Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
+ Log in to read full article
Roger Varian Two-Year-Old Guide
Roger Varian Two-Year-Old Guide

Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide: Roger Varian

By Dan Briden
Sporting Life Plus
Tue June 03, 2025 · 2h ago

Top trainer Roger Varian guides Dan Briden through his powerful two-year-old team for the season ahead.

ACT OF GENEROSITY
1/2 b c Sea The Stars - Bighearted (Farhh)
Owner: Godolphin Sales price: 875,000gns (Godolphin)

First foal of a Listed-placed 8-8.5f 3yo winner (100) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed 13f 3yo winner Bite of The Cherry (105), Listed-placed Irish 7f 2yo winner Pietra Dura (96) and the dam of King George and Juddmonte International winner Postponed (130).

“A nice, big colt. There is an awful lot to like about him, but if he appears at all this year it’ll be in the autumn. I would hope he can prove to be a nice three-year-old.”

AFFETTUOSO
14/1 ch c New Bay - Cabaletta (Mastercraftsman)
Owner: Cheveley Park Stud Sales price: n/a

First foal of a 10/12f 3yo Listed winner (105) who was the daughter of Prix Royal-Oak winner Allegretto (118), herself the daughter of Doncaster Cup winner Alleluia (117).

“A well-made, sizeable colt who is a favourite of mine on pedigree - the stallion goes from strength to strength while we trained his mother to a good level. Hopefully he can develop into a nice horse, but he isn’t precocious and will be one to have a run or two in the autumn with a view to next year.”

AL AZD (IRE)
18/4 ch c Dubawi - Zeyaadah (Tamayuz)
Owner: Shadwell Estate Company Ltd Sales price: n/a

First foal of a 10f 3yo Group 3 winner (112) who was the daughter of an unraced half-sister to 6f 2yo Listed winner/Cheveley Park Stakes runner-up Suez (109; later dam of Fillies’ Mile winner Lyric of Light (114)).

“Not overly big but he’s all there and has a nice, fluent action. He looks like an autumn two-year-old and would be one I have pretty high hopes for next year.”

Join the Sporting Life Racing Club - for FREE
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING