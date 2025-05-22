Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide: Ed Bethell

Dan Briden's series continues as Ed Bethell takes him through some of his two-year-old team for 2025.
ACCORDING TO MARK (IRE)
24/4 b c St Mark’s Basilica - Maimara (Makfi)
Owner: Peter Jeffers Sales price: 85,000gns (Blandford Bloodstock/Bethell Racing)
Half-brother to useful 8-9.5f winner Painters Palette (102). Dam a French dual 1m Group 3 winner (114) who was a half-sister to Italian 1m 2yo Group 3 winner Ombrage (103) and Italian 1m 2yo Listed winner Cisneros (108).
“A lovely, big horse. He is essentially going to be one for next year, so we will look to get him out once or twice towards the backend of the season.”
BE PATIENT
21/2 b c St Mark’s Basilica - Dream To Reality (Australia)
Owner: Clarendon Thoroughbred Racing Sales price: 75,000gns (Vendor)
Second foal of an unraced daughter of a fairly useful dual 11.5f winning (84) close relation to French triple 6f-1m Group 1 winner Whipper (126) and Poule d’Essai des Pouliches and Prix de Diane winner Divine Proportions (125).
“Similar comments apply. He hasn’t done much beyond the basic groundwork, and will again be one to run once or twice at the backend. Both should make lovely three-year-olds.”
BEE FARMER
16/3 b c Mohaather - Rayaheen (Nayef)
Owner: Woodhurst, Withernsea & S Ryan Sales price: €90,000 (Blandford Bloodstock/Bethell Racing)
Half-brother to 7f 2yo Group 3 winner Tajaanus (101), Group 3/Listed-placed UK/UAE 5-7.5f winner Motafaawit (115) and Listed-placed UK/UAE 5-6f winner Al Shibli (106). Dam a 6f 2yo winner (84) who was the daughter of Cheveley Park Stakes/1000 Guineas winner Natagora (116).
“A recent addition from the Arqana Breeze Up sales. He only came into the yard last week, but I think we might have some value for money with him - he’s a big, strong horse with a cracking Shadwell pedigree. I hope to have him out by the middle of the summer but as I say, I’ve not had a chance to put him through his paces yet. He does have a massive stride length, so it could be that he needs seven furlongs to start with.”
BLAZING
13/1 b c Mayson - Adornment (Kodiac)
Owner: Future Champions Racing Sales price: £10,000 (Blandford Bloodstock/Bethell Racing)
Third foal of an unraced half-sister to 6f 2yo Group 2 winner Saayerr (109) and Group 2/3-placed multiple 5f winner Ornate (113).
“He ran okay on debut the other day at Redcar. I think he could do with a bit more juice in the ground going forward. He’s a quick little horse, and I hope he can get his head in front in one of those restricted events before long.”
BRADBURY (IRE)
23/3 b c Ghaiyyath - Glimmer of Peace (Intikhab)
Owner: Clarendon Thoroughbred Racing Sales price: €42,000 (Amanda Skiffington/Bethell Racing)
Half-brother to Italian multiple 7.5-9.5f winner Wizard of Love. Dam a maiden (73) sister to 5f 3yo Group 3 winner Hoh Mike (118) and Listed-placed Irish 6-7.5f winner Intapeace (102) and half-sister to Listed-placed 5-6f winner Hogmaneigh (110) and Listed-placed 6-7f winner Tamayuz Star (105).
“A smashing horse who is in a similar mould to According To Mark and Be Patient. That said, there is some speed in his pedigree so he might come to hand a touch sooner. I like him a lot for the future.”
CAIM
6/3 b f Oasis Dream - Prado (Iffraaj)
Owner: Mrs Julie Martin & David R Martin Sales price: n/a
First foal of a Group 3-placed 7f 2yo winner (92) who was the daughter of a Group 3-placed Irish 6f 2yo winning (91) half-sister to Irish Group 3 winners Craftsman (7f; 107) and Paris Peacock (9.5f; 105).
“A sizeable filly who did everything we asked of her in the spring, but we opted to give her a bit of time as she was never going to be overly early. I imagine she will be racing by the middle of the summer, and she certainly shows us a fair level of ability at home.”
HAADERR
13/3 br c Mohaather - Panmolle (Lawman)
Owner: Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum Sales price: 175,000gns (Federico Barberini)
Half-brother to useful 2025 7f 3yo winner La Botte (98p). Dam an 8.5f 3yo winner (85) who was the daughter of a 7f 3yo winning (94) sister to 10f 3yo Group 3 winner Remote (117) and half-sister to top-class miler Kingman (134).
“A lovely, big colt who is still rather immature. He has shown up nicely in his work, however, and should be racing around midsummer if continuing to go the right way. A horse I’ve got a lot of time for, actually.”
IT’S DEBATABLE (IRE)
15/1 b c Sottsass - Shelter Island (Le Havre)
Owner: Clarendon Thoroughbred Racing Sales price: 40,000gns (Blandford Bloodstock/Ed Bethell)
Second foal of a US 8.5f 3yo winner (88) who was a half-sister to French 10f 3yo Group 3 winner Vue Fantastique (108) and French 1m 2yo Listed winner Calling Out (110).
“A lovely colt with a cracking attitude. He has just started to grow so we’re being a bit careful with him at present, but I look forward to getting him started.”
MARHAYB
17/2 b f Dark Angel - Firelight (Oasis Dream)
Owner: Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum Sales price: 160,000gns (Federico Barberini)
Half-sister to 2024 7f 3yo winner Marianglas (76). Dam a fairly useful dual 6f 2yo winner (91) who was the daughter of a 12f Listed winning (110) sister to French 12.5f 3yo Listed winner Oh Beautiful (100) and close relation to 2m 3yo Listed winner Face The Facts (115).
“A beautiful filly who has a strong backend on her - certainly your typical sprinting type from a physical perspective. I imagine she will be out towards the end of the summer.”
PATWEEJ (IRE)
19/2 b c Gleneagles - Lady Bond (Fastnet Rock)
Owner: Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum Sales price: 230,000gns (Federico Barberini)
First foal of a maiden (40) half-sister to Group 3-placed 8-9f winner Bell Rock (114) out of a fairly useful 8-10f winning (87) half-sister to 1000 Guineas winner Speciosa (115).
“A nice horse who has done everything I’ve asked of him thus far. He shows some promise, and should be racing around late June/July time.”
PORTH EILIAN
23/2 b f Palace Pier - Initially (Dansili)
Owner: Julie & David Martin, Dan Hall & Partner Sales price: €72,000 (Blandford Bloodstock/Bethell Racing)
Half-sister to 2024 1m Listed winner Point Lynas (116). Dam a maiden (76) sister to US 1m Grade 2 winner Aviate (114), French 7f 2yo Group 3 winner Early March (116) and useful dual 7f 2yo winner Wingwalker (100).
“A half-sister to a good horse in Point Lynas. She had a little setback earlier in the year so we’re just building her up back up now. I hope she can be a nice filly in time.”
PULL THE RUG (IRE)
18/3 b f Mehmas - Bungee Jump (Canford Cliffs)
Owner: Paul and Clare Rooney Sales price: £65,000 (Kevin Ross Bloodstock)
Second foal of a Listed-placed prolific 6-7f winner (101) who was the daughter of a 6f 2yo winning (87) sister to Flying Childers Stakes winner Land of Dreams (115; later dam of five-time 6/7f Group 1 winner Dream Ahead (133)).
“A filly with a wonderful attitude who goes along very nicely in her work. I see her racing by the middle of the summer, and she is one I particularly like at this stage.”
RETURN OF THE GODS (IRE)
3/4 b c Tasleet - Dutch Monument (Dutch Art)
Owner: Ms Fiona Carmichael Sales price: £350,000 (Amanda Skiffington)
Half-brother to 2024 Gimcrack Stakes winner Cool Hoof Luke (108). Dam a once-raced maiden sister to Italian 5f Group 3 winner Lohit (112) and half-sister to Italian 1m 3yo Group 3 winner Lokaloka (107).
“Obviously he’s got a big price tag to live up to, with his half-brother having won the Gimcrack last summer. He goes well and should debut in the next month or so. I am hoping he is nice.”
ROGUE ATTRACTION (IRE)
16/3 b f Invincible Spirit - Moon Shimmer (Shamardal)
Owner: The Rogues Gallery Sales price: £40,000 (H Lascelles/Rogues Gallery Racing)
First foal of a French 13f 3yo winner (60) who was a half-sister to 2025 UAE 9.5f Group 1 winner Walk of Stars (119) out of a useful 7-12f winning (100) half-sister to UAE 2m Group 3 winner Whispering Gallery (119).
“A sizeable filly who is growing all the time, but she’s a lovely individual with the most wonderful temperament. She is showing us all the right signs at present, and I hope to have her running in the next four to six weeks. Although seven furlongs will suit before long, she might get away with 6f to begin with. A nice filly.”
SEE THAT SPARK
20/3 b c Havana Gold - Spark Fury (Kodiac)
Owner: Richard Christison Sales price: 35,000gns (Blandford Bloodstock/Bethell Racing)
Second foal of a maiden (63) half-sister to 6f 2yo Group 2 winner Anjaal (114), fairly useful 5-5.5f winner Awesome (91) and fairly useful 10-12f winner Pintrada (88).
“A straightforward colt from a family we know a little bit about, with dad having trained the dam’s half-brother Pintrada. I certainly hope this colt is a bit quicker than he was! He should be running before July.”
TAKE A TIP (IRE)
23/1 b c Ardad - Queen of Time (Harbour Watch)
Owner: Peter Jeffers Sales price: €80,000 (Blandford Bloodstock/Bethell Racing)
Second foal of a Listed-placed 7-10f winner (104) who was a half-sister Listed-placed 6f 2yo winner Bounce (101).
“A colt with loads of size and substance who is very mature for his age. We might run him in that nice 6f maiden at York’s charity meeting the Saturday before Royal Ascot (June 14). You find that it sometimes isn’t as strong a race as it ought to be due to everything having been out in order to get to Ascot. On what he’s doing at home, I’d like to think he could be contesting some of the better races around during the second part of the season. A really nice horse.”
WELBURY
11/1 gr c Ardad - Loch Ma Naire (Galileo)
Owner: J Carrick & Clarendon Thoroughbred Racing Sales price: 25,000gns (Bethell Racing/Blandford Bloodstock)
Half-brother to useful French dual 1m 3yo winner Scottish Anthem (98) and fairly useful dual 7f winner Ziggle Pops (90). Dam a 10f 3yo winner (88) who was a half-sister to Fillies’ Mile and Falmouth Stakes winner/1000 Guineas third Simply Perfect (116).
“A colt with plenty about him physically. He will be a nice horse for the owners this season, and I see him starting off over 6f in June. It won’t be long before he moves up to seven furlongs, but he’s a lovely horse who I like a lot.”
UNNAMED (IRE)
2/4 b c Calyx - Caribbean Princess (Henrythenavigator)
Owner: The Yorbus Syndicate Sales price: £50,000 (Blandford Bloodstock/Bethell Racing)
Half-brother to fairly useful 7-13f winner Hashtagmetoo (80). Dam an US 1m 3yo winner who was a half-sister to Canadian 1m 1f Grade 2 winner J’Ray (113) and Listed-placed 10-11f winner Dadeland (91).
“A breeze up purchase who we gave a couple of weeks off after the sales. He is working now and though I couldn’t tell you a huge amount just yet, he has a good action on him and ought to prove good value for money in what was a hot market.”
