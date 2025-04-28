Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide: Eve Johnson-Houghton

Top trainer Eve Johnson-Houghton talks Dan Briden through her two-year-old team for the season ahead.

AIRSIDE

14/4 b c Ardad - Victory Garden (New Approach)

Owner: TSJ Partnership Sales price: 24,000gns (Highflyer Bloodstock/Eve Johnson Houghton) Half-brother to useful 7.5-8.5f winner Percy’s Lad (107). Dam an unraced half-sister to 7f 3yo winner/Ribblesdale Stakes runner-up Eldalil (106) and the dam of Irish 6f 2yo Group 3 winner/Coventry Stakes runner-up Cappella Sansevero (109). “A bonny horse who is one of a few we’ve got entered at Goodwood this coming Friday (May 2), though I’m not 100 per cent that he’s ready. We trained his half-brother Percy’s Lad during the early part of his career, and this colt is unsurprisingly a speedier, more precocious type being by Ardad. He is showing us enough to think he will win races.” ARKLAN (IRE)

26/3 b c Palace Pier - Yaazy (Teofilo)

Owner: The Nigel Bennett Partnership Sales price: 34,000gns (Highflyer Bloodstock/Eve Johnson Houghton) Half-brother to fairly useful French/UK 10.5-14f winner Motazzen (90). Dam a French 12f 3yo Listed winner (113) who was closely related to Group 2 winners Bangkok (10.5f; 118) and The Foxes (8/10.5f; 119) and a half-sister to UAE 10f Group 1 winner Matterhorn (123). “Quite a big colt who is going to take a bit of time, as his pedigree suggests he should. He will probably be ready to get going once the 7f races get here in the summer.” BAYBE DRIVER

12/2 b c Pinatubo - Baileys Jubilee (Bahamian Bounty)

Owner: Anthony Pye-Jeary & David Ian Sales price: 40,000gns (Highflyer Bloodstock/Eve Johnson Houghton) Half-brother to a handful of winners including useful multiple 5-6f winner Nigel Nott (98). Dam a French 5f 2yo Listed winner/Cheveley Park Stakes third (103) who was the daughter of a Listed-placed 1m 3yo winner (98). “A nice horse who does absolutely everything we’ve asked of him. I see him being out at the end of May or beginning of June, probably over 6f.”

CANYOUHEARTHEDRUMS

12/3 ch f Lope Y Fernandez - Dawreya (Acclamation)

Owner: Mrs R F Johnson Houghton Sales price: £6,000 (Highflyer/Eve Johnson Houghton) Half-sister to Irish 5f 2yo winner Lord Gorgeous (83). Dam a once-raced maiden (49p) half-sister to useful 6f-1m winner Raatea (101) and fairly useful Irish 5f winner Amthaal (89; dam of 2024 6f Listed winner Pandora’s Gift (108)) out of Group 3/Listed-placed 6f 2yo winner (101). “She had shown us plenty prior to her debut second at Bath. Although the winner beat us fair and square, our filly was drawn wide that day and probably got racing a bit too soon and therefore gave the winner a target to aim at. She will go to Ascot for a restricted fillies’ maiden on May 9, and I hope she can prove to be a nice filly for the money.” COURT ALERT (IRE)

31/1 br c Inns of Court - Misfortunate (Kodiac)

Owner: Middleham Park Racing XXXIV Sales price: 75,000gns (Highflyer/Eve Johnson Houghton/Middleham Park) Half-brother to 2025 UAE 6f Group 1 winner Believing (117). Dam an unraced close relation to Irish 7/7.5f 3yo Group 3 winner Miss Sally (118). “A lovely horse with a lovely pedigree. He will be out in June or July time and will want six furlongs straight away.” COYY (IRE)

10/2 b c Far Above - D’Arcy Spice (Lethal Force)

Owner: WKH Development Services & Partner Sales price: €16,000 (Highflyer Bloodstock/Eve Johnson-Houghton) First foal of a twice-raced maiden daughter of a 6f 3yo Listed winning (106) half-sister to Listed-placed 5f 2yo winner Fire Eyes (102) and useful dual 5f winner Bond Chairman (104). “He ran a lovely first race at Newbury where he finished off nicely. He did the complete opposite at Leicester last weekend, thinking that he knew what he was doing and tried to do it all on one breath. Hopefully we can draw a line through that as he showed on debut he is a capable horse.” GOLDWORK

9/3 b/gr c Dark Angel - Thread of Silver (Shamardal)

Owner: G Owen Sales price: 65,000gns (Highflyer Bloodstock/Eve Johnson Houghton) Second foal of a useful French dual 7f 3yo winner (98) who was a half-sister to German 1m Listed winner Broderie (110) out of a Group 3/Listed-placed French 1m 3yo winner (104). “A particularly nice horse who goes to Ascot on Wednesday (April 30), but he is drawn wide as most of mine seem to be at the moment! Therefore we’ll just have to play the cards that have been dealt and hope he can run a nice race Six furlongs will suit him before long, too. I’ve got no doubt he will develop into a good horse and certainly isn’t just a two-year-old type, either.” HIGHLIGHTING

27/3 ch f Showcasing - Indigo Beat (Tamayuz)

Owner: The Woodway 20 Sales price: 12,000gns (Highflyer Bloodstock/Eve Johnson Houghton) Half-sister to 5f 2yo winner Disco Beats (66). Dam a thrice-raced maiden (61) half-sister to Albany Stakes winner Habaayib (106). “A speedy filly who has just taken a bit of time to come to herself, but she ought to be ready to go by the middle of May. She should be a fun horse for her owners.” I’M NOT LEAVING (IRE)

9/5 b c Oasis Dream - Heavenly Holly (Shamardal)

Owner: Encore Beach 2012 Sales price: €48,000 (Woodlands Lodge) Second foal of a Listed-placed triple 7f winner (103) who was the daughter of a French 7f 3yo winning (84) half-sister to French 10f 3yo Group 1 winner Lily of The Valley (125), US 1m 1f Grade 1 winner Mubtaahij (123) and French 5.5/6f Listed winner Calbuco (106). “This colt is more backward than I initially thought. He is just taking time to come to himself, so I doubt he will be running until June at the earliest now. However, he does show us ability at home.” JOHN BARLEYCORN (IRE)

13/2 b c Saxon Warrior - Celtic Beauty (No Nay Never)

Owner: Mick and Janice Mariscotti Sales price: 30,000gns (Highflyer Bloodstock/Eve Johnson Houghton) Second foal of an Irish 5f 2yo winner/Albany Stakes third (97) who was the daughter of a US 6f 3yo stakes winning half-sister to US dual 7f Grade 1 winner Switch (118). “A very nice horse who will be ready to run in a couple of weeks. I imagine he will want six furlongs but there is a chance we’ll start him off over 5f if we run him sooner rather than later. I like him.” KALADAN (FR)

29/3 b c Hello Youmzain - Moksha (Iffraaj)

Owner: K Balasuriya Sales price: 65,000gns (Highflyer Bloodstock/Ed Dunlop) First foal of a once-raced maiden who was the daughter of a 14f 3yo Listed winning (107) half-sister to Irish 10f Group 2 winner Monturani (112) and 6/7f Listed winner Monnavanna (109). “A big horse who does things really nicely at home though we’ve not really pushed any buttons just yet. He won’t be ready to run until the summer, but I’m looking forward to seeing what he’s made of.”

Celandine wins under Tom Marquand

KESTA (IRE)

8/3 ch g Kessaar - Destacado (Mehmas)

Owner: The Woodway 20 Sales price: 5,000gns (Highflyer/Eve Johnson Houghton)

First foal of a maiden (69) half-sister to 1m 3yo Listed winner Redolent (109), 7f Listed winner Pepita (102; dam of 2024 Lowther Stakes winner Celandine (103)), Group 3-placed 6f 2yo winner Illaunglass (96) and Listed-placed 6f 2yo winner Ursulina (85). “A case of ‘job done’ as he’s won his race already. He is an out-and-out two-year-old who I have no doubt will win more races before the end of the season. Nurseries will be his thing later on.” LOLABELLA (IRE)

8/2 b f Equiano - Pixel Power (Dream Ahead)

Owner: Vimal & Gillian Khosla Sales price: n/a Half-sister to 2024 Irish 5f 2yo winner New Theory (82). Dam an Irish 7f 3yo winner (72) who was a half-sister to Irish 6.5f 2yo Group 3 winner Final Frontier (104), Grade 2-placed UK/US 8-9f winner Originaire (113) and Group/Grade 3-placed Irish/US 7-8.5f winner Lola Beaux (103; by Equiano). “These fillies are finding the cold nights really tough on them and it’s knocking them back a bit. This filly is a case in point. She has a good pedigree, but we’ve not pressed any buttons with her yet.” MERCURY RISING (IRE)

3/2 ch c Pinatubo - Raaqy (Dubawi)

Owner: G C Stevens Sales price: 16,000gns (Highflyer Bloodstock/Eve Johnson Houghton) Half-brother to fairly useful 6-7f 2yo winner Huberts Dream (87). Dam a 6.5f 2yo winner (91) who was a half-sister to 7f Listed winner Mankib (116) out of Cheveley Park Stakes and 1000 Guineas winner Natagora (116). “A big horse who is going to need plenty of time. I think there’s a nice horse there but we’re just giving him all the time he needs as he doesn’t want pushing.” OHARA

13/3 b c Iffraaj - Magique (Jeremy)

Owner: Anthony Pye-Jeary and David Ian Sales price: €18,000 (Highflyer Bloodstock/Eve Johnson-Houghton) Half-brother to 6f 2yo winner Ethic (84). Dam a fairly useful 8-9f winner (92) who was a half-sister to US 9/12f Grade 2 winner Grandeur (121) and Listed-placed Irish 1m 2yo winner Magnolia Beach (109). “A nice enough colt who will be one to start off during the middle of the season. He could begin over 6f but I imagine he will want a bit further before long. He should be ok.” PALMEIRA

18/1 ch f Havana Grey - Miss Villanelle (Ivawood)

Owner: C J Harper Sales price: n/a First foal of a 7f 2yo winner (74) who was a half-sister to Irish 7/7.5f Group 3 winner Psychedelic Funk (112) and 5.5/6f Listed winner Gale Force Maya (114). “A really lovely filly but again, she just hasn’t come in her coat and is therefore going to take a bit of time. She looks speedy and I hope she can prove to be a nice horse once she gets going.” SPIRIT OF SAXONY (IRE)

10/3 b c Saxon Warrior - Power’s Dream (Power)

Owner: Whitesock Racing Sales price: 15,000gns (Highflyer Bloodstock/Eve Johnson Houghton) Full brother to Listed-placed Italian dual 6f 3yo winner Pure Circle (97). Dam an unraced half-sister to dual 5f Group 3 winner Jessica’s Dream (114; later dam of Prix Jean Prat winner Havana Gold (118)) and 7f Listed winner/Lockinge Stakes runner-up Majors Cast (123). “An extremely nice horse. He should be ready to run in the next few weeks and might go to Newbury for that good 6f maiden at the Lockinge meeting. I hope he can contest some nice races this season though that doesn’t necessarily mean Royal Ascot if things go well on debut. It can ruin horses and isn’t the be all and end all.” SPLISH SPLASH (IRE)

1/3 br f Wootton Bassett - Skitter Scatter (Scat Daddy)

Owner: Anthony Rogers & Mrs Sonia Rogers Sales price: n/a Second foal of a Moyglare Stud Stakes winner (111) who was a half-sister to 2024 1m 3yo Listed winner Skellet (107), 7f 2yo Listed winner Victory Dance (108) and Grade 3-placed US 1m 2yo winner Data Dependent (102). “I haven’t got her yet. As seems to be the trend everywhere, these fillies are just taking time to come to themselves. She has a beautiful pedigree and I am very much looking forward to training her. I believe she is due to come to me in a couple of weeks.”

Mohaather storms to Sussex Stakes glory

STATION BAR

21/3 b c Oasis Dream - Madame Tantzy (Champs Elysees)

Owner: Mrs R F Johnson Houghton Sales price: n/a First foal of a 1m Listed winner (100) who was a half-sister to Queen Anne Stakes winner Accidental Agent (122) out of a 5-7f winning (90) half-sister to Sussex Stakes winner Mohaather (129) and US 6.5f/1m Grade 2 winner Prize Exhibit (112). “He was very ‘first foalish’ when born but has thankfully grown plenty since then. I have been nothing but pleased with him and he is just starting to come to himself now. He will probably be ready to start racing around July time, all being well.” STEEL DRUM (FR)

3/4 b g Victor Ludorum - Sister Dam’s (Mastercraftsman)

Owner: J Allison & G C Stevens Sales price: €35,000 (Highflyer Bloodstock/Eve Johnson Houghton) Half-brother to useful 7f-1m winner La Tihaty (109) and 2024 1m 2yo winner Push The Limit (98p). Dam a French 11f 3yo winner (86) who was a half-sister to French 10.5f Listed winner Capitaine Courage (113). “A horse with talent but also a mind of his own, hence the gelding operation already. He has got ability, for sure, but it’s a case of whether he wants to use it or not!” STOLEN

18/4 gr f Rumble Inthejungle - El Che (Winker Watson)

Owner: Norman Court Stud Sales price: n/a Half-sister to Group 3-placed multiple 5-6f winner Desperate Hero (112). Dam a maiden (77) half-sister to fairly useful dual 6f 2yo winner Sixties Sue (91). “This filly is another who took time to thrive but is actually starting to come to herself and is showing up nicely now. She has speed but that doesn’t mean to say she’s precocious. I see her beginning in the middle of the summer as things stand. A nice filly, though.” SUPREME CHIEF (IRE)

19/2 ch c Supremacy - Queen Amidala (Bated Breath)

Owner: Anthony Pye-Jeary & David Ian Sales price: 30,000gns (Highflyer/Eve Johnson Houghton) Second foal of an Irish 1m 3yo winner (83) who was the daughter of an unraced sister to useful 11-12f 3yo winner Counterpunch (109p) and half-sister to 10f 2yo Listed winner Empire Day (107) and Listed-placed French 8.5f 3yo winner La Patria (99). “This colt is physically all there but still has a little bit to learn. I think he will be ok, however, and should be racing by the middle of the summer.” ZAVATERI (IRE)

1/3 ch c Without Parole - Zeroua (Siyouni)

Owner: Mick and Janice Mariscotti Sales price: 35,000gns (Highflyer Bloodstock/Eve Johnson Houghton) First foal of an unraced half-sister to Australian 9/10f Group 3 winner Zeyrek (118) out of an unraced daughter of five-time 8-12f Group 1 winner Zarkava (133). “An exceptionally nice horse who while not overly big is all in proportion. He does it very nicely at this stage and I would hope to have him running in the next six weeks. Six furlongs would be fine as a starting point but he’ll want 7f before long. I hope he can develop into a very decent horse in time.”

The great Zarkava