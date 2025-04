Dan Briden looks at Joseph O'Brien's powerhouse two-year-old team for the new season.

ALPHONSUS LIGUORI

25/2 b c Study of Man - Crystal Gal (Galileo)

Owner: Rectory Road Holdings Limited Sales price: 210,000gns (Joseph O’Brien) Half-brother to Listed-placed 13.5f 3yo winner Galmarley (104). Dam a 1m Listed winner (106) who was the daughter of an unraced half-sister to French 1m 2yo winner/Derby runner-up Walk In The Park (123). ANDAB (IRE)

2/3 b c Saxon Warrior - Tickled Pink (Invincible Spirit)

Owner: Al Shaqab Racing & Trevor C Stewart Sales price: 290,000gns (Al Shaqab Racing) Full brother to Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf winner Victoria Road (115). Dam a 5/6f Group 3 winner (117) who was a half-sister to Irish 1000 Guineas winner Halfway To Heaven (118) and 6f 3yo Group 3 winner Theann (111) out of King’s Stand Stakes winner/July Cup runner-up Cassandra Go (119). ASKALON (GER)

16/3 b/br c Alson - Akua’da (Shamardal)

Owner: Philip Baron Von Ullmann Sales price: €80,000 (Philip Baron von Ullmann) Three-parts brother to 2024 French 7f 3yo Listed winner Ayada (100; by Aerion). Dam a German 1000 Guineas (116) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed German 1m 3yo winner Akua’rella (101). BAAHYEH (IRE)

23/4 b/br f Ardad - Shamlahar (Shamardal)

Owner: Mohamed Rashid Hamdan Al Saadi Sales price: n/a Three-parts sister to Listed-placed dual 5f 2yo winner Bombay Bazaar (107; by Kodiac). Dam a 1m winner (76) who was the daughter of an Irish 6f Listed winning (106) half-sister to Irish 7f 2yo Group 3 winner Lady Lahar (106).

BIG CYPRESS

7/4 b c Dubawi - That Which Is Not (Elusive Quality)

Owner: Flaxman Stables Ireland Ltd Sales price: n/a Half-brother to Irish 10f 3yo Group 3 winner/Irish Derby runner-up Piz Badile (115) and 2024 Irish 7f Listed winner Yosemite Valley (112). Dam a French 10.5f Listed winner (108) who was the daughter of an Irish 10.5f Group 1 winner (124). BLOOMING ROSE (IRE)

14/3 b f Blue Point - Bloomfield (Teofilo)

Owner: Millennium Stud SP.ZO.O Sales price: €850,000 (Agrolexica International Trading BV) Closely related to Listed-placed 8.5-10.5f winner Botanical (117; by Lope de Vega) and a half-sister to 2024 Champagne Stakes winner Bay City Roller (109p). Dam an Irish 12/14f Listed winner (111) who was a three-parts sister to Irish 7f 3yo Group 3 winner Prima Luce (111). CLARITY OF THOUGHT

24/2 b c Mehmas - Lady Heidi (High Chaparral)

Owner: Brian Gleeson, Barry Fowler & Partner Sales price: 160,000gns (Joseph O’Brien) Half-brother to useful triple 12f winner Look Closely (102). Dam a 1m 2yo Listed winner (96) who was a half-sister to US 8/8.5f 3yo Grade 3 winner Thewayiam (110). CUBAN PRINCESS

5/5 ch f Havana Gold - On Her Way (Medicean)

Owner: Brian Gleeson Sales price: 40,000gns (Sean Grassick Bloodstock/Joseph O'Brien) Full sister to 7f 3yo Listed winner/Coventry Stakes runner-up Headway (110) and a half-sister to useful UK/Hong Kong 7-10f winner Awe (102). Dam a fairly useful 10-11f 3yo winner (92) who was a half-sister to Group 1-placed UK/Hong Kong 7f-1m winner Chater Way (115). DANCING SAXON (IRE)

11/5 b f Saxon Warrior - Lady Adelaide (Australia)

Owner: Fishdance Ltd Sales price: n/a Half-sister to 7f/1m Listed winner/Poule d’Essai des Poulains runner-up Dancing Gemini (119). Dam a 1m 2yo winner (85). DARING GRACE

3/5 b f Ardad - Darling Grace (Nayef)

Owner: Blue Devil Racing Stable LLC Sales price: €165,000 (Dan Hayden for Blue Devil Racing) Half-sister to US 1m Grade 3 winner Simply Breathless (110), US 7.5f 3yo Listed winner Breath Away (102) and Listed-placed 2024 Irish 7.5f 3yo winner Serious Notions (87). Dam a 1m 3yo winner (71) who was a half-sister to German 6f Listed winner Penmaen (105). DIAL ME IN (IRE)

11/2 b g Awtaad - Dialina (Lord of England)

Owner: Go Racing Limited Sales price: €42,000 (Blandford Bloodstock/Go Racing) Second foal of a twice-raced maiden half-sister to German triple 6/7f Listed winner Diatribe (105), German 1m Listed winners Daktani (97) and Diaphora (105) out of German 1000 Guineas winner Diacada (108). DUCHESS OF KENLI (FR)

30/3 b f Goken - Princesse Li (Dawn Approach)

Owner: Janine Byrne Sales price: €63,000 (Blandford Bloodstock) Half-sister to Listed-placed Spanish 6f-1m winner Princess Child (98). Dam an unraced half-sister to French 1m 1f 3yo Group 3 winner Chilean (106) and useful 8-10f winner Sisyphus Strength (103) out of a French 10f 3yo Listed winner (107). DUKE OF CUMBERLAND (IRE)

18/3 ch c New Bay - Dolma (Marchand de Sable)

Owner: Westminster Racing Syndicate Sales price: €48,000 (Kevin Blake/Westminster Racing) Half-brother to Irish 10f Group 1 winner Thistle Bird (118; later of 1m Group 3 winners Epictetus (113) and Jumbly (115)) and Group 1-placed UK/Australian 6.5-10f winner (including twice at Group 3 level) McCreery (115). Dam a French triple 6/7f Listed winner (116). DUSTY ROCK (IRE)

28/2 b f Starspangledbanner - Dusty In Memphis (Broken Vow)

Owner: Michael O'Flynn Sales price: €45,000 (Innishannon Valley Stud) Half-sister to US 5f-1m winner Battle of Memphis (94). Dam an Irish 7f 3yo winner (77) who was a half-sister to Canadian 1m 2yo Grade 3 winner Prussian (109) and the dam of 7f 2yo Group 3 winner Tabassum (101). EAT PRAY RUN (IRE)

20/4 b f Blue Point - Twizzell (Equiano)

Owner: Stonestreet Stables LLC Sales price: 200,000gns (Stonestreet Stables) Half-sister to 5f 2yo Listed winner Tardis (95). Dam a dual 5f winner (88) who was the daughter of a useful 6f 2yo winning (96) half-sister to US 1m 1f Grade 2 winner Country Garden (110).

ESTOUBLON (IRE)

4/3 b c Wootton Bassett - Lady Dahlia (Australia)

Owner: Atlantic Thoroughbreds Sales price: €160,000 (Michael Vincent Magnier) First foal of an Irish 12f 3yo winner (83) who was a full sister to Irish 10.5f Group 2 winner Leo de Fury (114) and a half-sister to four-time 8-12f Group 1 winner Luxembourg (126), Group 3-placed Irish 1m 2yo winner Hiawatha (101) and Group 3/Listed-placed Irish 7f 2yo winner Sense of Style (101). EXISTENCE (IRE)

17/4 br f Wootton Bassett - Ishvana (Holy Roman Emperor)

Owner: Mrs John Magnier & Mrs A M O'Brien Sales price: n/a Full sister to Group 3/Listed-placed 2024 Irish 6f 2yo winner Comanche Brave (105). Dam a Jersey Stakes winner/Irish 1000 Guineas runner-up (112) who was a full sister to the dam of Irish 7f 2yo Listed winner/Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf runner-up Mountain Bear (113). FULL OF NOTIONS (IRE)

28/2 b f Kodi Bear - Camelot Rakti (Camelot)

Owner: C Acheson Sales price: €90,000 (Mags O’Toole) Second foal of an 8.5f 2yo winner (82) who was a half-sister to triple 6f-1m Listed winner Tupi (116) out of an Italian 1m 3yo Listed winner (107). GAS WORKS WALL (IRE)

10/1 b f Sioux Nation - Alexander Youth (Exceed And Excel)

Owner: Stride Racing Sales price: €14,000 (Joseph O’Brien) Half-sister to useful multiple 6-7f winner Almargo (111) and useful multiple 5-6f winner Tanasoq (102). Dam a useful Irish 6f 3yo winner (98) who was a half-sister to French 5f Group 2 winner Moss Vale (123). GO JUST DO IT

17/4 b c Kingman - Ship of Dreams (Lope de Vega)

Owner: Michael Hilary Burke Sales price: 220,000gns (Joseph O’Brien) Half-brother to Irish 6-7f 2yo winner Port Augusta (90p). Dam an Irish 8.5f 3yo Listed winner (106) who was the daughter of an unraced half-sister to Listed-placed 6-7f 3yo winner Indaba (98) and the dam of Deutsches Derby and Breeders’ Cup Turf winner Shirocco (129). GREEN AMORO (IRE)

14/2 b c Dark Angel - Que Amoro (Es Que Love)

Owner: Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Sales price: €140,000 (Highflyer Bloodstock) First foal of a 5f Listed winner/Nunthorpe Stakes runner-up (113) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed 2024 Irish 6f 2yo winner Bolo Neighs (102). GREEN CARRERA

6/2 b f Lope de Vega - Fool For You (Lawman)

Owner: Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Sales price: €95,000 (Highflyer Bloodstock) Second foal of a useful multiple 5f winner (99) who was the daughter of a maiden (83). GREEN CITATION (IRE)

22/4 b c Ghaiyyath - Signora Valentina (Henrythenavigator)

Owner: Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Sales price: €30,000 (Highflyer Bloodstock) Half-brother to fairly useful 6-7f winner American Star (94). Dam an unraced half-sister to Irish 6f 2yo Group 2 winner/Middle Park Stakes runner-up Lilbourne Lad (111) and Group 3/Listed-placed Irish/UK 7-10f winner Bobbyscot (107). GREEN DAME (IRE)

25/3 br f Lucky Vega - Dame Hester (Diktat)

Owner: Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Sales price: €120,000 (Highflyer Bloodstock) Half-sister to German 6f Group 2/3 winner Donnerschlag (115), French 7f 2yo Listed winner Izzy Bizu (92) and Group 3-placed Irish 6f 2yo winner De Boss Man (97). Dam an 8-9.5f 3yo winner (92) who was a half-sister to 5-6f 3yo winner/King’s Stand Stakes third Funny Valentine (112). GREEN HERITAGE (IRE)

15/2 b c Almanzor - Rosie Cotton (King’s Best)

Owner: Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Sales price: €65,000 (Highflyer Bloodstock) Half-brother to useful 2024 Irish dual 6f 3yo winner Apricot Ice (96). Dam a Listed-placed French 1m 3yo winner (104) who was a half-sister to French 12f 3yo Listed winner King of Arnor (110) and Group 2/3-placed Irish 9.5f 3yo winner Lyrical Poetry (105). GREEN INTERLUDE (IRE)

9/4 gr f Dark Angel - Nawassi (Dubawi)

Owner: Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Sales price: €80,000 (Highflyer Bloodstock) Full sister to Listed-placed French 5.5-6f 2yo winner Kumite (92). Dam a 7f 2yo winner (81p) who was the daughter of a Queen Mary Stakes winner/1000 Guineas third (112). GREEN SENSE (IRE)

5/5 b f Starman - Big Boned (Street Sense)

Owner: Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Sales price: €90,000 (Highflyer Bloodstock) Half-sister to German 6f Group 3 winner K Club (106) and Listed-placed Irish 5-6f winner Back To Brussels (102). Dam a maiden (69) half-sister to Grade 2-placed US 5.5f-1m winner (including at Listed level) Cool Bullet (108). GREEN SOUL (IRE)

14/3 b c Bated Breath - Mireille (Dalakhani)

Owner: Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Sales price: €60,000 (Highflyer Bloodstock) Full brother to useful 8-10f winner Soldier’s Empire (106) and a half-brother to useful Irish 9.5f 3yo winner Mariesque (95). Dam a French 7f 3yo Listed winner (99) who was a half-sister to Irish 10.5f Listed winner Hawke (109) out of a French 10.5f 3yo Group 3 winner (114). GREEN TESTIMONY (IRE)

27/4 b f Zoustar - Dubaya (Dubawi)

Owner: Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Sales price: €80,000 (Highflyer Bloodstock) Half-sister to French 6f 2yo Group 3 winner Comedy (100). Dam an Irish 1m 2yo winner (88) who was a half-sister to useful UK/UAE 7-10f winner King Charles (106).

Vale Of York wins at the Breeders' Cuo

GREEN UNIVERSE (IRE)

24/2 b c Starman - Hateel (Kodiac)

Owner: Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Sales price: €40,000 (Highflyer Bloodstock) Third foal of a lightly-raced maiden (66p) close relation to Italian/US 10/11f Listed winner Responsibleforlove (111) out of an unraced half-sister to Breeders’ Cup Juvenile winner Vale of York (117). GREY SANDS (IRE)

20/1 gr c Blue Point - The Tempest (Mastercraftsman)

Owner: Bronsan Racing Sales price: 100,000gns (LR Bloodstock) Half-brother to three winners including 2024 1m 3yo winner Cloudy Skye (82). Dam a 12f 3yo winner (84) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed triple 6f winner Marie of Lyon (100) out of a 1m 3yo Listed winner (107). HARDY WARRIOR (IRE)

12/3 ch c Pinatubo - Hazel Bay (Iffraaj)

Owner: Millennium Stud SP.ZO.O Sales price: €68,000 (Agrolexica International Trading BV) Half-brother to useful Irish/UAE dual 1m winner Tamrat (100) and 2024 Irish 1m 2yo winner Yamal (91). Dam a Listed-placed Irish 10.5f winner (99) who was a half-sister to dual 12f Group 1 winner/three-time Arc runner-up Youmzain (131) and Lockinge Stakes winner Creachadoir (126). HIPPOLOGY

11/3 br c Study of Man - Camposanto (Pivotal)

Owner: Brian Gleeson Sales price: 48,000gns (Joseph O’Brien) Half-brother to 1m 3yo winner Kiritimati Island (67). Dam an unraced sister to Irish/Australian triple 8/10f Group 3 winner Earlswood (116) and Saudi Arabian 12f Listed winner Making Miracles (114) out of a 12f 3yo winner/Ribblesdale Stakes runner-up (114). IDIOCRACY (IRE)

7/4 ch c Starspangledbanner - Mironica (Excellent Art)

Owner: Ka Hon Tham Sales price: €62,000 (Pattern Bloodstock) Three-parts brother to Irish 5f 2yo Listed winner Sirici (92; by Choisir). Dam an Irish 6f 2yo winner (89) who was the daughter of a maiden (68) half-sister to Listed winners Dazed And Amazed (5/6f; 103) and Stunned (1m; 115). JOHANNA WALSH (IRE)

12/4 b f Sea The Stars - Miss Aiglonne (Dawn Approach)

Owner: Wells Watson Sales price: €460,000 (Cary Bloodstock for Wells Watson) Full sister to useful 2024 11-12f 3yo winner Kildare Legend (98). Dam a twice-raced maiden (85) close relation to US 11/12f Grade 3 winner Aigue Marine (109) and half-sister to French 1m 1f Group 1 winner Mekhtaal (120; by Sea The Stars), French 11f 3yo Group 2 winner Democrate (110) and French 1m 2yo Group 3 winner Normandy Bridge (111). KIRKLAND SIOUX (IRE)

31/1 b f Sioux Nation - Kirkland Lady (Camelot)

Owner: Rectory Road Holdings Limited Sales price: n/a First foal of an Irish 12f 3yo winner (82) who was a half-sister to 2024 Irish 7f 2yo Group 3 winner Heavens Gate (102) out of a 1m 3yo winning (83) sister to 12f Group 3 winner Mawatheeq (124) and half-sister to 1000 Guineas winner Ghanaati (122) and 1m 1f 3yo Listed winner/Oaks third Rumoush (114). LADY CLOUGHAN (IRE)

18/3 b f Night of Thunder - Allez Sophia (Kingman)

Owner: Michael Hilary Burke Sales price: 100,000gns (Joseph O’Brien) Half-sister to 2024 5f 2yo winner Raison d’Etre (78). Dam a 5f 2yo winner (85) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed 5-6f winner Tarhib (106) and Listed-placed French 11-12f 3yo winner Palais du Louvre (102) out of an unraced sister to Irish 1000 Guineas winner Halfway To Heaven (118). LAUDA (IRE)

28/1 b c Wootton Bassett - A New Dawn (Zoffany)

Owner: Scott C Heider Sales price: n/a Second foal of a Group 3/Listed-placed Irish 6f 2yo winner (100) who was a half-sister to useful Irish 10-10.5f 3yo winner Sir Lamorak (112) out of a Listed-placed Irish 5f 2yo winner (93). LOVEWHATYOUDO

30/3 b c Mohaather - Midnight Hush (Anabaa)

Owner: Mark Dobbin Sales price: 260,000gns (Gaelic Bloodstock) Half-brother to 7f Listed winner Mubtasimah (109) and fairly useful 2024 6-7f 2yo winner Mr Chaplin (94). Dam an unraced sister to Irish 5f Group 3/Listed winner Miss Anabaa (107). MELISMATIC (IRE) 20/3 ch c Space Blues - Faradays Law (Lawman) Owner: Wells Watson Sales price: €160,000 (Cary Bloodstock for Wells Watson) Third foal of an Irish 12f winner (75) who was a full sister to Irish 1000 Guineas winner/1000 Guineas runner-up Just The Judge (115) and a half-sister to Group 3-placed dual 6.5f 2yo winner Allayaali (96) and Listed-placed Irish 1m 2yo winner Obliterator (112).

Just The Judge

MIXED FEELINGS (IRE)

13/4 b f Sioux Nation - Active Approach (New Approach)

Owner: C Acheson Sales price: €62,000 (Mags O’Toole) Half-sister to 2024 Irish 7f 3yo winner Black Storm (82p). Dam a maiden (91) half-sister to 2024 Irish 14f Listed winner Enfranchise (103) out of Phoenix Stakes winner/1000 Guineas third Saoirse Abu (112). MR TONY (IRE)

6/3 b c Kodiac - River Sands (Kingman)

Owner: Tony Chapman & Noel Fehily Racing Sales price: 80,000gns (Hagg Hill Farm) Full brother to 2024 Italian 6f 2yo Group 3 winner Korisa (95). Dam an unraced daughter of a Park Hill Stakes winner (108). NELLCOTE (IRE)

19/3 ch f Sottsass - My Generation (Speightstown)

Owner: Scott C Heider Sales price: n/a First foal of an Irish 1m 3yo Listed winner (100) who was a half-sister to Irish 10f 3yo Group 3 winner Crossfirehurricane (109). NEW YORK STORY (USA)

4/2 gr/ro c American Pharoah - Gracie Square (Awesome Again)

Owner: Joseph Allen LLC Sales price: $130,000 (Not Sold) Half-brother to US 1m 1f 3yo Grade 3 winner Mrs Danvers (112) and Grade 2-placed US 8-8.5f winner Nathan Detroit (98). Dam an unraced half-sister to US Grade 2 winners Teammate (8/9f; 117) and War Front (6f; 119) and US Grade 3 winners Ecclesiastic (7f; 106) and North Dakota (11f; 114). NO TARIFFS (IRE)

15/4 ch f Starspangledbanner - Enjoyable (Verglas)

Owner: Ka Hon Tham Sales price: €58,000 (Pattern Bloodstock) Half-sister to French 5f 3yo Listed winner Shades of Blue (110). Dam an unraced half-sister to 12f 3yo Listed winner Sahool (109) and the dams of Italian 12f 3yo Group 1 winner/St Leger runner-up Ventura Storm (119), dual Hardwicke Stakes winner Maraahel (126) and 5/5.5f 2yo Group 2 winner Gutaifan (117). NORTH COAST (IRE)

16/2 ch c Starman - La Australiana (Australia)

Owner: John C Oxley Sales price: 180,000gns (Goose Creek Equine) Second foal of a US 1m 1f stakes winner (99) who was the daughter of a 1m 2yo winning (79p) half-sister to triple Geoffrey Freer Stakes winner/Arc runner-up Mubtaker (132). PASSAGE OF POWER (USA)

1/2 b c Into Mischief - Civil Union (War Front)

Owner: Joseph Allen LLC Sales price: n/a First foal of a US 10f Grade 1 winner (117) who was a full sister to French 1m 1f 3yo Group 3 winner/Prix du Jockey Club third War Dispatch (115) and Group 3-placed French 6.5-7.5f 2yo winner George Patton (114). PASTELIST (IRE)

22/5 b f Palace Pier - Amerique (Galileo)

Owner: Wells Watson Sales price: 260,000gns (Cary Bloodstock for Wells Watson) Half-sister to 10f 3yo Listed winner Maqsad (108) and Group 3-placed 1m 2yo winner Cambridge (115). Dam a Listed-placed French 12f 3yo winner (98) who was a half-sister to French 9.5f 3yo Listed winner Ame Bleue (112) out of Prix de Diane and Prix Ganay winner Aquarelliste (123). SINMARA

22/3 b f Kingman - Playful Sound (Street Cry)

Owner: Wells Watson Sales price: 400,000gns (Cary Bloodstock for Wells Watson) Half-sister to 2025 1m 3yo winner Rahiebb (91p). Dam a Listed-placed 9-10.5f winner (105) who was a half-sister to dual 14f Group 3 winner Ispolini (117) and Group 2/Listed-placed 7-10f winner Vivionn (108) out of a US 10f Grade 2 winner (111). SPRING IS HERE (IRE)

22/4 ch f Starspangledbanner - Awohaam (Iffraaj)

Owner: Michael Hilary Burke Sales price: €225,000 (Joseph O’Brien) Full sister to Irish 6f 2yo Group 3 winner/Middle Park Stakes runner-up Castle Star (112). Dam a dual 7f 2yo winner (79) who was a half-sister to 12f Group 3 winner Moment In Time (110) and Listed-placed 7f-1m winner Fontley (106). STARRED (IRE)

28/2 ch c Starspangledbanner - Espoir d’Soleil (Galileo)

Owner: Millennium Stud SP.ZO.O Sales price: €100,000 (Agrolexica International Trading BV) Second foal of an Irish 1m 1f 3yo winner (95) who was a half-sister to Irish 10.5f Group 1 winner/Derby third Casual Conquest (123), Irish 1m 3yo Group 3 winner Afternoon Sunlight (108) and Irish 7f 2yo Listed winner Elusive Double (105). SUBSTANCE (IRE)

13/4 b c Supremacy - Miranda Frost (Cape Cross)

Owner: Stonestreet Stables LLC Sales price: 85,000gns (Stonestreet Stables) Half-brother to 6f 3yo Listed winner Eqtiraan (114) and Group 3-placed multiple 6-7f winner Ejtilaab (114). Dam an unraced half-sister to triple 5f Group 3 winner Majestic Missile (118). SUMMER IS TOMORROW (IRE)

13/4 b c Mohaather - Mutebah (Marju)

Owner: Michael Hilary Burke Sales price: €180,000 (Joseph O’Brien) Half-brother to Group 2/Listed-placed 5-7f winner Albasheer (114). Dam a French 10.5f winner (104) who was the daughter of a 10f 3yo winning (77) half-sister to US 10f Grade 2 winner Makderah (114). SWORN ATTACK (GER)

17/4 ch f Counterattack - Sworn Mum (Samum)

Owner: Kevin Blake Sales price: €30,000 (A C Elliott, Agent) Half-sister to German 12f Group 2 winner Sky Full of Stars (110). Dam a Listed-placed German 12f 3yo winner (96) who was a half-sister to German 1m 2yo Group 3 winner Sworn Pro (107). TEEWINOT (IRE)

17/3 b f Sioux Nation - Mallacoota (Australia)

Owner: Philip Antonacci Sales price: €80,000 (Philip Antonacci) Third foal of a maiden (81) half-sister to Irish 14f Group 2 winner Camorra (114) out of US 9.5f Grade 1 winner Mauralakana (116). VAUNTINGLY (IRE)

12/4 b f Night of Thunder - Eavesdrop (Galileo)

Owner: Stonestreet Stables LLC Sales price: 110,000gns (Stonestreet Stables) Half-sister to useful 7-11.5f winner Diamond Ranger (98) and useful Irish/Australian 7-10f winner Hype (99). Dam a maiden (84) half-sister to Nunthorpe Stakes and King’s Stand Stakes winner Kingsgate Native (124).

Kingsgate Native wins the Nunthorpe

VISHAYA (IRE)

19/1 b f Space Blues - Samasthiti (Camelot)

Owner: Marco & Natalie Steinmann Sales price: n/a First foal of a Listed-placed French dual 10.5f winner (105) who was a half-sister to German 10f 3yo Listed winner Abhayaa (98) and Group 3/Listed-placed Irish/French 7f-1m winner Manjeer (111). WIND SPIRIT

27/4 b c Kingman - Wind Fire (Distorted Humor)

Owner: Barry Fowler Sales price: 50,000gns (Joseph O’Brien) Closely related to Listed-placed Irish/US 5-5.5f winner Air Force Jet (103; by Charm Spirit). Dam a dual 5f Listed winner (113). YOUSAYNOTHINGATALL (IRE)

4/1 b f Australia - Dont Ask Me At All (No Nay Never)

Owner: Shane R Stafford Sales price: n/a Full sister to 2024 Irish 1m 2yo winner Wemightakedlongway (94). Dam an unraced sister to Group 2/Listed-placed Irish dual 1m 3yo winner Emphatic Answer (103) and three-parts sister to Group 2/3-placed 2024 US 8.5f 3yo winner Kalispera (98). ZOUS AND ME (IRE)

25/3 b f Zoustar - Freyja (Gleneagles)

Owner: Go Racing Limited Sales price: €80,000 (Blandford Bloodstock/Go Racing) First foal of a 10f 3yo Listed winner (107) who was a half-sister to 10f 3yo Group 3 winner Above Average (111) and 7f 2yo Group 3 winner Sent From Heaven (111). UNNAMED (IRE)

3/4 ch f Sottsass - Adana (Le Havre)

Owner: Ana O’Brien Sales price: n/a Half-sister to useful dual 1m winner Port Light (101). Dam a twice-raced maiden (74) daughter of an Irish 6f 2yo winning (77) half-sister to Derby winner Ruler of The World (128) and five-time 10-12f Group 1 winner Duke of Marmalade (132). UNNAMED

5/2 b c Zarak - Burkina Faso (Mukhadram)

Owner: Kevin Blake & Partner Sales price: 40,000gns (Joseph O’Brien) First foal of a French 10.5f 3yo winner (85) who was a half-sister to 10f 3yo Group 3/Listed winner Angel Power (112) and 2025 French 1m 3yo Listed winner Flaming Stone (106). UNNAMED (IRE)

2/5 ch f Starspangledbanner - Caption (Motivator)

Owner: Annus Mirabilis Syndicate & Shane R Stafford Sales price: n/a Half-brother to useful Irish 6-7f 2yo winner Voce del Palio (102). Dam a thrice-raced maiden (75) who was the daughter of an unraced sister to 6f 3yo Group 1 winner/2000 Guineas third Danehill (126), 1m 1f 3yo Grade 2 winner Eagle Eyed (111) and 7f Group 3/Listed winner Shibboleth (118). UNNAMED (IRE)

25/2 b c Sea The Stars - Celeste de La Mer (Zoffany)

Owner: Al Shaqab Racing & Partner Sales price: 500,000gns (Joseph O’Brien) Half-brother to Group 2-placed Irish 7f 2yo winner Maritime Wings (100). Dam a maiden (62) half-sister to 12f 3yo winner/Derby runner-up Mojo Star (122; by Sea The Stars) and 10f Listed winners Cape Magic (99) and Portage (118). UNNAMED (IRE)

19/4 b c Saxon Warrior - Cherriya (Montjeu)

Owner: Atlantic Thoroughbreds Sales price: €100,000 (Newstead Breeding) Half-brother to Group 3-placed French 7.5-10f winner Kenriya (108) and Group 3-placed French 12.5f winner Cheshmeh (98). Dam an unraced half-sister to triple 10/12f Group 1 winner/Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe runner-up Cherry Mix (129). UNNAMED (IRE)

12/3 b f Camelot - Clear Skies (Sea The Stars)

Owner: John P McManus Sales price: n/a Third foal of a Listed-placed Irish 10.5-12f winner (109) who was a half-sister to Racing Post Trophy and Derby winner Motivator (131), Hardwicke Stakes winner Macarthur (125) and 10f Listed winner Imperial Star (115). UNNAMED (IRE)

3/4 b c Wootton Bassett - Daldiyna (Dansili)

Owner: Al Shaqab Racing & Amo Racing Sales price: 200,000gns (Al Shaqab/Amo Racing) Half-brother to Australian 12f Group 3 winner Interpretation (114) and Grade 3-placed US 8-8.5f 3yo winner Bahamian Club (104). Dam a twice-raced maiden (82) half-sister to Dubai Sheema Classic winner Dolniya (123). UNNAMED (IRE)

22/2 b c Dubawi - Dawn Wall (Fastnet Rock)

Owner: Flaxman Stables Ireland & D L O'Byrne & Mrs J Magnier Sales price: n/a Half-brother to Group 3-placed Irish 1m 2yo winner Albula (90). Dam an Australian 1m 3yo Group 3 winner (105) who was closely related to Grade 1-placed 6f-1m winner (including at Group 3/Listed level) Osaila (115) and Irish 1m 1f 3yo Group 3 winner Obama Rule (108). UNNAMED (IRE)

22/4 b c No Nay Never - Dubai Fashion (Dubawi)

Owner: Philip Antonacci Sales price: €150,000 (Philip Antonacci) Half-brother to 2024 10-12f winner Throubi (82). Dam a Listed-placed dual 8.5f winner (107) who was a half-sister to Group 2/3-placed UK/UAE 7-7.5f winner Green Coast (118) and Group 3-placed Irish 6f 2yo winner Bulbul (99). UNNAMED (IRE)

13/3 b c Starspangledbanner - Floriade (Invincible Spirit)

Owner: Barry Fowler Sales price: €52,000 (LB Bloodstock) Full brother to 6f Group 3/Listed winner Flotus (112). Dam a French 1m 3yo winner (70) who was a full sister to useful Irish 6f winner Lottie Dod (93) and a half-sister to Group 2/3-placed Irish/Hong Kong 5-6f winner Travel Datuk (103). UNNAMED (IRE)

14/3 ch f Kingman - Hibiscus (Galileo)

Owner: Philip Antonacci Sales price: €250,000 (Philip Antonacci) Half-sister to Group 3-placed Irish 1m 1f 3yo winner Up And Under (109). Dam a Listed-placed Irish 10f 3yo winner (99) who was a full sister to Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf winner Line of Duty (121) and Irish 1m 1f 3yo Group 3 winner Jackie Oh (115) and a half-sister to 7f/1m 3yo Listed winner Onassis (107). UNNAMED (IRE)

10/5 ch f Australia - Iveagh Gardens (Mastercraftsman)

Owner: John P McManus Sales price: n/a Full sister to 2024 7f 2yo winner Expensive Rose (84) and a close relation to useful Irish 12f-2m winner Comfort Zone (98; by Churchill). Dam an Irish 7f Group 3 winner (110).

Pretty Gorgeous lands the Fillies' Mile