Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide: Alex Elliott

ALMA DE FUEGO (IRE)

17/2 gr c Phoenix of Spain - Almarada (Le Havre)

Trainer: Paul and Oliver Cole Owner: Valmont Sales price: 120,000gns (A C Elliott, Agent)

Half-brother to fairly useful 5-6f winner Almarada Prince (93) and fairly useful French 7-11f winner Get Set (91). Dam a once-raced maiden (62) half-sister to Italian 1m 3yo Listed winner Way Back (105).

“A horse that looks very similar to his sire. He is a strong colt who has certainly has plenty of talent.”

BAY OF BRILLIANCE

28/4 ch c New Bay - Incroyable (Singspiel)

Trainer: Ralph Beckett Owner: Valmont Sales price: 140,000gns (A C Elliott, Agent)

Half-brother to 2024 14.5f Listed winner Absurde (115) and useful French 10.5f 3yo winner Impertinente (107). Dam a Listed-placed French 10-10.5f winner (103).

“A half-brother to the Willie Mullins-trained smart dual purpose horse Absurde among other decent performers. New Bay is one of my favourite sires and this horse is showing up nicely in his early paces.”

CAPE ORATOR (IRE)

22/4 b/br c Mohaather - Mouille Point (Motivator)

Trainer: Ralph Beckett Owner: Valmont Sales price: €280,000 (Elliott Bloodstock Services)

Half-brother to Listed-placed French 7f 2yo winner Minoushka (105). Dam a fairly useful 9.5-10f winner (86) who was a half-sister to German 1m 3yo Group 3 winner Turning Light (108) and Listed-placed 7f 2yo winner Oxsana (97).

“A stunning individual who cost plenty as a yearling. We have always viewed him as a 7f/1m sort of horse, so it was encouraging to see him shape as well as he did over 6f in a typically warm Newbury maiden that is already throwing up a lot of winners.”