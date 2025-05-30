Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide: Tom Clover

Tom Clover talks Dan Briden through his two-year-old team in the latest instalment of our unmissable series.

AMMOONY (FR)

18/4 b f Zarak - Les Vertus (Shakespearean)

Owner: Khalifa Dasmal Sales price: €64,000 (Federico Barberini) Second foal of a French 1m Listed winner (109) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed French 5f 2yo winner Rive Neuve (95). “A good-sized filly who finds it all very easy at this stage. We might start her off over 6f but she will want 7f before long. She is well up to winning her maiden, and is a filly I particularly like.” ANGEL OF ANFIELD

13/2 b c Harry Angel - American Endeavour (Distorted Humor)

Owner: La Cuadra 14 Racing Sales price: £52,000 (Vendor) Third foal of a fairly useful 7-8.5f winner (82) who was the daughter of a US 8.5f 2yo winning (96) half-sister to French Group 3 winners Acago (1m 1f; 115), Quiet Royal (7f; 110) and Sandwaki (5f; 108). “We were a bit disappointed to be beaten at Windsor, but time will probably show the winner is a nice horse. This lad has always worked well and, unless bumping into another one, should win a maiden before making up into a useful horse in nurseries. He will stay 7f.” ARRIVERA

18/3 b f Study of Man - Arriviste (Sea The Moon)

Owner: Miss K Rausing Sales price: n/a First foal of a useful triple 7f winner (101) who was the daughter of a 10-12f 3yo winning (78) half-sister to four-time Australian 9/10f Group 1 winner Zaaki (124). “The mare was good and the sire is excelling, so she must have a chance. She is taking a little time to come to hand but was never going to be overly early. Hopefully she can make an impact during the second half of the season.” BLOW THAT WIND

28/4 b c Kodiac - Sagittarian Wind (Iffraaj)

Owner: Abdulla Al Mansoori Sales price: 50,000gns (JS Bloodstock/T Clover Racing) Half-brother to 2024 6f 2yo Listed winner La Bellota (106). Dam a maiden (57) sister to 1m Group 2 winner Beshaayir (110) and half-sister to Listed-placed Polish 11f 3yo winner Brioniya (102) and useful multiple 6-7f winner Kaeso (107) out of a 6f/1m Listed winner (109). “He is improving all the time but has just taken a while to come to hand. He should be out over 6f by the middle of the summer, but it’s hard to gauge just what sort of horse he is at present.”

CHURCHILL’S SPIRIT (IRE)

31/3 b f Churchill - Azwah (Invincible Spirit)

Owner: Hambleton Racing XLVI & Mrs G Jarvis Sales price: €55,000 (J S Bloodstock/T Clover) Half-sister to fairly useful 2024 10-10.5f 3yo winner Rebaatt (94). Dam a thrice-raced maiden (63) daughter of Irish 1000 Guineas winner Bethrah (113). “A filly with real depth who has done a couple of easy bits of work and gone nicely. She is a filly I like, and I imagine she will start over 7f within the next month.” GLAMEROUS

31/3 ch f Ulysses - Glance (Dansili)

Owner: J H Richmond-Watson Sales price: n/a Third foal of a French 9.5f 3yo Listed winner (104) who was closely related to Group 3-placed 8-10f winner (including at Listed level) Regardez (108) and a half-sister to French 15.5f 3yo Group 1 winner Scope (125) and Listed-placed 6-7f winner Compton (103). “A strong filly from a great stud. She is improving week on week but will tell us when she’s ready to do more. I hope she will be ready to run by the end of the summer. She has to have a good chance of being nice with a pedigree like that.” IMPIERIOUS

26/2 b c Palace Pier - Sunsemperchi (Montjeu)

Owner: Hasmonean Racing, S Hope & S Barrow Sales price: 75,000gns (Vendor) Three-parts brother to Irish 10f Group 3 winner Mashhoor (112; by Kingman) and a half-brother to Italian 10f 3yo Group 3 winner Faciascura (103) and Italian Listed winners Fambrus (15f; 107) and Finidapreist (11f; 106). Dam a Group 3-placed Italian 10-11f winner (92) who was a half-sister to Queen Mary Stakes and Lowther Stakes winner Best Terms (116). “Quite a big horse but one who is shaping well and looking natural despite his size. That said he won’t be anything other than a backend two-year-old, and will likely need 1m right away. He should develop into the most lovely three-year-old.” KENKELLY (IRE)

28/4 b f Kodiac - Victoria Montoya (High Chaparral)

Owner: O Humphrey Sales price: 40,000gns (Oliver Humphrey) Half-sister to four winners including 2m Listed winner Ranch Hand (112). Dam a Group 3/Listed-placed triple 14f winner (104) who was a half-sister to several winners including German 1m Group 2 winner Passing Glance (119) and French 7f Group 3 winner Hidden Meadow (115). “A nice filly with a good pedigree. She has grown a lot and won’t be racing until the autumn, when she will start over 1m. A filly I like, especially with regards to next year.” LARA ANTIPOVA

16/3 b f Sergei Prokofiev - Free Love (Equiano)

Owner: Moulton Racing Sales price: 42,000gns (JS Bloodstock/T Clover Racing) First foal of a fairly useful 5f winner (95) who was a full sister to fairly useful multiple 5f winner Lydia’s Place (87) out of a 5f 2yo winner (75). “This is filly is shaping up nicely at home and is due to go to Wetherby on Monday (June 2). She is in the Super Sprint and a couple of other sales races at Newmarket later on. Hopefully she can get on the board and set herself up for a crack at those types of events. She shows enough to think she won’t be long in getting off the mark.”

LEONARDO BLU

3/3 b g Kameko - Stella Blue (Anabaa)

Owner: J Collins, P Moorhead, C & J Cooley Sales price: 50,000gns (JS Bloodstock/T Clover Racing) Half-brother to triple 6f-1m Listed winner Sirius Prospect (118) and stakes-placed US 8.5-12f winner Bama Breeze (110). Dam a French 7f 2yo Group 3 winner (106). “A lovely, big horse with a long stride who moves well. He should be racing over 7f by the end of the summer.” LUNA CELESTE (IRE)

18/3 b f Kodi Bear - Dikta Del Mar (Diktat)

Owner: Mrs Gill Whight Sales price: 40,000gns (JS Bloodstock/Pythia Sports/T Clover Racing) Half-sister to 2024 5f 3yo winner Mutasawi (70). Dam a French 5f 2yo Listed winner (97) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed Spanish/Moroccan 8-12f winner Checo (101). “A recent addition from the breeze ups. She is already doing two canters up Warren Hill and does it very nicely indeed. She is just about ready to have her workload increased and it shouldn’t be long before she makes an appearance.” MA LEILA

5/3 b f Bated Breath - Sea The Snow (Sea The Moon)

Owner: Khalifa Dasmal Sales price: €40,000 (Federico Barberini) First foal of a maiden (71) sister to Group 2/3-placed German 7.5f 2yo winner Snow (104) and half-sister to French 10.5f 3yo Group 3 winner Powder Snow (110) out of a maiden (61p) half-sister to top-class middle distance performer Lammtarra (134). “A big filly who is going to take a bit of time, but she finds it easy at this stage. She will be one to start with at the end of the summer and is a filly I quite like, both for this season and next.” PURE MOON

23/4 b g Sea The Moon - Pure Line (Zamindar)

Owner: Hambleton Racing XLVI & Mrs G Jarvis Sales price: 35,000gns (JS Bloodstock/T Clover Racing) Half-brother to useful UK/Bahraini 6-7f winner Pure Dreamer (103) and 2024 7f 2yo winner Consolidation (93). Dam a maiden (76p) close relation to French 10.5f 3yo Group 3 winner Goncharova (112) out of Irish Oaks winner/Oaks third Pure Grain (121). “He does everything easily but needs more time. We could easily kick on with him now but I don’t think he’s ready for that just yet. He will be a nice three-year-old, but I sincerely hope he can achieve something this backend.” QUANTUM POWER (IRE)

17/2 b c Supremacy - Little Bubbles (The Last Lion)

Owner: Moulton Racing Sales price: €36,000 (J S Bloodstock/Tom Clover Racing) First foal of a thrice-raced maiden (77) half-sister to 5f Group 3 winner Steps (117) out of a once-raced maiden (70p) half-sister to dual 5f winner Deep Finesse (109). “Quite a sharp sort who was nearing a run when meeting with a minor setback. He is back galloping and doing everything really well. I aim to get going with him in June and he will be a fun horse for his owners this year, especially in those sales races. A horse I quite like.” SEA COOKIE (IRE)

24/4 b c Dark Angel - Talaaqy (Dansili)

Owner: T A Rahman & R Gray Sales price: €125,000 (JS Bloodstock/T Clover Racing/Pythia Sports) Half-brother to Italian 9-10f winner Better View. Dam a fairly useful 6-7f winner (88) who was a full sister to Listed-placed UK/UAE 8.5-10f winner Muzdawaj (106) and a half-sister to UAE 5f Group 2/3 winner Ertijaal (129) and Listed-placed UK/UAE dual 6f winner Odooj (100). “I was absolutely thrilled to get this colt at Arqana. He has a lovely Shadwell pedigree, and is a strong, athletic individual with lots of quality about him. He is only doing easy work at present but looks to possess lots of natural ability and has a good mind to boot. I am delighted to train this colt for Mr Rahman, whose late father had some lovely horses here in the past with Michael (Jarvis) and then Roger (Varian), such as Pulau Tioman, Putra Pekan and Sri Putra. Fingers crossed that this colt can be a nice one too.”

SEA MEHALAH RUN

31/1 b f Camelot - Birdwood (Oasis Dream)

Owner: Corn Hall Racing Sales price: 70,000gns (JS Bloodstock/T Clover Racing) Half-sister to French 12-14.5f winner Sharp Rise (88). Dam an unraced half-sister to 11-time 10/12f Group/Grade 1 winner Enable (133), Group 3-placed French 15f 3yo winner Contribution (109), Group 3-placed 1m 2yo winner Entitle (104) and Listed-placed 1m 3yo winner Derab (116). “A nice filly who is a lovely mover. She finds things exceptionally easy and will probably run in the next month. I have half a mind to start her off over 6f given how easily she does it all at home, but there is little doubt 7f will suit. She should prove more than capable of winning her maiden before progressing. One that we like.” SPIRITUAL LEADER

10/4 b c Invincible Spirit - Hidden Thought (Dubawi)

Owner: Moulton Racing Sales price: 42,000gns (JS Bloodstock/T Clover Racing) First foal of a French 12f 3yo winner (67) who was a full sister to 2024 Chester Vase winner Hidden Law (113) and Irish 14f Listed winner Final Gesture (102) and a half-sister to 7f 2yo winner/German 1000 Guineas runner-up Dream of Love (97) out of a 10.5f Group 2 winner/Oaks runner-up (117). “A lovely, big horse who has a good pedigree. Although very much one for later on and next season, he shows ability and will be nice in time.” SURREY MOON

26/4 b c Study of Man - Alla Luna (Sea The Moon)

Owner: Surrey Racing Limited Sales price: 18,000gns (JS Bloodstock/T Clover Racing) Second foal of a once-raced maiden (86p) half-sister to 7f 3yo Group 2 winner Shine So Bright (117), Group 3-placed 2024 1m 2yo winner Alla Stella (94; by Study of Man) and Listed-placed French 8.5f 3yo winner Amboseli (95) out of an Irish 10f 3yo Group 3 winner (109). “I believe the mare was well regarded despite only appearing once in her career. This colt has grown a lot and we’re biding our time with him, but he does things with a degree of comfort and should be able to do something this season. A particularly nice horse for next year.”

Shine So Bright pictured at Newmarket