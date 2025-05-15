Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
+ Log in to read full article
Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide - Ollie Sangster
Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide - Ollie Sangster

Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide: Ollie Sangster

By Dan Briden
Sporting Life Plus
Thu May 15, 2025 · 40 min ago

Dan Briden's series continues as Ollie Sangster takes him through some of his two-year-old team for 2025.

ARTISTA (IRE)
2/3 b f Caravaggio - Allieverneedisyou (Exceed And Excel)
Owner: Nick Bradley Racing 15 & Partner Sales price: €36,000 (Nick Bradley Racing/O Sangster)

Second foal of an unraced daughter of an 8-10f winning (85) half-sister to French 5f 2yo Group 3 winner Dolled Up (109), French 6f 2yo Listed winner Zeiting (105) and the dam of Commonwealth Cup winner Eqtidaar (117) and 7f Group 2 winner/2000 Guineas runner-up Massaat (122).

“She won well at Beverley on Tuesday (May 13). She could go for the Woodcote at Epsom and I am hoping she might be Royal Ascot material. I can get see her getting some black type this season.”

BIRDCALL (IRE)
3/4 b f Night of Thunder - Partridge (Zoffany)
Owner: David Byrne Sales price: €58,000 (Pattern Bloodstock)

Second foal of a maiden (80) half-sister to Listed-placed 7.5f 2yo winner Brassica (100) out of a Listed-placed 5f 2yo winning (90) half-sister to dual 6f Group 1 winner Dream of Dreams (125).

“A nice filly who showed up well in the spring before suffering a small setback. I am hoping to have her ready to go for the middle of the summer, and she shows plenty of speed in her work. I think she has got a chance of being more than okay.”

BUCKLAND BELLE
21/4 b f St Mark’s Basilica - Federation (Motivator)
Owner: P McNally and Partners Sales price: 150,000gns (Ollie Sangster)

Half-sister to useful Irish/Hong Kong 5f-1m winner Turin Starspangled (96). Dam a Grade 3-placed UK/US 8-8.5f winner (108) who was a half-sister to five-time 1m Group 1 winner Attraction (125).

“She goes nicely enough and should prove capable of winning a maiden or novice. I see her starting over 7f around July time.”

DEPORTED
23/2 b c Territories - Pax Britannica (Zoffany)
Owner: Deported Partnership Sales price: 62,000gns (Ollie Sangster)

First foal of a 12-14f 3yo winner (72) who was the daughter of an unraced half-sister to Doncaster Cup winner/St Leger third Honolulu (124).

“This is a nice colt who is showing up well in his work. I can see him starting over 6/7f in June. He is giving us all the right signs at this stage and is one I particularly like.”

Join the Sporting Life Racing Club - for FREE
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefits

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING