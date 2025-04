Charlie Appleby Two-Year-Old Guide: Look at his 2025 team

Dan Briden's series continues with the look at the pedigrees of Charlie Appleby's bumper two-year-old team for this season.

ALJADARA

5/2 gr f Dubawi - Althiqa (Dark Angel)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a First foal of a US 8/9f Grade 1 winner (117) who was a full sister to Canadian 1m 2yo Grade 1 winner Mysterious Night (117) and a half-sister to 2024 UAE 5f 3yo Group 1 winner Star of Mystery (116) and useful 7-8.5f winner Secret Theory (95p; by Dubawi) out of a 6f 3yo Listed winner (110). BELIEVE IN MAGIC (IRE)

15/2 b f Wootton Bassett - Pimpernel (Invincible Spirit)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a Half-sister to UAE 2000 Guineas winner Gold Town (114) and Listed-placed 5-7f winner Island of Life (102). Dam a 7f 2yo Listed winner (110). CARNIVAL QUEEN (IRE)

20/3 ch f Ghaiyyath - Rocana (Fastnet Rock)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: 350,000gns (Godolphin) Half-sister to Chester Vase winner Youth Spirit (113) and 1m 1f 3yo Listed winner Canberra Legend (109). Dam an unraced half-sister to Gimcrack Stakes winner Blaine (114), 6f 2yo Listed winner Bogart (111) and Bahraini 1m Listed winner Byline (113). DANCE TO THE MUSIC

27/4 ch f Dubawi - Miss Lucifer (Noverre)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a Full sister to triple 6.5f-1m Group/Grade 1 winner Space Blues (124) and a half-sister to four winners including UAE 1m Group 2 winner Shuruq (123). Dam a 7f 3yo Group 2 winner (119).

DEL MARO (GER)

17/3 br c Camelot - Diamanta (Maxios)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: €850,000 (Godolphin) Half-brother to 2024 Preis der Diana winner Diya (99). Dam a Preis der Diana winner (115) who was a half-sister to Listed winners Diamant (14f; 106) and Diamantis (2m; 111). EMPRESS OF LIGHT

1/2 b f Sea The Stars - Really Special (Shamardal)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a Half-sister to 1m 2yo Listed winner Local Dynasty (112). Dam a 1m 2yo Listed winner (101p) who was a half-sister to Breeders’ Cup Turf winner Yibir (126) and triple 8/10f Group 1 winner/Oaks runner-up Wild Illusion (118). HARBOR LOCK

1/3 b c Palace Pier - Sand Vixen (Dubawi)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a Half-brother to UAE 1m 1f Group 1 winner Dream Castle (118) and Grade 1-placed 8-10f winner (including at Group 2/Grade 3 level) With The Moonlight (116). Dam a smart 5-6f 2yo winner (including at Group 2/Listed level; 107). LACE FLOWER (IRE)

10/5 ch f Sea The Stars - Threading (Exceed And Excel)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a Half-sister to 2024 6f 2yo winner Jolly Roger (87). Dam a Group 1-placed 6f-1m winner (including at Group 2/Listed level; 110) who was the daughter of an unraced sister to four-time 8/10f Group 1 winner Dubai Millennium (140) and the dam of dual 2m Group 3 winner/Derby runner-up Dee Ex Bee (123). MAN OF VISION

3/4 gr c Dubawi - Summer Romance (Kingman)

~Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a First foal of a UAE 1m 1f Group 2 winner (116) who was a half-sister to high-class 5f-1m winner (including twice at Group 1 level) Rizeena (115). MILITARY CODE

19/3 b c Wootton Bassett - Wishfully (Invincible Spirit)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a Third foal of a Listed-placed French 1m 3yo winner (102) who was the daughter of an 11f 3yo winning (85) three-parts sister to Irish 1000 Guineas winner Nightime (113; later dam of four-time 10-12f Group 1 winner Ghaiyyath (133)). MOONLIT ROSE

16/2 b f Pinatubo - Swift Rose (Invincible Spirit)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a Half-sister to 2024 2000 Guineas and Sussex Stakes winner Notable Speech (125). Dam a Group 3-placed 6f 2yo winner (98) who was a half-sister to Canadian 1m 2yo Grade 1 winner Wild Beauty (105) and UAE 1m Group 3 winner Desert Wisdom (118). NAVAL VICTORY

25/3 b c Dubawi - Falls of Lora (Street Cry)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a Full brother to Canadian 1m 2yo Grade 1 winner Albahr (103) and a half-brother to four-time Australian 7-10f Group 1 winner Cascadian (122) and 2024 Hardwicke Stakes winner Isle of Jura (122). Dam a UAE Oaks winner (107) who was a half-sister to Breeders’ Cup Mile winner Master of The Seas (125; by Dubawi). PALLADAS

14/3 ch c Lope de Vega - Isabella (Galileo)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: 750,000gns (Godolphin) Half-brother to US 8.5f 3yo Grade 3 winner Maltese Falcon (107) and useful 8-10f winner Grey Charger (100). Dam a Listed-placed dual 1m winner (102) who was a full sister to Listed-placed Irish 8-10f winner Allegio (109) and Listed-placed 10-10.5f winner Pandora (107). RIBBON OF SEA (IRE)

28/4 b f Sea The Stars - Oriental Magic (Doyen)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: 1,600,000gns (Godolphin) Full sister to French 14f Group 1 winner Sea Silk Road (116). Dam a German 7.5f 2yo Listed winner (96) who was a half-sister to German 12f Group 2 winner Oriental Eagle (116) and Group 2/3-placed German/UK 11f-2m 5f winner Oriental Fox (113).

RISING POWER (IRE)

26/2 b c Wootton Bassett - Pussycat Lips (Holy Roman Emperor)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: €600,000 (Godolphin) Half-brother to Group 3-placed dual 5f 2yo winner Special Purpose (97) and Listed-placed multiple 5-6f winner Roulston Scar (112). Dam a Grade 3-placed Irish 8.5f 2yo winner (101) who was the daughter of an Irish 1m 1f 2yo Listed winner (103). SECRET DESIRE

22/2 ch f Dubawi - Zhukova (Galileo)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a Full sister to 2025 UAE 10f Group 2 winner Imperial Emperor (118) and Listed-placed UK/UAE 8-12f winner First Ruler (113). Dam a US 11f Grade 1 winner (122) who was a half-sister to four-time 10-12f Group 1 winner Ghaiyyath (133; by Dubawi) out of Irish 1000 Guineas winner Nightime (113). SECRET OATH (IRE)

14/2 b f Lope de Vega - Bletchley (Makfi)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: €550,000 (Godolphin) First foal of a Grade 2/Group 3-placed UK/US 5-8.5f winner (107) who was a half-sister to 2yo Listed winners Miaharris (5f; 101) and Time Scale (6f; 99) out of an Irish 5f 2yo Listed winner (97). STAR OF HOPE (IRE)

2/3 gr f Dark Angel - Futoon (Kodiac)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: 2,900,000gns (Godolphin) Full sister to 2024 triple 1m Group 1 winner Charyn (127) and Mill Reef Stakes winner Wings of War (107). Dam a Listed-placed dual 5f 3yo winner (98). TREANMOR (IRE)

20/1 b c Frankel - Loch Lein (Invincible Spirit)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: €2,000,000 (Godolphin) First foal of a French 7f 3yo Listed winner (106) who was a full sister to 5f-1m winner/Windsor Castle Stakes third Pedestal (90) and a half-sister to useful 7f-1m winner Oliver Show (107). TWILIGHT STAR

16/2 b f Mehmas - Chasing Dreams (Starspangledbanner)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a First foal of a useful UK/French 5-6f winner (103) who was a half-sister to 5/5.5f Listed winner Mrs Gallagher (107) and Listed-placed prolific 5-6f winner Tone The Barone (112) out of a Listed-placed French dual 6f 3yo winning (104) half-sister to Hong Kong dual 1m Group 1 winner Xtension (124). WILD DESERT (IRE)

6/3 b c Too Darn Hot - Winters Moon (New Approach)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a Half-brother to 2024 Middle Park Stakes and Dewhurst Stakes winner Shadow of Light (120) and Middle Park Stakes and Prix Morny winner Earthlight (120). Dam a 7f 2yo winner/Fillies’ Mile third (106) who was a half-sister to French 10f Group 1 winners Mandaean (117) and Wavering (112). WISE APPROACH (IRE)

19/2 b c Mehmas - Sagely (Frozen Power)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: 1,000,000gns (Godolphin) Half-brother to triple 6f Group 1 winner Perfect Power (119) and dual 6f winner/Chesham Stakes third Golden Mind (105). Dam a useful 8.5-10f 3yo winner (98) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed 8-10f winner Sagaciously (107). WORDS OF TRUTH

7/4 ch c Lope de Vega - Beyond Reason (Australia)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a Half-brother to 2024 7f 2yo Group 2 winner Ancient Truth (113p) and useful 6-7f winner Great Reason (107). Dam a French 7f 2yo Group 2/3 winner (108) who was the daughter of a US 8.5f Grade 3 winner (106). UNNAMED

11/2 b c Zarak - A La Voile (Invincible Spirit)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: €100,000 (Godolphin) First foal of a Listed-placed 8-10f 3yo winner (105) who was a half-sister to St Leger and Irish St Leger winner Eldar Eldarov (123) out of a French triple 10/10.5f Listed winner (111). UNNAMED

13/4 b c Havana Grey - All Back To Mine (Dutch Art)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: 650,000gns (Godolphin) Third foal of a 5-6f winner (71) who was the granddaughter of a dual 6f Listed winner (112). UNNAMED

7/5 b c Dubawi - Alpen Rose (Sea The Stars)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a First foal of a German 7f Group 3 winner (108) who was the granddaughter of an unraced half-sister to Group 3 winners Gentleman’s Deal (10f; 114) and Hathal (1m; 116). UNNAMED (IRE)

28/2 ch c Night of Thunder - Anamba (Shamardal)~

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a Second foal of an Irish 7f 3yo Listed winner (110) who was a half-sister to nine-time Australian 7-10f Group 1 winner Anamoe (126) out of Australian 10f Group 1 winner Anamato (115). UNNAMED

5/2 ch f Frankel - Anna Salai (Dubawi)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a Full sister to Derby and King George winner Adayar (130) and 2024 11f Group 3 winner Military Order (116). Dam a French 1m 3yo Group 3 winner/Irish 1000 Guineas runner-up (113).

Iberian sweeps clear to win the Champagne Stakes

UNNAMED (IRE)

4/3 b c No Nay Never - Bella Estrella (High Chaparral)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: 2,200,000gns (Godolphin) Half-brother to Champagne Stakes winner Iberian (113). Dam an Irish 1m Listed winner (107) who was a full sister to 12f 3yo Group 3 winner/Oaks third High Heeled (122) and a half-sister to the dam of Irish 1000 Guineas winner/1000 Guineas runner-up Just The Judge (115). UNNAMED (IRE)

2/5 b c Acclamation - Blue Willow (Exceed And Excel)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: 1,400,000gns (Godolphin) Full brother to 2024 7f 3yo winner Viridian (65). Dam a maiden (60) half-sister to Irish 1m 3yo Group 3 winner/Irish 1000 Guineas third Oh Goodness Me (108), 12f Listed winner Eradicate (109) and Listed-placed 8.5f 2yo winner Colima (101). UNNAMED

4/4 ch f Dubawi - Come Alive (Dansili)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a Full sister to Platinum Jubilee Stakes winner Naval Crown (121) and a half-sister to German 7f 3yo Listed winner Spring Promise (95). Dam a French 7f 3yo Listed winner (106) who was the daughter of a 10f 3yo Listed winner (114p). UNNAMED

2/2 ch c Sea The Stars - Crown Walk (Dubawi)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a Second foal of a French 1m 1f 3yo Group 3 winner (111) who was a half-sister to Prix Ganay winner Cutlass Bay (122) and King Edward VII Stakes winner Boscobel (115). UNNAMED (IRE)

24/4 ch c Palace Pier - Discernable (Elusive Quality)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a Half-brother to French 5f 3yo Group 3 winner Ideal Beauty (113) and 6f 2yo winner Intelligentsia (76). Dam a French 7f 2yo Listed winner (98) who was a full sister to US 7f Grade 2 winner True Quality (111). UNNAMED (IRE)

1/2 b c Frankel - Discursus (Dubawi)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a Full brother to German 1m Listed winner Nano Nagle (103). Dam a German 1m 3yo Listed winner (107) who was a half-sister to UAE 1m Group 3 winner Blown By Wind (114) and 1m 2yo Listed winner Hadith (105) out of a 7f 2yo Group 3 winner (116p). UNNAMED

20/1 b c Dubawi - Divine Image (Scat Daddy)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a Full brother to 2024 French 1m 3yo winner Circle of Dreams (74). Dam a UAE Oaks winner (107) who was a three-parts sister to Grade 3-placed US 7f-1m winner Grand Job (106). UNNAMED (USA)

17/2 ch c Justify - Dolce Lemone (Lemon Drop Kid)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: $1,000,000 (Godolphin) Three-parts brother to US 7.5f stakes winner Dolce Lili (103; by Scat Daddy). Dam a Canadian 8.5f 3yo winner who was a half-sister to Canadian 1m 1f stakes winner Noble Strike.

Dubai Fountain fends off Zeyaadah at Chester

UNNAMED (IRE)

12/2 b c Siyouni - Dubai Fountain (Teofilo)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a First foal of a Cheshire Oaks winner (109) who was a half-sister to dual 1m Group 2 winner Real World (125) out of a fairly useful dual 8.5f 2yo winning (95) half-sister to high-class milers Dubai Destination (127) and Librettist (124). UNNAMED

7/3 b/br c Wootton Bassett - Duneflower (Dubawi)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a Second foal of a Group 3-placed 7f-1m winner (including at Listed level; 110) who was the daughter of a Group 2-placed 7f 2yo winning (101p) three-parts sister to 1m Listed winner Flaming Spear (116). UNNAMED (USA)

6/4 b c American Pharoah - Elementar (More Than Ready)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: $200,000 (Godolphin) Half-brother to US 1m 3yo Grade 2 winner Ready To Purrform (111). Dam a US 6.5f 3yo winner who was a half-sister to Canadian 1m Grade 2 winner Grand Adventure (116). UNNAMED (IRE)

17/3 b f Dubawi - Endless Time (Sea The Stars)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a Full sister to 10f 3yo winner/Musidora Stakes runner-up Life of Dreams (98). Dam a Lancashire Oaks winner (117). UNNAMED (IRE)

2/3 ch c Lope de Vega - Fonthill Abbey (Dubawi)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a Second foal of a French 1m 1f Group 3 winner (109) who was the daughter of an unraced three-parts sister to Dewhurst Stakes winner Teofilo (125) and half-sister to UAE 8/9f Group 2 winner Poetic Charm (116) and Irish 1m 3yo Group 3 winner Bean Feasa (101). UNNAMED (FR)

31/1 b c Galiway - Gaspra (Sea The Stars)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: €400,000 (Godolphin) First foal of an unraced half-sister to Grand Prix de Paris winner Feed The Flame (119), French 7f 2yo Group 3/US dual 1m 1f Grade 3 winner Sacred Life (115) and Listed-placed French/UK 12-12.5f winner Khagan (106). UNNAMED

4/2 b c Awtaad - Gaterie (Dubai Destination)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a Half-brother to 2024 UAE 10f Group 3 winner Warren Point (115), Listed-placed dual 1m 3yo winner Shining Jewel (101) and Listed-placed 2024 12f 3yo winner Precious Jewel (101). Dam a French 15.5f Listed winner (107) who was a half-sister to Hardwicke Stakes and Yorkshire Cup winner Dartmouth (123) and French dual 12f Group 2 winner Manatee (125). UNNAMED

19/2 b c Oasis Dream - Grecian Light (Shamardal)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a Closely related to 2024 German 7f Listed winner Whispering Dream (105; by Invincible Spirit) and a half-brother to 2024 French 1m 3yo Listed winner Wild Goddess (99). Dam a Group 2/3-placed 7f 2yo winner (100) who was a three-parts sister to French 1m 2yo Listed winner Shady Lady (97). UNNAMED

19/2 b c Sea The Moon - Halay (Dansili)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a Half-brother to US 2m Grade 2 winner Siskany (121). Dam an unraced half-sister to Hardwicke Stakes and Yorkshire Cup winner Dartmouth (123), French dual 12f Group 2 winner Manatee (125) and French 15.5f Listed winner Gaterie (107). UNNAMED (IRE)

10/5 ch c Mehmas - Halla Na Saoire (Teofilo)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: 800,000gns (Godolphin) Half-brother to Futurity Trophy and Irish 2000 Guineas winner Mac Swiney (121). Dam an unraced sister to Irish 10f 3yo Group 2/3 winner Light Heavy (113).

Mac Swiney shows a fine attitude to win the Irish 2,000 Guineas

UNNAMED

5/2 b c New Bay - Hayyona (Multiplex)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: 375,000gns (Godolphin) Full brother to Champion Stakes winner Bay Bridge (125). Dam a maiden (62) half-sister to French 10f 3yo Group 2 winner Shimraan (121). UNNAMED (IRE)

11/2 b c Sea The Stars - Holy Amaretta (Holy Roman Emperor)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: €900,000 (Godolphin) Second foal of an unraced half-sister to German 10f Group 3 winner Amazona (114) and the dam of Mehl-Mulhens Rennen winner Ancient Spirit (116) and French 7f 2yo Group 1 winner Alson (115) out of Preis der Diana winner Amarette (107). UNNAMED (IRE)

11/4 b c Ghaiyyath - Important Time (Oasis Dream)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a Half-brother to four-time 9.5-10f Group/Grade 1 winner Nations Pride (124). Dam a German 1m 1f Listed winner (104) who was the daughter of Prix de l’Opera winner Satwa Queen (120). UNNAMED

7/3 b f Zarak - Innevera (Motivator)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: 550,000gns (Godolphin) Half-sister to US 8.5/9f Grade 2 winner Ottoman Fleet (120). Dam a French 9-10f 3yo winner who was a half-sister to Lockinge Stakes winner Keltos (132) and French Group 2 winners Krataios (1m; 121) and Loxias (12f; 118). UNNAMED

28/3 ch f Frankel - Khawlah (Cape Cross)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a Closely related to Derby winner/2000 Guineas third Masar (125; by New Approach) and a half-sister to Group 3/Listed-placed dual 12f 3yo winner Sayyida (103). Dam a UAE Oaks and UAE Derby winner (114) from the excellent family of top-class middle-distance colts Sea The Stars and Galileo. UNNAMED

18/2 b c Frankel - Kitesurf (Dubawi)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a First foal of a French 12f Group 1 winner (116) who was a half-sister to Group 2-placed 8.5-10f winner Surfman (111) out of a 12f Group 3 winner (110). UNNAMED (IRE)

3/3 b c Too Darn Hot - Knocknagree (Galileo)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: 1,500,000gns (Godolphin) Three-parts brother to 2024 US 11f Grade 2 winner Idea Generation (111; by Dubawi). Dam an Irish 1m 3yo winner (80) who was a three-parts sister to Irish 7f 2yo Group 2 winner/Irish Derby runner-up Rostropovich (118) and a half-sister to Phoenix Stakes winner Zoffany (121). UNNAMED

16/2 b c Frankel - Koora (Pivotal)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: 500,000gns (Godolphin) Three-parts brother to 2024 French 12.5f Group 3 winner Klondike (111; by Galileo) and a half-brother to Queen’s Vase winner Kemari (115). Dam a 12f 3yo Group 3 winner (113) who was a half-sister to St Leger winner Milan (129). UNNAMED

2/4 b c Dubawi - La Pelosa (Dandy Man)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a Half-brother to stakes-placed 2024 dual 7f 2yo winner Cavallo Bay (96). Dam a Canadian 1m 2yo Grade 1 winner (103) out of an unraced half-sister to French 6.5f 2yo Group 3 winner Perugina (107). UNNAMED

30/1 ch c Dubawi - Lady Bowthorpe (Nathaniel)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: 2,000,000gns (Godolphin) First foal of a Nassau Stakes winner (120) who was a half-sister to Irish 6f Group 2 winner Speak In Colours (116) and Listed-placed 7f-1m winner Pretty In Grey (97). UNNAMED (IRE)

5/5 b c Blue Point - Lava Flow (Dalakhani)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a Closely related to triple 7f Group 1 winner/2000 Guineas third Pinatubo (127; by Shamardal) and 2025 UAE 1000 Guineas winner Mountain Breeze (103; by Lope de Vega) and a half-brother to French dual 10f 3yo Listed winner Sundoro (106). Dam a French 11f 3yo Listed winner (103). UNNAMED

16/2 b/br c Sea The Stars - Linda Radlett (Manduro)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a Full brother to Hardwicke Stakes winner Fanny Logan (122). Dam a Listed-placed French 9.5-12f winner (106) who was a half-sister to triple 9/10f Group 1 winner Hunter’s Light (126). UNNAMED

11/1 b c St Mark’s Basilica - Love Is You (Kingman)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a First foal of a 7f 2yo Listed winner (106) who was a full sister to Group 3/Listed-placed 1m 3yo winner Queen For You (107) and a half-sister to triple 7f Group 2 winner Glorious Journey (119) out of Coronation Stakes winner Fallen For You (121).

Dashing grey Lumiere wins at Newmarket

UNNAMED (IRE)

9/3 gr c Dubawi - Lumiere (Shamardal)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a Full brother to 1m 1f Group 3 winner Highland Avenue (115) and a half-brother to 2024 UAE 1m Group 2 winner Silver Lady (108). Dam a Cheveley Park Stakes winner (115) who was a full sister to Canadian 10f 3yo Grade 1 winner Sheikha Reika (116). UNNAMED

7/2 ch f Dubawi - Magic Lily (New Approach)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a First foal of a UAE dual 1m 1f Group 2 winner/Fillies’ Mile third (111) who was a full sister to French 12f 3yo Listed winner Jalmoud (111) and a half-sister to 2024 10f 3yo Listed winner Diamond Rain (103p) out of Oaks winner Dancing Rain (120). UNNAMED (IRE)

17/3 b/br c Dubawi - Minidress (Street Cry)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a Full brother to seven-time 12f Group/Grade 1 winner Rebel’s Romance (125) and a half-brother 2024 UAE 1m 1f Group 1/US 9.5f Grade 1 winner Measured Time (120) and Listed-placed Irish 7f-1m winner Petticoat (104). Dam a Listed-placed 7f 2yo winner (102) who was a full sister to UAE 14f Group 3 winner Volcanic Sky (114). UNNAMED

29/1 b c Dubawi - Molly Malone (Lomitas)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: 1,500,000gns (Godolphin) Half-brother to French 10.5f Group 2 winner Morgan Le Faye (118) and 12f 3yo Listed winner Emotion (103). Dam a Prix du Cadran winner (117). UNNAMED (USA)

14/2 b c Justify - More Fun Again (Arch)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: $950,000 (Godolphin) Half-brother to 2024 US 5f-1m 3yo winner Tahini (95). Dam a US dual 8.5f winner (100) who was a half-sister to US 1m 1f 3yo Grade 2 winner Speaktomeofsummer (108) and the dam of 2024 US 1m 1f 3yo Grade 3 winner Antiquarian (110). UNNAMED

7/2 b f Dark Angel - Nonchalance (Dubawi)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a Second foal of a fairly useful 7f-1m 3yo winner (94) who was a full sister to 7f 2yo Group 3 winner/Oaks runner-up Dance Sequence (112) and a half-sister to German 7f 3yo Listed winner Romantic Song (102) out of a 1m Listed winner (108). UNNAMED (IRE)

15/2 b c Frankel - Onassis (Dubawi)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: 500,000gns (Godolphin) First foal of a 7f/1m 3yo Listed winner (107) who was a full sister to Group 2-placed 8.5-12f winner Secret State (115) and a half-sister to Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf winner Line of Duty (121) and Irish 1m 1f 3yo Group 3 winner Jackie Oh (115). UNNAMED (IRE)

17/2 b c Kingman - Powder Snow (Dubawi)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a Half-brother to 10f 2yo Group 3 winner Flying Honours (107p) and 2024 US 11f 3yo Grade 3 winner Beautiful Love (116). Dam a French 10.5f 3yo Group 3 winner (110) who was the daughter of a maiden (61p) half-sister to top-class middle-distance colt Lammtarra (134). UNNAMED

2/3 b f Night of Thunder - Pure Diamond (Street Cry)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a Half-sister to 10f 3yo Listed winner Sapphire Seas (107), useful 8-8.5f winner Symbol of Light (111) and useful UK/UAE 8-9f winner Arabian Light (110). Dam a UAE 7f 3yo Listed winner (106) who was a half-sister to 12f Listed winner Elite Army (113). UNNAMED (IRE)

9/2 b f Dubawi - Rumh (Monsun)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a Full sister to Breeders’ Cup Turf winner Yibir (126), triple 8/10f Group 1 winner/Oaks runner-up Wild Illusion (118) and Listed-placed triple 12f 3yo winner Wild Crusade (114) and a half-sister to 1m 2yo Listed winner Really Special (101p). Dam a 10f 3yo Listed winner (104). UNNAMED

21/2 b f Dubawi - Seneca Falls (Invincible Spirit)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a Third foal of an unraced half-sister to 1m 3yo Group 3/Listed winner Zibelina (110; later dam of Group 3 winner Royal Crusade (6f; 115) and Royal Fleet (10f; 115; by Dubawi)) and 6f 2yo Listed winner Floristry (106p; later dam of 5f Group 2/3 winner Lazuli (119; by Dubawi)). UNNAMED (IRE)

8/2 b c Blue Point - Serena’s Symphony (Gleneagles)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: 450,000gns (Godolphin) First foal of a twice-raced maiden (53p) half-sister to French 1m 1f Group 1 winner Zabeel Prince (119), Australian 7f/1m Group 2 winner Puissance de Lune (123), 10.5f Group 2 winner Queen Power (113) and the dams of Coronation Stakes winner Rizeena (115) and 2025 Craven Stakes winner Field of Gold (118p). UNNAMED

20/4 b f Frankel - Seychelloise (Pivotal)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: €1,000,000 (Godolphin) Half-sister to 6/7f Group 2 winner Sandrine (113) and useful 9.5-10f winner Sea The Shells (103p). Dam a useful 6-7f winner (103) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed Irish dual 6f winner Sablonne (99) and very useful 5-6f winner Jubilee Walk (108).

Ylang Ylang wins at Leopardstown