Join the Sporting Life Racing Club after first ever runner wins

The Sporting Life Racing Club made the perfect start on Saturday evening - and you can join now for FREE.

Musical Touch was our first runner in the 6.40 at Thirsk and, sent off the 11/4 favourite, he ran out a ready winner under Oisin Orr. Held up through the early stages, he came through to lead at the furlong pole and won, going away, by a length-and-three-quarters. Twelve members of the club who secured owners badges through the ballot, were present to welcome him back to the winners' enclosure while Richard Fahey provided an update before the race on WhatsApp and email to all those to have signed up.

Members of the Sporting Life Racing Club receive the winning trophy

And if you join now you get the chance to help with the naming of the two-year-olds. Members have submitted their suggestions and there will soon be a vote to decide upon names for the Sioux Nation and Calyx colts. Both could be making their debuts in the near future. As well as those three, we also have Far Ahead running for us this season. The horses are leased from their owners so there’ll be no prize-money distribution or proceeds from any sale, but we want to take you into the heart of the sport and enjoy the sort of access typically reserved for racehorse owners. The first of the regular stable visits is booked in for Sunday May 18. All you need to do is head to this page and opt-in once you are logged in to your Sporting Life Plus account! What’s included Weekly updates from Richard Fahey and the team on their training, development and potential race targets

Enter the ballot for Owners’ Badges when our horses are running

Meet the horses with regular stable visits throughout the season, getting to know our stars and the team that supports them

Join our Owners’ Group and get the latest news from the yard via WhatsApp

Ticket giveaways for race days throughout the Flat season

Access to preview livestreams with Oisin Murphy and Richard Fahey before select major meetings To register as a member of the Sporting Life Racing Club, click here .