Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide: George Scott

ALVIN (IRE)

2/3 b c Kodi Bear - Boston Beauties (Zoffany)

Owner: Valmont & M Blencowe Sales price: €80,000 (A C Elliott, Agent/J S Bloodstock)

Second foal of a US 5f 2yo winner (78) who was a half-sister to Phoenix Stakes winner/2000 Guineas third Lucky Vega (121) and fairly useful 5-5.5f winner Lady Clair (90).

“Slightly fluffed his lines on his debut at Newmarket, going right from the stalls and then racing keenly, but it was a pleasing enough start all things considered. He is a very athletic horse with a lot of speed, though he should stay a sixth furlong in time. One that we like.”

ARMED ESCORT (IRE)

23/2 b c Night of Thunder - American Apples (American Post)

Owner: Victorious Racing Sales price: €500,000 (JS Bloodstock/G Scott Racing)

First foal of a Group 3/Listed-placed French 11f 3yo winner (100) who was the daughter of an unraced half-sister to US 1m 1f Listed winner Sharp Apple (later dam of Lancashire Oaks winner Pomology (121)).

“A strong, well-proportioned horse who is still quite immature and will take a bit of time. However, he shows enough to think he will be a lovely 7f+ horse during the second half of the year.”

BEHIKE (IRE)

17/3 b c Night of Thunder - Sagrada Familia (Golden Horn)

Owner: Al Shaqab Racing & Amo Racing Sales price: 500,000gns (Al Shaqab/Amo Racing)

Second foal of an Irish 1m 1f 3yo winner (98) who was a half-sister to French 10f 3yo Group 3 winner Be My Gal (110) out of a Listed-placed maiden (98).

“A tall, scopey colt but very athletic with it. Although he hasn’t started faster work yet, he possesses a lot of natural ability. One to look forward to later on.”

COMMANDER’S INTENT (FR)

7/2 b c Victor Ludorum - Lilienbloom (Mastercraftsman)

Owner: Victorious Racing Sales price: €420,000 (Oliver St Lawrence Bloodstock)

Second foal of a twice-raced maiden half-sister to French 1m 2yo Listed winner Lilac Fairy (91).

“He missed the start and got blocked more than once in the run before finishing well on his debut at Newbury last Friday. He is a horse we like and you’ll see him over 7f next time.”