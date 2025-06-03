Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide: Harry Eustace

ATTENTION SEEKER (IRE)

8/3 ch g Cotai Glory - Hecuba (Hector Protector)

Owner: J C Smith Sales price: 42,000gns (Littleton Stud)

Three-parts brother to Irish 6f 3yo Listed winner Shanghai Glory (110; by Exceed And Excel) and a half-brother to Irish 7.5f 3yo Listed winner Choose Me (109; later dam of Group 1 winners Creative Force (6f; 120) and Persuasive (1m; 123)). Dam a 10f 3yo winner (93) who was a half-sister to German 12f Group 2 winner Bad Bertrich Again (116) and 10f Group 3 winner Prolix (116).

“I liked him early on, but he went a bit ‘shinny’ and wasn’t going the right way mentally so we’ve gelded him. He is back cantering now. He is a hard horse to work out as he looked precocious but it just didn’t work out for him. We’re aiming to get a run into him before the end of June and see which direction we head with him. The pedigree certainly gives you hope.”

EAGLE STAR

12/3 ch f Ribchester - Eagle Queen (Dubawi)

Owner: J C Smith Sales price: n/a

Second foal of a maiden (56p) sister to useful UK/Qatari 7-12f winner Galactic Prince (100) out of a triple 10-11.5f Listed winner (108).

“This filly is shaping up okay. Being a homebred by Ribchester, she qualifies for the Band D races. I would certainly like to think she could win one of those over 7f. What happens after that, I’m not sure. She should debut in the next month or so.”

EDUARDO CALDERON (IRE)

2/3 b c Shaman - Deia Glory (Kyllachy)

Owner: David Batten Sales price: 50,000gns (H Eustace/David Batten/DPA)

Second foal of a Listed-placed 5f 2yo winner (95) who was the daughter of a dual 7f 2yo winning (81p) granddaughter of Cheveley Park Stakes winner Blue Duster (118).

“He ran a nice enough first race at Brighton behind a well-backed winner that came from a very strong Newbury maiden. I think he actually paid the price for trying to put it up to the winner, which he looked like doing a furlong out. We will stick at 6f next time, but I’ve got the Super Sprint half in the back of my mind for him if there was some cut in the ground. I think he’d have the speed to go back to the minimum trip.”