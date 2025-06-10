Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
+ Log in to read full article
Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide
Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide

Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide: Alex Elliott

By Dan Briden
Sporting Life Plus
Tue June 10, 2025 · 36 min ago

Leading bloodstock agent Alex Elliott proves Dan Briden with his two-year-olds to follow this season.

ALMA DE FUEGO (IRE)
17/2 gr c Phoenix of Spain - Almarada (Le Havre)
Trainer: Paul and Oliver Cole Owner: Valmont Sales price: 120,000gns (A C Elliott, Agent)

Half-brother to fairly useful 5-6f winner Almarada Prince (93) and fairly useful French 7-11f winner Get Set (91). Dam a once-raced maiden (62) half-sister to Italian 1m 3yo Listed winner Way Back (105).

“A horse that looks very similar to his sire. He is a strong colt who has certainly has plenty of talent.”

BAY OF BRILLIANCE
28/4 ch c New Bay - Incroyable (Singspiel)
Trainer: Ralph Beckett Owner: Valmont Sales price: 140,000gns (A C Elliott, Agent)

Half-brother to 2024 14.5f Listed winner Absurde (115) and useful French 10.5f 3yo winner Impertinente (107). Dam a Listed-placed French 10-10.5f winner (103).

“A half-brother to the Willie Mullins-trained smart dual purpose horse Absurde among other decent performers. New Bay is one of my favourite sires and this horse is showing up nicely in his early paces.”

CAPE ORATOR (IRE)
22/4 b/br c Mohaather - Mouille Point (Motivator)
Trainer: Ralph Beckett Owner: Valmont Sales price: €280,000 (Elliott Bloodstock Services)

Half-brother to Listed-placed French 7f 2yo winner Minoushka (105). Dam a fairly useful 9.5-10f winner (86) who was a half-sister to German 1m 3yo Group 3 winner Turning Light (108) and Listed-placed 7f 2yo winner Oxsana (97).

“A stunning individual who cost plenty as a yearling. We have always viewed him as a 7f/1m sort of horse, so it was encouraging to see him shape as well as he did over 6f in a typically warm Newbury maiden that is already throwing up a lot of winners.”

Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING