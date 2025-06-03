Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide: Roger Varian

ACT OF GENEROSITY

1/2 b c Sea The Stars - Bighearted (Farhh)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: 875,000gns (Godolphin)

First foal of a Listed-placed 8-8.5f 3yo winner (100) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed 13f 3yo winner Bite of The Cherry (105), Listed-placed Irish 7f 2yo winner Pietra Dura (96) and the dam of King George and Juddmonte International winner Postponed (130).

“A nice, big colt. There is an awful lot to like about him, but if he appears at all this year it’ll be in the autumn. I would hope he can prove to be a nice three-year-old.”

AFFETTUOSO

14/1 ch c New Bay - Cabaletta (Mastercraftsman)

Owner: Cheveley Park Stud Sales price: n/a

First foal of a 10/12f 3yo Listed winner (105) who was the daughter of Prix Royal-Oak winner Allegretto (118), herself the daughter of Doncaster Cup winner Alleluia (117).

“A well-made, sizeable colt who is a favourite of mine on pedigree - the stallion goes from strength to strength while we trained his mother to a good level. Hopefully he can develop into a nice horse, but he isn’t precocious and will be one to have a run or two in the autumn with a view to next year.”

AL AZD (IRE)

18/4 ch c Dubawi - Zeyaadah (Tamayuz)

Owner: Shadwell Estate Company Ltd Sales price: n/a

First foal of a 10f 3yo Group 3 winner (112) who was the daughter of an unraced half-sister to 6f 2yo Listed winner/Cheveley Park Stakes runner-up Suez (109; later dam of Fillies’ Mile winner Lyric of Light (114)).

“Not overly big but he’s all there and has a nice, fluent action. He looks like an autumn two-year-old and would be one I have pretty high hopes for next year.”