Horse Racing
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Harry Charlton Two-Year-Old Guide
Harry Charlton Two-Year-Old Guide

Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide: Harry Charlton

By Dan Briden
Sporting Life Plus
Mon June 09, 2025 · 13 min ago

Harry Charlton is the latest top trainer to talk Dan Briden through his two-year-old team for the season ahead.

BECKON
7/2 ch f Ulysses - Phillimore (Invincible Spirit)
Owner: We Are Beckoned Sales price: 28,000gns (Stroud Coleman Bloodstock)

Second foal of a once-raced maiden sister to Listed-placed prolific 7-10f winner Muntadab (112) and half-sister to Coventry Stakes winner Nando Parrado (106) and Group 3/Listed-placed triple 10f winner Dubai Horizon (112).

“This filly was bought as a foal from Fittocks Stud and comes from a good family. She is very strong and has a good mind. I hope to have her in action by July, probably in a restricted race.”

BELLA ANGELINA
3/3 b f Kingman - Bravo Sierra (Siyouni)
Owner: Juddmonte Sales price: n/a

Half-sister to 2024 7f 2yo winner Brave Mission (84p). Dam a Listed-placed French 6f 2yo winner (105) who was a full sister to very useful UK/Hong Kong multiple 1m winner Tsar (109) and a half-sister to US 8.5f Grade 1 winner Juliet Foxtrot (117) and 6f 2yo Group 3 winner Juliet Sierra (101).

“A tall, very good-looking filly who will be more one for the end of the season and into next year. She comes from a smart family and although we haven’t done a great deal with her yet, she looks classy.”

BESIEGED
1/2 b c Dubawi - Snow Lantern (Frankel)
Owner: Al Shaqab Racing & Rockcliffe Stud Sales price: 525,000gns (Vendor)

First foal of a Falmouth Stakes winner (120) who was a half-sister to very useful 2024 8-8.5f 3yo winner Midnight Gun (115) out of four-time 7f/1m Group 1 winner (including the 1000 Guineas) Sky Lantern (122).

“A very big, rangy colt who will probably run no more than two times this year. He has got a good nature and is physically striking, but it’s essentially all about next year with him.”

