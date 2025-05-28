Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
+ Log in to read full article
James Ferguson Two-Year-Old Guide
James Ferguson Two-Year-Old Guide

Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide: James Ferguson

By Dan Briden
Sporting Life Plus
Wed May 28, 2025 · 2h ago

James Ferguson is the latest trainer to talk Dan Briden through his two-year-old team for the season ahead.

ALY A’ALI
18/2 b f A’Ali - Polight (Twilight Son)
Owner: Aly A'Ali Partnership Sales price: 32,000gns (James Ferguson Racing)

First foal of an unraced close relation to Listed-placed 6-7f winner Maid A Million (95) and a half-sister to 7f 3yo Group 3 winner Dandhu (103), useful Irish 10.5f 3yo winner Gustavus Vassa (109) and useful 6-7f 2yo winner Dutch Courage (102).

“A sizeable filly who will need a bit of time. From what I’ve seen so far, she’s got enough ability to win a maiden. One for the second half of the year.”

ART GALLERY (IRE)
28/3 b f St Mark’s Basilica - Fughetta (Dubawi)
Owner: Qatar Racing Limited Sales price: n/a

Half-sister to 2024 1m 2yo winner Wiltshire Lad (92). Dam an unraced daughter of four-time 10/12f Group 1 winner The Fugue (128).

“A nice filly but one that is going to want a bit of time. I hope to have her running by the autumn.”

CONTEMPLATION
4/2 b c Zarak - Careful Thought (Brazen Beau)
Owner: Michael Buckley Sales price: 72,000gns (Michael Buckley)

Half-brother to fairly useful 2024 dual 7f 3yo winner Cognisance (89p). Dam a once-raced maiden (47p) half-sister to Queen Mary Stakes and Lowther Stakes winner Best Terms (116; later dam of French 3yo Listed winners Fresh Terms (10f; 96), Rainbow Sky (12f; 98) and Star Terms (12f; 103)).

“A physically immature colt who will be one to get a run into at the backend. He’s very much a three-year-old in the making, but a nice horse.”

Join the Sporting Life Racing Club - for FREE
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING