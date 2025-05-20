Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
+ Log in to read full article
Delete

Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide: George Scott

By Dan Briden
Sporting Life Plus
Wed May 21, 2025 · 2h ago

Dan Briden's series continues as George Scott takes him through some of his two-year-old team for 2025.

ALVIN (IRE)
2/3 b c Kodi Bear - Boston Beauties (Zoffany)
Owner: Valmont & M Blencowe Sales price: €80,000 (A C Elliott, Agent/J S Bloodstock)

Second foal of a US 5f 2yo winner (78) who was a half-sister to Phoenix Stakes winner/2000 Guineas third Lucky Vega (121) and fairly useful 5-5.5f winner Lady Clair (90).

“Slightly fluffed his lines on his debut at Newmarket, going right from the stalls and then racing keenly, but it was a pleasing enough start all things considered. He is a very athletic horse with a lot of speed, though he should stay a sixth furlong in time. One that we like.”

ARMED ESCORT (IRE)
23/2 b c Night of Thunder - American Apples (American Post)
Owner: Victorious Racing Sales price: €500,000 (JS Bloodstock/G Scott Racing)

First foal of a Group 3/Listed-placed French 11f 3yo winner (100) who was the daughter of an unraced half-sister to US 1m 1f Listed winner Sharp Apple (later dam of Lancashire Oaks winner Pomology (121)).

“A strong, well-proportioned horse who is still quite immature and will take a bit of time. However, he shows enough to think he will be a lovely 7f+ horse during the second half of the year.”

BEHIKE (IRE)
17/3 b c Night of Thunder - Sagrada Familia (Golden Horn)
Owner: Al Shaqab Racing & Amo Racing Sales price: 500,000gns (Al Shaqab/Amo Racing)

Second foal of an Irish 1m 1f 3yo winner (98) who was a half-sister to French 10f 3yo Group 3 winner Be My Gal (110) out of a Listed-placed maiden (98).

“A tall, scopey colt but very athletic with it. Although he hasn’t started faster work yet, he possesses a lot of natural ability. One to look forward to later on.”

COMMANDER’S INTENT (FR)
7/2 b c Victor Ludorum - Lilienbloom (Mastercraftsman)
Owner: Victorious Racing Sales price: €420,000 (Oliver St Lawrence Bloodstock)

Second foal of a twice-raced maiden half-sister to French 1m 2yo Listed winner Lilac Fairy (91).

“He missed the start and got blocked more than once in the run before finishing well on his debut at Newbury last Friday. He is a horse we like and you’ll see him over 7f next time.”

Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefits

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING