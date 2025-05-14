Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide: Michael Bell

ANY WHICH WAY

9/2 b c Almanzor - Set To Music (Danehill Dancer)

Owner: Andrew L Cohen Sales price: 33,000gns (Nick Bell)

Half-brother to Listed-placed 8.5-10f winner Eightsome Reel (105). Dam an 11/12f Listed winner (109) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed Irish 10f 3yo winner Zarafsha (99).

“We trained his half-brother a few seasons ago who was fourth in a Hampton Court but never got the chance to fulfil his potential. We also trained the mother, so it’s a family we know fairly well. He came into the ring quite late in the day at Book 3 so probably went for less than he should’ve done. We like him, particularly for next year, but I can see him starting off over 7f in July or August.”

BALLYBUNION (IRE)

30/1 ch c Footstepsinthesand - Princess Pearl (Teofilo)

Owner: I Foster, D Fish, W Dale & S Dale Sales price: 68,000gns (Nick Bell)

Half-brother to 5f 2yo Listed winner/Queen Mary Stakes third Maria Branwell (96). Dam an unraced half-sister to Listed-placed 6f 2yo winner Samminder (105) out of a useful 5-6f winner (105).

“Quite a sharp colt who is on the cusp of getting some entries. I see him running over 6f towards the end of May, and he goes well enough to think he’ll be winning sooner rather than later.”

BLUES AND ROYALS (IRE)

2/2 b c Space Blues - Tiritomba (Exceed And Excel)

Owner: D Fish, S Jones & J Barnett Sales price: 120,000gns (Nick Bell)

First foal of a useful 1m 3yo winner (97) who was the daughter of a 12f 3yo winning (82) half-sister to US 1m 1f Grade 1 winner Tuscan Evening (121) and 12/14f 3yo Listed winner Barbican (117).

“A very strong, well-made horse who is a good mover. He’s in full work and wouldn’t be too far away from receiving an entry. I’ve got two by the stallion and they’re certainly a terrific advert for him – they seem to relish their work.”

CABALLO GRANDE

18/3 b c Ardad - Mabinia (Cape Cross)

Owner: I Madueke Sales price: 40,000gns (Nick Bell)

Half-brother to Listed-placed 6-7f winner Just Frank (110) and 2024 6f 2yo winner Sarab Star (86p). Dam an unraced half-sister to 6f Group 2 winner Twilight Blues (118) and Listed-placed 5f 2yo winner Incise (89; later dam of dual 5f Listed winner My Propeller (110)).

“A big, powerful colt who hasn’t galloped yet. He is bred to be pretty fast but given his size, I don’t believe he will prove to be an out-and-out speedball. That said, I imagine he will begin over six furlongs when the time comes. He looks quite a nice horse for the second half of the season.”