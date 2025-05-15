Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide: Ollie Sangster

ARTISTA (IRE)

2/3 b f Caravaggio - Allieverneedisyou (Exceed And Excel)

Owner: Nick Bradley Racing 15 & Partner Sales price: €36,000 (Nick Bradley Racing/O Sangster)

Second foal of an unraced daughter of an 8-10f winning (85) half-sister to French 5f 2yo Group 3 winner Dolled Up (109), French 6f 2yo Listed winner Zeiting (105) and the dam of Commonwealth Cup winner Eqtidaar (117) and 7f Group 2 winner/2000 Guineas runner-up Massaat (122).

“She won well at Beverley on Tuesday (May 13). She could go for the Woodcote at Epsom and I am hoping she might be Royal Ascot material. I can get see her getting some black type this season.”

BIRDCALL (IRE)

3/4 b f Night of Thunder - Partridge (Zoffany)

Owner: David Byrne Sales price: €58,000 (Pattern Bloodstock)

Second foal of a maiden (80) half-sister to Listed-placed 7.5f 2yo winner Brassica (100) out of a Listed-placed 5f 2yo winning (90) half-sister to dual 6f Group 1 winner Dream of Dreams (125).

“A nice filly who showed up well in the spring before suffering a small setback. I am hoping to have her ready to go for the middle of the summer, and she shows plenty of speed in her work. I think she has got a chance of being more than okay.”

BUCKLAND BELLE

21/4 b f St Mark’s Basilica - Federation (Motivator)

Owner: P McNally and Partners Sales price: 150,000gns (Ollie Sangster)

Half-sister to useful Irish/Hong Kong 5f-1m winner Turin Starspangled (96). Dam a Grade 3-placed UK/US 8-8.5f winner (108) who was a half-sister to five-time 1m Group 1 winner Attraction (125).

“She goes nicely enough and should prove capable of winning a maiden or novice. I see her starting over 7f around July time.”

DEPORTED

23/2 b c Territories - Pax Britannica (Zoffany)

Owner: Deported Partnership Sales price: 62,000gns (Ollie Sangster)

First foal of a 12-14f 3yo winner (72) who was the daughter of an unraced half-sister to Doncaster Cup winner/St Leger third Honolulu (124).

“This is a nice colt who is showing up well in his work. I can see him starting over 6/7f in June. He is giving us all the right signs at this stage and is one I particularly like.”