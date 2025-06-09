Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide: Harry Charlton

BECKON

7/2 ch f Ulysses - Phillimore (Invincible Spirit)

Owner: We Are Beckoned Sales price: 28,000gns (Stroud Coleman Bloodstock)

Second foal of a once-raced maiden sister to Listed-placed prolific 7-10f winner Muntadab (112) and half-sister to Coventry Stakes winner Nando Parrado (106) and Group 3/Listed-placed triple 10f winner Dubai Horizon (112).

“This filly was bought as a foal from Fittocks Stud and comes from a good family. She is very strong and has a good mind. I hope to have her in action by July, probably in a restricted race.”

BELLA ANGELINA

3/3 b f Kingman - Bravo Sierra (Siyouni)

Owner: Juddmonte Sales price: n/a

Half-sister to 2024 7f 2yo winner Brave Mission (84p). Dam a Listed-placed French 6f 2yo winner (105) who was a full sister to very useful UK/Hong Kong multiple 1m winner Tsar (109) and a half-sister to US 8.5f Grade 1 winner Juliet Foxtrot (117) and 6f 2yo Group 3 winner Juliet Sierra (101).

“A tall, very good-looking filly who will be more one for the end of the season and into next year. She comes from a smart family and although we haven’t done a great deal with her yet, she looks classy.”

BESIEGED

1/2 b c Dubawi - Snow Lantern (Frankel)

Owner: Al Shaqab Racing & Rockcliffe Stud Sales price: 525,000gns (Vendor)

First foal of a Falmouth Stakes winner (120) who was a half-sister to very useful 2024 8-8.5f 3yo winner Midnight Gun (115) out of four-time 7f/1m Group 1 winner (including the 1000 Guineas) Sky Lantern (122).

“A very big, rangy colt who will probably run no more than two times this year. He has got a good nature and is physically striking, but it’s essentially all about next year with him.”