Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide: George Boughey

George Boughey talks Dan Briden through his powerful two-year-old team in the latest chapter in the exclusive series.

AMERICAN FLIGHT (IRE)

21/2 ch f Starspangledbanner - Huma Bird (Invincible Spirit)

Owner: Magniers Shanahan Smith MacLennan Sales price: 230,000gns (Hamish Macauley/MV Magnier) Half-sister to Group 3-placed 6f 2yo winner Les Bleus (88). Dam a useful dual 6f winner (100) who was a half-sister to French 6f 3yo Group 3 winner Do The Honours (120) and Chesham Stakes winner Seba (99). “A nice filly who is related to a decent two-year-old and is from a good family that has done well at two. She isn’t far off a run and should be a sprinting type who’ll be suited by decent ground. She goes pretty nicely.” AMORIM

27/4 gr c Havana Grey - Stellarta (Sakhee’s Secret)

Owner: Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Sales price: 500,000gns (George Boughey) Full brother to dual 5f Group 3 winner Rumstar (119). Dam a useful multiple 5-6f winner (101) who was the daughter of a 6f 2yo Group 2 winner/Cheveley Park Stakes runner-up (109). “This colt looked like he was going to be precocious but then just went a little bit weak - much like his namesake some might say! However, he worked nicely this morning and although time is against him in terms of making it to Royal Ascot, his brother showed the other day when winning the Palace House that it doesn’t have to happen right now for this family. I think he will be a nice colt one day.” ANGELIC RASCAL (IRE)

24/4 b f Dark Angel - Slieve Mish (Cape Cross)

Owner: Charlie Rosier & Mrs Julia Rosier Sales price: 42,000gns (Charlie Rosier) Full sister to useful 8-10f winner Desert Angel (103). Dam a useful Irish 7f-1m 3yo winner (105) who was a half-sister to Group 3-placed Irish 7f 2yo winner Chivalrous (97). “A backward filly who is going want at least seven furlongs. She came into us but is back with the pre-trainer just now. She is going to only improve with time and that’s exactly what we’ll give her.” ARTANIS

2/3 b f Showcasing - Galadriel (Dutch Art)

Owner: Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Sales price: n/a Half-sister to useful 7-8.5f winner Celeborn (97p). Dam a Listed-placed 5f 2yo winner (97) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed 6f 2yo winner Clochette (100) out of a 6f 3yo winning (72) sister to Listed-placed 7f 2yo winner Chessman (108) and close relation to 5f Listed winner Hareem Queen (100). “She has done a couple of half-speeds and seems to go nicely. I imagine she’s one for the seven furlong races during the second half of the year, but the fact she has already done a couple of nice pieces of work is encouraging.”

AWAKEN (IRE)

8/3 b f Mehmas - Circulation (Oasis Dream)

Owner: Highclere Thoroughbred Racing - Maple Sales price: 160,000gns (Highclere Agency) Third foal of a 10f 3yo winner (78) who was a half-sister to four-time 10/10.5f Group 1 winner Twice Over (128) out of a Lingfield Oaks Trial winner (102) and the dam of Group 1 winners Passage of Time (10f; 115) and Timepiece (1m; 117). “This looks like another nice filly for the Highclere Thoroughbreds, who we’ve obviously had success with through Believing, Cachet and Soprano. She has got a super attitude and is a beautiful mover. The aim is to start her off either at Yarmouth (May 14) or Newmarket (May 17), and it’d be nice to think she could set herself up for a trip to Ascot. While she still isn’t fully there in her coat and will get better with time, you often find those types benefit hugely from running, such as Soprano who was third in an Albany when probably not ready for it.” BOW ECHO (IRE)

1/3 b c Night of Thunder - Aristocratic Lady (Invincible Spirit)

Owner: Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Sales price: n/a Second foal of a useful triple 6f 3yo winner (103) who was a half-sister to 2024 10f Group 3 winner Royal Rhyme (118), 7f 2yo winner/May Hill Stakes third Zabeel Queen (100p) and very useful 7.5-10f winner Sharja Queen (113). “This colt came in a bit late and hasn’t worked yet, but he’s playing catch up pretty well. His mare was a bit delicate and we’ll be mindful of that, but he seems to do everything quite nicely at this early stage.” BRUNHILDE (IRE)

4/3 b f Night of Thunder - Nature Spirits (Beat Hollow)

Owner: Niarchos Family Sales price: n/a Three-parts sister to Listed-placed French 12f 3yo winner Forever Be (100; by Dubawi) and a half-sister to 14f 3yo Listed winner Ghostwatch (111). Dam a French 12f 3yo Listed winner (104) who was a three-parts sister to Irish 1m 2yo Group 2 winner Curtain Call (118). “A backward filly who has only been cantering away and is very much one for the backend and more so next year. It’s the first horse by Night of Thunder bred by the Niarchos family and we all what his stock are currently doing on the track.” CALAFIORI

9/1 b c Ardad - Bredenbury (Night of Thunder)

Owner: Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Sales price: £18,000 (Highflyer) Half-brother to 2025 Saudi Arabian 1m 3yo winner Mechayekh. Dam a US 6f 3yo stakes winner (108) who was a half-sister to 1m 2yo Listed winner Go Angellica (98) and the dam of 5/6f Group 3 winner Twilight Jet (112). “He bolted to the start on his debut at Leicester as he saw a steward in a big yellow jacket on the way down and got spooked. He then got bumped coming out of the gate but had travelled into things fairly nicely before Billy (Loughnane) looked after him once his chance had gone. We’ve got plenty of work into him since and he goes back to Leicester this weekend (May 10) for what on paper is an easier race as it’s a restricted event.” CASE STUDY

26/2 b f Showcasing - Boodley (Acclamation)

Owner: The Royal Ascot Racing Club Sales price: 110,000gns (Highclere Agency) Third foal of a maiden (46) sister to Group 2/3-placed UK/US 5-7f winner Emirates Flyer (112) and half-sister to fairly useful Irish/UK 7f-1m winner Benavente (90). “I thought this filly would be a bit earlier than is proving to be the case, but that’s probably because she is doing so well physically. She had been quite weak through the winter but has really come together since then. She did her first half-speed last week and showed me enough to think I can be patient with her as she’s a rangy filly who will do better in the second half of the year. Her pedigree is all about speed so whilst not precocious that doesn’t mean she won’t sprint. I see her starting off over 6f in July.” CINEMA (IRE)

21/2 b f Siyouni - Cabaret (Galileo)

Owner: Amo Racing Limited Sales price: 675,000gns (Amo Racing) Full sister to five-time 7-10.5f Group 1 winner St Mark’s Basilica (132) and a half-sister to Futurity Trophy and 2000 Guineas winner Magna Grecia (124). Dam an Irish 7f 2yo Group 3 winner (105) who was a half-sister to Hong Kong 7f Group 2 winner Ho Choi (113) and Solario Stakes winner Drumfire (115). “A backward filly who is just cantering at present. It’s a phenomenal pedigree and I hope we can see her before the end of the year, but there’s no rush whatsoever with her.” ELECTRIC ARC

1/3 b f Postponed - Elasia (Nathaniel)

Owner: Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Half-sister to 12f 3yo Listed winner/Fillies’ Mile runner-up Novakai (106). Dam a useful 12-14f 3yo winner (101) who was a half-sister to 10f 3yo Listed winner Elas Ruby (109) out of a Listed-placed 8.5f 2yo winner (98p). “An athletic filly who is another good advertisement for her sire. She hasn’t galloped yet but seems to go nicely enough in the bits she has done. One for the late summer/early autumn and will probably begin over 7f.” HILITANY

22/3 b c Ubettabelieveit - Sand And Deliver (Royal Applause)

Owner: KHK Racing Sales price: £300,000 (Stroud Coleman Bloodstock) Closely related to 2024 6f 2yo winner/Coventry Stakes third Columnist (102; by Ardad). Dam a maiden (67) sister to 7f 3yo Group 2 winner Finjaan (117). “He is due to come into us in the next couple of days. I saw him at the breeze ups and he went very well there. He is a good advert for his sire as he’s a pretty substantial colt and came with a good reputation. Obviously these horses are bought with an eye to getting them to Royal Ascot and we’ll do our best, but it doesn’t always happen - we had one for the owners a couple of seasons back called Highwing who arrived with the same aim and never made it to the track. Essentially he’s been brought to be a nice horse and if Ascot happens, it’s a bonus.” INDIA LOVE

17/4 gr f Havana Grey - Little Lady Katie (Lord Shanakill)

Owner: Amo Racing Limited Sales price: 55,000gns (Amo Racing) Half-sister to triple 5f winner Enraged (67). Dam a fairly useful 6f-1m winner (92) who was the daughter of a Listed-placed 7.5f 3yo winner (92). “This filly was at the lower end of the price range for one by her sire at the breeze ups, but she seemed to go nicely enough to my eye. She isn’t overly big and looks the sort to press on with as she’s settled into her new routine really well.” KAORI

11/4 ch f Dubawi - Lady Momoka (Shamardal)

Owner: Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Sales price: n/a Full sister to 7f 2yo winner Resolute Man (90) and closely related to 2024 7f 3yo Listed winner Boiling Point (106; by Too Darn Hot) and once-raced 2024 6f 2yo winner Asuka (87p; by Night of Thunder). Dam a thrice-raced maiden (74p) half-sister to Irish 14f 3yo Group 3 winner Stellar Mass (114), US 11f Listed winner Marzelline (112) and Listed-placed 10.11-5f winner Fairmile (118). “This filly has already done a couple of half-speeds, but we backed off her because she isn’t ready to be running over the minimum trip. She has a great mind on her and looks nice. We will look to get her out over 6f in June, and she has enough ability to think she can win her maiden before progressing into something better.” LEONATO (IRE)

24/3 ch c Lope de Vega - Jordan Princess (Cape Cross)

Owner: Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Sales price: n/a Half-sister to French 1m 1f 3yo winner Barazin (84). Dam a Group 3/Listed-placed 8-12f winner (105) who was a half-sister to Australian dual 12f Group 3 winner Qewy (116) out of a 10f 3yo Listed winning (108) half-sister to Irish 2000 Guineas winner/Derby third Dubawi (129). “A big, scopey colt who will appreciate time and distance. He’s in very steady work at present and is one to look forward to during the second half of the season and next year.”

Taghrooda wins the King George

LIKENESS (IRE)

25/3 b f Blue Point - Tayybah (Kingman)

Owner: Highclere Thoroughbred Racing - Sycamore Sales price: 120,000gns (Highclere Agency) First foal of an unraced daughter of a 12f 3yo winning (90p) sister to Oaks and King George winner Taghrooda (127). “This filly did a couple of nice pieces of work but then went weak on us. She definitely has an engine and will hopefully be ready to start over 6f in June. A nice filly.” LITTLE HAVANA

2/5 b f Havana Grey - Ealaan (Invasor)

Owner: Amo Racing Limited Sales price: 200,000gns (Amo Racing) Half-sister to multiple 5f winner Lotus Rose (78). Dam an unraced half-sister to 1m 3yo Listed winner Shabiba (103; later dam of UAE 5f Group 2/3 winner Ertijaal (129)) and Group 3/Listed-placed 6f 2yo winner Darajaat (101) out of a Nell Gwyn Stakes winner (105). “Still quite a weak filly who ran a nice enough race on debut at Newmarket on 1000 Guineas day. It was good to get her on the track and she will have learned plenty for that experience. We’ll just give her a little break now and she will continue to progress throughout the season.” MCMURRAY (IRE)

3/2 b c Mehmas - Nada (Teofilo)

Owner: Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Sales price: n/a Half-brother to 6f 2yo winner Glenlaurel (93). Dam an unraced half-sister to Irish 2000 Guineas winner/Derby third Dubawi (129), Lancashire Oaks winner Emirates Queen (112) and 10f 3yo Listed winner Jordan Princess (106). “This colt has already done a couple of nice pieces of work and he was entered last weekend but we will wait for the 6f races with him. He will stay a bit further in time, and it’ll be interesting to see how Mehmas gets on with a slow-maturing, classy female line with stamina to it. He’s typical of his sire’s stock in that he wants to get his head down and gallop.” MOONFALL (IRE)

22/3 b c Starman - Lealas Daughter (Excelebration)

Owner: Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Sales price: 200,000gns (George Boughey) Half-brother to 1m Group 3/Listed winner Soprano (111). Dam an unraced half-sister to US triple 6.5f-1m Grade 1 winner Obviously (124). “When I bought him last autumn I didn’t imagine he’d have already had two races over 5f barely a week into May. He has acquitted himself really well on both occasions, especially with a tailwind behind them last Sunday. Both races were won by Godolphin horses who are probably Ascot standard, so it bodes well that he’s been so competitive both times. He will definitely improve for another furlong and win races.” NIGHT SHINING (IRE)

4/4 gr f Dark Angel - Extricate (Exceed And Excel)

Owner: Lady Bamford Sales price: 475,000gns (Henry Lascelles) Full sister to German 7f 2yo Listed winner Dark Liberty (95) and Listed-placed 6f 2yo winner Sunstrike (88) and a half-sister to French 1m 3yo Listed winner Queen of Love (109). Dam a Norwegian 5-6f winner who was a half-sister to Swedish 1m 1f Group 3 winner Entangle (114). “This filly has just grown and gone a bit weak on us having initially looked like an early starter. She will probably start over 6f in the middle of the summer. She is an athletic individual who is a super mover. Lady Bamford has bought some lovely horses and we’re lucky to have this filly.” NOR ZAMIN

23/2 ch f Earthlight - Persian Beauty (Dubawi)

Owner: Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Sales price: n/a Half-sister to 2024 6f 2yo winner Persian Spirit (81p). Dam a maiden (75) sister to 10.5f Group 3 winner Danadana (119) and useful multiple 10-14f winner Semeen (98) and half-sister to useful 14f-2m winner Zeeband (101). “She has done a few bits of work and seems to go nicely enough. It is good that she is a Band B qualifier and can go for those restricted races. She will get going once the six furlong races begin and there’s a bit more cut in the ground.” PROTECTION ACT (IRE)

3/4 b c Starspangledbanner - Privacy Order (Azamour)

Owner: Teme Valley Sales price: 160,000gns (Richard Ryan) Half-brother to French 6f 2yo Listed winner Private Matter (102). Dam a thrice-raced maiden (40p) half-sister to 1m 3yo Listed winner Red Box (106) out of Prix de Diane winner/1000 Guineas runner-up Confidential Lady (116). “A lovely colt who has already done some very nice work despite looking like one who should do better over 7f/1m later on. I think he’s smart and wouldn’t be surprised to see him win a 6f race in the next few weeks. He will only improve with time.”

Royal Champion is away and clear at Ayr

QUEEN

5/4 b f Frankel - Emirates Queen (Street Cry)

Owner: Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Sales price: n/a Full sister to 2024 12f Group 2 winner Outbox (115) and a half-sister to 2025 11f Group 3 winner Royal Champion (121). Dam a Lancashire Oaks winner (112) who was a half-sister to Irish 2000 Guineas winner/Derby third Dubawi (129) and 10f 3yo Listed winner Princess Nada (106). “A good-looking filly with an incredible pedigree. She hasn’t done much yet and is very much one for the backend and more so next year, but what she has done so far has been really encouraging.” RADIANCE

3/3 b f Farhh - Sailing (Lope de Vega)

Owner: Highclere Thoroughbred Racing - Larch Sales price: 150,000gns (Highclere Agency) Third foal of a once-raced maiden (60p) daughter of a Cheshire Oaks winning (101) sister to 3yo Listed winners Fermion (12f; 110) and Rave Reviews (10f; 112), three-parts sister to French 12.5f 3yo Listed winner Dirgam (107) and half-sister to 10f 3yo Group 3 winner Hearthstead Maison (119). “I don’t know a huge amount about her yet as she’s only just come to me, but I was taken by her breeze given her pedigree suggests she will be quite late. For all I think she will be one for the second half of the year, we won’t hold her back if she’s telling us she’s ready to go now.” RISK ASSESSOR (IRE)

13/2 b c Australia - Lay It Out (Oasis Dream)

Owner: Teme Valley Sales price: n/a First foal of a maiden (80) daughter of a French 10f 3yo winning (98) half-sister to Group 1-placed multiple 5-5.5f 2yo winner (including at Group 2/Listed level) Signora Caballo (109) and Listed-placed 6f 2yo winner La Presse (105). “A homebred colt who while not overly big is doing well physically and has a beautiful way of going about his work. Hopefully he can get the mare off to a good start.” SOVEREIGN WEALTH

2/3 ch c Frankel - Canton Queen (Shamardal)

Owner: Zhang Yuesheng Sales price: 450,000gns (Yulong) Second foal of a useful 6f 2yo winner (98) who was closely related to Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint winner Big Evs (121) out of a maiden (64) daughter of Cheveley Park Stakes winner Queen’s Logic (125). “A backward, unfurnished horse who is one for the autumn and beyond. I hope to get him on the track this year but it’s all about next year with him.” TELL THE KING (IRE)

24/4 br c Sioux Nation - Thraya Queen (Shamardal)

Owner: Amo Racing Limited Sales price: 270,000gns (Amo Racing) Half-brother to Grade 3-placed Irish dual 7f 2yo winner Panic Alarm (106). Dam a maiden (59) half-sister to Oaks d’Italia winner Sand Zabeel (111) out of a dual 10f 3yo Listed winner (107). “A nice colt with a great mind who is in the same work group as Protection Act and a few others. He has got the speed for six furlongs but I think we’ll see a better horse once he steps up in trip. I hope he can win a novice or maiden over that trip before progressing into a nice horse over long trips.” VIAMARIE

26/3 b f Mehmas - Lilian Baylis (Shamardal)

Owner: Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Sales price: n/a Half-sister to Listed-placed multiple 6f winner First Folio (109) and 2024 5f 2yo winner The Actor (89). Dam a 10f 3yo winner (83p) who was a half-sister to the dam of Irish 1m Group 2 winner Cadillac (116). “We were delighted to see her confirm all the promise she’d shown at home when winning at Kempton on debut in April. She was scheduled to run in the Lily Agnes at Chester but will now wait for the Listed Marygate Stakes at York instead. She has done nothing but improve since her debut and I hope she can take the step up in company in her stride. Her action suggests she’ll be at her best on quick ground.”

ZIGHY (IRE)

2/2 b f Mehmas - Edelline (Cape Cross)

Owner: Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Sales price: 400,000gns (George Boughey) Half-sister to Irish 8-12f winner Koniag (78). Dam a once-raced maiden (57p) half-sister to German 1m 3yo Group 2 winner Emerald Commander (118). “I thought she was going to be very forward she grew and changed quite dramatically over the winter. She doesn’t have much of a pedigree but is a filly I really like. I could still see her starting over the minimum trip when we do get going with her as she’s got plenty of pace. Quite when that will be, I don’t know, and we’ll give her all the time she needs as I think she could be a good one.” ZOUSTELLAR (IRE)

6/3 ch f Zoustar - Magical Dreamer (Acclamation)

Owner: Ms L Phillips Sales price: £48,000 (Megan Nicholls) Half-sister to fairly useful 2024 triple 6f 3yo winner Old Chums (83). Dam a French 1m Listed winner (103) who was a half-sister to 5f 2yo Listed winner Piece of Paradise (97). “She did a couple of half-speeds and seemed to nicely enough but then went weak on us. I thought she might’ve been an early runner but is changing physically, albeit for the better.” UNNAMED

8/2 b c Blue Point - Belted (Oasis Dream)

Owner: For Sale Sales price: 52,000gns (George Boughey Racing) First foal of a maiden (66) sister to useful UK/UAE multiple 7f winner Onight (98) and useful UK/US multiple 1m winner Sash (101) out of a 1m 2yo winning (82p) half-sister to 1m Listed winner Laurel (116). “We gave him a break after buying him at the Craven breeze ups. I thought he rather missed out on the day as he wasn’t really applying himself and therefore didn’t perhaps attract as much attention as he might otherwise have done. He has settled into our routine well and I think he looks a really nice colt for the future. I just need to sell him now! He actually reminds me a lot of our Chesham Stakes runner-up of last year, Pentle Bay.” UNNAMED (IRE)

6/3 b f St Mark’s Basilica - Cartiem (Cape Cross)

Owner: George Waud Sales price: 420,000gns (Hurworth Bloodstock) Half-sister to Listed-placed dual 6f winner Stop The Cavalry (105p). Dam a French 10.5f 3yo Group 3 winner (109). “A nice filly who is just cantering away though Billy (Loughnane) was very pleased with when she did a second canter for the first time the other day. She will be one for 8/10f next year, but I like to try and get them on the track at two if I can.” UNNAMED

14/4 b c Starman - Damask (Red Clubs)

Owner: Hamad Rashed Bin Ghedayer Sales price: 25,000gns (George Boughey) Half-brother to a handful of winners including French dual 6f Group 3 winner Spycatcher (116). Dam a maiden half-sister to French 1m 2yo Group 1 winner Zafisio (120) and Group 2/3-placed dual 6f 2yo winner Lansky (110). “I think this colt will prove to be an absolute bargain for the money we paid at the breeze ups. He has done really well since the breeze ups and given he qualifies for the restricted races, I think he will not be long in getting off the mark.”

Spycatcher and James Doyle win the Cammidge Trophy