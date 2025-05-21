Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide: Jack Jones

AFTON DOWN

17/3 b g Time Test - Spinacre (Verglas)

Owner: Antram, Pemberton & Lancaster Sales price: £13,000 (Jack Jones Racing)

Half-brother to French 1m 3yo winner Saccharose (84). Dam an Irish 1m 2yo Listed winner (102) who was a half-sister to 7f Group 3 winner San Sicharia (108) and Listed winners Same World (9/10f; 113) and Spin Cycle (5f, twice; 119).

“We only gelded him because he was becoming a bit heavy - it has done him the power of good. He isn’t a big, backward one by the sire and has actually turned a corner these past few weeks. That said we won’t be rushing him - if he runs in the autumn that’ll be great but only if he tells us he’s ready for that. I think he’ll be a nice horse in time.”

ALIKALU

21/2 b f Ulysses - Flying North (Raven’s Pass)

Owner: Westlain Ltd Sales price: 2,000gns (Westlain Racehorse Breeding)

Second foal of a useful 8-10f winner (99) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed 7f 2yo winner Heading North (99) out of a 1m 2yo winning (94) half-sister to 1m 3yo Listed winner Heavenly Whisper (105) and the dam of Goodwood Cup winner Illustrious Blue (117).

“She was left out in the paddock until April and was only broken late as a result. She will be trained through until June and then be given another holiday. We will get her back in the autumn and see from there if she runs before the end of the year.”

DECEM STARR (IRE)

23/3 b c Showcasing - Purple Sage (Danehill Dancer)

Owner: Up the Racing Team 4 Sales price: 80,000gns (Jack Jones Racing)

Half-brother to useful Irish 1m 2yo winner Kolachi (97) and fairly useful 10-12.5f winner The Thunderer (91). Dam a 7f 2yo winner (106) who was a half-sister to 1m Listed winner Annabelle’s Charm (107; later dam of Middle Park Stakes winner Charming Thought (116)).

“A nicely-bred horse related to a couple of nice horses including one for Joseph O’Brien. He was immature through the winter but has grown a lot recently and is training well. We are going to treat him like a proper horse and give him all the time he needs. He will tell us when he’s ready to be stepped up in his work, but I hope he can be a nice horse in time.”

FEELIN’ FREE

3/2 b f Nathaniel - Francisca (Mizzen Mast)

Owner: Gary Nutting Sales price: 1,000gns (Vendor)

Half-sister to 12f 3yo winner Sea Battle (70). Dam an unraced half-sister to US 8.5f 3yo Grade 2 winner Willcox Inn (116).

“She is in the same boat as Alikalu. Having been in a paddock until April and broken in soon after, she will also be turned back out in June and come back into training in the autumn. She is a big girl and we will judge upon her return whether she will run this year or require some more time.”

LOUNANDEZ

9/3 gr f Lope Y Fernandez - Louya (Verglas)

Owner: Stuart Goodwin & Christopher Vasey Sales price: 4,000gns (Jack Jones Racing)

Half-sister to French dual 10.5f 3yo winner Biella (84). Dam a French 7.5f 3yo winner (86) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed French/US 6-7f winner Funmaker (95).

“A nice enough type, but she’s still physically immature and will need some time. The sire has made a good start and hopefully this filly can add to his tally once it all comes together for her.”

PAROLED

6/3 ch c Without Parole - Jadwiga (Pivotal)

Owner: Myddelton, Gunther & Carter Sales price: £15,000 (Dan Astbury/Jack Jones Racing)

Half-brother to four winners including fairly useful 5-7f winner Silks Pass (80). Dam an unraced daughter of a 7f 2yo Listed winner/May Hill Stakes runner-up (109).

“A nice-bodied horse who is straightforward and very much a two-year-old type. He is training well and his big target will be the Goffs sales race at York. He should be running over 7f by July.”

ROGUE DEFENCE

15/5 gr c Dark Angel - Rehn’s Nest (Authorized)

Owner: The Rogues Gallery Sales price: 30,000gns (Rogues Gallery Racing/Jack Jones Racing)

Half-brother to UAE 6f Group 3 winner Meraas (116) and 2024 6f 3yo winner Winning Point (80). Dam an Irish 1m 3yo Group 3 winner/Irish 1000 Guineas runner-up (111).

“This colt was purchased at the December yearling sales. He is a lovely big horse out of a mare that was second in an Irish 1000 Guineas and who has produced a Group 3 winner. Although one who is just cantering away and will be given plenty of time, he does look quite a classy sort.”

ROGUE DESIRE (FR)

20/1 b f Lucky Vega - Gaita (Teofilo)

Owner: The Rogues Gallery Sales price: €36,000 (Adam Potts/Henry Lascelles/Rogues Gallery Racing)

Half-sister to useful French 7-7.5f winner Red Smile (87). Dam a French 12f winner (79) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed French 6.5f 2yo winner Hyper Hyper (94).

“A good-bodied filly who was purchased in France as a foal and therefore qualifies for the Arqana fillies sales race in August. We will look to get a run or two into her before then. She looks a two-year-old type and I am looking forward to getting her started.”