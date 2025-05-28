Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide: James Ferguson

ALY A’ALI

18/2 b f A’Ali - Polight (Twilight Son)

Owner: Aly A'Ali Partnership Sales price: 32,000gns (James Ferguson Racing)

First foal of an unraced close relation to Listed-placed 6-7f winner Maid A Million (95) and a half-sister to 7f 3yo Group 3 winner Dandhu (103), useful Irish 10.5f 3yo winner Gustavus Vassa (109) and useful 6-7f 2yo winner Dutch Courage (102).

“A sizeable filly who will need a bit of time. From what I’ve seen so far, she’s got enough ability to win a maiden. One for the second half of the year.”

ART GALLERY (IRE)

28/3 b f St Mark’s Basilica - Fughetta (Dubawi)

Owner: Qatar Racing Limited Sales price: n/a

Half-sister to 2024 1m 2yo winner Wiltshire Lad (92). Dam an unraced daughter of four-time 10/12f Group 1 winner The Fugue (128).

“A nice filly but one that is going to want a bit of time. I hope to have her running by the autumn.”

CONTEMPLATION

4/2 b c Zarak - Careful Thought (Brazen Beau)

Owner: Michael Buckley Sales price: 72,000gns (Michael Buckley)

Half-brother to fairly useful 2024 dual 7f 3yo winner Cognisance (89p). Dam a once-raced maiden (47p) half-sister to Queen Mary Stakes and Lowther Stakes winner Best Terms (116; later dam of French 3yo Listed winners Fresh Terms (10f; 96), Rainbow Sky (12f; 98) and Star Terms (12f; 103)).

“A physically immature colt who will be one to get a run into at the backend. He’s very much a three-year-old in the making, but a nice horse.”