Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide: Ed Walker

Ed Walker is the latest top trainer to talk Dan Briden through their two-year-old team.

ASTRAZAR (IRE)

21/2 b c Starman - Zara Mac (Mehmas)

Owner: Dubai Thoroughbred Racing Sales price: £25,000 (SackvilleDonald) First foal of a maiden (77) half-sister to German 7f Listed winner Swift Approval (105) out of a maiden (51) half-sister to Group 2-placed multiple 7-12.5f winner Capable Guest (109). “He finished last on debut in what appeared to be a hot race at Ascot on Victoria Cup day. I have little doubt he will be a completely different proposition next time and is a surefire winner back in calmer waters. That next run could well be in a 6f restricted event at Salisbury next Tuesday (June 10). He should be a really fun horse for his owners, who gave me my first ever winner with Riggins!” BLACK STAR BOY (IRE)

5/3 b c Starman - Chatham Islands (Elusive Quality)

Owner: TBT Racing Sales price: €100,000 (SackvilleDonald) Half-brother to 1m Group 3 winners Artistic Rifles (115) and Balty Boys (118). Dam a 6f 2yo winner (77) who was a full sister to French 6f Group 3 winner Time Prisoner (119) and a close relation to 6f 2yo Listed winner Pearl Grey (96p). “A big, strong colt who is just starting faster work now and we’re positive about him. I hope he will be running over 6f in July.” BUTTERFLY BEACH (IRE)

5/2 b f Acclamation - Lily Beach (Sepoy)

Owner: Lady Bamford Sales price: 470,000gns (Henry Lascelles) First foal of a maiden (61) half-sister to 7f 2yo Group 2 winner Good Old Boy Lukey (103) and Listed-placed 8.5-10f winner Oakley Girl (102). “A very straightforward filly who has been showing up nicely at home. She will probably make her debut at Windsor on Monday (June 9) and looks more than capable of winning her maiden at the very least.” CHICORY

1/3 b f Ardad - Raincall (Pivotal)

Owner: Rockcliffe Stud Sales price: n/a Half-sister to fairly useful 2025 6f 3yo winner Marchogion (90). Dam a fairly useful dual 6f winner (83) who was the daughter of Australian 6f Group 1 winner Lone Rock (115). “A nice filly who probably won’t run until July, but she goes well and is from a good family. I would be hopeful she can make an impact this year.”

COMPRADOR

13/4 b c No Nay Never - Marsh Hawk (Invincible Spirit)

Owner: Rockcliffe Stud Sales price: n/a Full brother to 5f 2yo Group 2/3 winner Trillium (111) and a half-brother to Group 3/Listed-placed 6.5f 2yo winner American Kestrel (105) and Listed-placed UK/US 6-8.5f winner Mohawk King (98). Dam a Group 3/Listed-placed dual 7f 2yo winner (106) who was a half-sister to dual 5f 2yo winner/Queen Mary Stakes third Hairy Rocket (98). “An exceptionally good-looking colt with a great temperament. He is in full work and should be in action by the end of June or beginning of July. There is much to like about the way he is shaping up at home, and I hope he could be one of our nicer juveniles.” COUNTER INTUITIVE (IRE)

12/2 b f Frankel - Counterpoint (Dubawi)

Owner: Lord Lloyd Webber Sales price: 300,000gns (C Gordon Watson Bloodstock) Second foal of an unraced daughter of four-time 10/12f Group 1 winner The Fugue (128), herself the daughter of a 1m 1f 3yo winner/Ribblesdale Stakes runner-up (107). “A big, backward filly who is really one for next year. However, she is a stunning individual to look at and has a fantastic pedigree, so she is an exciting prospect for further down the line. The plan is to get a run into her at the backend.” DO OR DO NOT (IRE)

2/4 b c Space Blues - Dettoria (Declaration of War)

Owner: TBT Racing Sales price: 75,000gns (SackvilleDonald) Half-brother to US 1m 1f 3yo Grade 3 winner Selenaia (108) and 2024 French 10.5f 3yo Group 3 winner Higher Leaves (109). Dam an unraced half-sister to Gimcrack Stakes winner Lake Forest (121) and US 1m 1f Grade 3 winner Star Fortress (115). “Like most of mine tend to do, he stepped forward massively for his debut run when narrowly beaten at York. He got to the front and then seemed to idle a bit and gave the winner something to aim at. I think we’re going to have a shot at the Coventry with him as we still feel there is plenty of improvement to come. I imagine he will be a big price but I see him outrunning his odds there.” EMPIRICAL (IRE)

7/2 gr c Kingman - Hidden Breeze (Dark Angel)

Owner: TBT Racing Sales price: €260,000 (SackvilleDonald) First foal of a 6f 3yo winner (80) who was a full sister to 7f Group 3 winner Lily’s Angel (114) and half-sister to 1m 3yo Listed winner Zurigha (112) and 2024 Japanese 7f Listed winner Labeling (113). “This is a sizeable colt who will just need some time. He is showing us plenty already and although very much a backend type, he’s an exciting prospect for the autumn and particularly next year.” EUPHONIA

10/3 ch f Mehmas - Ells Bells (Dansili)

Owner: Thurloe Thoroughbreds LVIII & Partner Sales price: 30,000gns (Peter & Ross Doyle/SackvilleDonald/Thurloe) Half-sister to French triple 7f winner Dulini. Dam an unraced half-sister to 2024 10f Listed winner Sound Angela (106) and useful 6-7f winner Betty F (101) out of a Group 3-placed 6-7f winner (106). “This filly wouldn’t be the biggest but shows up well enough in her work. She should get going over 6f in June or July and can hopefully have a good second part of the season.” EUSTON HALL

1/4 b c Dark Angel - Create A Dream (Oasis Dream)

Owner: West Paces Racing Sales price: 130,000gns (Oracle Bloodstock, Agent) Half-brother to useful French 6-7f winner Louise Procter (104). Dam a US 1m 2yo stakes winner (106p) from the family of Prix du Jockey Club and Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe winner Sottsass (127) and Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf winner Sistercharlie (122). “A fine big horse who won’t be overly busy at two. However, he is already showing us some really good signs at home. Hopefully he can win a 6/7f maiden or novice in the latter stages of the summer and set himself up for a crack at something nice.” FELICITAS

12/2 ch f Teofilo - Desert Star (Dubawi)

Owner: TBT Racing Sales price: 150,000gns (Kirtlington Park Stud) First foal of a French 8.5f 3yo winner (70) who was a full sister to 1m 3yo Listed winner Duneflower (110) out of a Group 2-placed 7f 2yo winner. (101p). “A powerful, athletic filly who has grown a lot throughout the spring. She is one for the end of the summer onwards and could be a nice horse in the making.” FORBIDDEN COLOURS (IRE)

2/2 b f Kingman - Lady Macbeth (Dubawi)

Owner: TBT Racing Sales price: 750,000gns (SackvilleDonald) Second foal of an unraced sister to 7f 2yo Group 3 winner/Oaks runner-up Dance Sequence (112) and half-sister to German 7f 3yo Listed winner Romantic Song (102) out of a 1m Listed winner (108). “A very expensive purchase from a really good family. She is an exceptionally good-looking filly who had a bit of a break when the spring grass came through and has done well for that time off. She is back working now and I hope to get her racing by the end of the summer.”

Dance Sequence (right) in winning action

FRANTIC

21/1 b f Frankel - Frenetic (Kodiac)

Owner: SBA Racing Ltd Sales price: n/a First foal of an Irish triple 5f 2yo Listed winner (110) who was a full sister to French 5f Listed winner Wild Majesty (104). “A bit more backward the pedigree might suggest, but she’s a very athletic filly who can hopefully make an impact at two. There is no doubt she will do even better at three, though.” GEORGIA SNOW

29/1 b f Dubawi - Feminism (Shamardal)

Owner: West Paces Racing Sales price: 425,000gns (Oracle Bloodstock, Agent) First foal of an Irish 7f 3yo winner (84) who was a full sister to 1m Listed winner Modern News (119) and a half-sister to Poule d’Essai des Poulains and Breeders’ Cup Mile winner Modern Games (122) and 1000 Guineas winner Mawj (122). “A lovely big filly who is going to take a bit of time and is really one for the autumn and next year. However, we like what we’ve seen from her so far.” JEDDAAL

8/3 b c Lope de Vega - Bustaan (Distorted Humor)

Owner: Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum Sales price: n/a Half-brother to fairly useful 2024 8-10f 3yo winner Min Huna (91). Dam a maiden (79) sister to French 1m 3yo Listed winner Masaarr (108) and half-sister to Champagne Stakes winner Saamidd (120) and 10f Listed winner Talmada (110; dam of 2024 1m 3yo Listed winner Almaqam (118; by Lope de Vega)). “A medium-sized colt who is in full work and nearing a run. He will probably begin over 7f within the next month or so. On what he is showing us at home, he should enjoy a good two-year-old campaign.” LIGHTNING POLKA

5/2 ch f Night of Thunder - Light Music (Elusive Quality)

Owner: HM The King & HM The Queen Sales price: n/a Half-sister to 6f 3yo Group 3 winner Light Refrain (111). Dam a 7f 2yo Listed winner (102) who was the daughter of a 7f 3yo Listed winner (102). “A very strong, attractive filly who, like most by the sire, will need a little bit of time. I would think she will be out towards the end of the summer, probably over 7f to begin with. She shapes at home like one who will have little problem winning her maiden.” MIDNIGHT TANGO

17/1 b f Night of Thunder - Nina Bailarina (Lope de Vega)

Owner: Brightwalton Bloodstock Ltd Sales price: n/a Half-sister to 2024 1m 2yo winner Fernando (75). Dam a Group 3-placed 6f 2yo winner (94) who was a half-sister to 2024 Prix de l’Abbaye winner Makarova (117) out of a 6f 2yo winner (91). “A nice filly who let herself down with her behaviour on debut at Newmarket, point blank refusing to settle and burning herself out. I know she is a better filly than that and hopefully she proves the point up at Hamilton today (June 5). We think she can develop into a nice two-year-old on what we’ve seen from her at home.” MOLLSTAR

31/1 b f Starman - Molls Memory (Helmet)

Owner: Andrew Buxton Sales price: n/a First foal of a useful multiple 6-7f winner (102) who was a half-sister to 6f Group 3 winner Aeolus (116), Listed-placed 6-7f winner Hezmah (106) and useful 6-7f winner Tartiflette (99). “It is great to train this filly as we had both the sire and dam here in their racing days. She is a lovely, speedy filly who seems to have inherited all the good aspects of her parents - her temperament is excellent. I don’t think she will be overly busy at two but is one we have especially high hopes for, particularly as she develops and gains more experience.”

MOONSHINE (IRE)

30/4 b f Starman - City Glam (Grand Reward)

Owner: Highclere Thoroughbred Racing - Fir Sales price: 42,000gns (Highclere Agency) Half-sister to Group 2/3-placed dual 5f winner Rosario (103), useful 7f-1m winner Urban Sprawl (99) and useful 6-7f winner Dubai Hope (95). Dam an Argentinian 5f Group 2 winner who was a full sister to Argentinian 1m Group 1 winner City Wonder. “A breeze up buy who has done a couple of pieces of work since being here, but she is still quite raw and needs a bit more time. She is a scopey, athletic filly with a sweet nature who I imagine will get going over sprint trips in July. One who will improve throughout the year.” PRIMA BAILARINA

24/2 b f Cracksman - Vesnina (Sea The Stars)

Owner: Brightwalton Bloodstock Ltd Sales price: n/a Half-sister to 2024 Prix de l’Abbaye winner Makarova (117) and Group 3-placed 6f 2yo winner Nina Bailarina (94). Dam a 6f 2yo winner (91) who was a half-sister to Fred Darling Stakes winner Marenko (104) and Listed-placed dual 7f winner Potapova (114). “A half-sister to our Abbaye winner Makarova who has been out for a break and is just about ready to return to us. She will be one for the late summer/early autumn though isn’t miles slower than her siblings and mother despite being by Cracksman. On what she was showing us before her break, I can only be positive about her prospects.” PRINCESS PETROL

18/2 ch f St Mark’s Basilica - Mot Juste (Distorted Humor)

Owner: ELB Bloodstock Ltd Sales price: 280,000gns (James Toller) Half-sister to 2025 7f 3yo winner Exactly Right (81). Dam a 7f 2yo Group 3 winner (103) who was the daughter of a French 12f 3yo Group 2 winning (114) half-sister to 1m Listed winner Posted (108). “A nice filly who goes well and will probably start over 6f though there’s no doubt another furlong will suit before long. Her dam was a good two-year-old and I hope this filly can follow suit.” QARREEB

21/2 b c Dubawi - Ring The Bell (Galileo)

Owner: Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum Sales price: 500,000gns (Federico Barberini) Half-brother to 1m 3yo Listed winner Sounds of Heaven (111) and Listed-placed Irish dual 1m winner Voice of Angels (99). Dam a once-raced maiden (-p) sister to 8/12f Group 1 winner/Irish 1000 Guineas third Hydrangea (123), 1000 Guineas and Irish 1000 Guineas winner Hermosa (118) and Australian 10f Group 1 winner The United States (124). “An exceptionally good-looking horse who has lots of size and presence. He does everything very easily albeit isn’t in fast work just yet - that’ll probably begin in July. I hope he can be running before the end of the summer. A very nice horse for the future.” ROYAL FIXATION

16/3 b f Palace Pier - Fixette (Kodiac)

Owner: Opulence Thoroughbreds Sales price: 180,000gns (Opulence Thoroughbreds) Half-sister to French 5f 2yo Listed winner The Fixer (99) and useful French/UK 5-6.5f winner Faro de San Juan (99). Dam a Group 3/Listed-placed French 4.5f 2yo winner (100). “A nice filly who is nearly ready to run. Her dam was fast and this filly looks to have taken after her. We are very positive about her and she should have a good two-year-old campaign.” SOCIETY GIRL

22/3 b f Wootton Bassett - So Sleek (Lawman)

Owner: Lordship Stud Sales price: 120,000gns (Vendor) Half-sister to useful dual 10f 3yo winner Elegancia (97). Dam a fairly useful 11.5-12f 3yo winner (92) who was a half-sister to Park Hill Stakes winner Silk Sari (114). “A lovely filly from a really good family. She impresses in everything she does and although wouldn’t be one to kick on with just yet, I hope she can make an impact in the second half of the season.”

Starman put up a sizzling display in the July Cup

SUNDAY GIRL

16/1 b f Frankel - Sunday Star (Kodiac)

Owner: David Ward Sales price: n/a First foal of a Group 3/Listed-placed 6-7f winner (103) who was a half-sister to July Cup winner Starman (125). “The dam was a good performer for her us and this is her first foal. She is taking a little time but I hope she get herself off the mark during the second half of the year.” SYNCHRONICITY (IRE)

20/1 b f Night of Thunder - Syndicate (Dansili)

Owner: TBT Racing Sales price: 900,000gns (SackvilleDonald) Full sister to 2024 French 10f 3yo Group 3 winner Ombudsman (113p). Dam a 7-10f winner (79) who was a full sister to Italian 1m Group 3 winner Runnymede (118) and 8.5/9f Listed winner Stipulate (117). “An extremely exciting filly. She cost a lot money and is a sister to Ombudsman, who our Almaqam beat the other day in the Brigadier Gerard Stakes. This filly hasn’t put a foot wrong so far and we’re just stepping up her workload now. At the moment she doesn’t look at all expensive despite her hefty price tag. I hope she can be a good horse one day.” TAAKLAM (IRE)

8/4 b c Mehmas - Salayel (Bated Breath)

Owner: Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum Sales price: n/a Half-brother to 2025 dual 1m 3yo winner Teroomm (94p). Dam a Listed-placed UAE 6f 3yo winner (101) who was a half-sister to US 1m 1f 3yo Grade 1 winner Bellamy Road (123). “This colt carries a lot of condition and is taking a while to get fit, but he’s very much a two-year-old type as one would hope being a Mehmas. I hope to have him racing by the end of the month, and he should win his fair share of races.” THE PRETTIEST STAR

24/2 b f Starman - Ediyva (Kingman)

Owner: David Ward Sales price: n/a Second foal of an Irish 7f 3yo winner (84) who was a half-sister to French 2024 1m Listed winner Elamaz (108) and Group 3/Listed-placed Irish 1m 2yo winner Emaniya (101) out of an Irish 7f 3yo Group 3 winner (116). “As the might name might suggest, she is probably one of the nicest Starmans we have here. She shows us plenty in the mornings and wouldn’t be far off having a run. I think she will start over 6f with a view to stepping her up soon after, just so she gets things the right way around first time. I am really looking forward to seeing what she can achieve as it’s all been very positive at home.” TRES CHAUD (IRE)

22/3 b f Too Darn Hot - Aura Blue (Iffraaj)

Owner: Lordship Stud Sales price: 370,000gns (One Agency) First foal of a Listed-placed 8.5f 3yo winner (96) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed 8.5f 2yo winner My Lord And Master (107). “I thought this filly was one of the best-looking yearlings we were sent. Although she has grown quite a bit, I hope to have her racing over 7f in July. She is a particularly nice prospect.” TROPICAL SANDS

19/1 b f Too Darn Hot - Shama (Danehill Dancer)

Owner: HM The King & HM The Queen Sales price: n/a Three-parts sister to French 10f 3yo Listed winner Calmly (101; by Dubawi). Dam a 10f 3yo winner (90) who was a full sister to Group 2/3-placed French 12-15f winner (including at Listed level) Shamanova (110) and a half-sister to Italian 12f Group 1 winner Shamdala (115) and the dam of US 10f Grade 1 winner/Prix du Jockey Club third Shamdinan (118). “A massive filly who has been out for a break. She is a good-moving filly who certainly won’t be busy this year given her size and the fact it’s a middle distance Aga Khan pedigree. Maybe one to give a run in the autumn, but it’s all about next year with her.” UNNAMED

21/2 b/br f Too Darn Hot - Frankel’s Storm (Frankel)

Owner: Chris Stedman Sales price: n/a Full sister to 2024 10f 2yo winner Stormy Monday (75). Dam a Listed-placed 8-12f winner (99) who was a full sister to Irish Derby and St Leger winner/Derby third Hurricane Lane (128) out of a French 15.5f Listed winner (107). “This filly has more size and scope than her brother though she is similar in that she will want middle distances eventually. That’s not a problem, though, as that is what the pedigree says she should be doing. I would like to think she can win her maiden in the late summer/early autumn and set herself up for one of those good fillies races at the backend. I like her.” UNNAMED

21/3 b c Blue Point - Mujabaha (Redoute’s Choice)

Owner: Mrs Fitri Hay Sales price: €140,000 (SackvilleDonald) Half-brother to French 1m 1f 3yo Listed winner Magnanime (106). Dam an unraced half-sister to Irish 1m 3yo Listed winner Zawraq (110) and Listed-placed UK/Bahraini multiple 7-12f winner Tawaareq (109). “A sizeable, unfurnished horse who just needs time to develop. He won’t be busy this year and could be anything at this stage.”

Mohaather storms to Sussex Stakes glory

UNNAMED

14/4 b c Starman - New Day Dawn (Dawn Approach)

Owner: David Ward Sales price: n/a Half-brother to fairly useful 2024 5-5.5f 3yo winner Mutamanni (88). Dam a Listed-placed 7f 3yo winner (97) who was a half-sister to Group 1-placed 6-7f winner Gallagher (116), Listed-placed UK/UAE 7-10f winner Quick Wit (112) and Listed-placed 5-7f winner Roodeye (100; later dam of Sussex Stakes winner Mohaather (129)). “This colt is what I actually thought most of the Starmans would be - a little backward and needing time. He will be one to start off in the late summer or early autumn.” UNNAMED

5/2 br c Sea The Stars - Pink Pearl (Shamardal)

Owner: Mrs Fitri Hay Sales price: 150,000gns (SackvilleDonald) First foal of a maiden (72) half-sister to 10f 2yo Group 3 winner Goldspur (107) and Listed-placed 2024 French 1m 1f 3yo winner Juneberry (90) out of a Lancashire Oaks winner (121). “A gorgeous, athletic colt who has a lot of quality about him. He is another who won’t be early and will probably start in the autumn, but a nice horse for the future.” The following were two-year-olds that Ed either didn’t yet have in training or hadn’t done enough work with to form a solid opinion at the time we spoke. DREAM VEGA (IRE)

7/3 b f Lope de Vega - Livia’s Dream (Teofilo)

Owner: J Fill Sales price: n/a Full sister to French 8/9f Group 1 winner Dreamloper (123) and a half-sister to three winners including useful 8-10f winner Santorini Star (97p). Dam a 12f Listed winner (104). GOLDEN KNIGHT (IRE)

24/2 b c Camelot - Bye Bye Birdie (Oasis Dream)

Owner: David Stewart & Hugh Sloane Sales price: €220,000 (Highclere Agency) Half-brother to Australian 12f Group 2 winner Delphi (118) and Group 2/3-placed Irish 8.5f 2yo winner Credenza (108). Dam an Irish 6f 2yo Group 3 winner (104). ISABELITA (IRE)

20/4 b f Make Believe - Evita (Selkirk)

Owner: Lord Lloyd Webber Sales price: n/a Half-sister to Listed winners Moohaarib (1m; 116) and Trethias (10f; 107) and Listed-placed UK/US 8-8.5f winner Argentello (110). Dam a maiden (76) half-sister to a host of winners, most notably triple 10/12f Group 1 winner Dar Re Mi (124; later dam of Dewhurst Stakes and Sussex Stakes winner Too Darn Hot (127)) and Prince of Wales’s Stakes winner/Derby third Rewilding (132).

Too Darn Hot masters Circus Maximus