed French 7f 3yo winner Richmond Avenue (102) and useful French 7.5f-1m winner Rock’n Swing (102p). Dam a Group 3-placed 7f 2yo winner (100) who was a half-sister to Dubai World Cup and Prince of Wales’s Stakes winner Dubai Millennium (140). RIFFA SPIRIT (IRE)

19/4 b g Bungle Inthejungle - Nafa (Shamardal)

Owner: Hasan Mefareh Alajmi Sales price: 50,000gns (Oliver St Lawrence Bloodstock) Full brother to Listed-placed UK/Qatari prolific 5-6f winner X Force (100) and useful multiple 5f winner Tatterstall (100) and a half-brother to useful multiple 5f winner Bedford Flyer (107). Dam a fairly useful multiple 5f winner (94). SAMISEN (IRE)

29/3 b f Frankel - Sayyida (Dubawi)

Owner: Rabbah Racing Sales price: n/a First foal of a Group 3/Listed-placed dual 12f 3yo winner (104) who was a half-sister to Derby winner/2000 Guineas third Masar (125) out of a UAE Derby and UAE Oaks winner (114). SAVERNAKE (IRE)

3/4 b c Invincible Spirit - Servalan (No Nay Never)

Owner: Gail Brown Racing (XVIII) Sales price: 70,000gns (Gail Brown Racing) Half-brother to fairly useful 6-7f 2yo winner Politico (83). Dam an Irish dual 6f Listed winner (99) who was the daughter of a Listed-placed Irish 7-8.5f 3yo winner (102). SECRET LETTER (IRE)

7/4 b c Teofilo - Christinas Letter (Galileo)

Owner: Rabbah Racing Sales price: 115,000gns (Stroud Coleman Bloodstock) Half-brother to Irish 6/7f Group 3 winner/Dewhurst Stakes runner-up Leitir Mor (113) and Listed-placed Irish dual 7f winner Intensical (105). Dam an unraced half-sister to useful Irish 5f 2yo winner Whip Rule (99). SPIRIT WINDS

3/4 b c Invincible Spirit - New Winds (New Approach)

Owner: Abdulla Al Mansoori Sales price: n/a Third foal of a fairly useful dual 6f 2yo winner (88) who was closely related to French dual 10f Group 3 winner West Wind Blows (120) and a half-sister to Group 3-placed 10-12f winner Setting Sail (115) out of Prix de Diane winner West Wind (118). TEWKESBURY (IRE)

13/2 ch c Ghaiyyath - Terzetto (Iffraaj)

Owner: Rabbah Racing Sales price: n/a Closely related to useful triple 7f winner Telemark (102; by Night of Thunder). Dam a useful 7f-1m 3yo winner (101) who was a half-sister to Chesham Stakes winner Champlain (104) and Irish 1m 2yo Listed winner Calare (98) out of a May Hill Stakes winner/Poule d’Essai des Pouliches third (110). THE GLORY MILE (IRE)

15/2 ch c Australia - Coral Mist (Bahamian Bounty)

Owner: Green Team Racing Sales price: €15,000 (Ahmad al Shaikh/Prince Bloodstock) Half-brother to three winners including Qatari 7-9.5f winner Main Reef (92). Dam a 6f 2yo Group 3 winner (94) who was a three-parts sister to Prix de la Foret winner Toylsome (124) and a half-sister to the dam of Irish 5f Group 1 winner Romantic Proposal (114).

TOASTMASTER (IRE)

22/2 b c Cotai Glory - Wedding Wish (Acclamation)

Owner: Rabbah Racing Sales price: 280,000gns (Stroud Coleman Bloodstock) Half-brother to Listed-placed 10-12f 3yo winner Thanks Monica (97) and 2024 6f 2yo winner An Outlaw’s Grace (91). Dam a maiden (90) half-sister to Listed-placed UK/French 6.5f-1m winner Faithful One (93). VEIL OF CLOUDS

22/2 ch f Pinatubo - Victory Wave (Distorted Humor)

Owner: Rabbah Racing Sales price: n/a Half-sister to fairly useful dual 5f winner Mon Na Slieve (93). Dam a useful multiple 7f-1m winner (112) who was a full sister to Group 2/Listed-placed UK/UAE 6-10f winner Artigiano (113). ZAMBEZI RIVER (IRE)

27/3 br c Space Blues - Ziarah (Iffraaj)

Owner: Rabbah Racing Sales price: 170,000gns (Stroud Coleman Bloodstock) First foal of a stakes-placed UK/US multiple 7-8.5f winner (93) who was the daughter of an unraced half-sister to 5f Group 2/3 winner/Middle Park Stakes runner-up Hot Streak (122). UNNAMED

25/4 bl c A’Ali - Alwasmiya (Kyllachy)

Owner: Shaikh Duaij Al Khalifa Sales price: n/a Half-brother to 7f 3yo winner Creme de Cacao (76). Dam a 6f 2yo Listed winner (98p) who was the daughter of a 5-6f winning (79) half-sister to 5f Group 3/Listed winner Dutch Masterpiece (116). UNNAMED (IRE)

4/3 b c Sea The Stars - Angel Fairy (Dark Angel)

Owner: Abdulla Al Mansoori Sales price: 475,000gns (Godolphin) Second foal of a 10f 3yo winner (89) who was a half-sister to US 12f Grade 3 winner Dress Rehearsal (102) and Irish 7.5f 3yo Listed winner Fairy of The Night (107; later dam of high-class sprinter Muthmir (120) and Irish 7f 2yo Group 3 winner My Titania (107p; by Sea The Stars)). UNNAMED

7/4 gr c Havana Grey - Critical Speed (Pivotal)

Owner: Zhang Yuesheng Sales price: 180,000gns (Yulong) Half-brother to fairly useful multiple 6f winner The Waiting Game (85). Dam a maiden (74) half-sister to Listed-placed UK/Qatari 5-6f winner Desert Cop (109) and very useful multiple 5-6f winner Desert Law (110) out of a 5f 2yo Listed winner (104). UNNAMED

9/4 gr c Ulysses - Diagnostic (Dutch Art)

Owner: Sultan Ali Sales price: 170,000gns (Godolphin) Full brother to 2024 Irish 10.5f Group 1 winner/Derby third White Birch (128). Dam a useful 6-7f winner (102p) who was the daughter of an unraced sister to 6f Listed winner Prescription (103) and half-sister to Group 3 winners Clinical (8.5f; 109) and Cupid’s Glory (7f; 119) and 8/10f Listed winner Courting (108).

White Birch is an impressive winner

UNNAMED (FR)

21/3 b c Galiway - Dordogne (Anodin)

Owner: Edward Ware Sales price: €110,000 (George Prince Bloodstock) Second foal of an unraced half-sister to French 11/12f Group 2 winner Silver Pond (122) and French 10f Listed winner Silver Point (104). UNNAMED (IRE)

1/2 b c Ghaiyyath - Dubai One (Exceed And Excel

Owner: Sheikh Marwan Al Maktoum Sales price: n/a Half-brother to 2024 7f 2yo winner Blue Seeker (71). Dam a useful 5-7f winner (98) who was a full sister to fairly useful 6-7f winner Role Player (92) and a half-sister to UAE 12f Group 1 winner Prize Money (121). UNNAMED

18/4 b f Pinatubo - Far Hope (Night of Thunder)

Owner: Mohammed Al Nabouda Sales price: n/a First foal of a useful 7f-1m 3yo winner (97) who was a half-sister to very useful 7f-1m winner Positive Impact (113) and useful 8-10f winner Turntable (100) out of a Listed-placed 6f-1m winner (101). UNNAMED

5/4 b c Night of Thunder - Hazaranda (Dansili)

Owner: Newsells Park Stud et al Sales price: n/a Second foal of a thrice-raced maiden (67p) half-sister to Derby winner Harzand (126), Australian 8/12f Listed winner Haripour (105), Irish 12f 3yo Listed winner Hazarafa (110) and Group 3/Listed-placed Irish dual 10f 3yo winner Haziyna (103) out of an Irish 7f 3yo Group 3 winner (109). UNNAMED (IRE)

27/3 b c Blue Point - Hollywood Lady (Sea The Stars)

Owner: Abdullah Menahi Sales price: 550,000gns (Godolphin) First foal of a maiden (82) half-sister to useful UK/Qatari 7-12f winner Galactic Prince (100) out of a triple 10-11.5f Listed winner (108). UNNAMED (IRE)

1/4 b f Sea The Stars - Ionic (Intello)

Owner: Shapoor Mistry Sales price: 70,000gns (Stroud Coleman Bloodstock) Fourth foal of a French 11.5f 3yo winner (78) who was a half-sister to French 15f 3yo Group 3 winner Pacifique (114), Lingfield Derby Trial winner English King (116) and the dam of Australian 10f Group 1 winner Magic Wand (119) and Irish Oaks winner Chicquita (117). UNNAMED (FR)

1/2 b c Too Darn Hot - Irish Rookie (Azamour)

Owner: KHK Racing Ltd Sales price: €520,000 (Stroud Coleman Bloodstock) Three-parts brother to Group 3-placed UK/Hong Kong 7f-1m winner Turin Redsun (114; by Dubawi). Dam a 1m 2yo Listed winner/Poule d’Essai des Pouliches runner-up (116). UNNAMED (IRE)

4/3 ch f Sea The Stars - Lady Peoria (Estidhkaar)

Owner: Alan Byrne Sales price: 75,000gns (Durcan Bloodstock) First foal of an unraced half-sister to Coventry Stakes winner/Dewhurst Stakes runner-up Arizona (118) and US 8.5f 3yo Grade 2 winner Nay Lady Nay (113). UNNAMED

13/3 ch c New Bay - Lunearia (Galileo)

Owner: Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum Sales price: 375,000gns (Federico Barberini) Half-brother to UK/German 9.5-11.5f winner Marmara Star (85). Dam an unraced sister to Group 3-placed UK/Hong Kong 8-10f winner Jolly Gene (110) and Listed-placed 12-14f winner Inchicore (102) out of a US 12f 3yo Grade 1 winner/Irish 1000 Guineas third (115). UNNAMED

27/1 ch f Iffraaj - Make It Rain (Night of Thunder)

Owner: Sheikh Marwan Al Maktoum Sales price: n/a Second foal of a useful 8-10f winner (105) who was the daughter of a 1m 2yo winning (90) half-sister to 7f 3yo Listed winner/Cheveley Park Stakes third Badminton (106), Group 2-placed 7f 2yo winner Fox (100) and Group 3-placed 6-7f winner Cala (98).

Sakheer is away and clear in the Mill Reef