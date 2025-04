Two-Year-Old Guide 2025: John and Thady Gosden

Ahead of the full launch of the Two-Year-Old Guide for this season, Dan Briden takes a look at the juvenile team trained by John and Thady Gosden.

ARCHER ROYAL (IRE)

1/2 b c Blue Point - Ahd (Elusive Quality)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: 340,000gns (Stroud Coleman Bloodstock) Half-brother to French 1m 2yo Listed winner Hot Team (98) and Swedish 1m Listed winner Takeko (104). Dam an unraced daughter of a 5f 2yo Listed winning (99) half-sister to US 1m Grade 3 winner Ballagh Rocks (117). AROUND THUNDER

22/2 ch f Night of Thunder - Look Around (Kingman)

Owner: George Strawbridge Sales price: n/a Second foal of a 7f 2yo Listed winner (106) who was a half-sister to Group 3-placed French dual 5f winner Sara Lucille (103) out of a French 7f 2yo Group 3 winner/Prix Morny runner-up (112). ASMERALDA (IRE)

25/3 ch f Night of Thunder - Sea Mona (Tiz Wonderful)

Owner: Imad Alsagar Sales price: €640,000 (Hugo Merry Bloodstock for Blue Diamond Stud) Half-sister to US 8.5f 2yo Grade 2 winner California Angel (111). Dam a Listed-placed US 4.5f 2yo winner who was a half-sister to Puerto Rican 8.5f 3yo Listed winner Golden Diamond and US 7f 3yo stakes winner Let Em Shine (121). BIANCABELLA

11/4 b f Too Darn Hot - Dubai Beauty (Frankel)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a Three-parts sister to fairly useful 2024 8-8.5f 3yo winner Silent Age (93; by Dubawi). Dam a 7f 2yo winner (99) who was a full sister to 2024 UAE 1m 1f Group 1/US 9.5f Grade 1 winner Measured Time (120) and a half-sister to seven-time 12f Group/Grade 1 winner Rebel’s Romance (125).

BLUE ARIA

30/3 b c Blue Point - Woodland Aria (Singspiel)

Owner: R J H Geffen Sales price: n/a Half-brother to 1m 2yo winner Spanish Aria (89). Dam a Listed-placed 7-9.5f winner (103) who was a half-sister to Eclipse Stakes winner Mukhadram (126) out of a once-raced maiden half-sister to St Leger and Hong Kong Vase winner Mastery (125) and Italian 1m 2yo Group 1 winner Kirklees (123). BRILLIANT STAR

6/2 ch f Cracksman - Star Catcher (Sea The Stars)

Owner: A E Oppenheimer Sales price: n/a Three-parts sister to once-raced 2024 9.5f 2yo winner Star of Light (81P; by Frankel). Dam a triple 12f 3yo Group 1 winner (including the Irish Oaks; 119) who was a half-sister to Canadian International winner Cannock Chase (125) and 10f 3yo Group 2/3 winner Pisco Sour (115). CELESTRA (FR)

10/3 b f Kingman - Savaanah (Olden Times)

Owner: Prince A A Faisal Sales price: 200,000gns (Vendor) Half-sister to 2024 7f 2yo winner Remaat (85). Dam a Listed-placed 8-10f 3yo winner (105) who was the daughter of an unraced half-sister to US 8.5f Grade 3 winner Silent Roar. CIRCUMNAVIGATE (IRE)

20/2 b c Sea The Stars - Kalsa (Whipper)

Owner: Wathnan Racing Sales price: 550,000gns (Blandford Bloodstock) Half-brother to useful 8-10f winner Tamarama (106). Dam a French 1m Group 3 winner (113) who was a full sister to French 7f 2yo Group 3 winner Topeka (111) and a half-sister to Irish 1m 1f Group 2 winner Bocca Baciata (112). COCKADE

28/4 b c Pinatubo - Crimson Rosette (Teofilo)

Owner: A E Oppenheimer Sales price: n/a Half-brother to 7f 2yo winner Young And Fun (83) and 2024 8.5f 3yo winner Crimson Coronet (77). Dam a 12f Listed winner (107) who was closely related to Ascot Gold Cup winner Courage Mon Ami (124) and a half-sister to 12f 3yo Listed winner Lion’s Pride (115). CORINTH

24/1 b c Dubawi - Ricetta (Camelot)

Owner: Juddmonte Sales price: n/a First foal of a useful 7f-1m 3yo winner (104) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed French dual 7f 3yo winner Spanish Intent (101) out of a 7f 3yo winning (94) sister to 10f 3yo Group 3 winner Remote (117) and half-sister to top-class miler Kingman (134). CYRANO DE BERGERAC (IRE)

28/3 ch c Palace Pier - French Polish (New Approach)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: 150,000gns (Stroud Coleman Bloodstock) Second foal of a 12f 3yo winner (79) who was closely related to 10f 3yo Group 3/Listed winner Mohaafeth (116) out of a 10f 3yo Listed winner (113P). DAR DO RUN RUN

12/3 b f Frankel - Lah Ti Dar (Dubawi)

Owner: Lord Lloyd Webber Sales price: n/a Second foal of a 10.5f Group 2 winner/St Leger runner-up (121) who was a full sister to very smart multiple 7f-1m winner (including the Dewhurst Stakes and Sussex Stakes)/Irish 2000 Guineas runner-up Too Darn Hot (127) and Musidora Stakes winner So Mi Dar (120).

Lah Ti Dar ridden by Frankie Dettori wins the British EBF & Sir Henry Cecil Galtres Stakes

DARKWING

24/1 b f Frankel - Indie Angel (Dark Angel)

Owner: Cheveley Park Stud Sales price: n/a First foal of a 1m Group 2 winner (113) who was the daughter of an Irish 10f Listed winning (101) half-sister to 6f 2yo Listed winner Prism (109). DREAM CAMP (IRE)

4/4 b f Siyouni - Pollara (Camelot)

Owner: Bobby Flay Sales price: €250,000 (Bobby Flay) Half-sister to 2024 9.5-10f 3yo winner Alpine Trail (92P) and French 7f 2yo winner Palazzo (85). Dam a French 12f 3yo Group 3 winner (110) who was a half-sister to Group 2-placed French 1m 3yo winner Stormina (103; later dam of Prix Marcel Boussac winner/Prix de Diane third Silasol (114)). EALHSWITH

7/3 b f Ardad - Mary Anne Evans (Oasis Dream)

Owner: Ms Rachel D S Hood Sales price: n/a Half-sister to useful 2024 12-14f 3yo winner Pappano (102). Dam a 1m 2yo winner (76) who was the daughter of Lancashire Oaks winner/Oaks fourth Gertrude Bell (112). ENOCH (IRE)

22/4 b c Frankel - Darkova (Maria’s Mon)

Owner: George Strawbridge Sales price: n/a Full brother to Listed-placed dual 1m 2yo winner Natasha (98) and a half-brother to Prix du Jockey Club and Champion Stakes winner Almanzor (132) and Listed-placed French 9.5f 3yo winner Troarn (101). Dam an unraced daughter of a French 12f 3yo Listed winner (114). FINAL PEARL

18/3 b f Frankel - Pearling (Storm Cat)

Owner: Imad Alsagar Sales price: n/a Three-parts sister to triple 9-10.5f Group 1 winner (including the Irish Champion Stakes) Decorated Knight (125; by Galileo). Dam an unraced sister to several winners, most notably six-time 7-10.5f Group 1 winner Giant’s Causeway (132) and 6f 2yo Group 2/3 winner You’resothrilling (117). GAVRIEL

14/3 b c Frankel - Thistle Bird (Selkirk)

Owner: George Strawbridge Sales price: n/a Closely related to 1m 3yo Group 3 winner Jumbly (112; by Gleneagles) and a half-brother to 1m 3yo Group 3 winner Epictetus (113). Dam an Irish 10f Group 1 winner (118) who was a half-sister to Group 1-placed UK/Australian 6.5-10f winner (including twice at Group 3 level) McCreery (115). GILDING THE LILY

14/4 b f Mehmas - Granola (Makfi)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: 250,000gns (Stroud Coleman Bloodstock) Closely related to 1m Listed winner Brunch (112; by Harbour Watch). Dam a 1m 3yo winner (62) who was a three-parts sister to dual 5f 3yo Group 3 winner Astrophysical Jet (117) and a half-sister to Irish 2yo Group 3 winners Coral Wave (7f; 107) and Know It All (1m; 114). GO RIMBAUD

16/3 b c Palace Pier - Featuring (Dansili)

Owner: George Strawbridge Sales price: n/a Second foal of a French dual 1m 1f winner (88) who was a full sister to French 3yo Group 1 winners We Are (10f; 117) and With You (1m; 119) and a half-sister to Prix du Cadran winner Call The Wind (122) and 2024 Prix de l’Opera winner Friendly Soul (113). GUILDMASTER (IRE)

14/4 b c Teofilo - Gearanai (Toccet)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: 325,000gns (Stroud Coleman Bloodstock) Full brother to French 10f 2yo Group 1 winner Gear Up (115) and Irish 1m 1f 2yo Group 3 winner Guaranteed (112). Dam a maiden (65). HATOUR (IRE)

1/4 b f Sioux Nation - Za’hara (Raven’s Pass)

Owner: George Strawbridge Sales price: €70,000 (Blandford Bloodstock) Half-sister to 2024 Australian 11f Group 2 winner Fawkner Park (121) and Australian 12f Group 2 winner Saracen Knight (107). Dam a once-raced maiden (47p) half-sister to Arlington Million winner Debussy (123) and 8.5f Group 3 winner Laugh Aloud (115).

Sherbet Lemon lands the Lingfield Oaks Trial

HERALDRY

26/1 b c Kingman - Sherbet Lemon (Lemon Drop Kid)

Owner: Isa Salman Al Khalifa Sales price: n/a First foal of a Lingfield Oaks Trial winner (98) who was a half-sister to Irish 12f-2m 3yo winner/Melbourne Cup third Il Paradiso (122) out of an Irish 7f 2yo winner/Moyglare Stud Stakes runner-up (104). HUMPHREY

6/2 ch c Pinatubo - Gretchen (Galileo)

Owner: Normandie Stud Ltd Sales price: n/a Closely related to 11f 3yo Listed winner Lionel (113; by Lope de Vega) and a half-brother to Queen’s Vase winner Gregory (115p). Dam a Park Hill Stakes winner (109p) who was a half-sister to Irish St Leger winner Duncan (121) and Doncaster Cup winner Samuel (119). ICENI QUEEN

26/3 b f Cracksman - Lyrique (Iffraaj)

Owner: Ms Rachel D S Hood Sales price: n/a Half-sister to four winners including Listed-placed Japanese 6-7f 2yo winner Orthographe and 1m 2yo winner Poetique (85P). Dam a useful French 1m 3yo winner (98) who was a half-sister to Arlington Million winner Debussy (123) and 8.5f Group 3 winner Laugh Aloud (115). INTERSTATE

4/5 b c Palace Pier - Pacifica Highway (Pulpit)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: 220,000gns (Stroud Coleman Bloodstock) Half-brother to 2024 French 10f 3yo Listed winner Start of Day (108) and Grade 3-placed US 7f-1m winner Ayacara (107). Dam an unraced half-sister to US 1m 1f Grade 2 winner Doswell (113). ITSONLYROCKANDROLL

24/3 b f Pinatubo - Dame Malliot (Champs Elysees)

Owner: Tactful Finance and Partners Sales price: 105,000gns (Blandford Bloodstock) Second foal of a Group 1-placed 9.5-12f winner (including twice at Group 2 level; 118) who was a half-sister to very useful 7f-1m winner Sonny Liston (119) and very useful 7-10f winner Banksea (110). KING’S TRUST

31/1 b c Kingman - Award Scheme (Siyouni)

Owner: HM The King & HM The Queen Sales price: n/a First foal of a Listed-placed 10-10.5f 3yo winner (106) who was the daughter of a 7f 2yo winning (86P) close relation to 13f Listed winner Daphne (108) and half-sister to Listed-placed 10-12f winner Bold Sniper (113). LAMINGTON (IRE)

18/3 b f Australia - Hidden Angel (Dark Angel)

Owner: Bobby Flay Sales price: €145,000 (Bobby Flay) First foal of a maiden (45) half-sister to dual 12f Group 1 winner/Oaks runner-up Emily Upjohn (125) out of a Listed-placed 10f 3yo winner (100). LEIGHTON

26/3 gr c Frankel - Coronet (Dubawi)

Owner: Denford Stud Sales price: n/a Third foal of a 10/12f Group 1 winner (120) who was a half-sister to Irish 10f 3yo Group 2 winner/Irish Derby and St Leger runner-up Midas Touch (122) and Listed-placed Irish 10f 3yo winner Streetcar To Stars (111) out of a 10f 3yo Listed winner (105). LEVENS HALL

10/3 b c Too Darn Hot - Moonlit Garden (Exceed And Excel)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: 130,000gns (Stroud Coleman Bloodstock) Half-brother to Group 3-placed prolific 5-6f winner Mokaatil (98), Listed-placed French dual 1m 3yo winner Dan (110) and the dam of 2024 5f 2yo winner/Cornwallis Stakes third Kullazain (92p). Dam a Listed-placed Irish 6f 2yo winner (95). LIGHT OF PARIS (GER)

7/2 b f Sea The Stars - Lips Arrow (Big Shuffle)

Owner: Blackhurst Racing Sales price: 500,000gns (Blandford Bloodstock) Half-sister to German 10f 3yo Group 1/Mehl Mulhens-Rennen winner/Deutsches Derby runner-up Lucky Lion (121) and Italian dual 12f Listed winner Lips Freedom (105). Dam a German 6.5/7f 3yo Listed winner (107) who was a half-sister to German 1000 Guineas winner Lips Poison (106). LOVING QUEEN (FR)

19/3 b f Too Darn Hot - Reine d’Amour (Soldier Hollow)

Owner: Normandie Stud Ltd Sales price: €170,000 (Stroud Coleman Bloodstock Limited) First foal of a German 1m 3yo Group 3 winner (108) who was the daughter of a German 7f/1m Listed winner/German 1000 Guineas runner-up (106). MANEUVER

9/3 b f Sea The Stars - Monaawara (Siyouni)

Owner: The Thoroughbred Racing Corporation Ltd Sales price: 600,000gns (The Thoroughbred Racing Corporation) First foal of a French 7.5f 2yo winner (86) who was a half-sister to French 7.5f/1m Listed winner Ataared (105) out of a French 7f-1m 2yo winning (94) half-sister to French 1m 2yo Listed winner Rafaadah (99; later dam of Prix Saint-Alary winner Tawkeel (119)). MASTER OF THE SKY

17/2 b c Sea The Stars - Heiress (Kingman)

Owner: Lordship Stud Sales price: n/a First foal of a once-raced 7f 2yo winner (85P) who was a half-sister to several winners including St Leger winner Sixties Icon (125), Group 2-placed 10f 3yo winner Native Ruler (119) and Listed-placed 12-12.5f winner Hamelin (108) out of Oaks winner Love Divine (120). MAY ANGEL

8/3 b c Dark Angel - May Rose (Lawman)

Owner: Imad Alsagar Sales price: n/a Fourth foal of a 5-6f 3yo winner (84) who was a three-parts sister to 7f Group 2/3 winner Cable Bay (119) and Irish 5f 2yo Listed winner Indigo Balance (108) and a half-sister to Australian 7.5f/1m Group 2 winner Mister Sea Wolf (117). MISS HONEY (IRE)

11/2 b f Too Darn Hot - Spring of Love (Invincible Spirit)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a Three-parts sister to 10-12f winner Tremorgio (90; by Dubawi). Dam a 7f 2yo winner (86p) who was a half-sister to Group 3-placed 7f-1m winner (including at Listed level) Duneflower (110).

Just The Judge in winning action

MISS SCOTT (IRE)

26/1 b f Night of Thunder - Queen Guenevere (Camelot)

Owner: The Thoroughbred Racing Corporation Ltd Sales price: 650,000gns (The Thoroughbred Racing Corporation) Half-sister to 2024 French 10f 3yo Listed winner Grand Stars (104) and once-raced 2025 10f 3yo winner Catalina Delcarpio (91P). Dam an unraced half-sister to 12f 3yo Group 3 winner/Oaks third High Heeled (122), Irish 1m Listed winner Bella Estrella (107) and the dam of Irish 1000 Guineas winner/1000 Guineas runner-up Just The Judge (115). MORE READY

5/3 b f Pinatubo - Queens Park (King’s Best)

Owner: George Strawbridge Sales price: 250,000gns (Blandford Bloodstock) Half-sister to Irish 6f 2yo Listed winner Sir Boris (102) and Group 2-placed 2024 7f-1m 2yo winner Serving With Style (100). Dam an 8.5-9f 3yo winner (82) who was a half-sister to useful Irish 7f 3yo winner Singing Bird (101). MORRIS DANCER (IRE)

23/4 b c Palace Pier - Menuetto (Dubawi)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a Half-brother to useful UK/UAE 8-9f winner Magnum Opus (105). Dam a fairly useful French 11.5-15f winner (92) who was a half-sister to Group 3/Listed-placed French 1m 1f 2yo winner Franz Schubert (101) out of a 10f 3yo Listed winner (100p). MY LOVE IS KING

18/2 b c Kingman - Fallen In Love (Galileo)

Owner: Normandie Stud Ltd Sales price: n/a Full brother to US 11f Grade 2 winner Serve The King (117) and a half-brother to French 10.5f Group 3 winner Loving Things (111). Dam a Group 2/Listed-placed 1m 2yo winner (104) who was a half-sister to Coronation Stakes winner Fallen For You (121) and 1m 3yo Listed winner Fallen Idol (114). NAVAL ATTACHE

24/3 b c Sergei Prokofiev - Naivasha (Captain Gerrard)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: 90,000gns (Stroud Coleman Bloodstock) Half-brother to useful UK/Saudi Arabian 5f-1m winner Final Destination (106). Dam a dual 5f 3yo winner (85) who was the daughter of a 7f 3yo winning (86p) sister to Group 2/Listed-placed Irish 12f 3yo winner Molomo (104). ORGANISE

8/5 ch c Night of Thunder - Maid To Dream (Oasis Dream)

Owner: Wathnan Racing Sales price: 360,000gns (Blandford Bloodstock) Half-brother to Irish 6f Group 3 winner The Happy Prince (114) and French 1m 3yo Listed winner Ziegfeld (119). Dam a maiden (72) sister to Listed-placed 6f 2yo winner Runs For The Hills (107) and half-sister to Listed-placed 7-10f winner Maid To Perfection (102). OUTFLANK (IRE)

17/2 b c Churchill - Enrol (Pivotal)

Owner: Wathnan Racing Sales price: 750,000gns (Blandford Bloodstock) Full brother to Hong Kong 1m 1f Group 3 winner Encountered (119) and a close relation to 6f 2yo Group 2 winner/2000 Guineas third Royal Scotsman (117; by Gleneagles). Dam a Listed-placed 6-7f winner (102) who was closely related to Listed-placed dual 6f winner Enact (104). OXAGON (FR)

6/4 b c Frankel - Endless Charm (Dubawi)

Owner: Prince A A Faisal Sales price: n/a Half-brother to 6f 2yo winner Appointed One (81p). Dam a 6f 2yo winner (76p) who was a full sister to very useful 6-7f winner Culturati (109) out of a 1m Group 3/Listed winner (109). PORTCULLIS

31/1 b c Frankel - Castle Lady (Shamardal)

Owner: HM The King & HM The Queen Sales price: n/a Half-brother to useful UK/UAE triple 1m winner Crown Estate (107). Dam a Poule d’Essai des Pouliches winner (113) who was a half-sister to UAE 7f 3yo Listed winner Top Score (114). PUBLISH

24/1 br c Kingman - Nay Lady Nay (No Nay Never)

Owner: Juddmonte Sales price: n/a First foal of a US 8.5f 3yo Grade 2 winner (113) who was a full sister to Coventry Stakes winner/Dewhurst Stakes runner-up Arizona (118) out of a maiden half-sister to Italian 1m 1f 2yo Group 3 winner Fathayer (116).

Arizona wins the Coventry Stakes from Threat

PYRAMID

18/2 b c Kingman - Tempera (Dansili)

Owner: Juddmonte Sales price: n/a Full brother to useful UK/US 7-8.5f winner Samburu (103). Dam an Irish 7f 2yo winner (90) who was a full sister to Arlington Million winner Set Piece (118) and a half-sister to French 6/6.5f Listed winner Alocasia (104; by Kingman). QUARTERMASTER (IRE)

2/2 b c Sea The Moon - Quebee (Sir Percy)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: 140,000gns (Stroud Coleman Bloodstock) Third foal of a 1m 3yo Listed winner (107) who was the daughter of a maiden (53) half-sister to Listed-placed 1m 1f 3yo winner Balladonia (103; later dam of Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere winner Wootton Bassett (119)). RODEO

19/4 ch c St Mark’s Basilica - Californiagoldrush (Cape Blanco)

Owner: Lady Bamford & Alice Bamford Sales price: n/a Half-brother to 2024 7f 3yo winner American Arrow (90p). Dam a US 1m 1f 3yo Grade 2 winner (110) who was a half-sister to US 8.5f 3yo Grade 2 winner Harvest Moon (121) out of a US 1m 1f Grade 3 winner (112). ROSANELLA

12/2 b f Too Darn Hot - Ruzma (Exceed And Excel)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: 460,000gns (Stroud Coleman Bloodstock) Half-sister to useful dual 6f 2yo winner Mishal Star (96). Dam an unraced half-sister to Listed-placed Irish 5f 2yo winner Naseem Sea (91) out of a maiden (75) half-sister to 6f 2yo winner/Lowther Stakes runner-up Khulan (100). ROYAL FANFARE

25/2 b f Kingman - Exhort (Dutch Art)

Owner: Cheveley Park Stud Sales price: n/a Third foal of a 1m Listed winner (104) who was a half-sister to Commonwealth Cup winner Golden Horde (121), 2024 Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere winner Camille Pissarro (112) and 6f 3yo Listed winner Line of Departure (111). ROYAL WARRIOR

16/3 b c Palace Pier - Rhadegunda (Pivotal)

Owner: A E Oppenheimer Sales price: 200,000gns (Vendor) Half-brother to four-time 10-12f Group 1 winner Cracksman (136) and Solario Stakes winner Fantastic Moon (102). Dam a French 1m 1f 3yo Listed winner (103). SHADY DAME

18/3 b f Too Darn Hot - California (Azamour)

Owner: Denford Stud Sales price: n/a Half-sister to 10f 2yo winner Top Brass (84). Dam a 14f Group 3 winner (109) who was a half-sister to Group 1-placed Irish 7f 2yo winner Drumbeat (108). SHARNA

1/4 b f Sea The Stars - Mostly (Makfi)

Owner: George Strawbridge Sales price: n/a First foal of a useful 7f-1m winner (97) who was closely related to high-class multiple 10-12f winner (including at Group 1 level) Journey (124), May Hill Stakes winner/Fillies’ Mile runner-up Indigo Girl (111) and Park Hill Stakes winner Mimikyu (114) out of a French 15.5f Group 1 winner (116). SIREN SUIT

22/2 b c Churchill - Angel’s Hideaway (Dark Angel)

Owner: Cheveley Park Stud Sales price: £45,000 (Vendor) Second foal of a Group 2-placed dual 6f 2yo winner (including at Group 3 level; 109) who was a full sister to Group 2/3-placed 6f 2yo winner Perfect Angel (107). SO REGAL

26/2 b f Kingman - Queen’s Trust (Dansili)

Owner: Cheveley Park Stud Sales price: n/a Full sister to useful 2024 6-7f 2yo winner Chancellor (99p). Dam a Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf winner (120) who was a full sister to useful dual 7f 3yo winner Royal Seal (100) out of a 10f Group 3 winning (110) half-sister to Listed winners Reverie Solitaire (12f; 113) and Urban Castle (13f; 103).

Queen's Trust wins at the Breeders' Cup

SPINNING

29/3 b f Frankel - Starscope (Selkirk)

Owner: Cheveley Park Stud Sales price: n/a Full sister to six-time 8/10f Group/Grade 1 winner Inspiral (124). Dam a 7f 2yo winner/1000 Guineas runner-up (112) who was a half-sister to 1m Listed winner Solar Magic (108) out of a useful 1m 3yo winning (98) half-sister to Lockinge Stakes and Eclipse Stakes winner Medicean (128). STARLIGHT LASS

16/2 gr f Dubawi - Monsoon Moon (Kingman)

Owner: Juddmonte Sales price: n/a First foal of a 1m 2yo winner (88P) who was a half-sister St Leger winner Logician (124), 2024 10f Group 3 winner Okeechobee (117p), US triple 9.5-12f Grade 3 winner Suffused (115), French 12.5f Listed winner Collide (114) and the dam of US dual 1m 1f Grade 1 winner Whitebeam (117). TICKER TAPE

19/4 b f Time Test - Crimson Ribbon (Lemon Drop Kid)

Owner: A E Oppenheimer Sales price: n/a Half-sister to Ascot Gold Cup winner Courage Mon Ami (124), 12f Listed winners Crimson Rosette (107) and Lion’s Pride (115), Group 3/Listed-placed 2024 10f 3yo winner Danielle (110) and Listed-placed 8-10f 3yo winner Purple Ribbon (111). Dam a 12f 3yo winner (92) who was a sister to dual 12f Group 2 winner Bronze Cannon (123) and a half-sister to King Edward winner Across The Stars (113). TORNADO TOWER

16/2 b c Frankel - Gale Force (Shirocco)

Owner: Wathnan Racing Sales price: 850,000gns (Blandford Bloodstock) Full brother to Irish Derby and St Leger winner Hurricane Lane (128) and Listed-placed 8-12f winner Frankel’s Storm (99) and a half-brother to 2024 Doncaster Cup winner Sweet William (120). Dam a French 15.5f Listed winner (107) who was a half-sister to 12f Group 1 winner Seal of Approval (118). TOTAL LOVE

22/3 b f Night of Thunder - Kissable (Danehill Dancer)

Owner: Lordship Stud Sales price: n/a Half-sister to French 14f 3yo Group 1 winner Loving Dream (118), 2024 US 1m 1f Grade 2 winner Legend of Time (108) and Grade 1-placed UK/US 7f-1m winner Amandine (109). Dam a US 12f Listed winner (112). TROPBIEN

16/3 b c Frankel - Tropbeau (Showcasing)

Owner: Lady Bamford Sales price: n/a First foal of a French 7f 2yo Group 2 winner/Cheveley Park Stakes third (113) who was the granddaughter of July Cup winner Frizzante (120). TWINKLE BELLE

24/2 b/br f Sea The Stars - Belle d’Or (Medaglia d’Oro)

Owner: A E Oppenheimer Sales price: n/a Closely related to fairly useful 12-13.5f 3yo winner Golden Bugle (89; by Golden Horn). Dam a 1m 3yo Listed winner (110) who was a half-sister to 2000 Guineas winner Footstepsinthesand (120), Phoenix Stakes winner Pedro The Great (110) and the dam of Irish 2000 Guineas winner Power (117). VELOUTE

13/2 b f Frankel - French Dressing (Sea The Stars)

Owner: Juddmonte Sales price: €310,000 (Juddmonte) Full sister to 10f 3yo Group 3/Listed winner Mohaafeth (116) and useful 2024 dual 12f 3yo winner French Master (94p). Dam a 10f 3yo Listed winner (113P) who was a half-sister to US 12f 3yo Grade 3 winner Dalvina (113) and 10f 3yo Listed winner Soft Centre (109). VELVET VEGA (IRE)

25/1 ch f Lope de Vega - Conte de Fee (Sea The Stars)

Owner: Bobby Flay Sales price: €240,000 (Bobby Flay) First foal of a French 9.5f 3yo Listed winner (98) who was a half-sister to French 7f 3yo Listed winner Lucie Manette (101) out of a once-raced 7f 2yo winning (87p) daughter of triple 10/12f 3yo Group 1 winner Petrushka (126). VERITABLE

8/2 b c Dubawi - Veracious (Frankel)

Owner: Cheveley Park Stud Sales price: n/a Full brother to useful 2024 dual 7f 2yo winner Formal (99). Dam a Falmouth Stakes winner (116) who was a half-sister to Group 1-placed 8-10f winner (including at Group 2/Listed level) Mutakayyef (125) and French 10.5f Group 3 winner Intimation (110; by Dubawi).

Veracious (left) edges a Falmouth thriller

WATER TO WINE (FR)

28/3 b c Kingman - Listen In (Sea The Stars)

Owner: George Strawbridge Sales price: n/a Half-brother to 2024 French 1m 1f 3yo winner Inwi (93). Dam a French 12f Group 2 winner (113) who was a half-sister to Hong Kong Vase winner Dominant (123), 7f Group 2 winner Es Que Love (118) and 1m Listed winner Zhui Feng (114). WITHOUT PREJUDICE (IRE)

10/4 b f Starman - Hidden Brief (Barathea)

Owner: Lord Lloyd Webber Sales price: 240,000gns (C Gordon Watson Bloodstock) Half-sister to dual 12f Group 1 winner/Oaks runner-up Emily Upjohn (125). Dam a Listed-placed 10f 3yo winner (100) who was a full sister to Irish 10f 3yo Group 3 winner/Irish Oaks third Hazarista (113) and a half-sister to Irish 7f 3yo Group 3 winner Hazariya (109; later dam of Derby winner Harzand (126)). WOSTA

25/3 b f Make Believe - Magical Rhythms (Pioneerof The Nile)

Owner: Prince A A Faisal Sales price: n/a Half-sister to fairly useful dual 1m winner Thyer (92). Dam a useful dual 1m 3yo winner (96) who was a half-sister to Group 2-placed 7f 2yo winner Seventh Kingdom (101) and Listed-placed multiple 5-7f winner Lahore (109) out of Italian 1m 2yo Group 1 winner Nayarra (105). YACHTSMAN

29/1 b c Lope Y Fernandez - Yolo Star (Society Rock)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: 125,000gns (Stroud Coleman Bloodstock) Half-brother to 2024 5f 2yo Listed winner Enchanting Empress (85). Dam a Listed-placed dual 5f 2yo winner (96) who was the daughter of a 6f 3yo winning (77) sister to Phoenix Stakes winner Pips Pride (117). ZAIN

6/2 b c Siyouni - Blue Diamond (Galileo)

Owner: Imad Alsagar Sales price: n/a First foal of an unraced sister to triple 9-10.5f Group 1 winner Decorated Knight (125) out of an unraced sister to six-time 7-10.5f Group 1 winner Giant’s Causeway (132). UNNAMED

6/4 ch c Sea The Stars - Adool (Teofilo)

Owner: Shadwell Estate Company Ltd Sales price: n/a Full brother to once-raced 1m 2yo winner Antarah (100P) and a half-brother to 2024 1m 3yo winner Alhattan (86). Dam an Irish 9.5f 3yo Listed winner (103) who was the daughter of a 7f Group 3/Listed winning (103) half-sister to Irish 1000 Guineas winner Mehthaaf (121) and July Cup winner Elnadim (128). UNNAMED (IRE)

8/5 br f Sea The Stars - Alnajmah (Dansili)

Owner: Shadwell Estate Company Ltd Sales price: n/a Half-sister to French 7.5f/1m Listed winner Ataared (105) and Listed-placed French dual 6.5f winner Najwaa (97). Dam a French 7f-1m 2yo winner (94) who was a half-sister to French 1m 2yo Listed winner Rafaadah (99; later dam of Prix Saint-Alary winner Tawkeel (119)). UNNAMED

29/3 b c Frankel - Bella Nouf (Dansili)

Owner: D P Howden Sales price: €270,000 (Not Sold) Full brother to 7f 2yo Group 3 winner Majestic Glory (106) and a half-brother to 2024 1m Group 2 winner Running Lion (112). Dam a fairly useful 9-10f 3yo winner (91) who was closely related to 10/10.5f 3yo Listed winner Nouriya (108; later dam of 1m Group 2 winner Aljazzi (117)).

Running Lion wins the Duke Of Cambridge

UNNAMED

7/2 b c New Bay - Buhoor (Frankel)

Owner: Shadwell Estate Company Ltd Sales price: n/a First foal of an unraced close relation to Prix Saint-Alary winner Tawkeel (119) out of a French 1m 2yo Listed winner (99). UNNAMED

6/2 b f Frankel - Con Te Partiro (Scat Daddy)

Owner: Qatar Racing Limited Sales price: n/a Second foal of an Australian 7.5f/1m Group 1 winner (115) who was a half-sister to Grade 2/3-placed US 7-8.5f winner (including at stakes level) Donworth (116) out of a Grade 1-placed US 6-6.5f winner (110). UNNAMED

30/1 b f Sea The Stars - Dream Peace (Dansili)

Owner: Lady Bamford Sales price: n/a Half sister to Oaks winner Soul Sister (113) and French 1m Group 3/Listed winner Dreamflight (104). Dam a Grade 1-placed French 7.5-10f winner (including at Group 2/Listed level; 117) who was a three-parts sister to Irish 1m 3yo winner/Poule d’Essai des Poulains runner-up Catcher In The Rye (115). UNNAMED

11/4 b f Dark Angel - Entreat (Pivotal)

Owner: Lady Bamford Sales price: 900,000gns (Henry Lascelles) Half-sister to Commonwealth Cup winner Golden Horde (121), 2024 Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere winner Camille Pissarro (112) and Listed winners Exhort (1m; 104) and Line of Departure (6f; 111). Dam a 9.5f 3yo winner (87) who was a half-sister to smart multiple 7f-1m winner (including at Group 2/3 level) Producer (117). UNNAMED (IRE)

18/4 b f Starspangledbanner - Fine Time (Dansili)

Owner: Lord Lloyd Webber Sales price: 375,000gns (C Gordon Watson Bloodstock) Half-sister to Grade 3-placed US 8.5f 3yo winner Startup Mentality (100), useful 8-10f 3yo winner Night Battle (97) and 2024 7f 2yo winner Supermodel (78p). Dam an unraced sister to French 10f 2yo Group 1 winner Passage of Time (115) and King Edward VII Stakes winner Father Time (117) and half-sister to Falmouth Stakes winner Timepiece (117). UNNAMED (FR)

27/2 b f Pinatubo - Golden Darling (Australia)

Owner: Shadwell Estate Company Ltd Sales price: €300,000 (Shadwell France) First foal of an unraced three-parts sister to Poule d’Essai des Pouliches and Prix de Diane winner Golden Lilac (122) and Australian 10f Group 3 winner Grey Lion (114). UNNAMED (IRE)

26/5 br f Frankel - Handassa (Dubawi)

Owner: Shadwell Estate Company Ltd Sales price: n/a Full sister to Prince of Wales’s Stakes and Juddmonte International Stakes winner Mostahdaf (129) and a half-sister to dual 1m Group 1 winner Nazeef (122) and very useful dual 1m winner Mostabshir (110). Dam an Irish 1m 3yo Listed winner (110).

Frankie Dettori and Mostahdaf get the better of Nashwa (Hollie Doyle)

UNNAMED

14/2 b c Night of Thunder - Hostess (Iffraaj)

Owner: Sheikh Juma Dalmook Al Maktoum Sales price: 650,000gns (Rabbah Bloodstock) Half-brother to useful Irish 6f 2yo winner Military (100). Dam a US 1m 1f 3yo Grade 3 winner (108) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed UK/Australian 7-10f winner Mr Garcia (104) out of a Lingfield Oaks Trial winner (99). UNNAMED

21/4 b f Too Darn Hot - Izzi Top (Pivotal)

Owner: Helena Springfield Ltd Sales price: n/a Three-parts sister to UAE 1m Group 3/Listed winner Prince Eiji (113; by Dubawi) and a half-sister to Bahraini 12f Listed winner Zagato (107), Listed-placed 7-10f winner Willie John (112) and very useful 6-7f winner Dreamfield (114). Dam a dual 10f Group 1 winner (121) who was a half-sister to French 10f 3yo Group 2 winner Jazzi Top (120). UNNAMED

8/2 b c Ghaiyyath - Militate (Oasis Dream)

Owner: Hood, Philipps & Wrigley Sales price: 75,000gns (Blandford Bloodstock) Closely related to 6f 3yo winner Dreams of Thunder (82; by Night of Thunder). Dam a maiden (84) sister to 6/7f Group 3 winner Main Aim (123) and half-sister to French 10f 3yo Group 2 winner Weightless (120) and 1m Listed winner Home Affairs (115). UNNAMED (IRE)

5/3 b f Blue Point - Roseau City (Cityscape)

Owner: Lady Bamford Sales price: 725,000gns (Henry Lascelles) Half-sister to 6f 2yo winner Pockett Rockett (84). Dam a 7f 2yo winner (66) who was the daughter of King’s Stand Stakes winner Dominica (115). UNNAMED

12/3 b f Kingman - Sealife (Sea The Stars)

Owner: Sheikh Juma Dalmook Al Maktoum Sales price: n/a Full sister to US dual 8.5f Grade 2 winner Technical Analysis (117). Dam a useful 8-10f 3yo winner (96p) who was the daughter of a French 10f 3yo winning (85) half-sister to Melbourne Cup winner Rekindling (123) and Chester Vase winner/Derby runner-up Golden Sword (122). UNNAMED (IRE)

17/4 b f Camelot - Shamooda (Azamour)

Owner: Mrs D Tabor, Mrs MV Magnier & Mrs Shanahan Sales price: 575,000gns (Blandford Bloodstock) Half-sister to Irish triple 12/14f Group 3 winner Shamida (112). Dam an Irish dual 12f 3yo winner (82) who was a half-sister to French 10/15f Group 3 winner Shemima (114) and French 10f 3yo Listed winner Shemala (103). UNNAMED

27/1 b f Frankel - She’s Got You (Kingman)

Owner: Newsells Park Stud Syndicate Sales price: 600,000gns (Jill Lamb Bloodstock) First foal of a US 1m Listed winner (110) who was a half-sister to St James’s Palace Stakes winner Without Parole (120; by Frankel) and Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile winner Tamarkuz (125). UNNAMED (IRE)

23/5 ch c St Mark’s Basilica - Snow Moon (Oasis Dream)

Owner: Lady Bamford Sales price: n/a Half-brother to 12f 3yo winners March Moon (92) and Queens Fort (94). Dam a useful 8.5f 3yo winner (99) who was a half-sister to Group 3-placed French 11f 3yo winner Tygress (103) out of Oaks and Irish Oaks winner Sariska (125). UNNAMED

24/3 b f New Bay - Sovereign Parade (Galileo)

Owner: Isa Salman & Abdulla Al Khalifa Sales price: n/a Half-sister to Fillies’ Mile winner Commissioning (110) and 2024 12f 3yo Listed winner Military Academy (115). Dam a 10f 3yo winner (98) who was a full sister to Irish Derby and St Leger winner Capri (124), 2024 14f/2m Group 2 winner Tower of London (121), Irish 14f 3yo Group 3 winner/Irish Oaks third Passion (113) and Irish 2m 3yo Group 3 winner Cypress Creek (118).

Commissioning scampers clear at Newmarket