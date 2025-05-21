Menu icon
Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide: Harry Herbert, Highclere Thoroughbred

By Dan Briden
Sporting Life Plus
Thu May 22, 2025 · 5h ago

Dan Briden's series continues as Harry Herbert takes him through some of the Highclere two-year-old team for 2025.

ANCESTOR
7/2 b c Sea The Stars - Tidal Stream (Redoute’s Choice)
Trainer: William Haggas Owner: Highclere Thoroughbred Racing - Oak Sales price: 200,000gns (Highclere Agency)

Third foal of an unraced half-sister to Solario Stakes winner Reach For The Moon (113), Australian 12f Listed winner Chalk Stream (113; both by Sea The Stars) and Group 1-placed 8.5-10f winner Invictus Prince (111).

“The most beautiful son of Sea The Stars. A backend two-year-old who will be one to follow well into his three-year-old season. From a wonderful family of the late Her Majesty The Queen’s, he could be absolutely anything!”

ANGEL GABRIEL (IRE)
28/4 b c Mehmas - Nahoodh (Clodovil)
Trainer: Ralph Beckett Owner: Highclere Thoroughbred Racing - Cedar Sales price: 140,000gns (Highclere Agency)

Half-brother to 2024 Japanese 7f 3yo Grade 2 winner Etes Vous Prets (110) and UAE 1m Listed winner Hawkesbury (113). Dam a Falmouth Stakes winner (119).

“A very nice son of Mehmas who looked very precocious initially, but he grew quite a bit so fell behind schedule. He should be ready to start over 6f at the beginning of June.”

AWAKEN (IRE)
8/3 b f Mehmas - Circulation (Oasis Dream)
Trainer: George Boughey Owner: Highclere Thoroughbred Racing - Maple Sales price: 160,000gns (Highclere Agency)

Third foal of a 10f 3yo winner (78) who was a half-sister to four-time 10/10.5f Group 1 winner Twice Over (128) out of a Lingfield Oaks Trial winner (102) and the dam of Group 1 winners Passage of Time (10f; 115) and Timepiece (1m; 117).

“This could be our next star with George, following on from Believing, Cachet and Soprano. She recorded a highly impressive debut at Yarmouth, finishing second to a well-regarded filly and pulling well clear with her. She heads straight to the Albany at Royal Ascot. Exciting!”

