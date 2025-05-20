Menu icon
Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide: Karl Burke

By Dan Briden
Sporting Life Plus
Tue May 20, 2025 · 2h ago

Dan Briden's series continues as Karl Burke takes him through some of his two-year-old team for 2025.

ALI SHUFFLE
21/2 b f A’Ali - Always Dreaming (Oasis Dream)
Owner: Nick Bradley Racing 5 & E Burke Sales price: 32,000gns (Karl, Kelly, Lucy Burke)

First foal of a maiden (77) half-sister to 1m 1f 3yo Group 3 winner Feliciana de Vega (116) and 8-10f winner/Irish Derby fourth Matsuri (115p) out of an Irish 8/9.5f Listed winner (115).

“We’re obviously delighted with what she has achieved so far. She is in the Hilary Needler at Beverley on Saturday (May 24), but that’s not set in stone. It is possible we might wait for some six furlong races, which could bring something like the Empress Stakes at Newmarket (June 26) into play.”

