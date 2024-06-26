Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide: Kevin Ryan

Adam Ryan takes us through the stable's two-year-old team for the season ahead.

AGAINST THE WIND

10/2 ch c Earthlight - Rashaaqa (Oasis Dream)

Owner: Tom Muir/Colin Paterson Sales price: £60,000 (Hillen/Ryan) Half-brother to fairly useful 6f-1m winner Mumayaz (78) and fairly useful 5-6f 3yo winner Saatty (81). Dam an unraced sister to 6f 2yo Listed winner Mushir (111) and three-parts sister to 2024 Saudi Arabian 7f Group 2 winner Annaf (118) out of an Irish 6f 2yo Listed winner/Moyglare Stud Stakes runner-up (107). “A horse we’ve always liked. I think he probably overraced just a little at York on his first run, but he ran a cracker at Haydock next time when he was out on a wing and all alone. That probably put paid to his race anyway - he’s certainly better than his results have shown so far. Once the penny drops with him ,he’s a nice one to move forward with. He will probably move back to 5f next time.” AIN’T NOBODY (IRE)

25/3 b c Sands of Mali - Burmese Waltz (Showcasing)

Owner: J Blackburn & J Matthews Sales price: £30,000 (Hillen/Ryan) First foal of a useful dual 6f winner (102) who was the daughter of a 10f 3yo winning (82) sister to Bahraini 10f Listed winner Pleasure Bent. “We were delighted to win the Windsor Castle with him. We went into his debut run at Carlisle thinking whatever he did there he’d improve from, so for him to win there gave us hope going down to Ascot. It looked a very warm renewal of the race, so that he was able to win it on just his second start suggests he’s a very good horse. He will do nothing but improve.”

Ain't Nobody wins under Jamie Spencer

ALICE FAIRFAX

15/2 b f Lope de Vega - Subaana (Cape Cross)

Owner: Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Sales price: n/a Half-sister to 2024 10f 3yo winner Subaltern (51). Dam a once-raced 1m 3yo winner (91p) who was a three-parts sister to useful 1m 2yo winner Subastar (99p) and a half-sister to the dam of 1m 3yo Listed winner/1000 Guineas runner-up Cloak of Spirits (118). “This filly won at Thirsk last week. She had travelled like a dream on her debut at Doncaster in what looked a very strong maiden. She is very well bred and should progress right throughout the year.” ARCHIE’S DREAM

28/2 b c Kameko - Miss Delila (Malibu Moon)

Owner: Highbank Stud Sales price: n/a Half-brother to 7f 3yo Group 3 winner Ashadihan (110), 7f Listed winner Beauty Filly (105), useful prolific 8-10f winner Mythical Madness (109) and fairly useful 7f-1m winner The Cookstown Cafu (91). Dam a twice-raced maiden half-sister to 6f 2yo Group 2/3 winner Sander Camillo (115p). “This colt is a half-brother to Bielsa but is a different type of horse. He will be one who needs a little bit of time and more of a trip. We’re just going to be patient and let him tell us when he’s ready.” BLUE LAKOTA (IRE)

28/3 ch c Sioux Nation - Gwen Lady Byron (Dandy Man)

Owner: Mrs Jennifer E Pallister Sales price: £48,000 (Mrs J E Pallister) Half-brother to Listed-placed UK/Qatari 5-7f winner Dominus (109) and 2024 7f 3yo winner Court Drive (68). Dam an Irish 5f 2yo winner (70) who was a half-sister to Irish 7f 2yo Listed winner Sparkle’n’joy (97). “He ran a very good race despite finishing last on his debut in the Hamilton race won by Catalyse. I should think he will improve a ton for that, mentally more than anything. I hope he can take a big step forward the next time he runs, and he will be another who improves throughout the year.” BOWEN ISLAND (IRE)

21/1 b c Hello Youmzain - Taliyna (Dawn Approach)

Owner: Steve Ryan Sales price: €80,000 (K Ryan) Second foal of a maiden (66) half-sister to Irish 7/7.5f Group 3 winner Tanaza (110), French 7f 3yo Group 3 winner Taniyar (117) and Group 2/3-placed Irish 7f 2yo winner Tarawa (106) out of a 12f 3yo Listed winner (109). “By a sire we did very well with as a racehorse and this is his first crop of two-year-olds. This fellow has a lot of similarities to his dad both in terms of physique and temperament. He took a bit of time to strengthen and mature but is ready now and runs at Newcastle on Thursday (June 27).” HAMMER THE HAMMER (IRE)

28/3 b c Coulsty - Ranallagh Rocket (Acclamation)

Owner: B T McDonald Sales price: €200,000 (Kevin Ryan) Full brother to Irish 7f 2yo winner Crystal City (88). Dam an unraced half-sister to useful dual 5f 2yo winner Bengali Boys (103) out of a maiden (79p) half-sister to triple 7f/1m Listed winner Dubai’s Touch (110) and UAE 7f Listed winner Grantley Adams (111). “This colt cost a lot of money at the breeze-ups and came from a very good farm. He clocked a good time and is a strong two-year-old type. We don’t like to rush the breezers, especially if they’ve come from a good nursery as they’d have done all that prep work already. He wouldn’t be a million miles away from a run and if he can continue what he did at the breeze ups, he could be exciting.” HICKTON (IRE)

8/4 b c Kodiac - Ice Eagle (Free Eagle)

Owner: Riverside Racing Syndicate Sales price: 22,000gns (Drumphea Stables/Quirke Bloodstock) First foal of a 7f 3yo winner (79) who was a half-sister to Nell Gwyn Stakes winner/1000 Guineas third Daban (114) and 1m 3yo Group 3 winner Thikriyaat (113). “This colt ran great race on debut at Redcar but was a little disappointing at Wetherby next time, which could have been down to the ground. He was drawn out on the wing and never got any cover or into the race. We’ve put a line through that and will look for a restricted maiden for him in a few weeks. I’m sure he’ll take a step forward from the last run and prove himself to be more like the horse we saw on debut.”

Rosallion just gets there in the Irish 2,000 Guineas

LORD CAPULET (IRE)

8/5 b c Make Believe - Rosaline (New Approach)

Owner: Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Sales price: n/a Half-brother to 2023 Prix Jean-Luc Lagadere winner Rosallion (117). Dam an unraced sister to French 1m 3yo Group 2 winner Ostilio (122) and a close relation to 2023 Queen Anne Stakes winner Triple Time (124) and French 10f Group 1 winner Ajman Princess (117). “A lovely horse who is a half-brother to Rosallion, who has progressed rapidly with racing. He started over seven furlongs and I’d say that would be this fellow’s trip too. He was always going to need that little bit of time which we’ve given him, but he has got a lovely temperament and is a nice horse to look at. He’ll let us know when he’s ready to rock and roll.” SPIRIT OF MURRAY (IRE)

24/1 b c Camelot - Winning Ways (Declaration of War)

Owner: Steve Ryan Sales price: 250,000gns (Santry) Second foal of an Australian 11f Group 1 winner (107) who was a half-sister to Australian 7.5/9f Listed winner Dreamtime Dancer out of a 12f 3yo winning (88p) half-sister to 11f 3yo Listed winner Unfurled (120). “He’s by Camelot and has always looked like he will need time. He’ll probably need a bit of a trip too, but he has done everything right at home to this point and we’ll just wait for him to tell us when he’s ready.” TARLAC (IRE)

14/2 b c Pinatubo - Sharja Queen (Pivotal)

Owner: Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Sales price: n/a Half-brother to fairly useful 8-9.5f winner Master of Combat (86). Dam a very useful 7.5-10f winner (113) who was a half-sister to 2023 10f 3yo Listed winner Royal Rhyme (120) and 7f 2yo winner/May Hill Stakes third Zabeel Queen (100p). “This colt debuted at the Dante meeting and we were a little disappointed with him that day. He showed on that occasion that he probably wasn’t as forward as we thought, so we’ve given him plenty of time since then to mature physically and mentally. He has a fantastic pedigree and a great attitude too. He is far better than he showed on debut and you’ll see a different horse when he’s next in action.” THE STRIKIN VIKING (IRE)

14/1 b c Inns of Court - Asmeen (Shamardal)

Owner: Middleham Park Racing LXXIX Sales price: 65,000gns (Middleham Park Racing/Kevin Ryan) Half-brother to UK/Australian 6.5-7f winner Chorlton Lane (86p). Dam an unraced daughter of a maiden half-sister to four-time 8-12f Group 1 winner Azamour (130) and Irish 7f 2yo Group 2 winner Arazan (115p). “A breeze up buy for Middleham Park and it’s great to have their colours back in the yard. He’s a powerful two-year-old who was very impressive at York on debut. We’re looking forward to stepping him up in class and he goes for the Group 2 Railway Stakes at the Curragh this weekend (June 30).” THE VITAL SPARK

17/4 b g Mehmas - Poppet’s Passion (Clodovil)

Owner: Tom Muir/Colin Paterson Sales price: £80,000 (Hillen/Ryan) Closely related to Listed-placed French multiple 5-6.5f winner Mubaalegh (105; by Dark Angel) and a half-brother to 2024 UAE 7f Listed winner Nibras Passion (106) and Listed-placed 1m winner Lord Tennyson (105). Dam a maiden (74) half-sister to German 6f 3yo Group 2 winner Overdose (126). “We’ve gelded this horse and he’s one that will mature and fill his frame out as the year goes on. I don’t know when he’ll be ready but he’s certainly nice.”