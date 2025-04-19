Dan Briden looks at the remarkable pedigrees of the two-year-olds under the care of Aidan O'Brien this season.

CASHMERE (IRE)

27/3 b/br f No Nay Never - Sweet Charity (Myboycharlie)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: €350,000 (M V Magnier) Full sister to very useful Irish/Hong Kong 7-10f winner Massive Sovereign (119). Dam a French 10.5f 3yo Group 3 winner (108). CHARLES DARWIN (IRE)

25/3 b c No Nay Never - Muirin (Born To Sea)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a Full brother to Prix Morny and Middle Park Stakes winner Blackbeard (118), Listed-placed 2024 7f 3yo winner Run Away (90) and useful 2024 Irish 6f 2yo winner Tunbridge Wells (99p). Dam an Irish 7f 2yo winner (94) who was the daughter of an Irish 6f Group 3/Listed winner (108). DROP DEAD GORGEOUS (IRE)

10/4 b f Dubawi - You’resothrilling (Storm Cat)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a Half-sister to 2000 Guineas winner Gleneagles (128), Irish 1000 Guineas winner Marvellous (116), Prix de Diane winner Joan of Arc (114), 7f/1m 2yo Group 1 winner/1000 Guineas third Happily (120), Australian dual 12f Group 2 winner The Taj Mahal (119), Irish 7f 2yo Group 3 winner Coolmore (111) and Irish 1m 3yo Listed winner/Irish Oaks third Toy (109). Dam a 6f 2yo Group 2/3 winner (117) who was a full sister to six-time 7-10.5f Group 1 winner Giant’s Causeway (132). EXTRAVAGANT (IRE)

23/2 b/br c Wootton Bassett - Strawberry Fledge (Kingmambo)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: €300,000 (M V Magnier) Half-brother to Prix Ganay winner/Arc second and third Cloth of Stars (132). Dam a once-raced sister to Oaks winner Light Shift (121) and half-sister to Irish 10.5f Group 1 winner Shiva (124) and French dual 10f Group 2 winner Limnos (120).

GSTAAD

22/3 b c Starspangledbanner - Mosa Mine (Exceed And Excel)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: 450,000gns (M V Magnier) Half-brother to Prix Morny and Middle Park Stakes winner Vandeek (119). Dam a maiden (61) half-sister to very useful UK/UAE multiple 7f winner Sirocco Breeze (119). ITALY (IRE)

28/1 b c Wootton Bassett - Yet (Galileo)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a First foal of an Irish 5f 2yo winner (92) who was a half-sister to useful 7f Irish 2yo winner Carracci (105) out of a Group 3-placed Irish 1m 2yo winner (100). KIMONO (IRE)

15/3 b f Dubawi - Ballydoyle (Galileo)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a Half-sister to Irish 1m 1f 3yo Group 3 winner Red Riding Hood (110) and Irish 7f 2yo Listed winner Monday (93p). Dam a Prix Marcel Boussac winner/1000 Guineas runner-up (113p) who was a full sister to four-time 7-10f winner (including the Irish 1000 Guineas) Misty For Me (122). LAKE COMO (IRE)

3/4 b c St Mark’s Basilica - Step Sequence (Nayef)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: €130,000 (M V Magnier) Half-brother to Irish 5.5f 3yo Listed winner Lady Penelope (99). Dam an unraced half-sister to useful multiple 5-7f winner Enlace (102) out of a French 6f 3yo Listed winner (105). MOTHER’S DAY (IRE)

28/5 b f Frankel - Lillie Langtry (Danehill Dancer)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a Three-parts sister to high-class multiple 6-12f winner (seven times at Group 1 level, including the 1000 Guineas and Oaks) Minding (127), Oaks and Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf winner Tuesday (122) and Irish 1000 Guineas winner Empress Josephine (114; all by Galileo). Dam a Coronation Stakes and Matron Stakes winner (120). NEOLITHIC (IRE)

24/2 b c Sioux Nation - Starlite Sienna (Elusive Pimpernel)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: 210,000gns (Castlehyde Stud) Half-brother to 7f 2yo winner/Fillies’ Mile third Bright Diamond (93). Dam a maiden (71) half-sister to triple 7/7.5f Group 3 winner Realtra (114). PORT OF SPAIN (IRE)

26/3 b c St Mark’s Basilica - Alive Alive Oh (Duke of Marmalade)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: €130,000 (M V Magnier) Half-brother to triple 10.5-14.5f Group 2 winner Free Wind (118). Dam an Irish 10f 3yo Listed winner (108) who was a half-sister to Japanese dual 10f Grade 3 winner Crescendo Love (120) out of a 9.5f 3yo winner/Cheshire Oaks runner-up (99). SIGNORA (IRE)

21/4 b f Frankel - Heartache (Kyllachy)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a Full sister to 2024 Irish 7f 2yo Group 3 winner Exactly (110) and three-parts sister to Irish 1m 3yo Listed winner Salt Lake City (106; by Galileo). Dam a Queen Mary and Flying Childers Stakes winner (110) who was a half-sister to Group 3/Listed-placed 5f 2yo winner Unbreak My Heart (97).

Henry Longfellow strides clear at the Curragh

SIMPLY ASTOUNDING (USA)

5/2 b f Wootton Bassett - Minding (Galileo)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a Half-sister to National Stakes winner Henry Longfellow (122). Dam a high-class multiple 6-12f winner (seven times at Group 1 level, including the 1000 Guineas and Oaks; 127) who was a full sister to Oaks and Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf winner Tuesday (122) and Irish 1000 Guineas winner Empress Josephine (114). SNOW WHITE (IRE)

20/4 ch f Frankel - Prize Exhibit (Showcasing)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: 1,500,000gns (M V Magnier) Three-parts sister to Irish 1m 3yo Group 3 winner History (104; by Galileo). Dam a US 6.5f/1m Grade 2 winner (112) who was a full sister to Sussex Stakes winner Mohaather (129). STOCK MARKET

3/4 b c No Nay Never - Azenzar (Danehill Dancer)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: 380,000gns (M V Magnier & White Birch Farm) Full brother to useful 6f 2yo winner Rizg (104) and a half-brother to 2024 Futurity Trophy winner Hotazhell (116) and useful UK/Hong Kong triple 1m winner Flagship Glory (105). Dam a 7f 3yo winner (80) who was the daughter of an unraced half-sister to five-time 10f Group 1 winner Alexander Goldrun (125). TRUE LOVE (IRE)

5/4 b f No Nay Never - Alluringly (Fastnet Rock)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a Full sister to 2024 Irish 6f 2yo Group 2 winner Truly Enchanting (96) and a half-sister to Irish 1m 1f 3yo Group 2 winner Lily Pond (107). Dam an Irish 9.5f 3yo Listed winner (107) who was a half-sister to Group 2-placed Irish 6f 2yo winner Toogoodtobetrue (103). UNNAMED (IRE)

29/3 b c Wootton Bassett - Accolade (Orpen)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: 350,000gns (M V Magnier & White Birch Farm) Second foal of a French 7-10f winner who was a half-sister to French 1m 3yo Group 3 winner/Poule d’Essai des Poulains and Prix du Jockey Club runner-up The Summit (116; by Wootton Bassett) and Listed-placed French 12f 3yo winner One One One (106). UNNAMED (IRE)

23/3 b f St Mark’s Basilica - Again (Danehill Dancer)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a Half-sister to 13f 3yo Listed winner Delphinia (118), Irish 7.5f 2yo winner Indian Maharaja (105p) and Group 2/3-placed Irish 1m 2yo winner Delano Roosevelt (113). Dam an Irish 1000 Guineas winner (115) who was closely related to the dam of Prix de la Foret winner Aclaim (121). UNNAMED (USA)

5/3 ch f Dubawi - Alice Springs (Galileo)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a Full sister to Group 3-placed Irish 5.5f 2yo winner Prettiest (95). Dam a triple 1m 3yo Group 1 winner/1000 Guineas third (122) who was a full sister to Group 2/Listed-placed 12f 3yo winner Criteria (106) and Group 3/Listed-placed Irish 1m 3yo winner Hence (106). UNNAMED (IRE)

13/2 b c Camelot - Alta Anna (Anabaa)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a Half-brother to US 10/12f Grade 1 winner Bolshoi Ballet (120) and Australian 12f Group 2 winner Southern France (120). Dam an unraced half-sister to French 10.5f 3yo Group 3 winner/Prix de Diane runner-up Abbatiale (117). UNNAMED (IRE)

1/3 b c Camelot - Amazing Maria (Mastercraftsman)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a Half-brother to useful 8.5f 3yo winner King Lear (100). Dam a dual 1m Group 1 winner (120) who was the daughter of a 6f 2yo winner (86p). UNNAMED (IRE)

12/2 b/br c Wootton Bassett - April Showers (Galileo)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a First foal of a Group 2/Listed-placed Irish 1m 2yo winner (103) who was a full sister to four-time 7-10f winner (including the Irish 1000 Guineas) Misty For Me (122), Prix Marcel Boussac winner/1000 Guineas runner-up Ballydoyle (113p) and Irish 9.5f 3yo Listed winner Twirl (109).

UNNAMED

11/4 b c St Mark’s Basilica - Archangel Gabriel (Arch)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: 180,000gns (Camas Park Stud) Half-brother to four winners, most notably 10f 3yo Group 3/Listed winner Ville de Grace (113). Dam an unraced sister to US 11f Grade 1 winner Prince Arch (119) and half-sister to National Stakes winner Kingsfort (116). UNNAMED (IRE)

3/4 b f Wootton Bassett - Arya Tara (Dylan Thomas)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a Half-brother to Irish 7f 2yo Group 2 winner Agartha (106). Dam an Irish 14f 3yo Listed winner (100) who was the daughter of a French 10f 3yo winning (81) half-sister to Prix Ganay winner Astarabad (122) and Irish 10f 3yo Listed winner Asmara (109; later dam of four-time 8-12f Group 1 winner Azamour (130)). UNNAMED (IRE)

10/5 b f No Nay Never - Ask Me Nicely (Fastnet Rock)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a Full sister to Group 2/Listed-placed Irish dual 1m 3yo winner Emphatic Answer (103) and a three-parts sister to Group 2/3-placed 2024 US 8.5f 3yo winner Kalispera (98; by Ten Sovereigns). Dam a maiden (80) close relation to Dewhurst Stakes winner Beethoven (121). UNNAMED (IRE)

1/4 b c Dubawi - Athena (Camelot)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a Full brother to Irish dual 7f Group 3 winner Never Ending Story (108) and useful Irish 8.5f 2yo winner Navy Seal (102). Dam a US 10f Grade 1 winner (113) who was a full sister to Irish 1m 1f 3yo Group 3 winner Goddess (112) and a three-parts sister to Irish Oaks winner Bracelet (114) and 7f 2yo Group 2 winner Wading (116p). UNNAMED (IRE)

22/2 b c Camelot - Beauly (Sea The Stars)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: 450,000gns (Jamie McCalmont Bloodstock) Half-brother to US triple 10/12f Grade 3 winner Missed The Cut (117) and 2024 7f 2yo winner Orange Sky (76p). Dam a US 8.5f Listed winner (103) who was a half-sister to four-time 6/7f Listed winner Gusto (116) out of a US 8/8.5f Grade 3 winner. UNNAMED (IRE)

9/5 b f Frankel - Beauty Is Truth (Pivotal)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a Three-parts sister to 8/12f Group 1 winner/Irish 1000 Guineas third Hydrangea (123), 1000 Guineas/Irish 1000 Guineas winner Hermosa (118) and Australian 10f Group 1 winner The United States (124; all by Galileo). Dam a French 5f 3yo Group 2 winner (114). UNNAMED (USA)

12/4 b c Maxfield - Belle’s Finale (Ghostzapper)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: $1,000,000 (M V Magnier) Half-brother to US triple 8-10f Grade 1 winner Up To The Mark (125). Dam an unraced half-sister to US 1m 3yo stakes winner Zapper Belle (102) out of a US 7f 3yo Grade 1 winner (120). UNNAMED (IRE)

26/4 b c Dubawi - Best In The World (Galileo)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a Full brother to Group 3-placed Irish 7f 2yo winner Alfred Munnings (107) and a half-brother to Oaks and Irish Oaks winner Snowfall (122). Dam an Irish 12f 3yo Listed winner (110) who was a full sister to Arc and Breeders’ Cup Turf winner Found (129), Irish 1m 2yo Group 3 winner/Irish Oaks runner-up and Oaks third Divinely (104) and Irish 7f 2yo Group 3 winner Magical Dream (109). UNNAMED (IRE)

5/2 b c Kingman - Blissful (Galileo)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a First foal of an Irish 7f 2yo Listed winner (95) who was a full sister to several winners including 7f 2yo Group 2 winner/Irish 2000 Guineas third Gustav Klimt (120) and Irish 7f 2yo Group 3 winner Wonderfully (103) and a half-sister to Italian 1m 2yo Group 1 winner Nayarra (105). UNNAMED

10/3 b c Wootton Bassett - Bound (Galileo)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: 200,000gns (M V Magnier & White Birch Farm) Half-brother to 1m 2yo winners Bouquet (92) and Bowmark (89p) and 10f 3yo winners Fighter Command (84) and Hidden Story (96). Dam an Irish 10f 3yo Listed winner (104) who was a full sister to Derby winner Serpentine (122), Irish 1m 1f 3yo Group 2 winner Wedding Vow (113) and Irish 10f 3yo Group 3 winner/Oaks third Bye Bye Baby (107). UNNAMED (IRE)

12/2 b c Wootton Bassett - Chicquita (Montjeu)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a Half-brother to Irish 14f Group 2 winner Emily Dickinson (118) and Irish 1m 2yo winner/Irish Oaks third Nicest (111). Dam an Irish Oaks winner/Prix de Diane runner-up (117) who was closely related to Australian 10f Group 1 winner Magic Wand (120) and a half-sister to French 10.5f 3yo Group 3 winner/Prix de Diane runner-up Philomene (112). UNNAMED (FR)

28/3 b c Wootton Bassett - Chuppy (Le Havre)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: €400,000 (Michael Vincent Magnier) First foal of a twice-raced maiden (72) sister to 12/14f 3yo Group 1 winner Wonderful Tonight (122) and half-sister to Group 3-placed French 1m 1f 2yo winner Heartache Tonight (104) and Listed-placed French/US 6f-8.5f winner Penjade (104). UNNAMED (IRE)

15/1 b f Wootton Bassett - Coral Beach (Zoffany)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a Second foal of an Irish 7f 2yo Group 3 winner (106) who was a half-sister to German 10f winner/Preis der Diana third Amona (107). UNNAMED (USA)

22/3 ch c Gun Runner - Curlylocks (Galileo)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a Half-brother to 2024 7f 2yo winner/Royal Lodge Stakes third Angelo Buonarotti (103). Dam a maiden (89) sister to Dewhurst Stakes and 2000 Guineas winner Churchill (126), Cheveley Park Stakes winner Clemmie (118p) and Irish 10.5f 3yo Group 3 winner Blenheim Palace (114). UNNAMED (IRE)

7/4 b f Siyouni - Curvy (Galileo)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a Half-sister to 2024 French 7f 2yo Group 3 winner Angeal (96). Dam a Canadian 10f 3yo Grade 1 winner/Irish Oaks third (115) who was a half-sister to Irish 2000 Guineas winner Power (116) and Ribblesdale Stakes winner Thakafaat (107).

Desert Crown wins the Derby

UNNAMED (IRE)

17/4 b c Nathaniel - Desert Berry (Green Desert)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a Full brother to Derby winner Desert Crown (124) and a half-brother to Hong Kong 7f Group 3 winner Flying Thunder (109). Dam a 1m 3yo winner (74p). UNNAMED (IRE)

1/2 b c Wootton Bassett - Detailed (Motivator)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: 500,000gns (M V Magnier & White Birch Farm) Half-brother to Irish 7.5f 2yo winner Blindsided (73). Dam an Irish 12.5f 3yo Listed winner (108) who was the daughter of a French 9.5f 3yo winning half-sister to four-time 8/9f Group 1 winner (including the Poule d’Essai des Poulains and St James’s Palace Stakes) Sendawar (129). UNNAMED (IRE)

13/2 b c Frankel - Different League (Dabirsim)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a Three-parts brother to Group 3-placed 2024 Irish 10.5f 3yo winner Agenda (108; by Galileo). Dam an Albany Stakes winner/Cheveley Park Stakes runner-up (110). UNNAMED (USA)

20/2 b/br c Lord Kanaloa - Divinely (Galileo)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a First foal of an Irish 1m 2yo Group 3 winner/Irish Oaks runner-up and Oaks third (104) who was a full sister to Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe and Breeders’ Cup Turf winner Found (129), Irish 7f 2yo Group 3 winner Magical Dream (109) and Irish 12f 3yo Listed winner Best In The World (110; later dam of Oaks and Irish Oaks winner Snowfall (122)). UNNAMED (IRE)

5/4 b f Wootton Bassett - Epona Plays (Australia)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: €300,000 (M V Magnier) First foal of an Irish 1m Group 2 winner (112) who was a half-sister to Irish 7f 3yo Group 3 winner Dolce Strega (103) and Listed-placed Irish dual 1m 3yo winner Bumbasina (98; later dam of Australian 1m 1f Group 1 winner Amelia’s Jewel (116)). UNNAMED (IRE)

18/2 b c Wootton Bassett - Espania (Galileo)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a First foal of an unraced sister to Oaks winner Forever Together (117) and Fillies’ Mile winner Together Forever (110; dam of 2024 Derby winner City of Troy (130)) and half-sister to Prix Jean Prat winner Lord Shanakill (121). UNNAMED (IRE)

6/5 b c Wootton Bassett - Even Song (Mastercraftsman)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a Half-brother to Irish 11.5f 3yo Listed winner Espionage (110). Dam a Ribblesdale Stakes winner (107) who was a half-sister to St Leger winner Simple Verse (119; dam of 2024 Lancashire Oaks winner Queen of The Pride (113)) and Group 2-placed 6-7f 2yo winner Maxentius (103). UNNAMED (IRE)

1/4 b f Wootton Bassett - Fluff (Galileo)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a Half-sister to St Leger winner Continuous (125). Dam a useful Irish 1m 3yo winner (98) who was a full sister to Moyglare Stud Stakes winner Maybe (117p; later dam of Racing Post Trophy and 2000 Guineas winner Saxon Warrior (124)) and Irish 7f 2yo Listed winner Promise To Be True (109).

Continuous is in complete control of the Betfred St Leger

UNNAMED (IRE)

21/4 b c Wootton Bassett - Flutter (Galileo)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a Third foal of an unraced sister to Yorkshire Oaks winner Tapestry (123) and Irish 1m 2yo Group 3 winner John F Kennedy (114) out of Moyglare Stud Stakes and Prix Marcel Boussac winner Rumplestiltskin (116). UNNAMED (IRE)

2/4 b c Wootton Bassett - Foxtrot Liv (Foxwedge)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a Half-brother to 2024 Irish 10.5f 3yo winner Cow Chico (80p). Dam an Irish 7f-1m winner/Irish 1000 Guineas third (103) who was the daughter of a 7f winning (64) half-sister to 10/10.5f 3yo Group 3 winner Azmeel (109) and German 1m Listed winner Baisse (103; later dam of Australian 1m Group 1 winner Best of Days (117)). UNNAMED (IRE)

3/5 ch c Frankel - Gossamer Wings (Scat Daddy)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a Closely related to 2024 Irish 1m 2yo Listed winner Lambourn (104; by Australia). Dam an Irish 5f 2yo winner/Queen Mary Stakes runner-up (103) who was a full sister to US 8.5f 3yo stakes winner Lavender Chrissie (103) and a half-sister to US 6f 3yo Grade 3 winner Baby J (107). UNNAMED (IRE)

31/1 b c Frankel - Halfway To Heaven (Pivotal)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a Three-parts brother to six-time 10-12f Group 1 winner Magical (125), triple 8/10f Group 1 winner/1000 Guineas and Oaks runner-up Rhododendron (120; dam of Derby and Breeders’ Cup Turf winner Auguste Rodin (125)) and Irish 10f 3yo Group 3 winner Flying The Flag (115; all by Galileo). Dam an Irish 1000 Guineas winner (118). UNNAMED (IRE)

16/3 b f Dubawi - Heaven On Earth (Galileo)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a Half-sister to Group 3/Listed-placed 2024 Irish 1m 3yo winner Mother Nature (103). Dam an Irish 11.5f 3yo winner (88) who was a full sister to high-class multiple 6-12f winner (seven times at Group 1 level, including the 1000 Guineas and Oaks) Minding (127), Oaks and Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf winner Tuesday (122) and Irish 1000 Guineas winner Empress Josephine (114). UNNAMED (IRE)

27/3 b c Wootton Bassett - Hydrangea (Galileo)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a Half-brother to 2024 Irish 9.5f 3yo Listed winner Wingspan (116) and Listed-placed 2024 Irish 7f 2yo winner Officer (106p). Dam an 8/12f Group 1 winner/Irish 1000 Guineas third (123) who was a full sister to 1000 Guineas/Irish 1000 Guineas winner Hermosa (118) and Australian 10f Group 1 winner The United States (124). UNNAMED (IRE)

18/4 b f Dubawi - I Can Fly (Fastnet Rock)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a Half-sister to Irish 7.5f 2yo Listed winner/Fillies’ Mile runner-up January (101). Dam a Group 1-placed 7f-1m winner (including at Group 2/Listed level; 115) who was a half-sister to 7f Listed winner Viscount Barfield (109) out of a maiden (83) half-sister to Poule d’Essai des Poulains winner Landseer (125). UNNAMED (IRE)

28/1 b c Camelot - Inca Princess (Holy Roman Emperor)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a Half-brother to several winners including French 7f 2yo Group 1 winner/Melbourne Cup runner-up Johannes Vermeer (122), Irish 1m 1f 2yo winner/Irish Derby third Covent Garden (113) and Irish 7.5f 2yo winner/Dewhurst Stakes runner-up Wembley (113). Dam an Irish 6f 2yo winner (82) who was the daughter of Ribblesdale Stakes winner Miletrian (113). UNNAMED (IRE)

21/2 ch f Dubawi - Joan of Arc (Galileo)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a First foal of a Prix de Diane winner (114) who was a full sister to 2000 Guineas winner Gleneagles (128), Irish 1000 Guineas winner Marvellous (116), 7f/1m 2yo Group 1 winner/1000 Guineas third Happily (120), Australian dual 12f Group 2 winner The Taj Mahal (119), Irish 7f 2yo Group 3 winner Coolmore (111) and Irish 1m 3yo Listed winner/Irish Oaks third Toy (109). UNNAMED (IRE)

22/2 b f Wootton Bassett - Laburnum (Galileo)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a Second foal of an Irish 9.5f 3yo Listed winner (114) who was a full sister to Irish 2000 Guineas winner Roderic O’Connor (119) and Irish 10f 3yo Listed winner Dazzling (104) and a half-sister to Group 3-placed 6f 2yo winner Weatherstaff (104). UNNAMED (IRE)

19/2 b c Camelot - Lady Babooshka (Cape Cross)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: 600,000gns (M V Magnier & White Birch Farm) Full brother to Australian 9/12.5f Group 1 winner Russian Camelot (124). Dam an unraced close relation to UAE 1m 1f Group 2 winner Alkaadhem (121) and very useful multiple 7f-1m winner Raising Sand (113). UNNAMED (IRE)

6/4 b f Wootton Bassett - Lugnaquilla (Galileo)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a Full sister to useful Irish 8-10f winner Serious Contender (96p). Dam an Irish 12.5f 3yo winner (85) who was a full sister to Irish 10f Group 2 winner/Derby runner-up Cliffs of Moher (122). UNNAMED (IRE)

11/2 b c Territories - Luna Mare (Galileo)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: €250,000 (Peter & Ross Doyle Bloodstock Ltd) Half-brother to Irish 1m 2yo Group 2 winner Crypto Force (109). Dam a 1m 1f 3yo winner (84) who was the granddaughter of Lingfield Oaks Trial winner Baraka (102p). UNNAMED (USA)

19/1 b/br f Lord Kanaloa - Magic Wand (Galileo)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a Full sister to Group 3-placed 2024 Irish 7.5f 2yo winner Ecstatic (94). Dam an Australian 10f Group 1 winner (120) who was a close relation to Irish Oaks winner/Prix de Diane runner-up Chicquita (117) and a half-sister to French 10.5f 3yo Group 3 winner/Prix de Diane runner-up Philomene (112). UNNAMED (USA)

20/5 b f Gun Runner - Magical Dream (Galileo)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a Half-sister to 2024 Irish 1m 2yo winner Isambard Brunel (86p). Dam an Irish 7f 2yo Group 3 winner (109) who was a full sister to Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe and Breeders’ Cup Turf winner Found (129), Irish 12f 3yo Listed winner Best In The World (110; later dam of Oaks and Irish Oaks winner Snowfall (122)) and Irish 1m 2yo Group 3 winner/Irish Oaks runner-up and Oaks third Divinely (104).

Ryan Moore and Found edge past Golden Horn in the 2015 Turf

UNNAMED (IRE)

14/5 b c Wootton Bassett - Marvellous (Galileo)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a Half-brother to Irish 7f 2yo Listed winner Fort Myers (108) and Listed-placed 2024 Irish 1m 3yo winner Dublin (106p). Dam an Irish 1000 Guineas winner (116) who was a full sister to several winners including 2000 Guineas winner Gleneagles (128), Prix de Diane winner Joan of Arc (114) and 7f/1m 2yo Group 1 winner/1000 Guineas third Happily (120). UNNAMED (IRE)

5/3 b c No Nay Never - Mission Secrete (Galileo)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: 400,000gns (Jamie McCalmont Bloodstock) Half-brother to Australian 10f Group 3 winner Mask of Time (108). Dam a French 14.5f 3yo winner (89) who was closely related to French dual 10f Listed winner Mer de Corail (111) and a half-sister to 1000 Guineas winner Miss France (119). UNNAMED (USA)

11/4 b/br c Wootton Bassett - Monday (Fastnet Rock)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a First foal of an Irish 7f 2yo Listed winner (93p) who was a half-sister Irish 1m 1f 3yo Group 3 winner Red Riding Hood (110) out of a Prix Marcel Boussac winner/1000 Guineas runner-up (113p). UNNAMED (IRE)

20/1 b c Siyouni - More Beautiful (War Front)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a First foal of a Listed-placed Irish 5f 2yo winner (98) who was a half-sister to Racing Post Trophy and 2000 Guineas winner Saxon Warrior (124) and Irish 10f 3yo Group 3 winner Drumroll (109) out of Moyglare Stud Stakes winner Maybe (117p). UNNAMED (IRE)

25/1 b c Sea The Stars - Muwakaba (Elusive Quality)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a Half-brother to several winners including Irish 10f 3yo Group 2 winner Cayenne Pepper (113). Dam a 7f 2yo winner (91) from the fantastic family of Galileo, King’s Best, Sea The Stars etc. UNNAMED (USA)

20/4 b c Gun Runner - My Sister Sandy (Montbrook)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: $400,000 (A C Elliott) Half-brother to Irish 6f 2yo Group 2 winner Van Beethoven (113). Dam a US 8.5f winner who was a full sister to US 1m stakes winner Exotic Bloom (later dam of Breeders’ Cup Distaff winner Stopchargingmaria (122)). UNNAMED (IRE)

17/4 ch c Frankel - Newspaperofrecord (Lope de Vega)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a Full brother to Group 3-placed 2024 Irish 7f 2yo winner Giselle (90p). Dam a Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf winner (122) who was a half-sister to 6f Listed winner Classical Times (109) out of a 7f 3yo Group 3 winner/Cheveley Park Stakes runner-up (109). UNNAMED (USA)

13/2 b f Lord Kanaloa - Passion (Galileo)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a First foal of an Irish 14f 3yo Group 3 winner/Irish Oaks third (113) who was a full sister to Irish Derby and St Leger winner Capri (124), 2024 14f/2m Group 2 winner Tower of London (121) and Irish 2m 3yo Group 3 winner Cypress Creek (118). UNNAMED (IRE)

24/4 b f Dubawi - Peaceful (Galileo)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a Second foal of an Irish 1000 Guineas winner/Prix de Diane third (115) who was a full sister to Irish 9.5f 3yo Listed winner Easter (107) out of a French 6/6.5f Listed winner (116). UNNAMED (IRE)

4/3 br c Wootton Bassett - Peach Tree (Galileo)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a Half-brother to once-raced 2025 10f 3yo winner Serenity Prayer (85p). Dam an Irish 14f 3yo Group 3 winner (101) who was a full sister to five-time 7-12f Group 1 winner (including the 1000 Guineas and Oaks) Love (125) and Irish 12f 3yo Group 3 winner Flattering (104) and a half-sister to dual 6f 2yo Group 2 winner Lucky Kristale (110). UNNAMED (IRE)

9/2 b f St Mark’s Basilica - Prudenzia (Dansili)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: €1,700,000 (Michael Vincent Magnier) Half-sister to several winners including Australian 10f Group 1 winner Magic Wand (120), Irish Oaks winner/Prix de Diane runner-up Chicquita (117), French 10.5f 3yo Group 3 winner/Prix de Diane runner-up Philomene (112) and Group 3-placed 7-14f winner Enemy (117). Dam a French 11f 3yo Listed winner (106).

Lake Victoria powers to victory at Del Mar

UNNAMED (IRE)

28/3 b c Frankel - Quiet Reflection (Showcasing)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a Full brother to 2025 Cheveley Park Stakes and Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf winner Lake Victoria (119p) and a three-parts brother to Group 2-placed Irish 1m 2yo winner Bluegrass (107) and very useful 2024 Irish 10f 3yo winner The Equator (116; both by Galileo). Dam a dual 6f 3yo Group 1 winner (126). UNNAMED (IRE)

10/2 b c Dubawi - Rhododendron (Galileo)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a Half-brother to Derby and Breeders’ Cup Turf winner Auguste Rodin (125). Dam a triple 8/10f Group 1 winner/1000 Guineas and Oaks runner-up (120) who was a full sister to six-time 10-12f Group 1 winner Magical (125) out of Irish 1000 Guineas and Nassau Stakes winner Halfway To Heaven (118). UNNAMED (IRE)

13/4 b f Wootton Bassett - Roly Poly (War Front)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a Half-sister to 2025 French 1m 3yo winner Misty Quality (84). Dam a triple 1m 3yo Group 1 winner/Irish 1000 Guineas runner-up (121) who was a full sister to triple 6/7f Group 1 winner U S Navy Flag (124) and a half-sister to Irish 1m 3yo Listed winner Greenfinch (100). UNNAMED (IRE)

1/3 ch c Dubawi - Rushing Fall (More Than Ready)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a Second foal of a six-time US 8-9f Grade 1 winner (including the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf; 122) who was a half-sister to US 6f 3yo stakes winner Milam (107). UNNAMED (IRE)

21/2 b c Wootton Bassett - Salsa (Galileo)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a Full brother to 2024 Irish 1m 2yo Group 3 winner Whirl (94p). Dam an Irish 1m 3yo winner (86) who was a full sister to 1000 Guineas and Irish 1000 Guineas winner Hermosa (118), 8/12f Group 1 winner/Irish 1000 Guineas third Hydrangea (119) and Australian 10f Group 1 winner The United States (124). UNNAMED (IRE)

14/1 b c Wootton Bassett - Shale (Galileo)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a First foal of a Moyglare Stud Stakes winner (109) who was a half-sister to 2024 Japanese 7f 3yo Grade 2/3 winner Danon McKinley (113) out of 1000 Guineas winner Homecoming Queen (120). UNNAMED (USA)

14/3 ch f Justify - Shell House (Galileo)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a Half-sister to US 1m 1f 3yo stakes winner Hudson Ridge (113) and useful 6-10f winner United Front (111). Dam a Group 3-placed Irish 8-10.5f 3yo winner (101) who was a half-sister to US 6f Grade 2 winner Diabolical (119) and French dual 7f Group 3 winner What A Name (111). UNNAMED (IRE)

7/2 b c Camelot - Sisila (Dansili)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: €300,000 (Michael Vincent Magnier) Half-brother to French dual 1m winner Sitello (92). Dam an unraced half-sister to 2025 French 7.5f 3yo Listed winner Silius (108), Group 3/Listed-placed French 12-15f winner Fasol (110) and Group 3-placed French 12f 3yo winner Silawi (109) out of French 8/10f Group 1 winner/Prix de Diane third Silasol (114). UNNAMED (IRE)

10/5 br/gr c Wootton Bassett - Snowflakes (Galileo)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: €400,000 (A C Elliott, Agent) Half-brother to dual 6f 2yo winner Neverstopdreaming (76) and 2024 6f 2yo winner Art Design (82). Dam an Irish 8.5f 3yo winner (91p) who was a full sister to very smart 7-10f winner (four times at Group 1 level, including the 1000 Guineas) Winter (124), Irish 1m 3yo Listed winner Lovelier (105). UNNAMED (IRE)

16/4 b c Dubawi - So Wonderful (War Front)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a Second foal of a Irish 1m 3yo Listed winner/Irish 1000 Guineas third (105) who was a half-sister to Group 3-placed Irish 7f 2yo winner/Irish 1000 Guineas fourth Buttons (104p) out of a Cheshire Oaks winner/Oaks runner-up (116). UNNAMED (IRE)

12/3 b c Camelot - Sultanina (New Approach)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: €280,000 (M V Magnier) Half-brother to 7f 3yo winner Diavolo (90p). Dam a Nassau Stakes winner (118) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed 10f 3yo winner Coconut Creme (99) out of a 10f 3yo Listed winning (109) half-sister to US 12f 3yo Grade 3 winner Dalvina (113) and 10.5f 3yo Listed winner French Dressing (113P). UNNAMED (IRE)

5/5 b c Wootton Bassett - Tanoura (Dalakhani)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a Half-brother to Irish 7/7.5f Group 3 winner Tanaza (110), French 7f 3yo Group 3 winner Taniyar (117) and 2024 Irish 1m 1f Group 3 winner Tarawa (106). Dam a 12f 3yo Listed winner (109) who was a half-sister to Irish 10f 3yo Group 2/3 winner Takali (112) and Irish 10f 3yo Group 3 winner Takarian (114). UNNAMED

27/2 b c St Mark’s Basilica - Tobruk (Declaration of War)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: 220,000gns (M V Magnier & White Birch Farm) Third foal of a 9.5f 3yo winner (86) who was a half-sister to US 8.5f 3yo Grade 2 winner King Guillermo (118), Listed-placed 6f 2yo winner Dorothy B (104) and the dam of July Cup winner Starman (125). UNNAMED (USA)

17/3 ch f Dubawi - Together Forever (Galileo)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a Half-sister to four-time 7-12f Group 1 winner (including the 2024 Derby and Juddmonte International) City of Troy (130), Irish 7f 2yo Group 3 winner Military Style (106) and very useful 8-10f winner Bertinelli (117). Dam a Fillies’ Mile winner (110) who was a full sister to Oaks winner Forever Together (117) and a half-sister to Prix Jean Prat winner Lord Shanakill (121).

City Of Troy wins at York