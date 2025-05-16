Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide: Charlie Fellowes

BACOBACO

26/4 gr c Pinatubo - Lady Bergamot (Mastercraftsman)

Owner: Andrew & Julia Turner Sales price: 30,000gns (Vendor)

Third foal of a fairly useful 10-14f winner (95) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed French 8-9.5f winner Persiste Et Signe (102) and useful 8.5f-2m winner Lord George (109).

“A big, good-looking horse whose half-brother Ivatt will hopefully develop into a really nice staying type this season. This guy had a little niggle a few weeks back and so isn’t one you’ll see on a racecourse until towards the end of the year.”

BEAR WITNESS (IRE)

22/3 b f Kodi Bear - Spring Leaf (Footstepsinthesand)

Owner: Charrington, Dean, Dennis & Partner Sales price: €27,000 (C Fellowes/W Douglass)

Half-sister to 2024 7f 2yo winner Fouette (71). Dam a French 9.5f 3yo Listed winner (107) who was the daughter of a French 1m 1f 3yo winning half-sister to Derby Italiano winner/Irish Derby runner-up Gentlewave (120).

“A powerful, attractive filly who is quite heavy and as a result her lower limbs are still quite immature in trying to catch up with the rest of her. She is one that we will take our time with as she’s not ready to do much more at the moment. I’d say she will be one to get out a couple of times at the backend with an eye towards her three-year-old career.”

HE’S PERFECT (IRE)

3/3 br c Sioux Nation - Dacio (Harlan’s Holiday)

Owner: Basher Watts Racing 4 Sales price: €65,000 (Will Douglass Bloodstock)

Closely related to useful UK/Hong Kong 5-6f winner Keep You Warm (95; by No Nay Never). Dam a maiden (73) half-sister to Group 3/Listed-placed dual 5f 2yo winner Absolute Music (98).

“A very recent addition to the yard. We purchased him privately from the Arqana Breeze Up sales last week. He was our pick of the sale within our budgetary range and managed to get him for what we think is a fair price. I would see him as one we could be running reasonably soon, but everything we do with him will be with half an eye towards his three-year-old campaign.”

HENRYTHENATE

6/2 b c Mayson - Mayfair Pompette (Toronado)

Owner: J Soiza Sales price: n/a

First foal of a 10f winner (85) who was a three-parts sister to useful dual 12f 3yo winner Wrangler (97p) out of a maiden (70) half-sister to King Edward VII Stakes winner Plea Bargain (113) and 10f Group 3 winner Lay Time (113).

“He debuted at the Craven meeting at Newmarket, where he had everything off the bridle going into the Dip and then fell in a hole. I think that was a combination of factors, namely the ground being too quick and possibly not handling the Dip as a result. He has got bags of speed and is ready to run again, but he needs cut in the ground being by Mayson.”