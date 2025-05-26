Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide: Charlie Clover & Jack Morland

Charlie Clover and Jack Morland take Dan Briden through their two-year-old teams for the season ahead.

CHARLIE CLOVER A’ALI G

16/2 b g A’Ali - Cousins Joy (Markaz)

Owner: Odds On Syndicate Sales price: 8,000gns (Yvette Jelfs/Jack Morland Racing) First foal of a maiden (45) daughter of a 7f 2yo winning (87) half-sister to Hong Kong dual 1m Group 1 winner Xtension (124), Listed-placed French dual 6f 3yo winner A Huge Dream (104) and the dams of dual 6f Group 1 winner Harry Angel (131) and Middle Park Stakes winner Supremacy (117). “He reared in the stalls and got rid of the rider on debut at Brighton. We addressed that at home subsequently, but he then did something similar at Thirsk next time out though did make some pleasing late headway. He has had some more stalls work done in the hope that it doesn’t become a persistent problem moving forward. The plan is to go to Bath on June 6 for a valuable Band C/D race, where I sincerely hope he will put his best foot forward providing the stalls work has done its job. He most certainly has enough ability to win a race.” BLOOMING LEGEND (IRE)

2/3 b f Coulsty - Boom And Bloom (Lawman)

Owner: Odds On Syndicate Sales price: €3,500 (Charlie Clover) Half-sister to Italian dual 7f 2yo winner Infinity Dreamer (79) and French 5.5f 2yo winner Awl Rite Bloom (79). Dam a 5f 2yo winner (82) who was closely related to Listed-placed Italian 7.5f 2yo winner Endspiel (79). “This filly is worth a lot more than I ended up paying for her at the sales. She will likely make her debut in a 6f Band C/D maiden at Chelmsford on Sunday (June 1). I am going to attempt to claim off her, though she’s already going to carry quite a low weight given her sales price and the fact she gets a sex allowance. I wouldn’t think she’ll be winning first time out, but I certainly hope she can run a respectable race as she’s worked to a reasonable standard at home with older horses. She is the type who will improve with racing and right through to next year.” ECLIPSER (IRE)

23/4 b f Arizona - Amthaal (Exceed And Excel)

Owner: Moores Racing & Odds On Syndicate Sales price: €11,000 (Charles Clover Racing) Half-sister to 2024 6f Listed winner Pandora’s Gift (108). Dam a fairly useful Irish 5f winner (89) who was a half-sister to useful 6f-1m winner Raatea (101) out of a Group 3/Listed-placed 6f 2yo winner (101). “This filly made a very promising debut when running on well to finish fourth at Windsor last week, which earned her a Timeform rating of 61p. She will go to Chelmsford on June 5 for a Band D race, and I would like to think she can be very competitive there.”

FLOWERHEAD (IRE)

19/2 b f Starman - Tuileries Garden (Champs Elysees)

Owner: Amo Racing Limited Sales price: 35,000gns (Amo Racing) Half-sister to 2024 6f 2yo winner East Tyrone (69). Dam a twice-raced maiden (48) half-sister to 6f 2yo Listed winner Vital Statistics (102; later dam of French 7f 2yo Group 3 winner/Poule d’Essai des Pouliches third East (108)) out of a 5f Listed winner (103). “A nice horse who bumped into a more experienced rival first time out at Wolverhampton. She will go to Chepstow on June 7 for a Band C/D restricted fillies’ maiden and I would like to think she can be very competitive. She is one that should give us plenty of sport throughout the season.” NO SPRITZ NO PARTY

19/3 b f Sergei Prokofiev - Azma (Bernadini)

Owner: Mrs Sarah Planas Sales price: £11,000 (Not Sold) Half-sister to German 6-6.5f winner Al Hitmi. Dam a fairly useful triple 1m winner (84) who was a half-sister to US 12f Grade 3 winner Ms Peintour (104). “This filly was fired into an extremely warm race at Kempton on debut and wasn’t disgraced in sixth. She could probably have done with qualifying for the lower bands in the restricted races, and it could be that nurseries will be more her bag later on. She will give her owners plenty of fun in that sphere.” JACK MORLAND B A BARACUS (IRE)

7/4 b g Barraquero - Rocco Rumbled (Shirocco)

Owner: G P M Morland & J G S Woodman Sales price: n/a Fifth foal of an unraced half-sister to useful 6-7f winner Bacchus (115). “A homebred owned by my father and godfather. He is from the family of the Wokingham winner Bacchus. This is a leggy individual who is going to take time, and will probably be seen on the track towards the end of the year.” GULLANE GIRL (IRE)

25/3 b f Oasis Dream - Fielday (Fast Company)

Owner: Nick Bradley Racing 16 and Mr L Leverett Sales price: £12,000 (Nick Bradley Racing/Jack Morland) First foal of an unraced half-sister to French 12f Listed winner Tilly’s Chilli (105) out of a useful French 11-14f 3yo winning (95) three-parts sister to Irish 7-10f winner/Irish Oaks third Sister Bella (107). “This filly was purchased from the Goffs Uk Breeze Up sale at Doncaster. She looks pretty quick and will start over 6f in late June or July. I think she’ll appreciate some give in the ground.” MISS YECHANCE (IRE)

7/2 ch f Cotai Glory - Rosie Bassett (Wootton Bassett)

Owner: D Lovatt & C Bacon Sales price: £48,000 (Not Sold) First foal of an Irish 5f 2yo winner (86) who was a half-sister to 2024 US 1m 1f stakes winner Fuente Ovejuna (104) out of an unraced half-sister to Prix Saint-Alary winner Jemayel (115), US 10f Grade 1 winner Mast Track (121) and French 7f 3yo Listed winner Redbrook (112). “This filly was unsold at the Goffs UK Breeze Up sale, but it’s our good fortune that she was as she is a very nice horse. She goes along well in her work and looks all speed at this stage. The dream would be for her to win at Redcar today (May 26) and make it to Royal Ascot, probably for the Windsor Castle.”

ROGUE SPEED (IRE)

26/3 br g Mohaather - Spurofthemoment (Brazen Beau)

Owner: Rogues Gallery Racing Sales price: 9,000gns (Rogues Gallery Racing) First foal of a fairly useful 5-6f winner (80) who was a half-sister to Group 2-placed multiple 5-6f winner A Momentofmadness (108). “He was disappointing on debut at Brighton at the end of April, though it looked like he didn’t handle the track. We’ve gelded him and given him plenty of time since. He looks the type that will be suited by going up to six furlongs, and we will be looking at the Band D races with him from the end of June.” SAUCY JANE

30/3 b f Lope Y Fernandez - Sea Horn (Fastnet Rock)

Owner: Nick Bradley Racing 16 and JMR Partners Sales price: £15,000 (Nick Bradley/Jack Morland Racing) Half-sister to fairly useful dual 8.5f winner Seasett (93). Dam an unraced daughter of an unraced sister to Grand Prix de Paris winner Imperial Monarch (122) and Irish 8.5f 2yo winner/Derby runner-up The Great Gatsby (120) and close relation to dual 13.5f Group 3 winner Mount Athos (124). “Having bolted up on her second start at Beverley, she ran a hugely creditable race when fourth in the Marygate Stakes at York. She will now go for the Listed Prix La Fleche at Chantilly on Sunday (June 1), where her raw speed should be seen to good effect. Were things to go to plan there, we’d be looking to run her in the Queen Mary.” STELLA LUCENTE (IRE)

12/2 b f Earthlight - Spectralight (Fast Company)

Owner: Maxwell Thoroughbreds 1 Sales price: 45,000gns (Prince Bloodstock/Jack Morland Racing) Second foal of an Italian dual 7.5f 2yo Listed winner (94) who was a half-sister to Italian 5f Group 3 winner Dagda Mor (112) and Italian 6f 2yo Listed winner Girl of The Rain (99). “A nice filly who is from a fast Italian family and was well bought at Book 2. She has taken a bit of time to strengthen and develop, but she is working now and could be seen in a 6f race in late June or early July.” UP THE AGENDA (IRE)

18/4 b c Sands of Mali - Silent Agenda (Kyllachy)

Owner: Up The Racing Team Sales price: £22,000 (Up The Racing Team/Jack Morland) Second foal of a 6f 3yo winner (80) who was a half-sister to 6f 2yo Listed winner Ventura Mist (102), very useful 5-5.5f winner Maljaa (113) and useful 6-7f winner Zouky (96). “Another purchase from the breeze ups at Doncaster. He is a good-looking, strong colt who should be running in the near future. He is quick and will begin over 5/6f.” UNNAMED (IRE)

22/3 b f Ardad - Gypsy Eyes (High Chaparral)

Owner: B V Sangster & G P M Morland Sales price: 7,000gns (Not Sold) Fifth foal of a US 1m 3yo stakes winner (100) who was the daughter of a 7f 2yo winner (86). “A scopey homebred of Ben Sangster’s who looks a nice filly for the backend. She will probably be racing over 7f/1m.”

