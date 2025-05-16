Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide: Jamie Insole

Jamie Insole is the latest trainer to talk Dan Briden through his two-year-old team for the months ahead.

ANGEL NUMBERS (IRE

24/2 gr f Profitable - First Smile (Dark Angel)

Owner: The Tempest Grey Partnership Sales price: 50,000gns (Howson & Houldsworth Bloodstock) First foal of a 6f 2yo winner (86) who was a half-sister to Irish 5.5f Listed winner/July Cup runner-up Sceptical (122) and UAE 10f Listed winner Remorse (118) out of a Queen Mary Stakes winner (119). “She has always shown a lot of speed at home and it was nice to see her win first time out at Chepstow the other day. We could go for the National Stakes at Sandown at the end of the month (May 29) as fillies have a good recent record in that race and seem to be sharper at this time of year. If all goes well there, she could end up in the Queen Mary at Ascot.” ANORAH UNLEASHED (IRE)

17/4 ch f Supremacy - Samaah (Cape Cross)

Owner: Mr & Mrs S & D Turner and Partners Sales price: £52,000 (Howson & Houldsworth/Jamie Insole) Half-sister to useful dual 6f 2yo winner Huraiz (103), useful multiple 5-7f winner Mulzim (100), useful 2025 triple 6f 3yo winner Berkshire Whisper (100p) and useful 6f 3yo winner Wallop (96). Dam an unraced half-sister to Nunthorpe Stakes and Golden Jubilee Stakes winner Kingsgate Native (124). “This is a nice filly who should be making her debut before the end of May, almost certainly over 6f. The dam has produced nice horse after nice horse, including the three-year-old who won on AW Finals Day. If things were to well on debut we’d have to consider Ascot, but she’s really going to come into her own from the summer onwards.” BAY OF MYTHS (IRE)

16/2 b c New Bay - Magic Nymph (Galileo)

Owner: Commercium II & Partners Sales price: €100,000 (Howson & Houldsworth BS/Jamie Insole) Half-brother to UAE 10f Group 3 winner Folkswood (120), very useful 8-10f winner Good Omen (110) and useful 7f-1m winner Arisaig (104). Dam an unraced daughter of Coronation Stakes winner Balisada (115). “A big, strong colt who reminds me a lot of Chess Dad. Unsurprisingly, he is going to be one for the backend of the year and into his three-year-old campaign. We will look after him this year and if he does run, it will probably be just the once. A nice horse for 8/10f races in 2026.” BLUE ORBIT (IRE)

7/2 b c Starman - Melody Blue (Invincible Spirit)

Owner: Thurloe Thoroughbreds LIX Sales price: 45,000gns (Howson & Houldsworth Bloodstock/Jamie Insole/Thurloe) First foal of an unraced half-sister to four-time 5/6f Group 1 winner Blue Point (131) and Irish 6f 2yo Group 2 winner Formosina (110) out of a maiden (72) half-sister to five-time 7/7.5f Group 3 winner Tumbleweed Ridge (117). “We purchased him from the Craven Breeze Ups and he hasn’t been here that long, but we took him to Southwell last week for a gallop and he worked extremely well. I’ve just put him in at Chepstow next Wednesday (May 21) but that’s over six furlongs and we’re still contemplating starting him off over 5f. He should begin in the next fortnight whatever the trip and should he win, he could turn up in something like the Norfolk or Coventry. He has put down quicker numbers than Angel Numbers has, which is obviously indicative of him being pretty useful.”

CLOUDBUSTER

27/2 b f Dream Ahead - Abated (Dansili)

Owner: Chris Stedman Sales price: n/a Fifth foal of a 6f 3yo winner (83) who was a full sister to very smart sprinter Bated Breath (125) and a half-sister to UAE 1m 1f Group 1 winner Cityscape (127) and Listed-placed 8-8.5f winner Scuffle (106; dam of St Leger winner Logician (124) and 2024 10f Group 3 winner Okeechobee (119p)). “The owner/breeder has had so little luck with the mare, but I hope this filly can change all that. She looks sharp and has been working well. She holds an entry at Kempton next Wednesday (May 21).” DEEP BLUE DREAM

4/4 ch f Space Blues - Deep Dream (Dream Ahead)

Owner: Nick Bradley Racing, Crimbourne & Partner Sales price: £15,000 (Howson & Houldsworth/Jamie Insole) Half-sister to 2024 Australian 6.5-7f 3yo winner Ten Deep. Dam a thrice-raced maiden (58) half-sister to Prix Jean Prat winner Havana Gold (118) and Listed-placed 1m 3yo winner Solar Gold (106) out of a dual 5f Group 3 winner (114). “A nice filly who has been a little bit sick lately so we had to back off her a bit, but she is back working now and I imagine she will start off over 6f in June. She has got a very good attitude, and qualifying for the Band C/D races is a plus for her.” FLASH RASCAL

24/3 b c Havana Grey - Delirium (Tamayuz)

Owner: Jimbo & Simmo Sales price: 8,500gns (Peel Bloodstock) First foal of a dual 10f winner (65) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed 5-6f winner Evens And Odds (112). “We actually had him in at York on Wednesday but opted go somewhere a little quieter in the end. He will be out over 5f before the end of the month once we find the right race for him.” HONEYFORTHEBEARS

6/3 b f Tasleet - Collegiate (Declaration of War)

Owner: Foxtrot Racing and Partners Sales price: 18,000gns (Howson & Houldsworth Bloodstock/Jamie Insole) Half-sister to Group 3-placed Irish 6f 2yo winner Small Oasis (97) and 2024 7f 2yo winner Graduated (71). Dam a maiden (71) daughter of a Group 2/3-placed 6f-1m winner (102) who was a half-sister to the dam of dual 5f Listed winner Global Applause (115). “We train her half-sister who won over 7f for us last summer, but this filly looks a bit sharper at the moment. She is working away and looks quick enough to begin over 6f sometime in June, though the next few weeks will tell us more.” ISLAND BEAR (IRE)

27/2 b c Kodi Bear - Lil’s Joy (Lilbourne Lad)

Owner: Chris Stedman Sales price: 75,000gns (Howson & Houldsworth Bloodstock/Jamie Insole) Full brother to 7f 3yo Listed winner Ever Given (112) and a half-brother to Listed-placed 5-6f 2yo winner Lady Bullet (94). Dam a Group 3/Listed-placed dual 5f 2yo winner (101) who was a half-sister to 1m 2yo Group 3 winner Blitzkrieg (103). “Quite a sharp colt who shows plenty of ability at home. We’re just waiting for the 7f races to roll around.” KARMACY (IRE)

18/3 b f Supremacy - Karmadal (Shamardal)

Owner: Mr & Mrs S & D Turner and Partners Sales price: €21,000 (Howson & Houldsworth/Jamie Insole) Half-sister to Listed-placed 8-10.5f winner Karmology (100). Dam a 7f 3yo winner (81) who was a half-sister to French 7.5f 2yo winner/Prix Marcel Boussac runner-up On Verra (105) and Listed-placed French 1m 2yo winner Keladora (97). “A nice filly for the money who has been working away nicely. She will probably start over 6f in June.” LADY LUCKY VEGAS (IRE)

14/3 ch f Lucky Vega - Equanimity (Exceed And Excel)

Owner: SAS Logistics Contracts Ltd Sales price: 19,000gns (Howson & Houldsworth Bloodstock) Half-sister to Irish 5f 2yo Listed winner Son of Corballis (89). Dam an unraced half-sister to UAE Oaks winner Devotee (103) and Listed-placed Irish multiple 5-7f winner Inflection Point (101). “A well-bought breeze up purchase who was just about ready to run but suffered a minor setback. She had held entries this week and next but we’ll have to miss those and wait a little longer now. That’s not a problem as she probably wants six furlongs to start with in any case. She has being going very well at home and looks nice.”

Rich Legacy wins the May Hill

LEGACY ROCK (IRE)

24/1 b c Kameko - Rich Legacy (Holy Roman Emperor)

Owner: Commercium II & Partner Sales price: €160,000 (Howson & Houldsworth Bloodstock/Jamie Insole) Half-brother to useful 2024 5-6f 2yo winner Bountiful (95). Dam a May Hill Stakes winner (103) who was the daughter of a once-raced maiden half-sister to Deutsches Derby winners Boreal (126) and Borgia (124). “A nice colt with a great attitude who has moved into full work now. I imagine he will start over 6f sometime in June or July. His work at home has been good and I like him a lot.” LIEUTENANT KIJE

8/2 b c Sergei Prokofiev - Roxie Lot (Exceed And Excel)

Owner: Adam Spratt & Partners Sales price: 85,000gns (Howson & Houldsworth Bloodstock/Jamie Insole) Half-brother to 7f 3yo Listed winner Holguin (111). Dam a dual 1m winner (74) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed Irish 1m 3yo winner Hovering (100). “A big horse - he’s about 16.2hh and weighs in at around 540kg. However, he is athletic with it and also shows us lots of ability. He will debut over 6f in the next fortnight and if all goes well there, he could go for the Coventry. I like him a lot.” MELODY DE VEGA (IRE)

10/3 b f Lope de Vega - Legal Lyric (Lawman)

Owner: Michael P Tudor & Ballylinch Stud Sales price: €105,000 (Howson & Houldsworth/Jamie Insole) Full sister to UAE 7f Listed winner Haqeeqy (115). Dam a fairly useful Irish dual 6.5f winner (89) who was a half-sister to German 10f Group 2 winner Fight Club (115) and German 10f 3yo Group 3 winner Flambo (113). “This filly hasn’t done much so far as she is going to be more one for the second half of the summer. Her brother was talented and won a Lincoln and at Listed level. She is going to also be a 7f/1m type, so there’s no rush with her.” MY SARAH BEAR

27/2 b f Kodi Bear - Born With Grace (Born To Sea)

Owner: SAS Logistics Contracts Ltd Sales price: 15,000gns (Howson & Houldsworth Bloodstock/Jamie Insole) Half-sister to 2024 French/Spanish 6.5-7f 2yo winner Fiction (69). Dam an unraced half-sister to 10/10.5f 3yo Group 3 winner Azmeel (109) and German 1m Listed winner Baisse (103; later dam of Australian 1m Group 1 winner Best of Days (117)). “This filly has done plenty of work and could run in the next fortnight. We will be targeting the restricted races with her and she’s eligible for the GBB bonus as well, so one win would essentially pay for her. There’s a 6f race at Brighton coming up (May 27) and she could go there.” OUTBACK LEGEND (IRE)

12/4 ch c Australia - Althania (Street Cry)

Owner: Bell, Lyon, Hill, James & Partners Sales price: €80,000 (Howson & Houldsworth/Jamie Insole) Half-brother to Listed-placed 10f 3yo winner Maksud (109). Dam a 9.5f 3yo winner (83) who was a half-sister to US 7f/1m Grade 1 winner Gabby’s Golden Gal (119) and US triple 8.5/9f Grade 2 winner Always A Princess (117). “This colt is owned by a new group of people who wanted a middle distance project and he is most certainly that. His half-brother was a talented horse for Hughie Morrison and Thurloe, but sadly lost his life at Haydock. This is a lovely, strong horse with a great attitude who we’ll just keep ticking along during the summer. He doesn’t actually need to run at all this year, and will be a lovely horse one day.” SCOUTS HONOUR (IRE)

10/3 b c Supremacy - Shes Ranger (Bushranger)

Owner: Commercium II Sales price: €36,000 (Howson & Houldsworth/Jamie Insole) Third foal of an Irish 7f 2yo winner (96) who was a half-sister to useful UAE 6-7f winner Garbah (116) out of a maiden (71) daughter of a Listed-placed 1m 3yo winner (105). “This colt has surprised us a bit as he was very backward during the winter but has really sharpened up this past month and is now in full work. He looks like he has plenty of pace but is still quite heavy, so it’s hard to judge what sort of trip he wants to start over. I see him running June.” SMOKER BELLAMY (IRE)

21/5 b c Zelzal - Pagua (Zamindar)

Owner: Upton House Stud & Chris Stedman Sales price: €10,000 (Howson & Houldsworth/Jamie Insole) Half-brother to Listed-placed French dual 1m 2yo winner Paramount (104). Dam an unraced half-sister to French 10f 2yo Group 1 winner/Prix de Diane third Paita (115), Preis der Diana winner Puntilla (108) and the dam of Italian 10f Group 1 winner Potemkin (120). “A nice colt for the money, and he qualifies for the Band D races. The aim is to go for a 7f race at Leicester on June 3. He definitely has ability and should prove good value for 10k.”

Thistle Bird in winning action

SPECIAL DIVIDEND (IRE)

2/2 b c Ardad - Dabble (Mastercraftsman)

Owner: Commercium II Sales price: 58,000gns (Howson & Houldsworth Bloodstock/Jamie Insole) Three-parts brother to useful 7f-1m winner Dividend (101; by Kodiac). Dam an unraced half-sister to Irish 10f Group 1 winner Thistle Bird (118) and Group 1-placed UK/Australian 6.5-10f winner (including twice at Group 3 level) McCreery (115). “A three-parts brother to our useful handicapper Dividend who has done plenty of work already. He just got a sore shin last week and missed a few days as a result, but he’s back working now and continues to show plenty of promise. I’d imagine he will run at the beginning of June over 6f and I am looking forward to seeing him in action.” SPINNING LIZZIE

6/2 ch f Kameko - Cockney Dancer (Cockney Rebel)

Owner: Chris Stedman Sales price: 40,000gns (JP Bloodstock) Half-sister to four winners including Listed-placed dual 5f 2yo winner Lambeth Walk (93). Dam a fairly useful 6-7f winner (93) who was a half-sister to Group 1-placed 6-7f winner Gallagher (116), Listed-placed UK/UAE 7-10f winner Quick Wit (112) and Listed-placed 5-7f winner Roodeye (100; later dam of Sussex Stakes winner Mohaather (129)). “This filly is probably at the top of the list when it comes to our two-year-olds. She has a huge amount of natural ability and speed, but that’s not to say she won’t stay longer trips later on. I have put her in at Ripon on Sunday (May 18) but I’ve also just given her an entry for Kempton next Wednesday (May 21). Her times at home have been very good and, if what we’re seeing here is any guide, I’d hope to see her winning on debut before going for the Albany at Royal Ascot.” STARBORN (IRE)

19/4 ch f Starspangledbanner - Bounce (Bahamian Bounty)

Owner: Urloxhey Racing Sales price: 38,000gns (Howson & Houldsworth BS/Jamie Insole) Half-sister to 2025 10f 3yo winner/Lingfield Derby Trial runner-up Stay True (107p). Dam a Listed-placed 6f 2yo winner (101) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed 7-10f winner Queen of Time (104). “A lovely-looking filly whose half-brother looks like he could go for the Derby after a big run at Lingfield last weekend. She is pretty quick and looks well above average. We might take her away for a gallop next week, and she should be ready to run in two or three weeks’ time.”

Puppet Master (right) edges out Stay True

THAT’S ENOUGH

26/3 ch f Sergei Prokofiev - Sufficient (Showcasing)

Owner: Commercium II and Whitsbury Manor Stud Sales price: 45,000gns (Howson & Houldsworth Bloodstock/Jamie Insole) Half-sister to 2024 6f 2yo winner Santa Savana (88). Dam a fairly useful 7f-1m winner (93) who was closely related to 6f Listed winner Oasis Dancer (110) and the dam of Group 1-placed 5-6f winner Dragon Symbol (120) and a half-sister to 1m Listed winner Smart Enough (114). “This filly has unfortunately suffered a setback and won’t be out until the backend of the year. She is a big, scopey sort with a nice pedigree and can hopefully make up for lost time.” TIME ALONE

4/3 b c Lucky Vega - Song of Time (Kheleyf)

Owner: Forz Europe Ltd Sales price: €65,000 (Lucky Vega) Half-brother to Group 3-placed French/US dual 7f winner Secret Time (98). Dam an Irish 6f 2yo winner (94p) who was a full sister to Group 3/Listed-placed Irish 7f 2yo winner Caprella (104). “A big, strong horse who is going begin over 6/7f in June or July. He shows ability.” UNNAMED

11/4 b c Mehmas - Durance (Champs Elysees)

Owner: Urloxhey Racing Sales price: 75,000gns (Howson & Houldsworth Bloodstock/Jamie Insole) Second foal of an Italian 10f Group 2 winner (115) who was a half-sister to German 6f Group 3 winner Dabbitse (111). “He is working away and goes nicely. I imagine he will be one to start off with over seven furlongs in July. It’s a nice family - the mare was a Group winner and the grandam produced several other black type performers. He’s not your typical speedy, precocious Mehmas and that’s not a bad thing as he has got plenty of scope.” UNNAMED

10/4 b f New Bay - Ennaya (Nayef)

Owner: Urloxhey Racing Sales price: 72,000gns (Howson & Houldsworth Bloodstock/Jamie Insole) Half-sister to Listed-placed French 9.5f 2yo winner Ebony (101) and useful 7f 2yo winner Encipher (102). Dam a French 1m 1f 3yo winner (78) who was a half-sister to triple 1m 3yo Group 1 winner Ervedya (120; later dam of French 1m 3yo Group 2/3 winner Erevann (121)). “This filly looks well above average on what she’s currently showing us at home. She went for a gallop last week and worked really nicely. We will probably start her off in the next few weeks, be it over six or seven furlongs. If she was to win first time we would be looking at something like the Chesham Stakes at Ascot with her.” UNNAMED (IRE)

11/1 ch f New Bay - Hollywood Lights (Lope de Vega)

Owner: Chris Stedman & Ballylinch Stud Sales price: €125,000 (Howson & Houldsworth Bloodstock/Jamie Insole) First foal of an unraced sister to Listed-placed 2024 11f 3yo winner Rouge Sellier (109) and three-parts sister to Cheveley Park Stakes winner Lumiere (115) and Canadian 10f 3yo Grade 1 winner Sheikha Reika (116). “A big, scopey filly with lots of natural ability. She comes from an excellent family and we were probably lucky to get her for the money we did, mainly because she’s the first foal of an unraced mare. It is going to be about next year with her in reality, but I hope to get her out before the autumn.”

Dashing grey Lumiere wins at Newmarket