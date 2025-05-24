Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide: James Owen

Dan Briden's series continues as James Owen takes him through some of his two-year-old team for 2025.
ALPINE CULTURE
10/3 ch c Showcasing - Yodelling (Medaglia d’Oro)
Owner: The Gredley Family Sales price: n/a
Half-brother to UAE 7f Listed winner Western Writer (107), 2024 French 1m Listed winner Mountain Song (105) and Group 3-placed UK/UAE 7f-1m winner Echo Point (106). Dam a 7f-1m 2yo winner (91) who was a half-sister to UAE 2m Group 3 winner Whispering Gallery (119).
“A strong colt who is doing well. He will be more one for the middle of the season onwards.”
ASCENDING STAR (IRE)
2/4 b c Starman - Dense Star (Starspangledbanner)
Owner: Noel Fehily Racing Syndicate - Starman Sales price: 38,000gns (Hagg Hill Farm)
First foal of an Irish 5.5f 2yo winner (89) who was the daughter of an unraced half-sister to 6f 2yo Listed winner Brevity (108) and Grade 1-placed UK/US 8-10f winner Concise (107).
“A lovely colt by a first-season sire who is doing really well. He does things easily at home and we like him. I see him debuting over 6f within the next month.”
ASPECT ISLAND
15/2 ch c Showcasing - Bird Key (Cadeaux Genereux)
Owner: The Gredley Family Sales price: 90,000gns (Stetchworth and Middle Park Studs)
Full brother to smart sprinter Tasleet (123) and Listed-placed 6f 2yo winner Lady Light (88p). Dam a once-raced maiden half-sister to Champagne Stakes winner Etlaala (122) and the dam of top-class sprinter Battaash (136).
“He is similar to Alpine Culture. Although he’s bred to be quick, he has taken a while to come to hand and will be one for the backend.”
CALLAHAN
7/3 ch f Lope Y Fernandez - Miss Bunter (Bahamian Bounty)
Owner: J Melville and A Mehrad Sales price: 180,000gns (J Melville and A Mehrad/Ryan Tongue Bloodstock)
Half-sister to 6f 2yo Listed winner Alwasmiya (98p) and useful Irish 10.5f-2m winner Persian Bliss (100). Dam a fairly useful 5-6f winner (79) who was a half-sister to 5f Group 3/Listed winner Dutch Masterpiece (116).
“A lovely filly we liked a lot at the breeze ups. We gave her an entry at the Guineas meeting but she wasn’t quite ready. I hope to get her out soon and see if she might be Royal Ascot material, but she’s got plenty of scope and it doesn’t need to happen for her right now. A nice filly.”
CATWALK CHAT
16/4 b f Expert Eye - Modern Look (Zamindar)
Owner: The Gredley Family Sales price: €20,000 (Freddy Tylicki Bloodstock)
Half-sister to US 8.5f Grade 3 winner Grand Jete (118) and useful 8-10f winner Diderot (107). Dam a French 1m 3yo Group 2 winner (111) who was closely related to 6f 3yo Listed winner Arabesque (100; later dam of Gimcrack Stakes winner Showcasing (117)) and a half-sister to Australian triple 8-10f Group 1 winner Foreteller (124).
“A filly bought by Freddy (Tylicki) last autumn for not a lot of money. She has done nothing but grow since arriving. Although she hasn’t galloped yet, she catches the eye in everything she does. I hope she will be running over 7f by the middle of the summer.”
CELTIC CHARIOT (IRE)
6/2 ch c Ghaiyyath - Cavernndchipmunks (Dandy Man)
Owner: The Gredley Family Sales price: 45,000gns (Stetchworth and Middle Park Studs)
Second foal of a Listed-placed French 6.5f 2yo winner (86) who was the daughter of a maiden (61) from the excellent family of Quarter Moon, Thomas Chippendale, Yesterday etc.
“A really nice horse who came to hand nicely in the spring, but he had a growing spell so we had to pause with him. He has galloped already and works like a nice horse. The sire has enjoyed a real purple patch, and I hope to get this colt out over 7f during the middle of the season.”
CHERRY BAKER
1/5 b f Harry Angel - Butsova (Dansili)
Owner: The Gredley Family Sales price: n/a
Fourth foal of a once-raced maiden (35) half-sister to Irish 6f 2yo Group 3 winner Bye Bye Birdie (104) out of an unraced sister to Prix Marcel Boussac winner Sulk (111) and half-sister to Hong Kong Cup winner/Derby runner-up Eagle Mountain (126) and Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf winner Dank (123).
“The dam was highly regarded in her racing days but only ran the once. She has a lovely unraced three-year-old colt here (Bethnal Green) and this is also a nice filly. However, we are going to take our time with her like we did with him, and she’s one to have a run or two at the backend.”
ELITE APPROACH
15/4 gr c Havana Gold - Be My Angel (Dark Angel)
Owner: The Gredley Family Sales price: 130,000gns (Stetchworth and Middle Park Studs)
Half-brother to 5f 2yo winner Pure Angel (90). Dam a 7f 3yo winner (74) who was a half-sister to 5f Listed winner Tarboosh (113), 6f 3yo Listed winner Tippy Toes (108), Group 3-placed 6f-1m winner Carry On Deryck (114) and Group 2/Listed-placed Irish 6-6.5f 2yo winner Monaasib (108).
“A really nice colt who is galloping and may appear over 7f in the next month or so. There is no mad rush with him as he’s a nice horse in the making.”
ELOQUENCIA
12/5 b f Sea The Stars - Chili Dip (Alhaarth)
Owner: The Gredley Family Sales price: 52,000gns (Stetchworth and Middle Park Studs)
Half-sister to Group 3-placed French dual 1m winner Pimento (106). Dam an unraced sister to Lingfield Oaks Trial winner Birdie (99) and 10f 3yo Listed winner Fickle (92; later dam of 1m 1f Group 3 winner Tarfah (108), herself the dam of 2000 Guineas and Derby winner Camelot (128)).
“A sweet filly who isn’t overly big but has a lovely pedigree. She is taking time to come to hand but is getting there all the time. I think she’ll be okay.”
FLYING MACS
29/3 b f Lope Y Fernandez - Born To Day (Born To Sea)
Owner: Imran Butt Sales price: 10,000gns (Dan Astbury/James Owen)
Third foal of an unraced half-sister to Group 3-placed 6f-1m winner Sabbeeh (113), Group 3-placed 6f 2yo winner Dream Day (98) and Listed-placed Irish 10f 3yo winner Bongiorno (100) out of a 7f 3yo Listed winner/1000 Guineas fourth (110).
“This filly was much too green to show what she’s made of on her debut at Wolverhampton last week. She will step forward massively for that run and should win her fair share of races.”
MAGNETUDE
10/5 b c Palace Pier - Bark (Galileo)
Owner: The Gredley Family Sales price: n/a
Three-parts brother to 12f 3yo Listed winner Save A Forest (104) and useful 9.5-10f winner Father of Jazz (110; both by Kingman). Dam an unraced daughter of a Lingfield Oaks Trial winning (102) close relation to top-class middle distance performer Pilsudski (133).
“A quality colt. I do like these Palace Piers. He is a strong horse but still has a fair amount of developing to do. A really nice horse for the backend and even more so next year.”
MILE END ROAD (IRE)
28/3 b c Frankel - Pretty Pollyanna (Oasis Dream)
Owner: The Gredley Family Sales price: n/a
Second foal of a Prix Morny winner/Irish 1000 Guineas runner-up (115) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed 12f 3yo winner Climate Friendly (103; by Frankel) out of an unraced half-sister to US 1m 1f Grade 3 winner Gender Agenda (109).
“We trained his brother who was tiny, but this colt is the complete opposite - he’s a sizeable lad who is still coming together. We’re in absolutely no rush with him, and I’d say he’s one for the autumn at this stage.”
MISS MALONE TO YOU
25/3 b f Ulysses - Miss Brown To You (Fasliyev)
Owner: The Gredley Family Sales price: n/a
Half-sister to a handful of winners including Ascot Gold Cup winner Big Orange (122). Dam a 1m 3yo winner (84) who was closely related to dual 5f 2yo Group 3 winner Almaty (113) and the dam of Hong Kong Vase winner Red Cadeaux (124) and a half-sister to dual 10f Group 1 winner Military Attack (126).
“As the pedigree suggests, she is a backward filly. She has been at the stud for a little while but is due to return soon. It’s obviously fantastic to train a half-sister to Big Orange.”
RUM DIAMOND
19/4 b c Planteur - Diamond Bangle (Galileo)
Owner: The Gredley Family Sales price: n/a
Half-brother to 2024 12f Listed winner Burdett Road (116) and useful 12f-2m winner East India Dock (102). Dam an unraced sister to triple 8/10.5f Group 1 winner Rip Van Winkle (134).
“We will be working our way back from the 2027 Triumph Hurdle with him! I certainly hope, like his two siblings, that he can achieve something on the Flat first. I doubt it’ll be this year, however!”
SENIOR AWARENESS
8/3 ch c New Bay - Blossom Mills (Bahamian Bounty)
Owner: The Gredley Family Sales price: 62,000gns (Stetchworth and Middle Park Studs)
Half-brother to useful 7f-1m winner Air To Air (101). Dam a maiden (57) half-sister to French 10f Group 2 winner Air Pilot (119).
“A lovely colt who is coming along really well. He shows plenty of ability and should debut within the next couple of weeks. He looks quick enough to start over six furlongs.”
SOCIAL EXCLUSION
3/2 b f Lope Y Fernandez - She’s Amazing (Showcasing)
Owner: The Gredley Family Sales price: 45,000gns (Stetchworth and Middle Park Studs)
Second foal of an unraced daughter of an Irish 6f 2yo winning (90) close relation to Grade 2/3-placed US 8-9f winner Convocation (111).
“She won a small-field event at Southwell on debut in really good style, but she followed that with a terrible run at Chester. That can happen around there, and she’s actually gone through a little growing phase since then. I hope to have her back on the track in the next couple of weeks, and I’d like to think she is better than a nursery filly.”
STAGE ARTIST
20/4 b c Palace Pier - Queen of The Stars (Sea The Stars)
Owner: The Gredley Family Sales price: 45,000gns (Stetchworth and Middle Park Studs)
Half-brother to useful dual 7f winner Ahlain (101) and fairly useful Irish 8-10.5f winner Carolina Jetstream (85). Dam a 10f 3yo winner (82p) who was the daughter of a 10f 3yo Listed winner (105).
“Another lovely colt by Palace Pier. He is a big, strong individual who is very much one for the backend, but he’s one with a huge amount of quality about him.”
STARRYFIELD (IRE)
10/5 b c Starspangledbanner - Sutton Veny (Acclamation)
Owner: Yun Hing Yue Sales price: €130,000 (Narvick International/Dennis Loh)
Half-brother to US 1m Grade 2 winner True Valour (115). Dam a useful multiple 6f winner (98) who was the daughter of a maiden half-sister to 2000 Guineas winner Mystiko (124).
“A strong colt who will probably start over seven furlongs towards the end of the summer. It may well be that it comes in the Arqana sales race at Deauville in August if he’s ready by then. A lovely horse, who I hope can be a decent one for a new owner to the yard.”
STAY SHARP
27/3 b f Too Darn Hot - Modeyra (Shamardal)
Owner: The Gredley Family Sales price: n/a
Half-sister to Listed-placed 8-8.5f winner Yonafis (110) and useful 7-10f winner Nearooz (96). Dam a 10f 3yo Listed winner (117p) who was the daughter of Nassau Stakes winner/Oaks runner-up Zahrat Dubai (114).
“We had actually given her an entry back in April, but she had a couple of issues with her shins so we backed off. She shows plenty of speed and should be ready run in the next month. I quite like her.”
SUMMER IN PARIS
17/4 b f Wootton Bassett - Asanta Sana (Galileo)
Owner: The Gredley Family Sales price: 150,000gns (Stetchworth and Middle Park Studs)
Half-sister to dual 10f winner Dubai Harbour (61). Dam a twice-raced maiden (60) sister to Irish 12f 3yo Group 3 winner Pretty Perfect (115) out of an Australian 1m 1f Group 3 winner.
“A quality filly albeit one with a lot of developing to do still. She is taking time to come to hand and probably won’t be out until the middle of the season, but one that looks like she might be smart.”
TAKE A CHILL PILL
27/4 b c Kingman - Red Starlight (Pivotal)
Owner: The Gredley Family Sales price: 65,000gns (Stetchworth and Middle Park Studs)
Second foal of a Listed-placed 7f-1m winner (107) who was the daughter of a once-raced maiden (54p) sister to fairly useful 8-8.5f 3yo winner Dubai Sunshine (92).
“He is just back in from a break at the stud. He has done very well for it, and we will bring him along gradually with an autumn campaign in mind.”
WARNING SYMBOL
2/4 b c Mohaather - Eva Maria (Sea The Stars)
Owner: The Gredley Family Sales price: n/a
Half-brother to 2024 Royal Lodge Stakes winner/Futurity Trophy third Wimbledon Hawkeye (113). Dam a useful 8-10f 3yo winner (100) who was a half-sister to several winners, most notably Mill Reef Stakes winner/Prix Maurice de Gheest runner-up James Garfield (121).
“A lovely colt who is one of our more forward juveniles and working really well, though I’ve struggled to get our two-year-olds on the grass this spring as I am not a lover of the watered gallop. I’ve just given him an entry in a 7f race at Yarmouth next week (May 29), but he’ll get other entries. The hope is he might be a Coventry horse given what he is showing us at present, and hopefully he can be another nice one for the mare after Wimbledon Hawkeye.”
WETSAND (IRE)
22/4 b f Acclamation - Winter Snow (Raven’s Pass)
Owner: Nick Bradley Racing 18 Sales price: 18,000gns (Dan Astbury/James Owen)
Half-sister to 1m 3yo winner Perisher (87). Dam a once-raced maiden (73p) half-sister to 6f Group 1 winner Glen Shiel (119) out of a 8.5f Group 3 winning (109) half-sister to German dual 12f Group 1 winner Gonbarda (117; later dam of Lockinge Stakes and Champion Stakes winner Farhh (131)).
“A lovely filly from the breeze ups who is a quality sort for the money. I think she’s pretty nice, and I am sure she can win a 7f maiden or novice.”
UNNAMED (IRE)
29/3 b c Invincible Spirit - Molly Dolly (Exceed And Excel)
Owner: The Rogues Gallery Sales price: 100,000gns (Private Sale)
Half-brother to three winners including useful multiple 7f winner Il Bandito (96). Dam a useful 7-7.5f 3yo winner (101) who was the daughter of a maiden (77) three-parts sister to Irish 1m 3yo Group 3 winner Swift Gulliver (110).
“A strong, fast colt who has settled in nicely from the breeze ups, albeit hasn’t galloped just yet. I hope it clicks with him quickly and we can start him off soon.”
UNNAMED
2/4 ch c Lope de Vega - Rose of Miracles (Dalakhani)
Owner: The Gredley Family Sales price: 140,000gns (Stetchworth and Middle Park Studs)
Half-brother to useful UK/Spanish 12f-2m winner Amtiyaz (110) and useful 8-12f winner Intinso (105). Dam an unraced half-sister to useful French 7.5-8.5f winner Reux (109).
“A nice colt who is just starting to do some faster work. He goes well, and I suspect he will start over 7f.”
UNNAMED
23/2 b c Sea The Moon - Sated (Manduro)
Owner: The Gredley Family Sales price: 78,000gns (Freddy Tylicki Bloodstock/Stetchworth Park Stud)
Half-brother to fairly useful 10f 3yo winner Postwick (91). Dam a French 1m 2yo winner (89) who was a three-parts sister to Australian 7.5/12.5f Group 3 winner Excess Knowledge (118) out of a 12f 3yo Listed winner (111).
“A breeze up purchase who is by a sire Tim (Gredley) is a big fan of. He is very much one for the future, and will hopefully appear once at the backend and give us something to dream about throughout the winter. He should make up into a cracking three-year-old.”
UNNAMED (IRE)
20/3 b c New Bay - Stage Call (Camelot)
Owner: The Gredley Family Sales price: 120,000gns (Freddy Tylicki Bloodstock/Stetchworth Park Stud)
Second foal of a twice-raced maiden sister to Group 1-placed Irish/Hong Kong 9-10f winner Five G Patch (118) and a half-sister to Group 3/Listed-placed UK/Australian 7-8.5f winner Take It Intern (108) and Group 3/Listed-placed Irish 1m 3yo winner Festival Princess (103).
“A lovely horse who settled into our system well after coming back from the breeze ups. He has just gone back to the stud as he needs plenty of time. One for the backend but hopefully he can develop into a really nice horse one day.”
