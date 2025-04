Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide: Ralph Beckett

It's one of the strongest two-year-old teams in the UK. Dan Briden guides is through Ralph Beckett's juvenile string.

Ralph Beckett Two-Year-Old Guide

A LA PROCHAINE (FR)

27/2 ch f Lope de Vega - Margie’s Music (Hurricane Run)

Owner: Wathnan Racing Sales price: 550,000gns (Blandford Bloodstock) Full sister to Group 3-placed German/Spanish 8-9f winner Magical Beat (101) and a half-sister to German 10f 3yo Group 3 winner/Deutsches Derby runner-up Mr Hollywood (114). Dam a Listed-placed German 1m 2yo winner (102). ALEATRIX

12/3 b f Study of Man - Alabelle (Galileo)

Owner: Miss K Rausing Sales price: n/a Half-sister to useful dual 1m 3yo winner Ebury (102). Dam an Irish 12f 3yo winner (89) who was a three-parts sister to 11.5f Listed winner/Derby runner-up Dragon Dancer (119). ALMA LATINA

21/2 b f Study of Man - Aloe Vera (Invincible Spirit) Owner: Miss K Rausing Sales price: n/a Second foal of a 10f 3yo Listed winner (109p) who was a full sister to French 1m 2yo Group 3 winner Alea Iacta (111) and a half-sister to Park Hill Stakes winner Alyssa (107) and 12f Listed winner/Yorkshire Oaks runner-up Albaflora (115).

ALTOSTRATUS

15/2 b c Kingman - Above The Storm (Frankel)

Owner: Wathnan Racing Sales price: 700,000gns (Blandford Bloodstock) First foal of an unraced half-sister 10f Group 3 winner Queen’s Best (110; later dam of Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf winner Queen’s Trust (120)), Listed winners Reverie Solitaire (12f; 113) and Urban Castle (13f; 103) and the dam of 2024 Irish 1m 1f Group 3 winner Royal Dress (110). ANGEL GABRIEL (IRE)

28/4 b c Mehmas - Nahoodh (Clodovil)

Owner: Highclere Thoroughbred Racing - Cedar Sales price: 140,000gns (Highclere Agency) Half-brother to 2024 Japanese 7f 3yo Grade 2 winner Etes Vous Prets (110) and UAE 1m Listed winner Hawkesbury (113). Dam a Falmouth Stakes winner (119). ANGEL MAKER

7/4 b f Harry Angel - Tribal Craft (Mastercraftsman)

Owner: J C Smith Sales price: n/a First foal of a 14f Group 3 winner (111) who was the daughter of a useful 8-10f 3yo winning (98) close relation to 8/12.5f Listed winner Snoqualmie Girl (103) and 10f 3yo Listed winner Snoqualmie Boy (111). AUKUS (IRE)

13/5 b f Australia - Apticanti (Aptitude)

Owner: Lucy, Mary & Simon Cooper Sales price: 115,000gns (Kern Lillingston Association) Full sister to useful Irish 8-10f winner Herring Island (103) and a close relation to Listed-placed 7f 2yo winner War Rooms (105; by Churchill). Dam a twice-raced maiden (65) half-sister to Dewhurst Stakes winner Distant Music (124). BAY OF BRILLIANCE

28/4 ch c New Bay - Incroyable (Singspiel)

Owner: Valmont Sales price: 140,000gns (A C Elliott, Agent) Half-brother to 2024 14.5f Listed winner Absurde (115) and useful French 10.5f 3yo winner Impertinente (107). Dam a Listed-placed French 10-10.5f winner (103). BEAUTIFUL LIAISON

9/2 b f Wootton Bassett - Beautiful Morning (Galileo)

Owner: Lady Bamford Sales price: n/a Half-sister to three winners including 2024 1m 2yo winner Life Is Beautiful (86p). Dam a Group 2-placed UK/Irish 7-10f winner (including at Group 3/Listed level; 110) who was a half-sister to useful dual 7f winner Classic (106) out of a Listed-placed 7f 2yo winner (93). BLINDFOLD GAMES (IRE)

15/4 b f Mehmas - Kissepal (Epaulette)

Owner: Peter Stokes Sales price: €120,000 (Badgers Bloodstock) Half-sister to 2024 US 1m 3yo Grade 2 winner Poolside With Slim (109). Dam an unraced half-sister to Lowther Stakes winner/Cheveley Park Stakes runner-up Besharah (113). BREAD BY LUNCH (IRE)

2/2 ch c Shaman - Periwinkle (Teofilo)

Owner: Gary Gillies Sales price: €110,000 (A C Elliott, Agent) Half-brother to 2024 Irish 6f 2yo Listed winner Rebel Diamond (99). Dam an unraced daughter of an Irish 1m Listed winner (103). CAPE ORATOR (IRE)

22/4 b/br c Mohaather - Mouille Point (Motivator)

Owner: Valmont Sales price: €280,000 (Elliott Bloodstock Services Ltd) Half-brother to Listed-placed French 7f 2yo winner Minoushka (105). Dam a fairly useful 9.5-10f winner (86) who was a half-sister to German 1m 3yo Group 3 winner Turning Light (108) and Listed-placed 7f 2yo winner Oxsana (97).

Dank wins in America

CHILLICONCARNEIGH (IRE)

5/4 b c Coulsty - Broadway Musical (Exceed And Excel)

Owner: Peter Mellett Sales price: €50,000 (A C Elliott) Half-brother to fairly useful 2025 8-8.5f winner Gaiety Musical (87). Dam a maiden (67) daughter of an unraced half-sister to Hong Kong Cup winner/Derby runner-up Eagle Mountain (126), Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf winner Dank (123) and Prix Marcel Boussac winner Sulk (111). CRYSTAL PIER (IRE)

11/4 b f Palace Pier - Pacific Angel (Dalakhani)

Owner: The Sunshine Partnership Sales price: 85,000gns (A C Elliott, Agent) Half-sister to useful dual 7f winner Serene Seraph (100). Dam a French 10f Listed winner (110) who was the daughter of a French 12.5f 3yo winning sister to four-time French 12/12.5f Group 2 winner Policy Maker (119) and half-sister to French 14f Group 2 winner Pushkin (116) and 12f Group 3 winner Place Rouge (112). DARK SOVEREIGN (IRE)

4/4 gr c Dark Angel - Mulkeyya (Mawatheeq)

Owner: Valmont Sales price: 145,000gns (A C Elliott, Agent) Full brother to 2024 Irish 7f/1m Group 3 winner Mutasarref (114). Dam an Irish 7.5f 3yo winner (79p) who was a half-sister to Irish 6f Group 2 winner/Irish 2000 Guineas third Mustajeeb (119). DARTREY (IRE)

20/4 ch c Lope de Vega - Falling Petals (Raven’s Pass)

Owner: Juddmonte Sales price: €750,000 (Juddmonte) Half-sister to dual 1m Group 1 winner/1000 Guineas runner-up Saffron Beach (121). Dam a 7f 2yo winner (85p) who was closely related to 6f 2yo winner/Middle Park Stakes third Huntdown (112) and a half-sister to the dam of smart sprinter Cotai Glory (117). FOOD FOR THOUGHT

12/2 b f Dubawi - Thought Process (Galileo)

Owner: HM The King & HM The Queen Sales price: n/a First foal of an unraced sister to US 2m Grade 2 winner Call To Mind (117) and 7f 2yo Group 3 winner Recorder (111p) and three-parts sister to Swedish 1m 1f Group 3 winner Learn By Heart (109) out of a 6f 2yo Group 2/3 winner (112). GALISTRA (FR)

16/4 gr f Galiway - Maestria (Mastercraftsman)

Owner: Valmont Sales price: 100,000gns (A C Elliott, Agent) Half-sister to 2024 French 10.5f 3yo winner Miss Incognito. Dam a maiden (71) half-sister to 2024 Grand Prix de Paris winner/Prix du Jockey Club third Sosie (120), French dual 10f 3yo Listed winner Anasia (107) and 2025 French 10.5f 3yo Listed winner Uther (105p). GOLDEN ORBIT

21/4 b f Sea The Stars - Diploma (Dubawi)

Owner: HM The King & HM The Queen Sales price: n/a Half-sister to Listed-placed dual 10f 3yo winner Portfolio (103), useful 8-10f winner Educator (99) and 2025 10f 3yo winner Warrant Holder (88p). Dam a 10.5f 3yo Listed winner (116) who was a half-sister to useful 7-9f winner Elector (102) out of an 8/10f Listed winner (102p). GONE BY (IRE)

1/5 ch f Gleneagles - Pigota (Invincible Spirit)

Owner: Valmont Sales price: €140,000 (Elliott Bloodstock Services Ltd) Half-sister to fairly useful UK/UAE 7f-1m winner Expert Choice (90). Dam an unraced half-sister to 13f Listed winner Pennymoor (103) and Group 2/3-placed 2025 Irish 1m 3yo winner California Dreamer (94) out of Preis der Diana winner Penelopa (110). HAPINESS (IRE)

19/2 b f Camelot - Czabo (Sixties Icon)

Owner: J H Richmond-Watson Sales price: 140,000gns (JS Bloodstock/Lawn Stud) Half-sister to Irish 5f 2yo Listed winner His Majesty (104) and useful Irish dual 6f winner Coill Avon (103p). Dam an Irish 1m Group 3 winner (107) who was the daughter of a Listed-placed 1m 2yo winner (96). HELL YEAH HE DID (FR)

11/5 b c Zarak - Vegas Valentine (Lope de Vega)

Owner: Valmont Sales price: €110,000 (Elliott Bloodstock Services Ltd) Half-brother to French 6.5/7f Listed winner Shalromy (103). Dam a French 10.5f 3yo winner (83) who was a half-sister to Australian 10f Group 3 winner Desert Icon (112) and 2024 11.5f Listed winner Sea of Roses (104). HILARION

21/3 b c Frankel - Raymonda (Lonhro)

Owner: Juddmonte Sales price: n/a Third foal of a Group 3-placed Irish dual 7f winner (102) who was a half-sister to Irish 1m Group 2 winner Brooch (112p; later dam of Kentucky Derby winner Mandaloun (124)) and Irish 9.5/10f Listed winner Caponata (114). HORNPIPER

15/3 b c Palace Pier - Ceilidhs Dream (Oasis Dream)

Owner: J H Richmond-Watson Sales price: n/a Fourth foal of a 1m 3yo winner (94) who was a half-sister to 6/7f Group 1 winner Kinross (122) out of a 10f 3yo Listed winner (107). HVAR

1/4 gr c Havana Grey - Bluebird Day (Hot Streak)

Owner: Valmont Sales price: 75,000gns (A C Elliott, Agent) First foal of a maiden (66) half-sister to French 7f 3yo Listed winner Blizzard (100) and fairly useful 5-6f winner Ice Station Zebra (91) out of a useful 6-7f winner (96).

Showcasing wins the Gimcrack at York

KURTOVA

5/1 br f Kingman - Vesela (Frankel)

Owner: Juddmonte Sales price: n/a First foal of a 10f 3yo Listed winner (103) who was a half-sister to Gimcrack Stakes winner Showcasing (117), 6f 3yo Listed winner Camacho (118) and Group 3/Listed-placed 6f 2yo winner Tendu (111). LE SAMOURAI (IRE)

28/3 ch c New Bay - Folk Melody (Street Cry)

Owner: Wathnan Racing Sales price: 450,000gns (Blandford Bloodstock) Half-brother to four winners, most notably 10-time 8-10f Group 1 winner Romantic Warrior (127). Dam a 7f 2yo winner (93) who was the daughter of a Canadian 10f Grade 1 winner (117). MICK THE HAT (IRE)

17/4 b c New Bay - Feileacain (Awtaad)

Owner: The Obank Partnership Sales price: 105,000gns (A C Elliott, Agent) Second foal of an unraced half-sister to Irish 1m 3yo Group 3 winner Alexios Komnenos (110) and Irish 10f 3yo winner Bright Legend (91p). NICELY TIMED

3/4 b f Time Test - Snoqualmie Girl (Montjeu)

Owner: J C Smith Sales price: n/a Half-sister to 6f Listed winner Great Ambassador (114) and Group 3/Listed-placed 1m 3yo winner Seattle Rock (95). Dam an 8/12.5f Listed winner (103) who was a full sister to 10f 3yo Listed winner Snoqualmie Boy (111). NOCHEBUENA

2/4 b f Study of Man - Cascaneuces (Smart Strike)

Owner: Miss K Rausing Sales price: n/a Half-sister to 2025 UAE 9.5f 3yo winner/UAE 2000 Guineas third Royal Favour (98). Dam a Peruvian 8/10f Group 1 winner (105) who was a half-sister to Peruvian 10f Group 2 winner More Than Words (102) out of Peruvian 1000 Guineas winner Almudena (103). ON MESSAGE

29/1 b f Camelot - Wiener Valkyrie (Shamardal)

Owner: The Eclipse Partnership Sales price: n/a Half-sister to Listed-placed 8-10f winner Declared Interest (100) and useful 7f-1m 3yo winner Fresh Hope (99). Dam a Grade 3/Listed-placed 7f 2yo winner (109) who was a half-sister to several winners including Racing Post Trophy winner Crowded House (122). PARTYING

3/2 b f Frankel - Aljazzi (Shamardal)

Owner: Amo Racing Limited Sales price: 4,400,000gns (Amo Racing) Second foal of a 1m Group 2 winner (117) who was a half-sister useful dual 10f 3yo winner Majestic Noor (105; by Frankel) out of a 10/10.5f 3yo Listed winner (108).

Midday

PEERLESS SPIRIT

18/3 b f Dubawi - Mori (Frankel)

Owner: Juddmonte Sales price: n/a Full sister to 10f 3yo winner Cherry (91). Dam a 10f 3yo Listed winner (109) who was a three-parts sister to 10/12f Group 3 winner Midterm (119) and 10f Listed winner Noon Star (104) and a half-sister to Listed-placed dual 1m winner Indelible (101) out of six-time 10-12f Group/Grade 1 winner Midday (126). PLANET SEEKER

29/3 b f Blue Point - Dancing Star (Aqlaam)

Owner: J C Smith Sales price: n/a Half-sister to very useful 6f-1m winner Storm Dancer (110). Dam a 7f Group 3 winner (115) who was a half-sister to 7f Group 3 winner Foxtrot Lady (107) out of a 6f 3yo winning (95) daughter of Nunthorpe Stakes winner Lochangel (119).

Lochangel wins the Nunthorpe

QUEEN’S COMPANION

4/3 b f Dubawi - Magnetic Charm (Exceed And Excel)

Owner: HM The King & HM The Queen Sales price: n/a Half-sister to useful 7f 2yo winner Hard To Resist (94). Dam a 1m 3yo Listed winner (114) who was a half-sister to 8/9f Group 2 winner Usherette (120) and German 1m 1f 3yo Listed winner Show Day (107). RANCHER’S DAUGHTER (IRE)

25/1 b f Mehmas - Fashion’s Star (Sea The Stars)

Owner: Andrew Rosen Sales price: n/a First foal of a 7f 2yo winner (80p) who was the daughter of a Listed-placed German 6.5f 2yo winning (101) half-sister to Hong Kong 10/12f Group 1 winner Pakistan Star (124) and German dual 1m 1f Listed winner Nina’s Lob (107). REGIONAL ROCK

25/2 b c Territories - Seattle Rock (Fastnet Rock)

Owner: J C Smith Sales price: n/a First foal of a Group 3/Listed-placed 1m 3yo winner (95) who was closely related to 6f Listed winner Great Ambassador (114) out of an 8/12.5f Listed winner (103). SHE COMMANDS (IRE)

30/3 gr f Dark Angel - Havre de Paix (Le Havre)

Owner: Victorious Racing Sales price: 450,000gns (Oliver St Lawrence Bloodstock) Half-sister to Listed-placed 2024 11f 3yo winner Place of Safety (101). Dam a French 1m Listed winner (100). SPANISH WALTZ

29/4 b c Lope Y Fernandez - Dream Dreamer (Dream Ahead)

Owner: Valmont Sales price: 52,000gns (A C Elliott, Agent) Half-brother to 2024 5f 2yo winner/Cornwallis Stakes third Kullazain (92p) and useful 5-6f winner Swayze (98). Dam a 5f 2yo winner (82) who was a half-sister to Group 3-placed prolific 5-6f winner Mokaatil (98) and Listed-placed French dual 1m 3yo winner Dan (110). SUMMONS

11/2 b c Sea The Stars - Viadera (Bated Breath)

Owner: Juddmonte Sales price: n/a First foal of a US 1m Grade 1 winner (117) who was a full sister to Irish 6f 2yo Group 3 winner Sacred Bridge (110) and a three-parts sister to dual 10f Listed winner Crossed Baton (111). SWEET LORD (FR)

12/2 ch c Victor Ludorum - Moisson du Ciel (Toronado)

Owner: Michael Rembaum & Michael Tuckey Sales price: €70,000 (Elliott Bloodstock Services Limited) Second foal of a twice-raced maiden (66) half-sister to French 10.5f 3yo Group 2 winner Roman Candle (114) out of a Group 3/Listed-placed French dual 7f 2yo winner (102). SWIPED

13/3 b c Too Darn Hot - Give And Take (Cityscape)

Owner: Marcstown Ltd Sales price: 90,000gns (Jamie McCalmont Bloodstock) Half-brother to 2024 1m 2yo Listed winner Luther (102) and Listed-placed 7f-1m winner Good Gracious (101). Dam a Musidora Stakes winner (105) who was the daughter of an unraced sister to five-time 10f-2m 4f Group 1 winner/Derby runner-up Fame And Glory (133) and the dam of 1000 Guineas winner/Oaks runner-up Legatissimo (122). TACTICALIST

15/2 b f Kingman - Princess Nadia (Sea The Stars)

Owner: Imad Al Sagar Sales price: n/a First foal of a 10f 3yo winner (86) who was a half-sister to 2024 1m Group 2 winner Prague (121) out of a 6f 2yo Group 3 winner/Cheveley Park Stakes runner-up (109). THIMBLE

19/3 b f Time Test - Hereby (Pivotal)

Owner: J H Richmond-Watson Sales price: n/a Second foal of a 14f 3yo Listed winner (108) who was a half-sister to useful 12f-2m winner Here And Now (106) out of Oaks winner/St Leger third Look Here (123). VICHENZA

11/4 b f Advertise - Richenza (Holy Roman Emperor)

Owner: Mrs Lynn Turner & Guy Brook Sales price: n/a Half-sister to French 7f 2yo Listed winner Zoum Zoum (113). Dam a 6f Listed winner (109) who was the daughter of a Group 3-placed Italian 1m 2yo winner (98). VICTORIOUS ONE

7/2 b c Siyouni - Queen Daenerys (Frankel)

Owner: Victorious Racing Sales price: n/a First foal of a Listed-placed 1m 2yo winner (102) who was a three-parts sister to Grade 3-placed US dual 10f 3yo winner Galileo’s Song (110) and a half-sister to US 1m 1f 3yo Grade 1 winner Magnificent Song (119), Group 2/3-placed Irish 1m 3yo winner Great Barrier Reef (110p) and Group 3/Listed-placed Irish 7f 2yo winner Park Avenue (101). WATERFORD CASTLE (IRE)

24/3 ch c Sea The Stars - Deise Blue (Dark Angel)

Owner: Aura Racing & Teme Valley Sales price: €190,000 (Richard Ryan) Second foal of a 6f 2yo winner (69) who was a half-sister to French 5f 3yo Listed winner/Queen Mary Stakes third Shades of Blue (110) out of an unraced half-sister to the dam of 5/5.5f 2yo Group 2 winner Gutaifan (117). YOU GOT TO MY SOUL (IRE)

22/2 b f Zoustar - Really Lovely (Galileo

Owner: Valmont Sales price: 175,000gns (A C Elliott, Agent) Half-sister to French 10f 3yo Listed winner Gipoia (107) and French 12f Listed winner Falcao Negro (113). Dam a 1m 2yo winner (75) who was a full sister to French 1m 2yo Group 1 winner Proud And Regal (110) and 10/12f Group 3 winner Mekong River (111).

Barney Roy wins the St James's Palace

UNNAMED

13/3 b f Kingman - Alina (Galileo)

Owner: Tony Bloom & Ian McAleavy Sales price: 475,000gns (PWR Racing) Half-sister to four-time 8-12f Group 1 winner/2000 Guineas runner-up Barney Roy (119), 2024 7f Group 3 winner Noble Dynasty (116) and Listed-placed Irish 1m 3yo winner Wisdom Mind (99). Dam a twice-raced maiden (82). UNNAMED

18/2 b f Kingman - Anapurna (Frankel)

Owner: Marcstown Ltd & Andrew Rosen Sales price: 550,000gns (Jamie McCalmont Bloodstock) Half-sister to 2024 11f 3yo winner Monterosa (84). Dam an Oaks winner (118) who was a half-sister to Group 3-placed Irish 6f 2yo winner Dynasty (110), useful 10f 3yo winner Very Dashing (105) and 2yo winners Deep South (7f; 93) and Seagull Star (1m; 101) out of a 10f 3yo Listed winner/Yorkshire Oaks runner-up (116). UNNAMED (IRE)

2/5 b f Sea The Stars - Baino Hope (Jeremy)

Owner: Mrs Fitri Hay Sales price: €100,000 (D Farrington) Half-sister to Grade 2-placed UK/US 8-8.5f winner Kingmax (111). Dam a French 12.5f Group 2 winner (117) who was a half-sister to French 10f 3yo Listed winner Baino Rock (104). UNNAMED

5/3 b f Camelot - Bonhomie (Shamardal)

Owner: Mrs Doreen Tabor Sales price: 350,000gns (A C Elliott, Agent for M V Magnier) Half-sister to 7f/1m Listed winner Laneqash (116) and useful UK/UAE 6-7f winner Open Mind (102). Dam an 8.5f 3yo winner (75) who was the daughter of an unraced half-sister to the dam of Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere winner Ultra (116) and grandam of Poule d’Essai des Pouliches and Breeders’ Cup Mile winner Modern Games (122) and 1000 Guineas winner Mawj (122). UNNAMED

3/4 ch f Zoustar - Brogan (Pivotal)

Owner: Chasemore Farm Sales price: n/a Half-sister to 2024 US dual 5.5f 3yo Listed winner Fandom (104). Dam a 7f 2yo winner (85) who was a half-sister to Cheveley Park Stakes winner Lezoo (114; by Zoustar) and Group 3/Listed-placed Irish 6f 2yo winner Navassa Island (101) out of a 6f 2yo Group 3 winner (103). UNNAMED

20/3 ch f Mehmas - Chamade (Sepoy)

Owner: Mr & Mrs David Aykroyd Sales price: n/a First foal of a 10f 3yo Listed winner (106) who was a half-sister to Australian 10/12f Group 3 winner Brimham Rocks (115) and 2024 7f-1m 2yo winner Amiloc (94p) out of a Listed-placed 8.5f 2yo winner (101). UNNAMED (IRE)

11/4 b f Lope de Vega - Chartreuse (Lawman)

Owner: Valmont & Ballylinch Stud Sales price: 200,000gns (A C Elliott, Agent) Half-sister to US 1m winner Expand The Map. Dam a French 1m 3yo Listed winner (109) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed 10f 3yo winner Gloria Mundi (99) and useful 12-14.5f 3yo winner Salvator Mundi (97). UNNAMED (IRE)

11/3 b f Sea The Stars - Crimean Queen (Iffraaj)

Owner: Marcstown Ltd Sales price: 400,000gns (Jamie McCalmont Bloodstock) Full sister to 2024 1m 2yo winner Seacruiser (90p). Dam a maiden (71) half-sister to dual 12f Group 2 winner Bronze Cannon (123), King Edward VII Stakes winner Across The Stars (113; by Sea The Stars) and US 1m 1f Grade 3 winner Valiant Girl (106). UNNAMED

17/3 b c Camelot - Desirous (Kingman)

Owner: Al Shaqab Racing & Amo Racing Sales price: 340,000gns (Al Shaqab/Amo Racing) Half-brother to once-raced 2024 7f 2yo winner Sand Gazelle (75p). Dam a fairly useful 7f-1m winner (93) who was a half-sister to 2024 Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe winner Bluestocking (123; by Camelot) and Listed-placed triple 7f winner Qirat (105) out of Matron Stakes winner Emulous (123).

Rossa Ryan and Bluestocking win the Arc

UNNAMED

17/5 b c Too Darn Hot - Dreamlike (Oasis Dream)

Owner: Valmont & M Blencowe Sales price: 155,000gns (A C Elliott/JS Bloodstock) Half-brother to US triple 9/9.5f Grade 1 winner Program Trading (117) and useful triple 1m winner Bonneval (100). Dam a 1m 2yo winner (87p) who was a half-sister to Park Hill Stakes winner Silk Sari (114) out of an unraced daughter of Fillies’ Mile and Irish 1000 Guineas winner Gossamer (118). UNNAMED

26/2 b f Palace Pier - Floret (Galileo)

Owner: Imad Alsagar Sales price: n/a Three-parts sister to 2024 1m 3yo winner Shamran (82; by Kingman). Dam an unraced half-sister to six-time French 6.5f-1m winner Moonlight Cloud (129). UNNAMED (FR)

10/2 b f Pinatubo - Heritage Star (Golden Horn)

Owner: Amo Racing Limited Sales price: €100,000 (Elliott Bloodstock Services Limited) Second foal of a twice-raced maiden (76p) half-sister to Hong Kong 10/12f Group 1 winner Pakistan Star (124), German dual 1m 1f Listed winner Nina’s Lob (107) and Listed-placed German 6.5f 2yo winner Ninas Terz (101) out of a German dual 10f Listed winner (102). UNNAMED (IRE)

30/4 ch c Starspangledbanner - Il Palazzo (Giant’s Causeway)

Owner: Marcstown Ltd Sales price: 75,000gns (Jamie McCalmont Bloodstock) Half-brother to Irish 10f Listed winner Still Standing (104) and useful dual 12f 3yo winner Mistressofillusion (96). Dam a maiden (80) half-sister to Group 3-placed Irish 6f 2yo winner Divine Night (95). UNNAMED (IRE)

22/2 br c Sea The Stars - Kitcara (Shamardal)

Owner: Al Shaqab Racing, Amo Racing & Valmont Sales price: 800,000gns (Al Shaqab/Amo Racing/Valmont) Full brother to six-time 10.5-13.5f Group 3 winner Al Aasy (122), very useful 2024 12-14f 3yo winner Align The Stars (110) and Listed-placed maiden Sea Karats (98). Dam a French 1m 3yo winner (87) who was a half-sister to French 10f 3yo Listed winner Kapour (111). UNNAMED

21/1 b f Sergei Prokofiev - Lady Estella (Equiano)

Owner: Tony Bloom & Ian McAleavy Sales price: 120,000gns (R M Beckett) Half-sister to 2024 French 6f Group 3 winner Shouldvebeenaring (118). Dam a 7f 3yo winner (78) who was a half-sister to French 7f Group 3 winner Rosso Corsa (112). UNNAMED

25/2 b f Too Darn Hot - Lola Paige (Galileo)

Owner: Al Shaqab Racing & Amo Racing Sales price: 600,000gns (Al Shaqab/Amo Racing) Second foal of a maiden (70p) sister to Group 2/Listed-placed Irish 8.5f 2yo winner Ontario (107) and Group 3-placed Irish/Hong Kong multiple 1m winner Ivy League (104). UNNAMED (IRE)

8/5 ch f Lope de Vega - Middle East (Frankel)

Owner: Marcstown Ltd & Andrew Rosen Sales price: 400,000gns (Hugo Merry Bloodstock/Jamie McCalmont) Half-sister to French/UK 13-14f winner Sandstorm (88). Dam a Listed-placed French dual 1m 3yo winner (97) who was a three-parts sister to 12f/2m Group 3 winner Nayef Road (119) and a half-sister to 2024 7f 2yo Listed winner/Nell Gwyn Stakes runner-up Celestial Orbit (100). UNNAMED

13/2 ch f Zoustar - Opportuna (Rock Hard Ten)

Owner: Chasemore Farm Sales price: n/a Half-sister to four winners including Grade 3-placed Irish 6f 2yo winner Last Opportunity (96p) and fairly useful 8-10f winner Maso Bastie (93). Dam a maiden (71) half-sister to 7f Group 3 winner The Cheka (116) and Grade 2/Listed-placed 9-10.5f winner Wall of Sound (108; later dam of Australian 10f Group 3 winner Uncle Bryn (116) and 7f 2yo Group 3 winner Boomer (101)). UNNAMED

26/4 b f New Bay - Parnell’s Dream (Oasis Dream)

Owner: Mr & Mrs David Aykroyd Sales price: n/a Full sister to once-raced 2024 1m 2yo winner Pride of Arras (83P) and a half-sister to fairly useful 7-10f winner Patient Dream (96) and fairly useful triple 12f winner Sweet Fantasy (95). Dam a fairly useful dual 12f 3yo winner (87) who was a half-sister to US 12f Listed winner Kissable (112; later dam of French 14f 3yo Group 1 winner Loving Dream (118)). UNNAMED (IRE)

22/2 ch f Mehmas - Party Animal (Makfi)

Owner: Marcstown Ltd & Andrew Rosen Sales price: 180,000gns (Atlas Bloodstock) Half-sister to Irish 7f 2yo winner Dissociate (87p). Dam a once-raced maiden (57) half-sister to Australian 10f Group 3 winner Observational (109) out of a 7f 2yo Listed winner (97). UNNAMED (IRE)

3/3 b f Kingman - Pure Excellence (Exceed And Excel)

Owner: Mrs Doreen Tabor Sales price: 600,000gns (A C Elliott, Agent) Full sister to 8.5f Group 3 winner Parent’s Prayer (109) and useful 2025 triple 8.5-10f 3yo winner Treasure Fleet (102p). Dam a 1m 2yo Listed winner (103) who was the daughter of a 14f winning (82) half-sister to Irish 14f Listed winner Barolo (120).

Field Of Gold is away and clear in the Craven