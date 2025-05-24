Menu icon
Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide: John & Sean Quinn

By Dan Briden
Sporting Life Plus
Sun May 25, 2025 · 30 min ago

Dan Briden's series continues as John & Sean Quinn take him through some of his two-year-old team for 2025.

AMAZON JUNGLE (IRE)
23/4 ch c Bungle Inthejungle - Ohsosecret (Sakhee’s Secret)
Owner: Paul Dean Racing & Partners Sales price: €28,000 (Richard Knight/Sean Quinn)

Half-brother to 2024 7f-1m 2yo winner Linwood (92). Dam a triple 5f winner (69) who was a half-sister to Swedish 8.5f Group 3 winner Avon Pearl (113).

“Quite a big horse who moves well, but we’ve not done an awful lot with him just yet. I hope he can be a nice horse for the second half of the season.”

CAPE ASHIZURI (IRE)
1/3 b c St Mark’s Basilica - Muravka (High Chaparral)
Owner: Ross Harmon & Partners Sales price: €75,000 (Hamish Macauley/Sean Quinn)

Half-brother to Coventry Stakes and Prix Morny winner The Wow Signal (118), Irish 6f 2yo Group 2 winner Matrika (100), Japanese 10f Grade 3 winner Unicorn Lion (124), French 7f 2yo Listed winner Miss Infinity (98) and the dam of 2024 7f Group 2 winner Breege (111). Dam an unraced half-sister to Irish dual 1m Listed winner Tolpuddle (112).

“A very well-bred colt from a family that has provided us with Breege and The Wow Signal. He is a really good mover and has done a couple of bits of nice work, and I hope to have him running over 6f in the next few weeks. A nice animal.”

FRIO
17/2 br/gr c Havana Grey - Guarded Secret (Bated Breath)
Owner: Eco-Power Racing 1 Sales price: £140,000 (Kilbride Equine/Sean Quinn/Eco Power Racing)

Second foal of a maiden (41) half-sister to Group 3/Listed-placed dual 5f 2yo winner Mary Read (98), Listed-placed 6f-1m winner Above N Beyond (110) and Listed-placed 6f 2yo winner Tiana (99; later dam of five-time 1m Group 2 winner Beat The Bank (122) and 6f Group 3 winner Chil Chil (114)).

“He ran very well on his debut at Musselburgh and ran though he only ran okay at York next time, he came back a little bit jarred up. We like him but we’re just giving him time to get over what happened at York.”

HANSTEEN
26/2 ch c Sea The Moon - Hey Little Gorl (Sternkoenig)
Owner: Mrs S Holtby Sales price: €34,000 (Jeremy Brummitt)

Full brother to French 7.5f-1m winner Heal The World (88). Dam a Deutsches St Leger winner (108).

“A big horse with a good staying pedigree. We haven’t galloped him yet, but he’s a nice-moving horse and is one to look forward to getting going during the autumn. We like what we’ve seen so far.”

